President Trump Delivers Farewell Remarks to Sarah Huckabee Sanders During White House Event (Video and Transcript)…

During a White House event to announce the “Second Hiring” initiative, President Donald Trump took a moment to thank departing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders [Video and Transcript]
.
[Transcript] […] THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
And I thought maybe I’d just a take moment. So, at the White House — and been with me now three and a half years, before I won, before the election — is a person, a friend, a woman — a great, great magnificent person, actually — named Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And she’s very popular. She’s very popular. (Applause.)
And — and she’s done an incredible job. We’ve been through a lot together, and she’s tough but she’s good. You know, you also have tough and bad, right? (Laughter.) She’s tough and she’s good. She’s great.
And she’s going to be leaving the service of her country, and she is going to be going — I guess you could say private sector, but I hope she’s going to — she comes from a great state, Arkansas. That was a state I won by a lot, so I like it, right? (Laughter.) But we love Arkansas, and she’s going to be going back to Arkansas with her great family — her husband, who’s a fantastic guy, and her family.
And I don’t know, Phil, and folks, if we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she’ll do very well. And I’m trying to get her to do that. (Applause.)
But I just saw her in the room and I really wanted to call her up. She’s a special person, a very, very fine woman. She has been so great. She has such heart. She’s strong but with great, great heart. And I want to thank you for an outstanding job.
MS. SANDERS: Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: And — thank you. Come. Thank you, honey. Say a couple words. (Applause.)
MS. SANDERS: Thank you. Thank you so much. I’ll try not to get emotional because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes, right? (Laughter.)
This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this President. He has accomplished so much in these two and a half years, and it’s truly been something I will treasure forever. It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I’ve loved every minute. Even the hard minutes, I have loved it.
I love the President. I love the team that I’ve had the opportunity to work for. The President is surrounded by some of the most incredible and most talented people you could ever imagine. And it’s truly the most special experience.
The only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I’m a mom. I have three amazing kids, and I’m going to spend a little more time with them. (Applause.)
And, in the meantime, I’m going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the President and his agenda. And I know he’s going to have an incredible six more years and get a whole lot more done, like what we’re here to celebrate today.
And I don’t want to take away from that. So I certainly want to get back to the tremendous thing that the people behind me have done.
And thank you so much, Mr. President. It’s truly an honor. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Sarah. Thank you very much. Great. Great person. Great person. Thank you, Sarah. Great.
She’s a warrior. You guys know what warriors are, right? Yeah? You’re warriors. Huh? We’re all warriors. We have no choice. (Laughter.) We have to be warriors in this world. But she is a warrior. Thank you, Sarah, very much.
The left hates Sarah because she truly is a strong woman. God bless her!
They hate her because she is not one of them.
That, and she is WAY more intelligent than those jackals.
They hate her because, that is who they are.
A strong woman, and a heterosexual mother with traditional Christian values, the antithesis of all the Left’s corrupt and satanic ideology. Hope she runs for the Senate in Arizona and kick that Rhino Martha McSally to the curb in 2020. She rolled over and let the thieving Dem steal her votes because she was counting on getting McCain’s seat. . But if Sarah runs for governor as Trump suggests, she has to wait until 2022.
Recall how he “suggested” Scott run for Senate and DeSantis for Governor. Both won even though the Dems stole votes by the hundreds of thousands.
Sarah 2024!!
I would love to see her as Vice President.
The first female Vice President, it would drive the mentally unstable Marxists, crazy.
best of
luck Sarah
Look at those happy, patriotic, talented, and cooperative Americans, and know that Democrat communists hate them…
Your kids are the winners. We are the losers. But we are better for the example you set. Godspeed Sarah.
LikeLiked by 4 people
annie… you are exactly right! ” But we are better for the example you set.” A GREAT comment on a GREAT woman. Thank you, Sarah.
I will miss her big league.
I really admire this lady. Strong, Godly, resolute, fearless, loyal. God Bless you Sarah. Go home to your reward and know we love you.
…….and she never used her gender as a shield for the abject abuse she suffered from a rabid democrat media…..the hallmark of a REALLY STRONG and successful woman.
Sarah is a treasure. I love how confident she is in who she is.
GMA Tomorrow:
A bombshell of an announcement yesterday as….
Haha! You’re right. We should predict what words they’ll use. “Shakeup”, and they’ll claim it was “unexpected” or a “surprise”. And somehow someone will manage to insert “disarray” in there somewhere. haha
And it will lead!
Sarah is pure class! You can’t buy that, you either have it or you don’t.
I love Sarah and I think she’s done a magnificent job. There has never been a Press Secretary who has been attacked like she has. Horrible.
Here’s my suggestion for a replacement: Diamond and Silk. 🙂 Can you imagine? lol I’m totally serious too.
If they took the job they would instantly be branded as white nationalist. That is how the dems roll.
Sarah Sanders. Velvet covered steel.
Just like my daughters.
Trump for Rushmore 👓
Dear God, how I respect Sarah Huckabee and her spouse, who gave years of their youth/brains/fortitute to our Nation out of love when it mattered most. I wish you both, your children and family nothing but the best. Thank you for your respected service!
Does anyone have contact info for her?
Thanks.
I hope we see and hear from her again in the future. She is a truly spectacular person. God bless her and her family.
