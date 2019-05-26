First Lady Melania Trump Visits Mori Building Digital Art Museum…

While President Trump and Prime Minister Abe were playing golf, Madame Akie Abe took First Lady Melania Trump to the incredible Mori Building Digital Art Museum.
The digital art museum is maintained by Team Lab Borderless and has quickly become a very popular destination for visitors to Tokyo. It is a massive installation, spanning 10,000 square meters, and divided into five worlds with about 60 exhibits among them.
Such beauty, class, and grace!!😎
Four more years!!!
After, 2 more years! right?
Meaning, the 2 years they robbed from him/us. That would make it, 2 payback yrs + 2 left = 1st term. Then, 4 more years! That should be about right…and if they do anything else, that time will be added, too.
Wow. I’d like to have gone there myself.
I bet Mrs. Abe picked this trip personally.
Amazing museum. The Abes are first class.
amazing photos, thanks for posting
The pictures from the Mori building digital art museum are beautiful. The First Ladies of Japan and the U.S. are lovely and represent both countries with grace and style.
YES!
I doesn’t look like Melania is wearing very high heels. She isn’t towering over Mrs. Abe.
Makes much better photos.
Looks to me that the ladies coordinated their dress. They’re wearing the same colors, even the lady in the foreground of the shot with the girl in yellow.
A girl thing?
How beautiful 🙂 The lights are very pretty, too 😉
I’m glad that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is part of this trip and I hope she enjoys every minute of it!
