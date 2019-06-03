Day #1 Schedule – President Trump U.K. State Visit…

The U.K. is five hours ahead of New York EDT. The President and First Lady are traveling overnight and will arrive in London at 4:00am U.S. EDT / 9:00am U.K. BST. The first family will be staying at the the official residence of U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson, Winfield House estate.

The first day schedule is packed with a state welcome at Buckingham Palace by host Queen Elizabeth II; a state visit to Westminister Abbey (tomb of unknown, Prince Andrew); High Tea at Clarence House (Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla); and a lavish State Dinner at Buckingham Palace (full royal family, sans HRH ‘Nasty’).

4:00am EDT / 9:00am BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at London Stansted Airport, Stansted, United Kingdom

4:10am EDT / 9:10am BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart London Stansted Airport en route to Winfield House Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom, Stansted, United Kingdom

4:40am EDT / 9:40am BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Winfield House [U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson] Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

7:00am EDT / 12:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Winfield House Landing Zone en route to Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

7:10am EDT / 12:10pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

7:20am EDT / 12:20pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY are introduced to the Members of the Royal Household and British Suite with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

7:35am EDT / 12:35pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in official welcome ceremony with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

8:00am EDT / 1:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY introduce the American Suite to Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

8:15am EDT / 1:15pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a private luncheon with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

9:00am EDT / 2:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in royal collection gift review with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

10:00am EDT / 3:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

10:10am EDT / 3:10pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

10:15am EDT / 3:15pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, London, United Kingdom

10:20am EDT / 3:20pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour Westminster Abbey and sign the guestbook, London, United Kingdom

10:50am EDT / 3:50pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Westminster Abbey en route to Clarence House, London, United Kingdom

11:00am EDT / 4:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Clarence House, London, United Kingdom

11:05am EDT / 4:05pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a photo opportunity with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom

11:15am EDT / 4:15pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have tea (“high tea”) with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom

11:30am EDT / 4:30pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Clarence House en route to Buckingham Palace Landing Zone,

London, United Kingdom

11:35am EDT / 4:35pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

11: 45am EDT / 4:45pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Buckingham Palace Landing Zone en route to Winfield House Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

11:55am EDT / 4:55pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Winfield House Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Winfield House Landing Zone en route to Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

2:40pm EDT / 7:40pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom

3:10pm EDT / 8:10pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a presentation of guests with Her Majesty the Queen,

London, United Kingdom

3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a royal procession with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

3:45pm EDT / 8:45pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Banquet with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

5:35pm EDT / 10:35pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a reception after the State Banquet with Her Majesty the Queen, London, United Kingdom

6:00pm EDT / 11:00pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Buckingham Palace en route to Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

6:20pm EDT / 11:20pm BST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

~ Day One Concludes ~

