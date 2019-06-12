President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and Madame Agata Kornhauser-Duda to White House…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the White House. The relationship between the U.S. and Poland is one of the cornerstones of a newly invigorated united alliance in Europe.

President Trump visited Warsaw, Poland, (July, 2017) where he delivered a speech vowing to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting Western values. The President and First Lady received a very enthusiastic reception during their visit to Poland.

Ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders they held a press availability in the oval office. [Video (transcript will follow)]

.

•President Donald Trump says he is seriously considering a return visit to Poland this fall. •The United States will send 2,000 more service members to Poland as he announces a broadening security and economic alliance. •The Polish government will pay for the infrastructure to support additional troops. •Poland will purchase 32 U.S. made F-35 fighter jets. •The U.S. and Poland have agreed to increased sales of liquefied natural gas.

Following the press availability President Duda and President Trump went to the South Lawn to watch a fly-over by F-35 fighter jets.

.

President Trump and First Lady Melania welcome President Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

.

Advertisements