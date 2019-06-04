President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Host Dinner at The Winfield House…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a reciprocal dinner with H.R.H. Prince Charles and his wife H.R.H Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles at the Winfield House, the official residence of U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson.
Video of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrival at Winfield House to attend a dinner hosted by visiting U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump:
Dinner Menu: Steak and Potatoes
The dinner at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom came on the second day of Trump’s official state visit to the country.
Earlier in the day President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed to Number 10, Downing Street, by British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May.
After the initial welcome President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, inside they were shown a hand written copy of the American Declaration of Independence on display inside a glass case. One of only two known handwritten copies.
While President Trump and Prime Minister May were engaged in bilateral discussions, First lady Melania Trump and Philip May attended a garden party at 10 Downing Street. The second day of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.
A review of Winston Churchill’s basement war room:
Good to see President Trump in Churchill’s War Rooms.
What marvelous photos and videos!
From the smiles and small talk while photos were taken it seems that POTUS and FLOTUS have thoroughly charmed the British royals and the Mays. Teresa May looks relieved (and why not, since she has already resigned as PM). President Trump’s defense of her and her work toward BREXIT was suitably supportive, and likely he made progress in outlining the future UK/USA bilateral trade agreements.
All of this eclipses nasty and petty figures such as Mayor Khan and the Demonrats here.
Agreed – Mayor Khan WHO? LOL!
Just beautiful-happiness and elegance. Melania in another killer outfit.
Did that bust of Churchill (that Obama returned) ever make it back to our White House?
I think PDJT had it returned his first week in office (if not the first day).
Yep. Churchill bust back where it beongs. POTUS put the 2pac bust in the basement
Nice selection of pictures SD.
3rd picture down (4th frame counting the video). PDJT has a look like “Honey, I think the trip is going well.”
Melania’s look, “Dear, everything you do goes well, and by the way, I am having a great time!”
SD, forgot to say thanks for the posts.
That picture truly represents a power couple!l, and
Looks like a wonderful menu…..except I am not so sure about the watercress puree..
Hm-m-m, got to find that Iron Horse Pinot Noir “North Block” 2016.
Too late. You and a million people.
I have a couple of bottles… but not that one…
California’s wines are most excellent. One of the few things the Commies have not screwed up yet.
IMHO, the best Pinots, though, come from Central California.. from the Santa Ynez valley up to Paso Robles. One of our favorite “three day” vacations. Get a place in Buellton.
I was just enjoying a bottle of 2017 Uncaged Pinot. Blend from Monterey, Napa, and Sonoma, heavy on Monterey county. Not pricey but very pleasant. Unfortunately, it’s already empty, may have to make another run to the store.
Cool. I would appear that the President does know how to comport himself. If anyone has a liberal in their lives keep them away from sharp objects, yet another thing he’s great at. .
Man, I’d like to see Churchill’s War Room.
Wow… what an American Dinner Menu: salad, steak and berries with ice cream for dessert.. with awesome California wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and a nice brut sparkling at the end.
Not an European style dinner at all. Over there they have more dishes, four or five.
And pairing the Pinot Noir with the beef, instead of a more traditional Cabernet Sauvignon. I love that.
And, this is the kind of dinner you can afford in the US… I’d say about 175-200 bucks per person including wines and tip ( I tip very well ). Except my wife and I tend to vary our orders a little, she’ll go with the duck and I’ll go with the filet (or viceversa) and then we share!
And we’ll do an hors d’ouvre at the beginning and have our champagne then… with drip coffee to go with the ice cream at the end.
Good food is more democratic in the US. Simpler.. and less cooked. I prefer my beef just dead enough to keep it from running away from my plate. No more!!
BTW- Who’s that woman in blue sitting at dinner next to Prince Phillip? Is that Sarah Sanders?
Yes
Per the UK’s Daily Mail,
The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was seated to the Prince’s right, with Jeremy Hunt to Theresa May’s left
Just wanted to post this article. Look at the comments. People absolutely love and admire the First Lady
click best rated comments
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7104537/Trump-entourage-heads-Ambassadors-Winfield-House-residence-host-Charles-Camilla.html
EAT YOUR HEART OUT ILLARY!
Oh wait, you had none to begin with.
You know in your heart that not a single woman ate anything. Probably half the men also. Cameras are EVERYWHERE, who is going to risk a salad dressing stain, steak juice, or melted ice cream on their clothes?
They would, immediately, be declared heathens worldwide.
Good thing the clean up crew (our military) gets to eat and get to-go boxes for their families. Good chow.
This State Visit has been spectacularly successful. have watched Fake News all day, they try so hard but they have to admit it has been a great success
Even the protests were a total failure. Fake News said 250.000 would attend, well only a few thousand did show up
Imo, Teresa May has a huge crush on President Trump.
I think the president also has managed to charm Prince Charles, who was probably expecting to be bored.
As usual, Melania is the most stunning! Absolute class. But what the hell is Ivanka doing over there propped up under Trump??? I’m sorry, but the Kushners should be where they belong!–at home with their young kids. Bad, bad optics.
I think Ivanka should have switched the dresses she wore for the two dinners. The blue dress yesterday seemed a tad bit informal for the state dinner, but would be perfect for the smaller gathering today. The dress today is gorgeous, I love the folds of the wrapped shoulder.
Melania’s dress is beautiful, graceful & wonderful color. I personally am not a fan of the cape style, but she would look beautiful in a pillowcase with no tailoring….
The Duchess dress, sigh…could be gorgeous with a little nip & tuck at the sides to the waist, and a proper bra for a little support…I love the color & lace….
I saw pics of the Ambassador’s wife’s feathery strapless dress…hmm…a little too gauche…Hollywood I got money look…
Hot dang, Sundance! You do a better job of documenting our modern history than any of the media that take such pride in serving as The Fourth Estate and screwing up the works.
The fashion publications have lost millions by shunning our lovely First Lady, who wears clothes better than anyone that graces their covers. She could sell out stock faster than it could be constructed. A one woman cha-chinger.
A toast to Sundance and never-to-be-forgotten crew for elevating the standards of journalism!
You know, I just don’t think the Duchess of Cornwall (aka Camilla) has mastered the art of walking, standing, gesturing like someone who is confident in themselves. Compared to FLOTUS, who does all things extremely well (and I believe she would be this way even if she were not at one time a model).
