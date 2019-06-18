NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Trump-Xi G20 Meeting…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News immediately following the announcement that President Trump and Chairman Xi will have an “extended meeting” at the G20.
It gets my my blood boiling whenever these fools at FNC cite their B.S. polls.
“70% of Americans are somewhat concerned that tariffs will…”
FOX IS THE ENEMY!!!!
ALWAYS HAVE BEEN!
They’re a CON JOB not conservative.
It’s all Marketing.
They saw a market segment to be fleeced,
and that’s all they care about. MONEY.
Just as “Rinos” are “RepubliCANS In Name Only”,
Fox is the Conservative Alternative I Name Only, too bad can’t mack the anacronym “CUCK”! But they SUCK.
Any AmeriCANS who are concerned tariffs will seriously impact their own bottom line, simply ARE NOT paying attention, they are just relying on CNN, the Conmunist News Network, to tell them what to believe.
I PRAY its not truly 70% of the population.
PAY NO ATTENTION grasshopper. You will sleep better and be better informed.
Who you calling ‘grasshopper’; not ME, surely. I cut all t.v. cords, 2-3 years ago.
I have 200 or so DVD’S/Videos, most bought at thrift stores/yard sales, which means hollywood gets not one dime! Movies, TV shows, and thats all we watch on TV.
NO network, cable or satelite.
For ‘news’, I go to AmericanThinker every morning for commentary on the previous days news, then here.
I only see fox from clips posted here. And I sleep just FINE,..and my B.P. is probably 10 pts lower.
It’s not 70% of the population.
Pollsters have a vested (invested) interest in keeping their clients on the “hook” to buy more polling services.
In other words Pollsters can be just as big of Frauds as the DNC!
Remember this Golden Oldie form 2016?
“Hillary has 99 Percent Probability of Winning!!!!!!!!!!”
Oh just BS.
The changes in FOX have been recent after Ailes died. Before then it was a solidly conservative in opinion, and factual in reporting, cable network.
Of course, if your memory is only a couple years long….you might form the opinion you are bleating.
Meanwhile: some advice I’ve been proffering for several years now — watch FOX Biz not FOX news channel during the day — in the evening, Tucker is great, Hannity is usually good, and Laura can be good too.
FBN is much better. Still some CoC surrogates but generally fair.
I do avoid Neil Kaputo and Lib Claman.
Don’t forget Charlie GasbagRINO who’s so unlikeable he’s been on the network for well over a decade and still hasn’t gotten a show on FBN.
Claman is hard to watch 🙂 Everything is a crisis, and her NY bias is sickening. Plus she thinks Gasparino is a genius 🙂
Somewhat? Well, wouldn’t most people say, “sure, I’m concerned, who wouldn’t be?” Most of them have probably not even thought about it because, for one thing, it has’t affected them. Only 26% are very concerned…well that’s the crazy Dems who are concerned about every thing POTUS does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I don’t know the VERACITY of those polls.” Kudlow
Noted the same. Also noted how the FNC mid-morning bimbo tried to deflect after Kudlow hit her with the VERACITY word.
“This is a big word and I don;t know what it means. Divert! Divert! Divert!”
Oh yes….this morning I heard them describe something as “controversial” when it was total common sense that the rats object to.
Honestly, I barely watch FOX anymore…at night I watch Hallmark Murder & Mysteries…especially Psyche….a show I loved. My evenings are way more pleasant..
I am an economist. Roughly two-thirds of US GDP is Consumption/ Consumer Spending.
When the economy approaches a recession, economists don’t use the “R word”. They expect consumers to decrease spending when they fear a recession. If the economy is near a recession and consumers decrease spending, that can actually cause a recession (because consumer spending is the largest component of GDP). Thus, using the “R word” can create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
When the economy is on the brink of a recession, pundits delay using the “R word”. They prefer to use terms like “correction”, or “soft landing”. They don’t want to spook consumers. Watch/read mainstream media reports/interviews prior to previous recessions to se what I mean.
The fact that the pundits are predicting a recession when consumption expenditures are increasing, is a strong indication that the economy is expanding and will continue to do so.
It is all smoke and mirrors. None of the indicators suggest a looming recession.
God bless President Trump.. He has defined and redefined a group of stratgoes with people who can expose the falicies of previous administrations and speak to Main Street about how this plan should work out IFthe Banksters Mafia doesn’t ruin it for them.
The Middle class matters! No other economic system values a middle class, a ladder up for those who are determined to better themselves. Capitalism is NOT mercantilism.
I just hope the Middle Class and low-information voters realize what PDJT has done and is doing for them and vote accordingly. My fear is many blindly trust the MM.
Just look at when POTUS decides to have a rally somewhere(anywhere really), the crowds are so yuge that they must accommodate an overflow of thousands! The Dems would be lucky to fill a school room, let alone a gym!
Kool as a Kukumber Kudlow the Koala.
Love that guy.
“KKK that’s four K’s! PROOF OF RUSSIA COLLUSION WITH WHITE SUPREMACISTS!”
– Very Sane Guy Chris Cuomo later tonight
Kompromat!!!
LoL
Did Chris escape his minders with the white rubber suits again?
Straight talker, answers questions and doesn’t deflect.
Atlanta Fed Now predicting Q2 at 2.0% GDP It looks like they have been off before.
Getting USMCA passed would be great for multiple reasons – trade, GDP, markets, China counter, Japan and EU.
Democrats are on a pickle bc the markets, Mexico, and Canada all want it. So does the Rust Belt!
How do they campaign on no USMCA, no infrastructure, no border protection, and Uncle Joe wants to raise your taxes?
“Uncle Joe Stalin” of the Communist…er…Democrat Party.
Fox aggressively citing growing recession fears…must be an election coming up. 🙄
Has any one check to see if they’ve shorted stocks and therefore have a conflict of interest in trying to manipulate the markets?
Is anyone watching the Globalist Conspirators to RICO the entire corrupt enterprise?
“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Remember when Trump said, I know people who will be great negotiators for us. Some are not nice people. (I think he just meant willing to be as tough as it takes to win.)
#WINNING
“Opportunities multiply as they are seized.”
― Sun Tzu
Great Quote!
“Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across.”
― Sun Tzu
If the two parties are talking – at all – that’s something to celebrate. But, China must realize that its days in the sun of so-called “globalism” are through. China promised the world access to a labor force that they can completely control – the State tells you where you shall live and what you shall do – and complete disregard for the environment. (China shut down manufacturing plants for a month before they hosted the Olympic Games, but some athletes still refused to attend because of the foul air.) That’s not going to be China’s future anymore.
Believe it or not, thanks to Trump, “American companies” just might become “American” companies once more, and realize at long last that the very best place to situate their factories is … right back where they used to be. (“Why, exactly, are we shipping socks and underwear 10,000 miles by sea?”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
M.R.
“Especially when we no longer have to pay one of the highest corporate tax rates, and have a reliable source of chep energy, going forward?”
The U.S. is THE market, if we manufacture there, and sell there we avoid any tarifs, now and going forward.
Question is why WOULDN’T they move back? Labor cost is only ONE factor.
Trump is willing to have a Win/Win situation with China. He is not willing to have a We lose/China Wins situation… He’d rather a lose/lose situation with China, because DJT knows that that is really a win for the US, but a big loss for China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If China thinks that tariffs are a problem, just wait until President Trump allows Iran to escalate the attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Saudis have an oil pipeline across the desert that can divert about 70% of their production to oil terminals on the Red Sea where Iran can not reach them. Iraq and Kuwait along with Dubai and Qatar will be FUBARed, but Saudi retaliation will prevent Iran from selling its oil either. The Saudis might even bomb Kharg Island which could put Iran’s oil exports offline for years. Iran will still be be able to attack oil tankers in the Arabian sea. Trump will put the world on notice that the US Navy will protect only those tankers that are reflagged to become American tankers and are destined to deliver their oil to allied or neutral countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, anf the Philippines. Oil tankers bound for China will not be protected. China’s nsvy does not have the strategic reach to protect their own oil tankers. By the time that they can deploy ships and estsblish support bsses, China’s economy will have imploded.
If we did not have the alternative news sources we now have e.g. CTH and Sundance, many who are awake would still be feeding off Fox’s drivel. All Fox does is play good-cop bad-cop while working for the same team. Notice how Fox personnel wind up on the View as hosts? That’s exactly how the entire media game is played. Same type of thing Alex Jones was doing, providing a fake alternative in order to capture and lull back to sleep those who are awakening or not fully awake.
Fox has no news shows, not a single one. Every program is opinion talking heads posing as news, just like all the networks. Bret Baier shows his fangs too often, when he announced results in 2018 while Cali was still voting, he had the smuggest look. The soft spoken Ducey on Fox and Friends is there despite his age etc, because he’s one of the best masters of the game that Fox has. Trump is aware of all that Fox is doing and has shifted to giving many more interviews to the other outlets which makes them more competitive against Fox. Its a definite that he’ll do a lot more of that as Fox has not only publicize fake polls against POTUS, but has given airtime to basically all the socialist idiot Dem presidential candidates, and played softball with them too. Only the very dregs did not get an hour plus free airtime on Fox’s townhalls where these Trump hating lying, socialist baby-murdering genocidal satanist were allowed to spew their poison onto the public. Murdoch thinks Trump supporters are stupid. Sometimes it seems like RT is more accurate than Fox. I don’t tune in, just watch now and then via YT or if one of my friends records and scrubs the ads. Haven’t turn the tv on in years.
Mr. Kudlow does such a wonderful job. I’m very grateful for his support for President Trump.
I don’t remember the name of the woman who interviewed him just now but she reminds me of Alex Wagner, Erin Burnett and Soledad O’Brien. Barely contained, seething Leftism or something.
