President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Host Dinner at The Winfield House…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a reciprocal dinner with H.R.H. Prince Charles and his wife H.R.H Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles at the Winfield House, the official residence of U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson.

Video of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrival at Winfield House to attend a dinner hosted by visiting U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump:

Dinner Menu: Steak and Potatoes

.

The dinner at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom came on the second day of Trump’s official state visit to the country.

.

Earlier in the day President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed to Number 10, Downing Street, by British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May.

.

After the initial welcome President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, inside they were shown a hand written copy of the American Declaration of Independence on display inside a glass case. One of only two known handwritten copies.

.

While President Trump and Prime Minister May were engaged in bilateral discussions, First lady Melania Trump and Philip May attended a garden party at 10 Downing Street. The second day of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

.

A review of Winston Churchill’s basement war room:

Advertisements