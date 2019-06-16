President Trump on DOJ/FBI in 2016: “It was a set-up” … “I would say that President Obama had to know about it”…

President Donald Trump granted a three-day exclusive and extensive interview to ABC News ¹propagandist, and narrative engineer, George Stephanopoulos.
[¹You might remember Stephanopoulos was actually deployed by the DNC in 2012 to ask GOP primary candidates in an ABC debate about the constitutionality of requiring insurance companies to pay for birth control pills. A totally out of left-field goofy question that no-one understood until two-days later when the DNC trotted out Sandra Fluke]
Well, here’s Stephanopoulos again, somehow granted access (likely by a person inside the White House coordinating with Nancy Pelosi). The final broadcast will be heavily edited, manipulated and presented for distribution and maximum political damage; with the intent to assist Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment narrative at 8:00pm this evening.
In an effort to gain maximum publicity ABC has released some preview segments to stimulate interest by a national audience.
[Transcript at 10:38] President Trump: “It’s very simple; very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing is collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means they set — it was a setup. In my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”
Stephanopoulos: “Who set it up?”
President Trump: “We’re going to find out very soon, because I really believe it’s going to come out. When you look at Strzok, these FBI guys that were low-lifes. When you look at – because the FBI’s the greatest- but these top people were absolute low-lifes. When you look at Strzok and Page, and they’re talking about an insurance policy ‘just in case she loses’, that was the insurance policy.”
Stephanopoulos: “You know I’ve heard you talk about”…
President Trump: “George, I went through the insurance policy.”
Stephanopoulos: “I understand that, but if they were determined to prevent you from becoming president, why wouldn’t they leak it before hand?”
President Trump: “You’d have to ask them.”…
Stephanopoulos: “Have it come out before the election”..
President Trump: “Oh, they tried. They tried – and you know what, had that gone out before the election, I don’t think I could have – I don’t think I would have hand enough time – to defend myself.”
Stephanopoulos: “You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?”
President Trump: “I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain. But you’re going to find that out. I’m not going to make that statement quite yet. But I would say that President Obama had to know about it.”
Reminder:
George Stephanopoulos always operates with an agenda. Most have forgotten a Jan ’12 New Hampshire debate when Stephanopoulos asked Mitt Romney a very carefully worded and scripted question, seeming to come out of left field, about whether states have the right to ban contraception. Exactly two weeks later Sandra Fluke and the DNC 2012 campaign attack narrative “Romney’s War On Women” began. WATCH:
The 2019 version of Stephanopoulos has all the same characteristics, purposes and intents as the 2012 version of Stephanopoulos.
In 2012 he set up: “war on women”. In 2019 he is setting up: “Trump impeachment”.
How the White House did not know that George Stephanopoulos would be used to position the Pelosi impeachment narrative is beyond my ability to comprehend.
Why cant we just let our VSGDJT be our VSGDJT and not question and microscope every move he makes? I for one am not disappointed in the least in his decisions, his tweets, his interviews, his appointments. I’m not disappointed in anything our President is doing so far. What he is doing far exceeds the eight years prior to his Presidency and my gosh, the thought that Hitlary could have been president keeps me awake sometimes. Until and unless he greatly disappoints me and my family President Trump has my support 100%.
He’s so good at what he does that even his supporters get unnerved by it.
He goes to bed fine, waking up refreshed, while we break our heads why oh why is he talking with lil steph.
It’s fun for him.
“Little Wise Guy” (Today)
“Little George”:
“George Regrets”
Good night 😉
Thank you for those cuts Sam!!
That made my day !!!
The event that determines the election has not occurred yet. This interview will be long forgotten by November 2020.
I can’t believe Stephie would use Kamala Harris as someone who thinks POTUS is a criminal…come on…she’s running against him….but, his listeners probably think it is quite appropriate or something…I actually laughed at that one.
Have yyou iu noticed the new Kamela? Smiling and friendly. Toning down the scowling face. Even a few photos with her husband, whom I suspect of being supplied by the DNC.
Yes, emet, I have…..now she just needs to find a way to correct that annoying naselly (?) voice….can’t stand it. 😉
President Trump has been planning on how to deal with China for the past 30 years along with all other trade “partners” that have been giving us a raw deal all those years. You think he doesn’t know what he is doing when he agrees to an interview with “Stephie?”
In my opinion, I think he knows exactly what he is doing.
At this point, given all he has a;readu done, and then that health insurance reform on Friday…. Trump’s my President. For better or for worse. And that’s it. Wear yourself out Steffy
Don’t forget that Stephanopoulos is a longtime friend of the Clintons and donated generously to the Clinton Foundation. They’re old pals.
I agree with Sundance: why in the heck is this guy in the Oval Office?
Perhaps stephie was in the White House because the President is playing him?
The pressniks are stupid. Clever by half, cunning, treacherous, surely. But stupid.
And the President most assuredly is not. These marxstream medianik pinworms wouldn’t last five second in ‘real estate developer’ Trump’s shoes, much less that of President Trump’s shoes.
The President is Gaslighting the media right back, telling them that dirt will come out, knowing that given their obsessive, sexually deviant, drug addicted nature, the pressniks will now fret about this endlessly, asking themselves, ‘What does he know? How much trouble are we in?”
Wow, iconoclast!
You probably should email the W.H., and mark it urgent! I’m sure neither the W.H. communication staff or DJT were at all AWARE of Stephies background, before they negotiated the interview./s
In keeping with his spoken truth – the most transparent admin in history. Even for a serpent like Stephano.
ABC lost all credibility and truth.. they are one in many who pump out 1+1=3 news daily…
It is Evil and a Lie. Truth is our friend and is our Savior.
And why does stephe get to stand over VSGPDJT at the resolute Desk?
Excuse me, I’m a dumb ass but it looks like our POTUS is being cross examined on the stand.
Very bad optics. But what do I know?
That little punk is allowed to stand over our VSG and question him , in his own office? Like he’s a prosecutor or a leverage wielding lawyer?
Nope! Sorry! That don’t work for me.
And i know VSG has got this. I’m just thrown that he would allow such a shot. It doesn’t LOOK good. I’m no psyops, mind ninja like VSG is. If he’s letting the enemy of the peopke in his house, there’s a good reason. I’m just wondering about that one specific shot of steph standing over VSG at the desk.
“How the White House did not know that George Stephanopoulos would be used to position the Pelosi impeachment narrative is beyond my ability to comprehend.”
Sundance, curious that you would say that.
You know as well as anyone that President Trump is a media genius. If anyone is being set up it’s that little weasel Stephanopoulos and the ABC media.
Obama HAD to have known about it given the sheer access these serpents had to him as either cabinet to quasi cabinet level. Often daily. 0bama was either a passive, if not active participant given the conspirators who had often daily access to him alone. Their absolute arrogance and also absolute sense of piety and righteousness is beyond repulsive. The latest from that punk pfhaggot McCabe on cnn the other day on Sarah Sander’s departure. I could beat him to death. Co-me, Brennan, Clapper, and many more. Yet the Muzloid escapes scrutiny as have many others. Their complete detachment from reality, and the American Heartland is in a word – surreal. This is only where it begins.
I still think they’ll all walk in a big Koombaya announced jointly by Barr and that stuffed suit empty vessel cuck Wray and someone else. I STILL can’t believe PDT appointed him to the fbi as anyone serious about dismantling this jackboot 3 letter armed Dept. of Just-Us proxy can not be serious about dismantling it or reforming it. This was clear to me in the FIRST MINUTE of Wray’s confirmation hearing. I expect they’ll declare it “closed” in the name of “healing the Country…=X and “it’s time to move on” or something equally offensive and Outrageous. Our Founding Fathers would have already been shooting. Likely 25 years ago at that. These men didn’t drone on in false piety and “principles” to defeat the British. They shot them. With guns. And bequeathed to us the Second Amendment. The reason for its codification? They KNEW this day would eventually come. Now it’s here.
Good grief, Stephanopoulos is with Team Clinton, that’s why President Trump did the interview with him. It was on this website that I became aware of the split between Team Obama and Team Clinton with respect to defending themselves at the expense of the other over the attempted coup. Here’s the dead giveaway from Stephanopoulos:
“You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?”
President Trump is going to use the media to get both factions warring with each other PUBLICLY. Watch for President Trump to do an interview with someone from Team Obama next.
Relax, he’s got this.
In the post-interview editing they added numerous ‘voice overs’ during the interview. This is cowardly and is used to spin the narrative without being challenged.
STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, that’s not — that’s not what Robert Mueller found.
TRUMP: You know can I — it’s what it says. It said no collusion.
STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): In fact, the report cites 126 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, but insufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy.
POTUS to Steppy: “Stop being a little wise guy…”
Watch Little George shrink. This interview doesn’t bother me so far.
Speaking of Small Man Syndrome, my little dog (a rescue) has a similar problem according to the vet. Watching this interview is like watching my dog try to engage the big lab across the fence in the neighbor’s yard. Yap, yap, yap, run around in a circle, yap, yap, yap, repeat 10 times until he vomits. Neighbor’s lab just cocks his head, lays down in the grass and watches.
Trump just set up that chump, that hateful fake urnalists walked into the trap like a real swamp creature.
Only President Trump could knowingly walk into the viper’s nest with no trepidation, knowing he will maintain the upper hand. Quite a man.
It doesn’t matter how the left tries to edit or slant the interview. Judging from the past 4 years, Trump will turn it into a win. Honestly you would think they would have learned from the past but that is not something the left is very good at. Hence their constant attempts to hide or change it.
The media were aggressively pushing the “Trump is Putin’s puppet!” line in the months before the election. I can’t be the only one who remembers this. So these questions for Trump along the lines of “Why wasn’t it leaked?” are absurd. It WAS leaked, and there are emails and texts from people in the DOJ and FBI discussing their leak strategy.
Exactly. 99% don’t understand this.
They lie about it all. To congress, to our faces. Yet nothing happens.
Burn it down
>>”In fact, the report cites 126 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, but insufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy.”
None of those “contacts” were criminal in nature. It is not a criminal offense in and of itself merely to have ‘contact” with a Russian. If it were the Clinton campaign would be liable for criminal charges.
“President Donald Trump granted a three-day exclusive and extensive interview to ABC News ¹propagandist, and narrative engineer, George Stephanopoulos.”
Why? To what possible advantage?
Don’t give the enemy credibility. You know they’ll selectively edit and Joe Sixpack won’t get past the potted version.
Bet Miller didn’t approve this silly move.
