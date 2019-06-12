“Michael Flynn Hires Attorney Sidney Powell as Legal Counsel”

This is excellent news. Last week Michael Flynn fired Covington & Burling LLP as his legal counsel. Today it is being reported that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has hired former U.S. Attorney Sidney Powell.
This is an excellent development as Sidney Powell is one of the few legal advocates with a firm grasp on the surrounding dynamic. Additionally, Mrs. Powell is smart to the tricks and corrupt tactics of Andrew Weissmann and the assembled crew of Robert Mueller.
It will likely take several weeks for Powell to review the case file (must be rather large), and given the background of corrupt FBI activity, hopefully Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell can mount an offense.
Recent Background – Last week the DOJ released the FBI agent report (FD-302) written after their interview of Michael Flynn on Jan 24th, 2017. (Full pdf below) From prior testimony we know that FBI Agent Peter Strzok did the questioning and FBI Agent Joe Pientka took notes.
However, for some reason, within the report they are continuing to redact the name Joe Pientka. [Could be due to ongoing employment]
It’s worth noting according to Mark Meadows the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed Joe Pientka extensively; prior attempts by congress to gain testimony from Pientka were blocked by the FBI and Rod Rosenstein.
FBI Agent Joseph Pientka was never interviewed by the joint House judiciary and oversight committees (Goodlatte and Gowdy). The reason, as explained by Meadows, was simple; Pientka was on Weissmann and Mueller’s special counsel team. Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe. In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.
The interview took place on January 24, 2017. The report was written Jan 24th, 2017. The wording was then deliberated by the small group, approved by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and entered into the record on February 15th, 2017. Here’s the report:
.
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter in 2018 attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and a delay in the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) until February 15th, 2017, and then another edit on May 31st, 2017.
To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating was a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.
In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. In hindsight it seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.
However, we know there was at least a three week deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.
The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
The interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the 2018 cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it (three weeks after the FBI interview).
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
Ms. Powell, please obtain the Flynn phone call recording, and transcript! How can he plead guilty without seeing those items?
Sundance / others: I am still unclear why the focus on a 3-month lag in altering the 302.
Are you implying a further, sinister edit of the Flynn 302 on the body of the document? If so, isn’t there a History / Change Log at the FBI / DOJ?
LikeLike
The lag was a “deliberative process” to create a document that could be used, as McCabe declared, to “F**k Flynn.” Normally the 302’s, interview notes, are completed almost immediately, and they were, but it took three weeks of massaging them to satisfy the Conspirators that they could successfully use the resultant fabrication to persecute Flynn via prosecution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might search Sundance’s archives as I recall he wrote an entire article on this issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now the the Mueller Team is disbanded, their threat to indict members of Flynn’s Family are no longer valid. So, Flynn can stand up for himself without worrying that his son will be dragged down too.
LikeLike
It is supposed to be from the contemporaneous notes taken during the interview in question. It is TESTIMONIAL EVIDENCE. If there is something you don’t think is quite right, you have the option to interview again and make a second FD-302 to reflect that, and, perhaps, in between an INVESTIGATIVE INSERT (another type of file serial like a Memorandum or Letter) documenting why the second interview. When you take 3 months and re-edit what you filed earlier as a true and complete record of an interview, after the fact of its acceptance as true and complete, it degrades as evidence. The three weeks they took before are unusual and would have attracted the attention of an AUSA, in Inspector, or some other curious denizen like a DEFENSE ATTORNEY.
Now, their bigger problem with this one is it is a SUBJECT INTERVIEW. Let’s fact it–Flynn was the subject of the “investigation.” This means they needed to inform him of his rights. They didn’t do that.
The more you look at this thing, the systemic and serial screw-ups, you have to start wondering just what IS going on here. Five-will-get-you-ten it is not what they keep telling us it is.
LikeLike
Counselor Powell has to nail down:
1. Procedures for “editing” an FD-302 after-the-fact of its being filed as a “true and complete” record of a witness/subject interview.
2. When did her client become the subject of the investigation.
LikeLike
The cabal would probably like to see General Flynn in solitary confinement like they have done to Manafort.
Never forget, “First we F___ Flynn, then we F___ Trump.” That expression of animus alone should have killed the case.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It may still do just that!
LikeLike
I sincerely hope Sidney’s work for General Flynn also results in her having Weissmann by his Nadlers. For Jim Brown’s sake, I hope she gives his wife, Nancy, a Great Big Bertha driver, tees those Nadlers up and tells Nancy to grip it and rip it. I would pay for a ticket!
LikeLiked by 9 people
That would be good annie
LikeLiked by 1 person
And hearing Nadler’s cheering section in the background, “GO NADS…..GO NADS” 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most recent article by sundance on Sidney, with video. Time to watch it again.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/01/sidney-powell-discusses-doj-in-the-lawfare-era-guilty-until-proven-innocent
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderful news! If the Deep State succeeds against a hero like Flynn there is no one they can’t get.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless you Sidney Powell. (I haz popcorn :0)
LikeLiked by 3 people
In 2014 Chief Judge of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit wrote the Foreword in Sidney’s book, Licensed To Lie. Excerpt below will add to one’s confidence and understanding of Sidney Powell’s lawyering.
“[Sidney Powell]…is a former prosecutor who represented a defendant in one of the high-profile cases…She was called in by the defense team after the client had been convicted. As she describes her first meeting with the client and his lawyers, they were “[t]raumatized…I seemed to have more testosterone than all of them put together,” she quips. In truth, Sidney Powell has more testosterone than pretty much any roomful of lawyers, be they men or women. Writing a book like this proves it. Not only does she take on, by name, prosecutors and former prosecutors who continue to serve in powerful and responsible p;ositions, she is also relentless in criticizing judges before whom she has practices for years. Few lawyers have the stones to do this.”
Sidney Powell is more than ready to take on anything and anyone they can/will throw at her — even if she has to go to the Supreme Court to do it — again.
Sidney. Powell. Has. This.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Is a great book. I’m a little slow but read it 4 times. Anyone not owning it should give themselves a present. Best money you will spend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You win the Sidney Powell Fan Club Award🏆
LikeLike
I agree Sidney Powell has the 2nd biggest stones in the world, with PDJT having the biggest.
I know Joe Degenova has many fans, but I am very happy to hear it is Sidney taking over Flynns case; the RIGHT “man for the job”, in this instance.
The whole Mueller team is now in the crosshairs of an excellent sniper, and they should be VERY afraid.
Flynns case has had the potential, all along, to blow the whole operation (Crossfire Hurricane, Mueller b.s., earlier spying, etc. right out of the water!
Give em HELL, Sidney!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not a Flynn fan but I’m cheering his choice. Hooray Sidney Powell for getting intimately involved in this thing! Of course the Democrat media is already criticizing her. CNN says she “fanned Mueller conspiracies”. Hahaha. As they say, OVER THE TARGET.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN and all the other Commie MSM entities will be in meltdown. Funny thing – they can’t control who one hires as their lawyer.
I do think this is a very good thing for General Flynn, and maybe for destroying the Cabal at large. Would like to see the Judges censored who have participated in this corruption of Justice.
LikeLike
Wait for it!
The collective scum known as the msm will proclaim that Flynn selected SP to represent him because she is a ‘woman’ and therefore cannot be ‘attacked’ as it were.
They, the Progressive enemy, played this card on the woman that was called in to question 2-door Ford during Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation circus!
GO Sidney Powell! Give’em Hell and then some!!
LikeLike
I have a feeling this is much bigger than just Flynn thus, Sidney Powell. You take 375 H &H mag., to go rabbit hunting. p.s., “what did Obama know and when did he know it?”
LikeLike
Flynn’s former legal counsel Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony offered no explanation for their abrupt dismissal telling SaraACarter.com they “decline to comment.”
“He is and will continue to cooperate with the government in all aspects,” Powell told SaraACarter.com.
Source:
https://saraacarter.com/flynn-hires-sidney-powell-muellers-pit-bull-meets-his-match-again/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-pug&fbclid=IwAR3vQBLbfc6jDXAe6_QjY6Pu0xQv398AL7c0L1fIzm-FCyyUMQFdTqDBpeE
—————–
Very odd to change attorneys just before sentencing. Mystery to me.
However, if he is still a cooperating witness for the government wouldn’t that mean he is still honoring his plea deal?
So, any “offense” would have to be in connection with getting as light a sentence as possible, or perhaps sueing the government later for prosecutorual abuse? Where does this go during or after sentencing?
Sydney will now be confined by attorney/client privilege. So don’t expect her to spill any beans on this site any time soon.
I do expect Flynn to make an effort to clear his name after sentencing. So, she may be granted more freedom to discuss things after sentencing.
LikeLike
The privilege is Flynn’s. She can spill any beans he allows.
LikeLike
I can wait for her next book—Licensed to Persecute. Sidney has a perspective few have and she has a way of putting you in the courtroom, in the conference room, and in the defendent’s chair as she tells the story.
General Flynn has the right woman for the job!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t expect a sentencing. I expect a withdrawal of plea with the exposure of withheld exculpatory evidence.
My dream would be for Judge S to accept the withdrawal of the plea, dismissal of charges, and a censure of the Mueller SC (specifically Weissmann since Judge S has a history with him).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes she’s been down that Brady Material road with Weissmann before.
LikeLike
I would imagine that the judge telegraphed to Flynn that he wasn’t going to go easy on him. There’s no other reason for Flynn to make such an expensive last minute change. There was evidence of misconduct by the FBI and prosecutors that Sullivan overlooked time after time. Remember, seeing multiple instances where a police officer or federal agent was caught by the defense making a racist joke or remark on Twitter or Facebook and the case was immediately thrown out! The defendant awarded millions of dollars in damages. You didn’t see that here with Judge Sullivan even with the Strzok and Pages emails, with the illegal wiretapping, with McCabe’s “F*CK FLYNN” comments. No folks, Flynn is about to be slammed and he knows it.
LikeLike
No.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anyone can right the wrong that is the Mueller persecution of Gen. Flynn, it’s Sidney Powell.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree
LikeLike
I head she has access to the best research team money can’t buy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This made me laugh out loud. God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any chance Flynn comes back into the administration with an even bigger chip on his shoulder?!?!?
LikeLike
This pops up in my web search, looks right, but you’ll have to establish legitimacy for your own comfort level –
https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
LikeLike
Sorry, replied to wrong comment
LikeLike
“Michael Flynn Hires Attorney Sidney Powell as Legal Counsel”
YEAH! Sic ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone post a link to LTG Flynn’s legal defense fund? I need to make a contribution.
Thanks in advance!
LikeLike
This pops up in my web search, looks right, but you’ll have to establish legitimacy for your own comfort level –
https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just donated to Mike Flynn defense fund. I hope it a a legal one.
LikeLike
GREAT NEWS! I’ve thought from the start that Flynn’s counsel seemed to be in lay down mode. Somewhat understandable due to the pressure he was under; but a lot has changed and Ms. Powell strikes me as the legal equivalent of a tactical nuke. Prayers up for their success in getting this wrongful persecution and fraudulently induced plea thrown out!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love this. Ms. Powell, go get them and make these bastards regret the day they started going after gen. Flynn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another BIG issue.
McCabe signed the deliberated 302.
The same McCabe who was involved in a sex discrimination case. The discrimination case was one Agent Robyn Gritz. Flynn was a witness for her. McCabe retaliated on her and Flynn.
Dirty context.
Flynn was framed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Major Conflict of Interest, and per Ms. Powell’s analysis of the upper levels of our law enforcement units, it should have been recognized as not only a conflict of interest, but also retribution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, all we need is DiGenova to take Roger Stone’s case.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Would be cool if she is going pro bono. Would really make the other side mad. So, new AJ is Barr, he gets Durham, who needs a bigger office, and Flynn gets Powell. Methinks some really fascinating strategery is going on. And it’s going to get fun.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine how much stuff is being uncovered right now with Barr and Durham and how much is going on behind the scenes. Notice how we are not hearing anything from ODUMBO and Brennan and even Comey. Something is about to explode and July 4th would be the right time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is an excellent interview. (It is worth watching again even if you have already seen the interview.)
Sidney Powell is a woman of integrity. Thank you Jesus for sending her to help General Flynn!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So can Sidney as Sundance to assist her?
Can you imagine the court room with Gen. Flynn flanked by Sidney and Sundance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask
LikeLike
Better with Sundance doing what he does best—this site!
LikeLiked by 4 people
All she has to do is continue reading this site.
LikeLike
Sadly we will not be seeing Ms. Powell comment here for awhile. She’s saving the Republic one patriot at a time.
GIVE ‘EM HELL SIDNEY!!!! And please make sure you take down that dirty b@stard In the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may be too much to hope for, but I pray that during her defence of Flynn, that Weismann and the whole Mueller team are discredited, exposed and forced to withdraw not only their bogus charges against Flynn, but also the contrived Weismann report in its entirety.
LikeLike
Yeah, this was my first thought after seeing the headline. She always commented at the right time to set things straight or add context we wouldn’t necessarily have.
I am looking forward to seeing her defend Michael Flynn, so there’s great comfort in that. Moreso for Flynn than us I might add.
LikeLike
A couple of other thoughts.
Maybe Sundance should have a dedicated thread that is visible to CTH members but locked where only he can post.
The purpose would be as things move forward, Sundance can post ideas/suggestions of things or documents Sidney might want to review or look at while also allowing CTH members visibility to these ideas as we get to cheer along.
Also CTH members could PM ideas to Sundance that he can decide if he wants to feed those into this Sundance/Sidney/Flynn closed thread.
LikeLike
With all respect, Sidney Powell is way out there ahead of the pack when it comes to being a high powered defense attorney. It is almost insulting to imply that she would need our help. “Suggestions”… There is also a matter of attorney-client privilege. Such a password-locked blog would not be legal. We will not have a play by play except as it is legally disclosed. But isn’t it our goal to have Flynn absolved and made whole again?
LikeLike
I don’t know how you make general Flynn “whole” without a Medal of Honor.
LikeLike
Hints of this have shown up in various parts of the whole special counsel’s entire prosecution; e.g. handing over hundreds of thousands Russian FB posts, untranslated.
* It’s known as ‘baffle them with bullsquat’, a Weissmann specialty,
* and include every triviality and even unrelated hearsay and facts, a Mueller speciality.
Many taxpayers and people under investigation learn the hard way by making a major mistake; i.e. they hand over far more information than is requested.
e.g.; Technically, only seven years of tax records need to be maintained. However, IRS will use every bit of information the people hand over.
e.g. 2; Inviting police officers into your home minimizes or eliminates an officers need to obtain search warrants, if the officers can spot any evidence of wrong doing.
The same principle applies in reverse to persons facing prosecution.
Reams and reams of sloppy documentation, sloppy interviews, sloppy analysis, sloppy lines of evidence, or conclusions the prosecution team leaps to without verifying; allow defenders to attack the prosecution’s case, methods, procedures, neutrality, honesty and use of fruit from a poisoned investigation vine.
I expect Ms. Powell, Esquire to quickly organize, reorder and straighten out the evidence, depositions, and witnesses in this case; especially where the prosecution made major errors.
Plus her expert review of the prosecution’s case should identify many holes where the previous defense counsels failed to take advantage. Ideally, their malfeasance can be proven.
It would be a great treat if Flynn-Powell team can turn the tables and aggressively go after Mueller, Weissmann, Strzok and other involved FBI agents and lawyers.
Month after month we have heard of one special counsel malfeasance, misconduct, poor prosecution handling, failure to conduct a fair neutral prosecution, fair treatment from arrest through prosecution for those charged, complete sharing of all relevant evidence and witnesses, after another.
I would be very surprised if Ms. Powell, Esquire is unable to turn General Flynn’s case completely about.
If not at this level, then on appeal. Prosecution malfeasance, incompetence, bias, improper evidence sharing, lies, etc. are all solid basis for appeal.
As prior cases have proved, Weissmann’s and Mueller’s cases regularly fail higher level court reviews.
With the levels of outright prosecution errors incurred with General Flynn’s case, Ms. Powell should be able to keep Flynn out of jail waiting for the appeal process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, General Flynn admitted guilt, so where is the appeal process?
Perhaps Flynn-Powell are waiting for the IG Horowitz report, potentially evidencing malfeasance by the mewler coup group, the contreras involvement, or other improper activities?
To the extent he cares about the integrity of the justice system, Judge Sullivan would also probably like to see the results of the IG report, and the Durham investigation before sentencing or other proceedings.
Sidney Powell says General Flynn is continuing to cooperate:
“He is and will continue to cooperate with the government in all aspects,” Powell told SaraACarter.com.
But the mewler coup group is gone – so this current, continued cooperation could be with Durham, evidencing mewler pressure or threats against Flynn’s family to get Flynn to plead guilty (and provide anti-trump testimony, true or shaded?).
LikeLike
How is it Weismann still has a license to practice law? How much malfeasance is too much malfeasance?
Take em out Sidney!
LikeLike
“In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.”
If you’re listening to Dan Bongino, it wouldn’t be “in hindsight.” Bongino called this tactic out from the get-go. The reason they were going after certain individuals is to keep them from being able to speak out. This isn’t much of a leap that the Mueller team (the team that chose Mueller, not the team Mueller chose) would have drafted FBI personnel who would otherwise be compelled to speak… and that’s assuming he wasn’t already a part of the team that selected Mueller in the first place — like Strzok was.
LikeLike
I agree, but would just add that, knowing how Democrats operate, I didn’t need Bongino to tell me what they were up to.
LikeLike
Most of us know enough to form our own intelligent opinions. Pundits get the same news we do. Because of CTH. many of us we get far more…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Because of CTH. many of us we get far more…”
Yes.
(I probably should have added that commenters like Bongino are necessary for the low info voters who haven’t yet learned what Democrats are capable of.)
LikeLike
Bongino absolutely has sources he cannot disclose — he’s former secret service so you know he’s got contacts. Also, he has experience with precisely these tactics.
“Low info” nearly reminds me of “walmart shoppers” or “basket of deplorables.” I prefer to say I get information from numerous sources and get multiple takes on issues.
LikeLike
Yonason, that was a low blow in the comment you made. Low info really?? Are you better than anyone else? Or do you consider yourself better than the rest that listen to Dan Bongino. I, along with others are insulted by your primitive peasant remark.Cheers.
LikeLike
So what if Sidney also hooks up and takes up PapaD as a client?
The idea is to consolidate as much discovery into friendly hands and someone who fully understands the inner details of this fraud and frame job!
LikeLike
Doubtful, too many potential conflicts of interest with two high profile cases. Perhaps sharing info that benefits both but that’s all.
LikeLike
I do SO hope this works out well for General Flynn, and the opposite for Mueller and all Democrat obstructionists.
LikeLike
I suppose this means she can’t share any info here any more. 🙂 We’re going to miss you Sidney, have fun and win big! 🙂
LikeLike
I believe Judge Sullivan is the key to SP’s success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why was Flynn using Eric Holder’s old firm in the first place. They are the swampiest of the swamp.
LikeLike
Maybe a sting operation by the white hats?
LikeLike
Sic ‘Em, Sidney…Andrew W. is going to be sorry he was ever born, I suspect.
LikeLike
I think Flynn is still “cooperating” in other cases and I read that he’s a witness in the case against his lobbying firm partner. Would Sidney Powell be taking over that representation as well? Or just representation of the case against Flynn?
LikeLike
Best news I’ve heard all day. Sydney Powell is FEARLESS!!!!
LikeLike
When I saw this headline I whooped so loudly I scared my cats. ☺️
Just read all the comments so that I could comment halfway intelligently. But you all got it covered except for:
👍🏻🍿👍🏻🍿👍🏻🍿👍🏻🍿👍🏻🍿👍🏻🍿
Let the games begin! Congratulations to General Flynn for selecting the very best new lawyer anybody could have imagined. May Sydney triumph and make General Flynn and his family whole again.
WINNING.
LikeLike
So Judge Emmett Sullivan will be ruling on motions made by arguably the highest profile and most credible critic of prosecutorial malfeasance and judicial misfeasance (See Fifth Circuit) currently practicing. I suspect it won’t be lost on him that his rulings will remain lore long after the Flynn case closes, at whatever appellate stage it does. He might want to get it right.
LikeLiked by 1 person