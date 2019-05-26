First Lady Melania Trump Visits Mori Building Digital Art Museum…

Posted on May 26, 2019 by

While President Trump and Prime Minister Abe were playing golf, Madame Akie Abe took First Lady Melania Trump to the incredible Mori Building Digital Art Museum.

The digital art museum is maintained by Team Lab Borderless and has quickly become a very popular destination for visitors to Tokyo.  It is a massive installation, spanning 10,000 square meters, and divided into five worlds with about 60 exhibits among them.

13 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Visits Mori Building Digital Art Museum…

  1. susandyer1962 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Such beauty, class, and grace!!😎

  2. Bendix says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Wow. I’d like to have gone there myself.
    I bet Mrs. Abe picked this trip personally.

  3. Rynn69 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Amazing museum. The Abes are first class.

  4. merlintobie says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    amazing photos, thanks for posting

  5. Mr. Morris says:
    May 26, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    The pictures from the Mori building digital art museum are beautiful. The First Ladies of Japan and the U.S. are lovely and represent both countries with grace and style.

  6. MfM says:
    May 26, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    I doesn’t look like Melania is wearing very high heels. She isn’t towering over Mrs. Abe.

    Makes much better photos.

    • Ilcon says:
      May 26, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      Looks to me that the ladies coordinated their dress. They’re wearing the same colors, even the lady in the foreground of the shot with the girl in yellow.
      A girl thing?

  7. woohoowee says:
    May 26, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    How beautiful 🙂 The lights are very pretty, too 😉

  8. rvsueandcrew says:
    May 26, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    I’m glad that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is part of this trip and I hope she enjoys every minute of it!

