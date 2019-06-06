Ireland (IST) is 5 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time (EST). France (CEST) is 6 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Today President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling from Doonbeg, Ireland to Colleville-sur-Mer, France, for a commemoration ceremony on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. [♦5:00am EST / 11:00am CEST broadcast]
Departing Colleville-sur-Mer the first couple will travel to Caen, France, for a bilateral meeting and working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron. The President and First Lady will then fly back to Shannon, Ireland and spend the evening at Trump International Doonbeg, Ireland.
2:05am EST / 7:05am IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump International Doonbeg en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Doonbeg, Ireland
2:25am EST / 7:25am IST The PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland
2:35am EST / 7:35am IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon Airport en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France, Shannon, Ireland
4:00am EST / 10:00am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France
4:10am EST / 10:10am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen, France, en route to Normandy American Cemetery Landing Zone, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, Caen, France
4:30am EST / 10:30am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Normandy American Cemetery Landing Zone, Colleville-sur-Mer, France
♦5:00am EST / 11:00am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the 75th Commemoration of D-Day, Colleville-sur-Mer, France
6:00am EST / 12:00pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the Omaha Beach Briefing and Fly-Over Viewing, Colleville-sur-Mer, France
6:10am EST / 12:10pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a viewing of the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France
6:25am EST / 12:25pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Colleville-sur-Mer, France, en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France, Colleville-sur-Mer, France
6:45am EST / 12:45pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France
6:55am EST / 12:55pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen – Carpiquet Airport en route to the Prefecture of Calvados, Caen, France
7:10am EST / 1:10pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Prefecture of Calvados, Caen, France
7:30am EST / 1:30pm CEST THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, Caen, France
8:05am EST / 2:05pm CEST THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with the President of the French Republic, Caen, France
8:50am EST / 2:50pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Prefecture of Calvados en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France
9:05am EST / 3:05pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France
9:15am EST / 3:15pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen – Carpiquet Airport en route to Shannon Airport, Caen, France
10:50am EST / 3:50pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland
11:00am EST / 4:00pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Ireland, en route to Trump International Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland, Shannon, Ireland
11:20am EST / 4:20pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Trump International Doonbeg Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland
~ Day Four Concludes ~
President Trump’s visit to the UK brought a warmth to a beleagured nation ravaged by the Bilderberg doctrine. https://wp.me/paZ7x4-rL
LikeLike
Cool hat, Madam First Lady!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no idea how she keeps it on! Looks like a Frisbee to me!
LikeLike
A Great Goodwill Mission….President Trump and Flotus represented us perfectly.
Thank you again, Sundance,,,,,for all those great photos and videos and the schedule.
I’m so thankful to see President Trump and Melania had a good time, esp at State Dinner.
They deserved it after those last 3 years of Cr*p they had to put up with…and still are.
LikeLike
Note that the communist usurper, Obama never went to Normandy for eight straight years. That man hates the United States of America with a passion. That man also hates the US military. Thank God for President Trump. May God watch over him and his family and stave off the attempts of Satan’s followers to cause them harm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“That man” tore our country apart with his twisted ideas and is still behind the curtain doing it today.
LikeLike
Still thought Churchill’s hat looked better on Winston! Good Try though Mr. President!
LikeLike
When I think of the troops that invaded France on 6-6-1944, they were very brave. The first waves were expected to have 95-100% casualties. These guys knew this going in.
I imagine they also knew about the 1,000 or so troops that were killed in a night D-Day transport training exercise when support ships failed to cover them and German e-boats attacked the helpless transports. The government tried to cover it up to the public but you know the troops had to know about it. That’s too many deaths overnight to hide from the various units.
Still, these brave men went in, knowing the odds of survival were low. I’m glad that we have President Trump there, a man of honor, integrity and patriotism, to honor them on the 75th anniversary of their sacrifice; IMHO, the other “leaders” (other than the Queen and I don’t believe she can attend) participating are not worthy to be in these heroes presence.
President Trump is working to restore America back to the country these brave individuals died to preserve even though the forces of EVIL are fighting him every step of the way; it is truly a war. In a sense, President Trump, in coming to Washington, DC, has symbolically faced the same overwhelming odds that the first waves of allied troops encountered at fortress Europe on D-Day. He’s been symbolically stuck on the beach while being symbolically straffed and bombarded during the Mueller/Weissman witch hunt but, rather than digging a fox hole and hunkering down, he slowly moved forward anyway, accomplishing more than any President before him. But now, President Trump is off the beach and moving inland. He’s still getting symbolically shelled but it is less effective and he is now in a better position to return fire.The D-Rats are acting more insane every day and the phony, bought and paid for, Rs are revealing themselves as never before. I feel we are going to see progress, real progress, soon.
Just like those brave troops on D-Day, President Trump knew what he was facing before he even took the job of President of the USA. And just like those people in the first waves of the assault, he fought to get the job anyway because someone had to liberate the USA from EVIL. President Trump is a Commander and Chief who is worthy to honor the sacrifice of these heroes.
God Bless the heroes of D-Day and God Bless President Trump.
LikeLike