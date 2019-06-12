President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and Madame Agata Kornhauser-Duda to White House…

Posted on June 12, 2019 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the White House.  The relationship between the U.S. and Poland is one of the cornerstones of a newly invigorated united alliance in Europe.

President Trump visited Warsaw, Poland, (July, 2017) where he delivered a speech vowing to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting Western values. The President and First Lady received a very enthusiastic reception during their visit to Poland.

Ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders they held a press availability in the oval office.  [Video (transcript will follow)]

.

•President Donald Trump says he is seriously considering a return visit to Poland this fall. •The United States will send 2,000 more service members to Poland as he announces a broadening security and economic alliance. •The Polish government will pay for the infrastructure to support additional troops. •Poland will purchase 32 U.S. made F-35 fighter jets. •The U.S. and Poland have agreed to increased sales of liquefied natural gas.

Following the press availability President Duda and President Trump went to the South Lawn to watch a fly-over by F-35 fighter jets.

.

President Trump and First Lady Melania welcome President Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, media bias, Poland, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and Madame Agata Kornhauser-Duda to White House…

  1. TMonroe says:
    June 12, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    As pointed out here many times, the natural gas trade aspect is significant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. CorwinAmber says:
    June 12, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    when he was asked about what he thought of the “polls”, the President should have pulled an Emily Litella and said “Poles…I love the Poles…in fact, I’m meeting with their leader right now!”

    Like

    Reply
  3. Elric VIII says:
    June 12, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    U.S. win, Poland win, winning all around!

    Like

    Reply
  4. jbrickley says:
    June 12, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Remember Trump’s visit to Poland, he was a freaking rock star on parade. Tens of thousands screaming and waving American flags. Quite a sight. We should definitely align more and more with Poland.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s