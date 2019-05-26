Massive Victory for Conservative Nationalists in European Elections…

Posted on May 26, 2019 by

Polls are all closed.  Election results are beginning to come in fast.  The overall result in the European (EU) Parliamentary Election reflects massive gains for conservative nationalists in Italy, Greece, France, Poland, Hungary, Austria, U.K. and others…

Over 400 million people can vote in 28 countries, seven of which held ballots between Thursday and Saturday, with the remainder voting today, Sunday.

Source Feeds: Here (BBC) and Here (Reuters) and Here and Here and Here (UK centric)

♦In France Marine Le Pen has defeated the party led by Emmanuel Macron. Exit polls in France indicated that Marine Le Pen’s far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally party came out on top in an astonishing rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has made EU integration the heart of his presidency (link).

♦In Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to call a snap general election in June, after the opposition party took the lead.

♦Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to come first in the election with 42.4% of the vote.

♦Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was expected to win 56% of votes, state television reported.

♦Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leading with support for Kurz’s conservative People’s Party, at 34.5%.

♦In Italy Matteo Salvini’s far-right League is now emerging as Italy’s largest party, and the 5-Star Movement has lost a third of its voters over the course of a year.

♦Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, the CDU/CSU, has lost multiple seats now dropping to a projected 28 (out of 96).

♦In the U.K. Nigel Farage Brexit Party is crushing the traditional political classes. With 100 of 373 counts complete, the brand new Brexit Party is in the lead with 31.9%, crushing the two largest parties,Conservatives and Labour, who are down 12-14% each so far.

45 Responses to Massive Victory for Conservative Nationalists in European Elections…

  1. sundance says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:11 pm

  2. merlintobie says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    President Trump is not only saving America

    he is saving the entire Western World

  3. sundance says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:13 pm

  5. sundance says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:14 pm

  6. Dav says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    wow the whole world is inspired to stop the madness

  7. Akindole says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Looks like the villagers are becoming restless…all over.

  8. TreeClimber says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    I’m confused on France. Is Macron himself up for re-election or just his party, or… what?

  9. Retired USMC says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    History in the making…and it all started with the best POTUS evea!

  10. TheTorch says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Looking good for BREXIT party in UK, above 30%+ and the Conservatives are getting creamed. Could be one of their worst results ever in an EU Election. Labour also doing badly, one interesting side note, is that Change UK which are pro-eu remainers, also ex lab/con mps, are getting about the same votes and % as the now irrelevant UKIP, so they are basically canceling out each other LOL 🙂

  12. Landslide says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Posted in main thread, but worth bringing over!!!! 🎉👍🏻🎉👍🏻

  13. OhNoYouDont says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Le Pen first in France
    Salvini first in Italy
    Farage first in Britain

    It’s almost as if people don’t like the EU

  14. NC Patriot says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Who says the world is not watching–or dislikes our VSG ? In spite of the global press, the forgotten are waking up !

  15. Carson Napier says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    First DJT and now this. Deja vu all over again?

    Reagan A New Breed Of [Nationalist] Populist (March 27, 1980])/a>

    The mood of the country is one of reform, of distrust of the old system that has brought turmoil, unease, inflation. We seem to want change for change’s sake. The old formula of a free lunch for everyone is bankrupt.

    Reagan likely will be the catalyst for change.

    Not many political pundits have yet grasped the fundamental reason why the former union leader-actor-governor might move forward as the exponent of this new mood.

    The significant fact of Reagan’s candidacy is that he operates from center ground. He is not – repeat, not – a “conservative” as the east coast columnists like to declare – as if that label was some kind of epithet.

    Reagan is a new breed of [nationalist] populist. Sooner or later the worn out politicos who have dominated the Washington scene for four sorry decades will have to deal with Reagan on that basis.

    I’ve seen Reagan in action, before live audiences and on television. He’s better when he is eye-balling it. He speaks to the working man, the truly needy on welfare, the craftsman, the small businessman. It is this majority that elected him governor of California for eight years.

    The so called “fat cats” don’t know Reagan. He castigates big business, big labor and big government indiscriminately. Employees, rank-and-file union members and overburdened tax payers are his main source of support.

    The commentators move with similar haste to cut down Reagan as a man with no issues. Yet, his issues are plain and appealing to a large number of Americans [and Europeans] .

  16. Ilcon says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Trichet is a_____________ Junker, Soetoro, Clinton. …….. douchebag

  17. Nan says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    President Trump is having a global impact! His leadership, vision, and courage have breathed life into a dying Europe. He has restored hope at home and abroad. People want independence, opportunity, and freedom not more government. Freedom has trumped tyranny!!

  18. CNN_sucks says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Soros is the biggest loser.

  19. Suzanne says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    It would appear that PDJT was a gift from God not only for us but also for all those being squashed by the globalist tyrants world wide.
    Thank you Lord.

  20. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:40 pm

  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    They are not happy. Trying to downplay the results.

  22. ladyliberty11 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Thank you, Lord, for men and women like President Donald J. Trump, Nigel Farage and Marie Le Pen. Am so proud to share their heritage.

    Freedom is written in our blood, our hearts, our very souls. Nothing can extinguish it. When brave leaders arise, we will answer the call. Amen.

  23. Deplore Able says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    President Trump declared a state of emergency in Europe and ordered 7 cargo ships filled with Winnamins to leave immediately.

  24. Bigly says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    How does the man in the video say, “ yea but it’s no way going to change anything, the globalists are still in charge?”

    Voice of the people can only be ignored for so long…

  25. Paul B. says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Glory to God. This is the way to do it.

  26. teaforall says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    New Slogan
    MAKE THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN
    Times are changing and people around the world are making their voices heard
    WE HEAR YOU

  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:45 pm

  28. NJF says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Watching BBC and they keep saying “these are only exit polll #s”

    Yet I keep seeing results on twitter saying x% votes in. SMH

  29. Query says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Sigh. These Euro-plebs don’t understand that a State collective run by ex (?) Communist Party bureaucrats is the only moral choice. Freedom of choice and action are just so reactionary.

  30. Shop says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Even with the good showing by the “populists” the EU parliament majority will continue to remain with the mainstream pro-EU center-right & center-left.

