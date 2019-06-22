President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump was departing the south lawn for a trip to Camp David. The President stopped to deliver remarks to the White House press pool on current issues.
Topics include: Immigration enforcement, the decision not to strike Iran, the economy overall, trade and the geopolitics therein, John Bolton as a ‘hawk’.
[Video – Transcript will follow]
Alternate video – different angle – audio not as good.
Yeah but the In front of Marine 1 is impressive.
In front or behind just we see our President holding a presser and now the supposed reporters know why no longer inside because of a few who couldn’t shut up and we know who at least two of them are. Thank you again and again, Pres. Trump.
Major General Smedley Butler once proposed an excellent solution to stop useless and endless wars.
“Let the officers and the directors and the high-powered executives of our armament factories and our munitions makers and our shipbuilders and our airplane builders and the manufacturers of all the other things that provide profit in war time as well as the bankers and the speculators, be conscripted — to get $30 a month, the same wage as the lads in the trenches get.”
They shot down an American vessel. America showing weakness is a provocation and often people die. This isn’t about just going to war. Good grief. If it were that easy Jesus would never have died on the cross. Evil exists, get over it. You don’t just stand idle and let the world step on America’s shoes. Trump did the right thing, but if he needs to nuke em, he will and it will also be the right thing to do.
Bigly more sanctions are going into effect Monday. I believe this will cost the Mullahs more than of the cost of our $120 million drone! So who’s the fool? To bad President Trump wasn’t President during the 2009 student uprising in Iran. That metro sexual Iranian sympathizer obama chose the Mullahs over the protestors President Trump would not have done that! Godspeed President Trump!
BHO-WOULD NOT GET $$$$$$$ FROM STUDENT…..
You choose the right word, Bubby, when you cited ‘proportionate’ as Trump’s reason to cancel the retaliatory attack against Iran. Putting his two twitter tweets together, Trump said NOT proportionate.
……. Our idea of Justice in Western Civilization requires a ~proportionate response. The President didn’t want to kill any Iranians, because they shot down an unmanned drone. … Our Military shouldn’t be used for revenge killings. … President Trump has to make the difficult decisions, when deciding whether a military-response is needed.
President Trump needs our prayers. +America hit the Big Moral Jackpot, when Trump was elected. … We could have had a Crazy Lady as President. = She along with her cronies would FIRST try to figure out, how to make some crooked-cash on this crisis.
Tucker is spot on.
He is indeed.
That would ring true if the Iranians had shot down a US aircraft with US Citizens and or US military personnel on board but that wasn’t the case in this instance. A “unmanned” global hawk drone was shot down. You think killing human beings because a “unmanned” drone was shot down is morally ethical? Do not interject Jesus name in to your unethical immoral statement. President Trump didn’t show weakeness! A POTUS that would order a attack over a “unmanned” drone shoot down, that would have killed 150 to 200 people is a sure sign of a weak POTUS.
In any case, Trump won’t put himself in a position that he can be “obligated” to act a certain way. Too easy to be manipulated that way. I trust that he will do what is best in any particular situation. I think that trust had been earned over that past few years.
Of course, President Hillary would be doing an ‘end-zone, spike the football dance’ after such a retaliation. My opinion.
Well Bigly, the thing is, there is always more to it that meets the eye. There is now talk that the American vessel was very probably inside Iranian airspace. If it was, a strike on Iran would have been an act of war. So yeh, we may not know it all, and calm and rational leaders are important to have….Trump cleverly has said – 150 lives saved, but maybe its a tad more than that… I think he did a great job, even if the 150 lives was a face save. As he says in his presser, he is able to think executively outside the bomb heads around him. That is leadership. If he nukes THEM, you may not be here to celebrate. There are consequences lined up of rather massive proportion that may just end up in your living room.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-21/who-survives-iran-counter-offensive
He can’t even decide if he’s gonna deport people on Sunday. This not looking good. Indecision is not what you want in s Pred
Do you think because you talk about Jesus dying on the cross it gives you credibility for not too subtly criticizing Trump’s decision that ‘ You don’t just stand idle and let the world step on America’s shoes” Do you think people are fooled when you then try to muddy it over by saying he did the right thing? Trump’s choice as Commander in Chief was right PERIOD!.
daniel, interesting but for sure ain’t gonna fly. Many corporations do get wealthy on providing planes, weapons, etc. in a war and some are noted for pushing and/or causing wars and that does need to be looked into. Glad in the meanwhile that Trump has gotten a lot of reduction in costs and we know those war companies are not happy about that but it is a case of some or none. I also don’t think they are very happy that Trump is pushing peace and other ways for companies can make money outside of war equipment. On the other hand Trump does get a lot of war stuff, like airplanes sold to other countries so they are making good money, and apparently now some are becoming ONE company from taking over other companies. I don’t like that type of corporation holding our country or any other country beholden to just cone company producing a or many projects as too controlling and in the end very danger for us and other countries forced to buy from just one source of whatever that source may be.
Sole source anything is a bad idea – especially in government purchasing. You can thank Gore/Clinton for the DOD walking away from one sourcing and for the gov’t encouraging defense contractors to merge. I was working in DOD contracting during that time and the Gore/Clinton initiatives had me spitting nails on more than one occasion.
Interesting it’s been awhile since Trump has been to Camp David.
I’ve got a soft spot for Camp David, so I’m glad when he goes there.
They must have gotten all the hidden listening devices identified and removed.
There it is again. “I don’t want to kill people”. He’s deliberately looking for opportunities to get that message out. Counter’s the “Trump is Hitler” lie quite nicely among other things.Was that the purpose of the pulled strike?
Hear that Elizabeth? Big bad racist orange man doesn’t want to kill brown people.
Also, the reluctant warrior.. He does not seek a fight, but if he has to, he will unleash a fury upon those that pushed him to it… with vigor and ruthlessness…. ie, Sherman.
I could be wrong, but that’s what I get. Trump knows military history. He had to learn it back in the day… and at his age, he is wise and has seen a lot…. and he has grandkids.
When you are president, decisions determine destiny.
President Trump is prescient is getting to the core of a situation. He considered all options. But it was his core rationale for responding proportionately was genious and the mark of a true leader, in spite of the pressure from the war-machine, seeking more revenue dollars.
I like that he emphasized “commonsense”… one thing in short commodity in DC these days.
Sometimes it seems like DJT is reading here. He agrees that Bolton is a hawk, but he has others on the other side. He listens to every side and then makes a decision.
From the outset of his presidency, President Trump has clearly stated (repeatedly) that he prefers to have advisors around him who have differing viewpoints on the areas of policy they were hired (because of their experience / expertise) to represent. He specifically does not want an entire cast of “Yes” men such as Obozo did.
Smart man.
Trump has delayed, ‘at the request of Democrats” for 2 weeks,,the deportation actions he announced right before the Orlando rally. . POTUS says the reason for the delay is the Dems say they want to work out something in Congress.
Nothing will be “worked out” and this gives the ones to be deported 2 weeks to avoid it.
Told you…all the border threats by Trump are just that. Threats.
Pelosi and Schumer must think Trump is an idiot-either that or Trump is in on it.
Wrong! They already started rounding them up in Az.
Hi Paula, Defanged is a little sleep-deprived. He was up late last night spreading dis / misinformation. He often works with another as a swoop-n-poop operation.
Swoop-n-poop…LOL!!
People are going to lose interest in him, won’t turn out if keeps flaking out. Entering only-true-believer territory.
Hate to say it, but he seems to be losing the plot. Waffling is not what people voted for 😦
“It starts this coming week maybe a little earlier,” referring to the enforcement issue. Maybe like some are speculating, the leak is real but the news is fake.
My memory is imperfect. Early in the Trump Presidency I seem to recall one of those MOABs being dropped on caves in Afghanistan (?) in order to clear the caves and/or make them unusable….I don’t recall that the caves were guaranteed to be empty
LOL..you are correct..and those caves contained ZERO oil
And lots of ISIS.
I don’t get why the big deal about local LE not helping ICE. Does ICE need their help? ICE can do their job without the help of local LE. Very short sighted of local LE
Hi Katherine! ICE is not always local. It’s helpful to have local LE cooperation. Also, the temporary facilities to hold detainees for a short time. But, I believe, whenever the swoop occurs, ICE will get things done without them.
Coffee, the problem in these sanctuary cities are they ARE NOT ALLOWING the police, etc. to work with ICE in handing over the illegals. This is very obviously in the state of CA but not the only state. It has to be hard and difficult for police who have given their oath to be blocked by those who prefer illegals to remain mostly for illegal voting, but truly horrible that many of the illegals are robbers,rapers,murderers and they don’t give a damn but prefer not to follow our laws and I also think all those mayors and governors need to be arrest, fined and off bot a minimum in a prison and see how they will like what happens to them for not wanting to be real Americans. And now CA and who knows which other countries want to provide free!! medicare to non-American citizens and that is absurd and how long do they think the citizens will want to pay more taxes to care for criminals!!
Hi Carrie2! I agree with your comment. Release date information on individuals that ICE knows is in custody (and do not have an immigration detainer placed on them due to the holding facilities non-compliance) can be had via telephone. Have to make this quick- I have a hovering husband who wants to go out to lunch. Anyways, ICE can pick up inmates outside the holding facilities. Hope this makes sense. Love your comments.
If local LE picks up an illegal; they aren’t cooperating with ICE. This is especially troublesome when the person jailed is wanted by ICE and an order to hold is placed on the individual. These people are usually criminal illegals and should be deported immediately. Local LE departments won’t notify ICE or hold these illegals for ICE to pick up.
The illegal only faces charges for whatever local charge (DWI, drunk driving, etc), go thru the local system for adjudication, but are never picked up for deportation.
This is the kind of help that LE could provide ICE, but it isn’t happening in some sanctuary cities.
I was thinking the same thing…who needs their help.
What’s this nonsense about another c*nt making false accusations?
She’s a “women’s advice” dum dum who is trying to sell a book. If ugly faces could kill, we’d all be room temperature. Also, I think her butt is fake. Just throwin that out there.
True f33,
She is another unhinged, borderline or worse.
Too bad PDJT couldn’t have four or five of the numerous real hotties that he has dated, doe a presser for him, extolling his virtues.
Then let the public compare that to the Kavangh, and the PDJT skanks.
God bless PDJT
I thought during the campaign there was a nyt or ny times magazine story with Trump’s former partners. I don’t think any had anything negative say about Trump and were complimentary instead. At least that is how my fallible memory recalls it.
Ta….
I pay those type of individuals no mind. Not worth my time.
I am just curious about the debt we owe China…..from borrowing billions during the Obama reign. I never hear it mentioned or if/how/when it is to be repaid. I keep wondering why China hasn’t called in our markers? Could one of the financial treepers comment?
The T bills China holds can be sold any day the markets are open. They don’t have enough to drive down the price of bonds except maybe temporarily causing the market price to dip slightly due to the temporary over-supply (effectively causing the interest rate on them to rise). Throughout this show down, the dollar has strengthened against the Yuan and other currencies, so holding T-bills hedges the decline in their own economy and currency. Selling our debt would shoot themselves in the foot.
More chess?
Two weeks is not that bad.. is it?
Well, I was actually looking forward to doing some witnessing of history but I can wait two weeks.
Yes. At Dem request… There are two possible outcomes and an inevitable result.
1. Dems agree to change asylum and loopholes. PDJT wins immediately.
2. Dems do not agree to change asylum and loopholes. PDJT wins second term by painting Dems into a very bad immigration corner.
And the 1+ million deportations pursuant to final court orders begin in two weeks either way, because Congressional Dems have no ability to reverse final court orders based on existing laws. Any change in the immigration law only applies forward; A1s9.3 prohibits any ex post facto law.
Trump’s got this…
Fool me once. . fool me twice…. This is what, the fourth time? I suppose one could argue that deporting anyone is a waste, since they just come right back in.
Not after the wall is built. Which it is being. Which is why this final order deportation process can start nowish.
Again, Trump is always reasonable and responsive to positive actions. I think this is in his nature, but it is also necessary given the toxic UniParty environment.
Nothing will be worked-out, unless President Trump is willing to capitulate to their unreasonable demands (they deal the same way China “deals” – i.e., “our way or the highway”).
However, I respect his decision to run it his way – he has his reasons to allow it to play out this way.
IRAN: He says ”we have plenty of time”.
So true. Loads of time to spy on them through surveillance and other means, including civilian unrest through economic sanctions.
John Kerry is a major problem and linked, I’m certain, to Iran’s strikes because strikes began after Kerry left Iran.
This is extremely disappointing to read. I believed that Trump would keep his word. He didn’t.
WTH is going on?
The Navy and Marines were RE-established in order to KEEP SHIPPING LANES open, especially in the Mediterranean Sea~~ever heard (obviously not to many people, today have) “history repeats itself?” If not for the Navy/Marines the Global Sea Lanes would be in dire straits (pun intended). Who if not us?? Maybe 45 should charge every nation a “Shipping Protection Compensation Fee?”
obama wanted to block US drilling to keep the US dependent on mis-east oil, and keep Iranian leverage in the straits of hormuz. (he also gave them 4+ billion dollars in “unmarked cash” secretly flown in unmarked planes in the dead of night, to use to fund terrorism, and 150 billion dollars to use to build ICBMs and atomic bomb capability.
We are now much less dependent on mideast oil, while china, india and others are more dependent. If Iran closes hormuz, it is not much of a problem for us, but a devastation for other countries that saw we are warhawks. So, lets see what happens.
So the secret to economic growth is more garages…. Hell I’m going to build two in my back yard and I’ll get rich beyond my wildest dreams….
Just pulling your chain.
“Iran was sold missiles by Prime Minister Simon Perez of Israel which could carry nuclear warheads.”
Considering that doesn’t help Israel much either I find that hard to believe.
I wish people had spent as much time over 8-10 solid years condemning Obama, Holder, Lynch Mueller, Weissman etc. for every move they made, every mis-step and every illegal action. I have never seen such MICRO criticism against anyone ever, except against President Trump, the one man who has done more to help We the People than any President in history. Yet, the criticisms and complaints flow like a waterfall with the least little thing. I’m really tired of it and skip over such commentary.
To me, it looks like the “acting” DHS head alerted the media and illegals to an operation that should have been reported AFTER it happened, not before. This potentially made the operation dangerous to the FED officers because a percentage of these people are REAL criminals, not just illegal aliens.
President Trump is just regrouping. He always gets the job done, one way or another. And he will this time. Us regular people cannot fathom how the mind of a genius works. Having worked with IQ assessment and having seen President Trump in person, I can say with confidence that President Trump is a text book genius. His getting from point a to point b may not make sense to us, but he always, and I mean ALWAYS arrives at his chosen destination.
It’s meant to turn people off and exit blogs. Don’t do it. You’re appreciated, here. And, I remember your posts from back in the day when you attended rallies! 🙂
I really hope he fires that DHS head, or asks for his resignation. The guy is a real loser…our government is basically 99% Obama supporting Democrats…not trustworthy at all…they actually think it is ok to defy the President of the USA. What a bunch of out of control little ideologues.
Only criticism I see is fro. The ussually woe is me crowd and trolls. The sun is shining here and Trump is my president. Life is good.
Walking on sunshine myself everyday DJT is our President !
What struck me the most in this presser: President Trump wants to work with Iran and see it prosper, he knows good NYC Iranian people, wasn’t willing to cost Iranians lives. Geez, what a great moderate President. Good wishes to you and others at Camp David, Mr. President. I support you.
@Sc Conser – are you referring to how Obama almost single-handedly destroyed America? If so, he wasn’t alone – he had the help of the complicit media and the democrat party. Fortunately, our wonderful President Trump is gradually undoing much of Obama’s damage to help restore America to Greatness; hence, MAGA.
Trump explained very well his ‘mad dog Bolton’, and it was excellent that he had the chance to restate his position on Iraq and the middle east as having not waived despite the bomb heads (the hawks). I am very comfortable with him putting it out there that his decision was based on 150 Iranian lives, but I have suspected there was more to it than that. And perhaps there was. Here it is discussed that he was waiting to get absolute confirmation that the US drone had not breached Iranian airspace and – lo and behold – they could not guarantee it… so if he had have attacked based on that fact (the military could not prove it beyond doubt), a strike on Iran would be an ‘act of war’. So yes, a good decision to not strike. He proved to be capable of proper leadership.
He handled it very well, amidst the sea of war dogs around him screaming – bomb bomb bomb – Bolton, Pompous, and Brennan’s chiwowa Gina. No doubt McCain’s bones spun in their grave with frustration.
Sorry, here is the link https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-21/who-survives-iran-counter-offensive
POTUS doesn’t want a vacation. He is having too much fun decimating the Deep State and Wall Street all while pimping AF1 and his Bullet/Bomb proof Limo eating Big Mac’s n fries like a Big Dog. Laughing all the way Ha Ha Ha!!
Oh and he has made America the respected Leader it should be. #1 with a Bullet!!!
https://news.yahoo.com/fire-breaks-crude-oil-refinery-091342132.html;_ylt=AwrEePDOmg5dwn0AGgAPxQt.;_ylu=X3oDMTByMjB0aG5zBGNvbG8DYmYxBHBvcwMxBHZ0aWQDBHNlYwNzYw–
Is this a sleeper cell retaliating
Sad that these days that is the first thought when something like this happens.
It’s all connected:
Abe visit to Iran
Tanker attacks
North Korea
Xi Jinping’s visit to NK
Drone shot down
Upcoming G20
