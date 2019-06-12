President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and Madame Agata Kornhauser-Duda to White House…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the White House. The relationship between the U.S. and Poland is one of the cornerstones of a newly invigorated united alliance in Europe.
President Trump visited Warsaw, Poland, (July, 2017) where he delivered a speech vowing to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting Western values. The President and First Lady received a very enthusiastic reception during their visit to Poland.
Ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders they held a press availability in the oval office. [Video (transcript will follow)]
.
•President Donald Trump says he is seriously considering a return visit to Poland this fall. •The United States will send 2,000 more service members to Poland as he announces a broadening security and economic alliance. •The Polish government will pay for the infrastructure to support additional troops. •Poland will purchase 32 U.S. made F-35 fighter jets. •The U.S. and Poland have agreed to increased sales of liquefied natural gas.
Following the press availability President Duda and President Trump went to the South Lawn to watch a fly-over by F-35 fighter jets.
.
President Trump and First Lady Melania welcome President Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
.
As pointed out here many times, the natural gas trade aspect is significant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
when he was asked about what he thought of the “polls”, the President should have pulled an Emily Litella and said “Poles…I love the Poles…in fact, I’m meeting with their leader right now!”
LikeLike
Are you a pole vaulter?
No, I’m Ukrainian . . . But how did you know my name vas Valter?
Badaboom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Polish man goes to the eye doctor. The doctor shows him the reading chart. The doctor says, “Can you read this?”
Patient says, “Can I READ it? I KNOW the guy!”
LikeLike
Every time I see his name, Camptown Racss goes through my head.
LikeLike
Amazing to have attractive First Ladys and Madames in the White House. Big Mike clomping around in pant suits and comfortable shoes was giving me nightmares of being molested by a Sasquatch
LikeLike
He lost control and hit a pole. A Pole or a Czech?
LikeLike
“You mean the same polls that Hillary in a landslide on election night?”
LikeLike
U.S. win, Poland win, winning all around!
LikeLike
Remember Trump’s visit to Poland, he was a freaking rock star on parade. Tens of thousands screaming and waving American flags. Quite a sight. We should definitely align more and more with Poland.
LikeLike
LikeLike