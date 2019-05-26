Massive Victory for Conservative Nationalists in European Elections…

Polls are all closed. Election results are beginning to come in fast. The overall result in the European (EU) Parliamentary Election reflects massive gains for conservative nationalists in Italy, Greece, France, Poland, Hungary, Austria, U.K. and others…

Over 400 million people can vote in 28 countries, seven of which held ballots between Thursday and Saturday, with the remainder voting today, Sunday.

Source Feeds: Here (BBC) and Here (Reuters) and Here and Here and Here (UK centric)

♦In France Marine Le Pen has defeated the party led by Emmanuel Macron. Exit polls in France indicated that Marine Le Pen’s far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally party came out on top in an astonishing rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has made EU integration the heart of his presidency (link).

♦In Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to call a snap general election in June, after the opposition party took the lead.

♦Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to come first in the election with 42.4% of the vote.

♦Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was expected to win 56% of votes, state television reported.

♦Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leading with support for Kurz’s conservative People’s Party, at 34.5%.

♦In Italy Matteo Salvini’s far-right League is now emerging as Italy’s largest party, and the 5-Star Movement has lost a third of its voters over the course of a year.

♦Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, the CDU/CSU, has lost multiple seats now dropping to a projected 28 (out of 96).

♦In the U.K. Nigel Farage Brexit Party is crushing the traditional political classes. With 100 of 373 counts complete, the brand new Brexit Party is in the lead with 31.9%, crushing the two largest parties,Conservatives and Labour, who are down 12-14% each so far.

RESULT: UK regional MEPs elected for North East

See full results for the UK: https://t.co/WL2nHUhPGt #EUElections2019 pic.twitter.com/4dl1CuRemb — BBC Election (@bbcelection) May 26, 2019

Very early signs – Brexit Party way out in front, Lib dems challenging Labour for 2nd place, Greens doing well, Tory vote seems in free fall – maybe even down to 10 percent

Labour loses Corbyn's borough – on his birthday

'An absolutely great night for the Brexit Party'

Le Pen's National Rally has a narrow victory over Emmanuel Macron in the French exit poll, 23.2% to 21.9%. An unexpectedly high turnout of over 50% is also estimated – higher than the last parliamentary elections…

