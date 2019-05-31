Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: “Mexico Has To Step Up”…

Posted on May 31, 2019 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders discusses the urgent need for action to solve the crisis at the southern border.  The Chamber of Commerce Decepticon Club (Grassley etc.) is not happy with tariffs on Mexican goods.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: “Mexico Has To Step Up”…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    C.O.C – go pound sand.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • moe ham head says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:12 pm

      like ants at a picnic

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bob says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:34 pm

      So much for the electronic surveillance…everyone’s watching except the people that get payed to watch….where the hell are the Border Patrols.

      Like

      Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Skippy says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:58 pm

        Wow. Very scary times indeed. I called all my reps in Virginia: Senators Kaine and Warner and Congressman Beyer today and implored them to work with Speaker Pelosi and Schumer to find a compromise with Republicans and President Trump on our Southern Border. I also wrote to Speaker Pelosi. I am urging my 20 somethings to recognize what’s at stake. I am pro legal immigration.

        Any and all blood will rest heavily on my represenatitives shoulders should the worse occur. 2020 voting is a long way off imho as this Southern Border situation plays out.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • iswhatitis says:
        May 31, 2019 at 2:12 pm

        I read the tweet thread; and he didn’t say in what way they intimidated them.

        Did they just show up, armed and all, but otherwise just looked around/watched, etc?

        Or did they like wave the guns around, call names, cold stares, etc.

        The thread and tweets don’t say. Wish they did. What “intimidates” one person, another person might find to be not intimidating.

        Like

        Reply
        • jmclever says:
          May 31, 2019 at 2:36 pm

          Mexican armed cartel members on US soil not intimidating enough? How about illegal or an act of war?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • iswhatitis says:
            May 31, 2019 at 2:44 pm

            Where is it stated they were on US soil? It says, “approached our border wall”. Could have still been on the other side.

            Loose language makes it easy to envision things that didn’t happen.

            Hence my previous post.

            Like

            Reply
          • Julia Adams says:
            May 31, 2019 at 2:48 pm

            Do not fire, unless fired upon. Then, go full Sicario on the cartels.

            Like

            Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    PT is a President that the world is not familiar. He means what he says and does what he says

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. socrates says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    This is insane to allow for this to continue. We should be ashamed as a nation to have allowed this to reach this point.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:16 pm

      Shame runs really scarce these days. More people have pride in being and doing what is shameful, in their now upside down ethics. But people should be ashamed.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. Blaze says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    I don’t mind paying a few more pennies for two avocados I buy a yr to keep thousands of illegals from gaming and ripping off our taxpayers and getting free healthcare, food, housing, schools, spitting out anchor babies, driving drunk and killing Americans etc etc.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Sportyclays says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:29 pm

      Nor do I. I love when libs trot out the $22 head of lettuce boogeyman. My response is who cares. If I want it that badly either I’ll pay or I’ll grow it myself. And then I point out that they’re the asshat who pays $18 to be served a slice of avocado on toast…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. pigletrios says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    If Grassley is so concerned about this, then he needs to step up and help solve the issue! This is not hard…….at some point these people need to grow a pair and do what is right for AMERICANS!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Luke of the D says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    I do love Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She is easily one of my favorite people in President Trump’s administration. She doesn’t take crap from the idiotic “reporters” and speaks plainly and decisively.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. sarasotosfan says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Grassley had not talked to his constituents and I suspect he will go quiet when they start calling him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. DJT2020 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Grassley should retire but what about Graham? Didn’t he say after their last break that as soon as he got back he was going to introduce immigration reform legislation???

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:46 pm

      DJT2020,
      Yes, and I believe in the same interview, he said he wanted to ‘seriously look’ at a National Red letter law.

      THAT should tell you EVERYTHING you need to know about Graham.
      That little seemingly spontaneous performance during Kavanaugh was JUST a performance!

      Cost him NOTHING, and probably assured reelection, so he can continue to push Amnesty. Leopard hasn’t changed his spots, don’t let the coat of paint fool ya. Its waterbase, washes right off!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Moe Grimm says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    This from IBD is a basic synopsis of how they wish PDT to cave who by the way has exercised every single option only to be thoroughly betrayed by the cowardly republican party, Tom Donahue cabal, and of course the demo-cultural marxists. For “trading partners” we actually would be fine without. This is where the normies get so profoundly lost. They would so easily abandon the security and economic leader of the entire free world and leave our children this stinking filthy mess created by the likes of the aforementioned, Obama, Bush clan, and of course Clinton/s. I wonder if they even have children or grandchildren. As always with these streak yellow cowards notice they never, ever, propose one (1) cogent solution. Nor will they. This is how a Country is lost. It’s rightful owners demographically replaced. Surreal how detached and aloof these serpents are. Anyway…. https://www.investors.com/news/economy/trump-mexico-tariffs-are-crushing-dow-jones/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pale rider says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Well I’d say Mexico has stepped it up!
    We all see it, don’t tell me they don’t.

    Like

    Reply
  12. ristvan says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Was curious so looked up the IEEPA, 50USC§1701-1707, passed in 1977 and first used by Jimmy Carter in the 1979 Iran hostages emergency. Dept. Treasury has full text with a good commentary.

    §1701 says the emergency must have substantially foreign origins. Illegal migration does by definition. PDJT already declared the emergency, and Congress already failed to override it under provision 202 of NEA, 50USC§1622. So the legal basis was in place.

    §1702(b) gives PDJT sweeping powers to halt, regulate, confiscate any ‘property’ related to the foreign country or persons and over which US has jurisdiction. That is all goods coming into US from Mexico; tariffs are a form of regulation.

    There is a delicious part 1703(b) which requires an immediate report to Congress on what and why. Fun to write: “because you have not done your job to change stupid asylum law 8USC§1158(1) wherein anybody expressing ‘credible fear’ gets a court adjudication”.

    There have been several court cases testing the wide presidential discretion on humanitarian grounds, so the law was modified to provide narrow specific humanitarian exceptions. Iran itself tried to court challenge Carter’s first use during the yearlong 1979 hostage situation, and resoundingly lost. So Sarah is correct that PDJT is within well established legal authority.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. 94corvette says:
    May 31, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    I think it’s an unwritten law here in Texas that if a cruise ship departs Galveston, it has to stop in a Mexican port. We’re not making any cruises so we won’t be spending any $$ in Cozumel or Cancun. What if everyone were to boycott travel to Mexico for a while – put the hurt on Carnival and Royal Caribbean and see what happens?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      May 31, 2019 at 2:48 pm

      Many of the shore excursion offered in Mexico and Central America are no longer safe.
      Several months ago the ferry boats used to transport tourists along the Mexican coast were found to have explosive devices placed on board.

      Cruise lines increasingly are trying to create their own destination areas, bypassing traditional tours, because of safety concerns.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Christopher A Wright says:
    May 31, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Crush our enemies,both foriegn and domestic

    Like

    Reply
  15. Deplore Able says:
    May 31, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    I wonder what we do with the tariffs collected from Mexico? I have an idea! We can use it to build the Wall. “We are going to build the Wall and Mexico is going to pay for it.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s