“Flynn Filing Shows Mueller Team Manipulated Transcript in Report…”

In the Michael Flynn sentencing phase Judge Emmet Sullivan requested the Mueller prosecution team provide records related to the case. [Backstory Here]
Among other evidence, the judge ordered the government to file on the public docket “the transcript of the voicemail recording” from President Trump’s attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn. The transcript of that voicemail recording was cited in the Mueller report as evidence that team Trump was trying to obstruct justice by shaping witness testimony.
Today, the Mueller team released the transcript of the call (full pdf below). However, as originally noticed by RosieMemos the released transcript clearly shows the Mueller team selectively edited the transcript to weaponized their portrayal of the contact.
Compare the actual transcript [Source] to the Mueller Report [source]:
[Mueller Report, Volume II, pg 121]
Notice how Mueller leaves out (via edits) the context of the call, and the important qualifier: “without you having to give up any confidential information.” Clearly Dowd does not want to interfere in Flynn’s cooperation with the special counsel, which is opposite to the twisted claim presented by Weissmann and Mueller’s report.
After attorney Techno Fog shared the new information with Mr. Dowd, Trump’s former attorney provided the following reply:
Additionally, there’s another sketchy aspect to the Mueller team filing today.
It is heavily suspected that Michael Flynn was under a FISA surveillance warrant which seems confirmed by the Weissmann/Mueller report. The FBI admitted to intercepting, recording and later transcribing the Flynn conversation with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.
Judge Sullivan worded his prior order to say: “and the transcripts of any other audio recordings of Mr. Flynn, including but not limited to, audio recordings of Mr Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials.” It sure seemed like the judge was suspecting additional surveillance.
Within the earlier order, Judge Sullivan asked the DOJ to provide the transcript of the 12/29/16 call between Mike Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak.
Why is this important? Because it appears Judge Sullivan suspects the transcript of the phone call will match statements from Flynn to the FBI. Ergo: Flynn did not lie to the FBI.
Since reviewing the November 30th, 2017, pleading we’ve been pointing out how the FBI admits to intercepting the Flynn-Kislyak call, but the FBI never put a factual transcript in the court record. Why not? {Go Deep}
Today the Mueller team responded to the request for a transcript from the Flynn/Kislyak call by refusing to provide it.
Look how carefully the Mueller team (Brandon Van Grack) worded this response about FBI recordings of Michael Flynn. Notice how they avoid production, by parsing, there are no recordings “that are part of the sentencing record”.
The recordings are part of the underlying case against Flynn, upon which the questioning took place. However, the FBI is claiming the recordings are not part of the prosecution for “lying to FBI investigators” aspect; therefore, no recordings will be produced.
It will be interesting to see if non-production is okay with Judge Sullivan.
Here’s the full production / non-production from today (Hat Tip Techno Fog):
BACKSTORY – The FBI knew the content of the Flynn call with Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in. The FBI were intercepting those communications. So when Pence said no-one had any contact on January 15th, the FBI crew IMMEDIATELY knew they had an issue to exploit.
We see the evidence of the FBI knowing they had an issue to exploit, and being very nervous about doing it, in the text messages between Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok who would end up doing the questioning of Flynn.
The day before the Flynn interview:
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!
♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)
[We’re not sure who “John” is, but we know “Bill” is Bill Priestap, FBI Deputy Director in charge of Counterintelligence. And “Jen” is Jennifer Boone, FBI counterproliferation division]
So it’s the day before they interview Flynn.
Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails?
The answer is simple: they knew the content of the phone call between Mike Flynn and Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in, and they were about to exploit the Pence statement to CBS. In essence they were admitting to monitoring Flynn, that’s why they were so nervous. They were planning and plotting with Andrew McCabe about how they were going to exploit the phone-tap and the difference in public statements by VP Mike Pence.
There’s a good possibility Flynn was honest but his honesty contradicted Pence’s national statement on CBS; and Flynn likely tried to dance through a needle without being overly critical of VP-elect Pence misspeaking. Remember, the alternative: if Flynn is brutally honest, the media now runs with a narrative about Vice-President Pence as a national liar. (read more)
so now what? Is anything going to happen to Mueller for manipulating the report? If not, then what’s the point?
peace;
Its called discrediting, and you do it piece by piece.
And after you get 6,7….10? More MAJOR oopsies, you say;
THESE are WHY Mueller walked away, no questions, no testimony! Because his whole report was CRAP, and he KNEW it!
Just a few more of these and we will hear that MULEFACE committed suicide. 3 bullets to the back of the head. And now you know why the DIM BULBS will never proceed with Impeachment. All this info would come out. FAT BOY Nadler is now saying Impeachment is going to be hard, because we don’t have the public support. The DIM BULBS are defeated.
Peace the point is getting out the truth that’s what really matters. If all it does is make Mueller look even more dirty and partisan than he already is so be it! I want to know the truth nothing but the truth so help me God! That’s why I come here everyday! Godspeed Sundance for exposing the truth!
That’s the million dollar question. Or $30 million dollar question. If any of us had done this manipulation we’d be in prison forever. It’s damn near time for yellow vests coupled with Armalites to march on DC.
Re: “Its called discrediting”
MSNBC “Not true. Wild conspiracy theories of racist Trump and his racist supporters.”
CBS “Not true. Wild conspiracy theories of racist Trump and his racist supporters.”
ABC “Not true. Wild conspiracy theories of racist Trump and his racist supporters.”
PBS “Not true. Wild conspiracy theories of racist Trump and his racist supporters.”
Nothing means nothing except a criminal charge and conviction.
Russian Collusion is garbage BECAUSE there were no criminal charges related to a conspiracy with Russia by Page, Cohen, Trump, etc.
Biden-Ukraine is worthless and pointless BECAUSE there will never be criminal charges. Uranium One and Clinton Pay to Play are kooky Republican conspiracy theories BECAUSE there will never be criminal charges.
If Barr / Durham do not bring criminal charges then all of this, for all practical purposes, is little more than kooky internet conspiracy theory. Sorry.
Hot Damn! Republicans ought to join Nadler in DEMANDING that Mueller AND WEISSMAN testify.
We need to air ALL their DIRTY LINEN “on TV,” as Nadler says. He wants a show, we’ll give ’em a show.
I bet Judge Sullivan won’t let that fly regardless if a recording is never actually admitted to by the state in this case anywhere or in the 302s. It still is the basis for the charge.
The CIA has been a soviet style agency since it’s inception in 1947 with Allen Dulles, (original founder of CFR) as it’s first and longest sitting Director. Allen Dulles openly filled the CIA with KGB agents. ” I never would of agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in forty-seven, if I had known it would become an American Gestapo”. – Harry S. Truman “You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.” HARRY TRUMAN
So …. any consequences for the perps?
LOCK THESE GUYS UP. UNDER A PRISON CELL.
Sullivan can’t stand for this. If he reiterates his previous order, they must comply. And, I THINK, since this is NOT a trial, just technically the acceptance of a guilty plea, prosecutors can’t appeal.
If they refuse, I should THINK the Judge can revoke the guilty plea. Since prosecutors are refusing to provide the evidence for the underlieing crime.
Then, prosecutors can either go to trial, or dismiss charges. But, all this manuevering AFTER a guilty plea puts it in weird territory.
Thing is, since Flynn pled guilty, if its clear he wasn’t, he can be charged with perjury, as a guilty plea with allocution is testimony before the court.
And, presumably Prosecutors are still threatening flynns son.
But, aside from impeachment and Barr, this is ANOTHER area that could blow everything wide open.
Another lie. Another illegality. More criminal behavior. More actionable evidence of nefarious activity.
…for which nothing will happen. I don’t buy lottery tickets, but I would bet on this.
franuche- all this evidence is getting to be quite overwhelming. At some point it would seem that it’s enough to slap the handcuffs on someone.
Thank you, Sundance. The DOJ didn’t make the document easy to find… I know, I spent time digging for it.
Given the edited phone call, and this omission, how badly did they manipulate the report?
We may be called “Deplorable,” but what they did to General Flynn is despicable.
E.V.
Yes its the Deplorables vs. the Despicables, has been for some time.
Blatantly defying the Judge. The order was not dependent on if they were used in the charge. It is a flat out order to produce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe nothing the DoJ says and trust noth8ng they do. Haven’t for a long time.
“Flynn Filing Shows Mueller Team Manipulated Transcript in Report…”
In other words, they committed (I would think criminal) fraud and they framed him.
Do I have this right?
The only appropriate action that the judge can take is to dismiss all charges against Flynn and void any plea deal. Any thing else is not justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how about making the crooked Mueller team reimburse Gen Flynn for his legal fees? I heard he’s nearly bankrupt because of them.
I hope Sullivan won’t do that. Because that would be allowing the FBI to successfully cover up a frame. We’ve had far too much of that. My concern right now is actual violence, threats of violence or attempts at blackmail Barr, Collins, etc. These people have entirely lost all appreciation for the country that gave birth to them and let them slither into high-paying positions of trust utterly beyond both their abilities and moral capacity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is ” John” John Dowd?
John Carlin, the former AAG? Was he still employed by the DOJ at this time?
I sure wish Flynn could counter sue for 40 million bucks, he and manafort ought to be able to get some return. Stone too.
Trump can’t move fast enough to clear these guys, what a disgrace.
They commit crimes in court, get found out and still there is nothing anyone can do about. This is a high crime of trying to setup the president for obstruction. No one at the DOJ, FBI even cares.
Sullivan is NOT trying to assist Flynn… he doesn’t suspect treachery against Flynn… he is looking for more to hang Flynn
Yeah, I think this is the case.
It seems to me that Judge Sullivan believes that Mr. Flynn was “by some method and/or means”, “coerced” into pleading guilty to an act he did not commit. And since Mr. Flynn cannot come out and say such directly, the Judge has taken it upon himself to “say it for him” if applicable.
Seems he is using the experience gained with the Senator Stevens trial with this same core group of prosecutors to prevent a reoccurrence of that result.
It is high time for the judge to put an end to the government’s four corners offense and to dismiss this case.
Following the pros like Sundance, I actually found this site doing a Google search for info on the Zimmerman trial, I found the Mueller Dossier to be fragmented and just not factual…John Dowd the lawyer in this call actually said it read like it was written by a junior staffer from the NYT.
This reminds me of reading the PapaD sentencing, knowing the basics and that didn’t jive either.
Judge Sullivan should dismiss all charges against General Flynn with prejudice (attach jeapardy. Then notify the DOJ that any investigation or charge against Flynn’s son will incur the full wrath and fury of the Federal Judiciary.
Isn’t refusal to provide a judge with materials he ordered grounds for dismissal of the whole mess?!?
Mueller my dog eat some of the Flynn documents. We did our very best to piece the documents back together. Judge the missing pieces would not change anything honestly.
“Flynn likely tried to dance through a needle without being overly critical of VP-elect Pence misspeaking.”
Be careful when reading medical books. You could die from a misprint.
– Mark Twain
Either the FBI dies or the Republic dies.
“In the end, there can be only one”.
