President Trump on DOJ/FBI in 2016: “It was a set-up” … “I would say that President Obama had to know about it”…

President Donald Trump granted a three-day exclusive and extensive interview to ABC News ¹propagandist, and narrative engineer, George Stephanopoulos.

[¹You might remember Stephanopoulos was actually deployed by the DNC in 2012 to ask GOP primary candidates in an ABC debate about the constitutionality of requiring insurance companies to pay for birth control pills. A totally out of left-field goofy question that no-one understood until two-days later when the DNC trotted out Sandra Fluke]

Well, here’s Stephanopoulos again, somehow granted access (likely by a person inside the White House coordinating with Nancy Pelosi). The final broadcast will be heavily edited, manipulated and presented for distribution and maximum political damage; with the intent to assist Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment narrative at 8:00pm this evening.

In an effort to gain maximum publicity ABC has released some preview segments to stimulate interest by a national audience.

.

[Transcript at 10:38] President Trump: “It’s very simple; very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing is collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means they set — it was a setup. In my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”

Stephanopoulos: “Who set it up?”

President Trump: “We’re going to find out very soon, because I really believe it’s going to come out. When you look at Strzok, these FBI guys that were low-lifes. When you look at – because the FBI’s the greatest- but these top people were absolute low-lifes. When you look at Strzok and Page, and they’re talking about an insurance policy ‘just in case she loses’, that was the insurance policy.”

Stephanopoulos: “You know I’ve heard you talk about”…

President Trump: “George, I went through the insurance policy.”

Stephanopoulos: “I understand that, but if they were determined to prevent you from becoming president, why wouldn’t they leak it before hand?”

President Trump: “You’d have to ask them.”…

Stephanopoulos: “Have it come out before the election”..

President Trump: “Oh, they tried. They tried – and you know what, had that gone out before the election, I don’t think I could have – I don’t think I would have hand enough time – to defend myself.”

Stephanopoulos: “You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?”

President Trump: “I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain. But you’re going to find that out. I’m not going to make that statement quite yet. But I would say that President Obama had to know about it.”

.

Reminder:

George Stephanopoulos always operates with an agenda. Most have forgotten a Jan ’12 New Hampshire debate when Stephanopoulos asked Mitt Romney a very carefully worded and scripted question, seeming to come out of left field, about whether states have the right to ban contraception. Exactly two weeks later Sandra Fluke and the DNC 2012 campaign attack narrative “Romney’s War On Women” began. WATCH:

.

The 2019 version of Stephanopoulos has all the same characteristics, purposes and intents as the 2012 version of Stephanopoulos.

In 2012 he set up: “war on women”. In 2019 he is setting up: “Trump impeachment”.

How the White House did not know that George Stephanopoulos would be used to position the Pelosi impeachment narrative is beyond my ability to comprehend.

Advertisements