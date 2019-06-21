President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Congressional Picnic…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual congressional picnic at the White House.

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    June 21, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Can you imagine how much coverage Melania would get as a Democrat First Lady?

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      June 21, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Angel, I get what you’re saying but like her husband VSGPDJT I don’t believe Melania needs media coverage to define who she is. She knows who she is, what she represents and she IS the most refined, educated and beautiful First Lady I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen at least 12 of them. She knows how much WE the Deplorables deeply care about her and her family and I think that’s enough for her. KAG!

    • formerdem says:
      June 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      can you imagine the movie? subject to a coup plot by everybody on earth, all the babykillers in particular, PDJT and Melania pull through, saving babies, raising employment, quelling monstrous regimes, and meantime FLOTUS is also truthfully one of the loveliest women on the plane and she is certainly the best-dressed and these images are PART of the victory, and PDJT is truthfully the very most amusing and funniest. If they were just victorious all the time we would actually not care about them much. It is the struggle that draws us in.

    • GGHD says:
      June 21, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      You’re absolutely right, Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures. … There have been numerous articles pointing-out, = how Melania Trump is NOT featured in fashion magazines, as the First Lady. … Melania was an actual Fashion Model on the covers of Fashion Magazines prior to the election of Donald Trump.
      Melania still has the style of a fashion model; she also has the demeanor/presence of a good First Lady. … Melania an excellent spokeswoman for all of America.
      ****************
      “A spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump said she isn’t worried about being on the next cover of Vogue magazine.” ~ April 12, 2019, The Epoch Times.

      “Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, suggested that Melania wouldn’t be featured in the fashion magazine.” …
      “Wintour was recently asked by CNN why the magazine features female leaders and first ladies on its fashion covers. However, Melania hasn’t been featured once on the magazine since she began residing at the White House in January 2017. Clinton and Michelle Obama, former first ladies, have been featured several times with glowing coverage.”

      [The rest of Anna Wintour’s political nonsense is at the article. = Her viewpoint is endemic (as a disease) with the cheerleading squads for the Democrat Party.]

    • Kleen says:
      June 21, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      The guy who is supposed to hate immigrants, married 2 immigrants. Ivana and Melania.

  2. Elric VIII says:
    June 21, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    What? Washington, D.C. on the first day of summer, and I don’t see a single seersucker suit!

  3. K Ma says:
    June 21, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Just so happy she is all ours. Think Mrs Pence would be a wonderful first lady too.

  4. sejmon333535208 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    so they dare roll out from swamp ?????

  5. Carrie2 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    By congressional are they referring to our hired help or are these staffers? In any case man over fed but the women are beyond over fed to obese. Amazed me how many wanted a picture of Trump, Melania, Pence and wife. Now are they both republicans and democrats? Also if supposed real Congress members did not see even one I have ever seen before. For sure not Pelosi, Schumer, Nadel, Schiff, or any of ours, etc.

  6. SSI01 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    They should have handed out MREs and then gone back inside and gotten back down to business. And the same thing for the Congresscritters – ALL of them.

  7. covfefe999 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    I love Karen Pence’s longer hair. She looks very young!

  8. CoffeeBreak says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Our President did a fine job. Love how gracious he is.

