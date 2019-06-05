Piers Morgan Interviews President Trump During State Visit…

Posted on June 5, 2019 by

President Donald Trump gives an extensive interview to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.  President Trump discusses the overall visit and the state dinner with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Brexit, Donald Trump, Economy, President Trump, UK State Visit, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Piers Morgan Interviews President Trump During State Visit…

  1. Query says:
    June 5, 2019 at 5:29 am

    Prince Charles on climate change. Please.
    What climate change?
    Piers is full of it.
    Just another fool who doesn’t understand the difference between weather and climate.
    Excellent slight interglacial warming is happening …..it’s the other direction to cold that’s going to kill millions….slight warming is a win.
    The idiocy, it burns.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      June 5, 2019 at 5:54 am

      Query, I think you have it right. Interglacial periods (we are in one now) are brief when compared with periods of glaciation, so we are lucky. However, our luck could change if this solar minimum is as bad as projected. To see what could happen, people need to google Little Ice Age. It would not be pretty.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s