First Lady Melania Trump Visits Mori Building Digital Art Museum…

While President Trump and Prime Minister Abe were playing golf, Madame Akie Abe took First Lady Melania Trump to the incredible Mori Building Digital Art Museum.

The digital art museum is maintained by Team Lab Borderless and has quickly become a very popular destination for visitors to Tokyo. It is a massive installation, spanning 10,000 square meters, and divided into five worlds with about 60 exhibits among them.

#BeBest sea creatures come to life in the aquarium room as kiddos scan their drawings into a computer that projects them on the walls! pic.twitter.com/uxpxd0sP6D — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) May 26, 2019

Amazing day!! Thank you to @PressSec for joining team @FLOTUS at the teamLab exhibit at Mori Bldg. Digital Art Museum @teamLab_net in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/CGlFKptFR9 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) May 26, 2019

A great day exploring Tokyo with Mrs. Abe! Thank you to @teamLab_net exhibits at Mori Bldg Digital Art Museum for a wonderful interactive experience. pic.twitter.com/Kv7cLuJeG7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 26, 2019

