President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Imperial Palace State Dinner Hosted by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump become the first guests of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace.

The formal state dinner is the first of the era of Reiwa and intended to highlight an even stronger bond and alliance between the United States and Japan. The formal dinner included toasts from each nation and the Imperial Household Orchestra playing the ceremonial anthems of both nations.

The dinner menu: •First Course – Consommé a la Royale, •Second Course – Turbot a la Meunière Sauce Tomate, •Third Course – Cote de Boeuf Rotie, •Fourth Course – Salade de Saison, •Fifth Course – Glace Mont Fuji, •Sixth Course – Dessert of melon and grapes.

During remarks by U.S. President Trump he called the unique relationship between the United State and Japan a “treasured alliance” and quoted ancient Japanese poetry.

“It also reminds us that in times of change, we can take comfort in our inherited traditions. In the fifth book of the Manyoshu where the term Reiwa originates, the writings of two poets offer important insights.” Potential and possibilities of spring. “The second poem, a good friend of the first reminds us of our solemn responsibilities to family and future generations. Both are beautiful lessons passed down from ancient wisdom. Today we embrace the limitless potential before us. We also remember that our lives [are] a rich inheritance, that we must pass onto our children just as the sons and daughters of Japan … In the spirit of beautiful harmony may we celebrate the many possibilities, and may we protect the cherished bond. Thank you and our very best wishes to you, the imperial family and all of Japan for a peaceful and prosperous reiwa era.”

