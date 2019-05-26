Day #2 Schedule – President Trump State Visit With Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako…

Tokyo Japan is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern timezone.  As a result, much of the diplomatic activity for the formal state visit happens in the overnight hours.

Today is a very special day as the official visit includes the first formal state banquet hosted by the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to celebrate the new imperial era of “Reiwa,” which means “beautiful harmony”. The visit is a very big honor intended to convey the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.

The President and First Lady will be meeting the Japanese majesties twice today; in the morning for a formal welcoming ceremony, and again in the evening for the first official state dinner of the Reiwa era.  Additionally, during the business part of the visit, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled for a 2:00pm (local / 3:00am EDT) press conference after bilateral meetings.

9:15am (local) / 8:15pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel en route to Imperial Palace

9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦ 9:25am (local) / 8:25pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a Welcome Ceremony at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦ 9:40am (local) / 8:40pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Call on Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress. Tokyo, Japan.

10:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Imperial Palace en route to Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

10:15am (local) / 9:15pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

11:00am (local) / 10:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in a Restricted Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

11:20am (local) / 10:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

12:10pm (local) / 11:10pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded-Working Lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

1:05pm (local) / 12:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Meeting with Japanese Families of those Abducted by North Korea, Tokyo, Japan

2:00pm (local) / 1:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in a Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

2:40pm (local) / 1:40am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Akasaka Palace en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

2:50pm (local) / 1:50am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

6:55pm (local) / 5:55am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel en route to Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦♦ 7:00pm (local) / 6:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦♦ 7:05pm (local) / 6:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the State Banquet, Tokyo, Japan

9:45pm (local) / 8:45am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Imperial Palace en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

9:50pm (local) / 8:50am (U.S. Eastern) AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

~ Day #2 concludes ~

♦ Denotes formal.
♦♦ Denotes VERY formal.

68 Responses to Day #2 Schedule – President Trump State Visit With Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako…

  1. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Melania is rocking Japan!

  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Press conference? Anyone want to bet the belligerent American make-believe pressers who are there will attempt to embarrass the President? The bastards should be left on some deserted island on the way back. (i.e. Castaway)

  3. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    I am going to try to stay awake to watch this tonight!

  4. TradeBait says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    What a schedule! PDT and FLOTUS making us proud. This is what winning looks like.

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    We’re looking forward to seeing videos and Photos of today’s events.

  6. waicool says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    now can we see Barr’s schedule?

  7. Kleen says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    PLEASE SHARE:

    Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham is leading a group of more than 250 Christian leaders in calling for June 2 to be a “special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.”

  8. Kleen says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    PLEASE SHARE:

    Franklin Graham
    13 hours ago
    Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.
    President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.
    This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.
    We know that God hears and answers prayer. He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, “that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior” (1 Timothy 2:2–3).
    On June 2, we ask that pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the President, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the President that day.
    Would you let me know in the comments below if you commit to pray with us? And will you share this on your social media platforms so that we can have as many people as possible praying?
    “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12)

  9. GSparrow says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    CNN is covering the visit with Emperor etc. live now. No anti Trump BS yet.

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Fox has the morning ceremony.

  11. rustybritches says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Pt is meeting with the new emperor right now on TV and Yes, I will commit to pray for Our wonderful President every day and twice on June Second and thank you for all you do to help the President to stay safe.. Going to go watch this on TV and see what happens here

    Love Our President He is one great man

  12. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Is anyone showing it live?

  13. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Fox is not showing only CNN is! GRR!

  14. All Too says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Welcome ceremony livestream.

    • cthulhu says:
      May 26, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      I think it’s great how Mrs. Abe and Mrs. Trump are coordinating outfits. They’ve got to be having fun doing it. And during the visit to the Mori Building Digital Art Museum, Melania must have practically been in flats.

  16. fedback says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    The President looks majestic and Melania angelic

  17. rustybritches says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    I guess I will never understand why people say he does not know how to act Presidential and I don’t understand how some people can say they don’t like what he does All of us have our own way of doing and saying things and that does not make us wrong that makes us human and He has shown this country over the past two years that he is doing what he said he would do and if he had any help at all he would have sealed the border too by now, but the Republicans are just as bad as
    the dems but sooner or later their junk is all going to come back and hit them in the face and
    if they follow the money they will see that these radical judges are being paid off and who is paying them to throw a road block in P Ts way They are going to find out they are going to poke the lion one to many times and he is going to Roar and they are not going to like what he does

  18. rustybritches says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    This visit to Japan is a historical event and to bad that the Lap dog media do not know how to treat this President

  19. Just Curious says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Let us pray. Pray to God to protect our President and his family, and to praise his name for eternity. Thank Lord and your son, Jesus Christ, who has died for our sins. What is more needed to be said?

  20. Marilyn Hess says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Amen Amen

  21. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    They are on their way AKASAKA palace

  22. sundance says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:53 pm

  23. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Live coverage starting again!

  24. Goedhart says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    If we can have two world leaders watching sumo wrestling then surely we we should have first lady mud wrestling (only for gender equity of course).

  25. MaineCoon says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:07 pm

  26. sundance says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:09 pm

  27. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    ok at the palace
    watch here

  28. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Some background on Empress Masako. She has been extremely famous in Japan for a few things.
    Mostly her previous life. All of this below is well known in Japan…

    – Her father was a Senior Diplomat and she traveled all over the world with him…including Russia
    – She graduated American High School, Belmont High School, in Massachusetts
    – She learned French, in 1983 at the University Center for French Studies at Université Grenoble Alpes.
    – She Graduated Harvard with honors’
    – Masako worked with Jeffrey Sachs to obtain a A.B. Magna Cum Laude in economics in March 1985
    – She now speaks Five Languages
    – She has played 3rd base on 3 Championship Softball teams
    – She skis, plays the piano, and has filled in for her father on Japan issues.

    She did not plan on getting married to the Emperor.
    Actually he asked her “Three” times before she accepted She stated she would find it difficult to accept the restrictions of Royal Life. But eventually she accepted.

    She has been under much strain her entire marriage to have a “male heir” to the throne. In Japan only a male can inherit the throne. Her first child was a miscarriage, her second a girl.
    She is not 55 years old.

    Felt badly for her over the years the pressure she has been under to have a male child….has affected her at times..

    But as from above, you can see the Empress Masako is a high quality individual and compares with our first lady….

  29. codasouthtexas says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Sundance is anyone televising?

  31. joeknuckles says:
    May 26, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Wow, a complete news blackout.

  32. GB Bari says:
    May 26, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Looks like everything is going OK.
    Japanese hosts appear to be very gracious to our First Couple.
    Thanks for the posts, videos, photos.

  33. flatlandgoober says:
    May 26, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    That’s nothing. Nancy Pelosi is having tapioca pudding. A double helping.

