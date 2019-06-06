Ireland (IST) is 5 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time (EST). France (CEST) is 6 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Today President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling from Doonbeg, Ireland to Colleville-sur-Mer, France, for a commemoration ceremony on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. [♦5:00am EST / 11:00am CEST broadcast]

Departing Colleville-sur-Mer the first couple will travel to Caen, France, for a bilateral meeting and working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron. The President and First Lady will then fly back to Shannon, Ireland and spend the evening at Trump International Doonbeg, Ireland.

2:05am EST / 7:05am IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump International Doonbeg en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Doonbeg, Ireland

2:25am EST / 7:25am IST The PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

2:35am EST / 7:35am IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon Airport en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France, Shannon, Ireland

4:00am EST / 10:00am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France

4:10am EST / 10:10am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen, France, en route to Normandy American Cemetery Landing Zone, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, Caen, France

4:30am EST / 10:30am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Normandy American Cemetery Landing Zone, Colleville-sur-Mer, France

♦5:00am EST / 11:00am CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the 75th Commemoration of D-Day, Colleville-sur-Mer, France

6:00am EST / 12:00pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the Omaha Beach Briefing and Fly-Over Viewing, Colleville-sur-Mer, France

6:10am EST / 12:10pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a viewing of the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France

6:25am EST / 12:25pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Colleville-sur-Mer, France, en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France, Colleville-sur-Mer, France

6:45am EST / 12:45pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France

6:55am EST / 12:55pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen – Carpiquet Airport en route to the Prefecture of Calvados, Caen, France

7:10am EST / 1:10pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Prefecture of Calvados, Caen, France

7:30am EST / 1:30pm CEST THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, Caen, France

8:05am EST / 2:05pm CEST THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with the President of the French Republic, Caen, France

8:50am EST / 2:50pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Prefecture of Calvados en route to Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France

9:05am EST / 3:05pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Caen – Carpiquet Airport, Caen, France

9:15am EST / 3:15pm CEST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Caen – Carpiquet Airport en route to Shannon Airport, Caen, France

10:50am EST / 3:50pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

11:00am EST / 4:00pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Ireland, en route to Trump International Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland, Shannon, Ireland

11:20am EST / 4:20pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Trump International Doonbeg Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland

~ Day Four Concludes ~

