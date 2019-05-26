Day #2 Schedule – President Trump State Visit With Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako…

Tokyo Japan is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern timezone. As a result, much of the diplomatic activity for the formal state visit happens in the overnight hours.

Today is a very special day as the official visit includes the first formal state banquet hosted by the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to celebrate the new imperial era of “Reiwa,” which means “beautiful harmony”. The visit is a very big honor intended to convey the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.

The President and First Lady will be meeting the Japanese majesties twice today; in the morning for a formal welcoming ceremony, and again in the evening for the first official state dinner of the Reiwa era. Additionally, during the business part of the visit, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled for a 2:00pm (local / 3:00am EDT) press conference after bilateral meetings.

9:15am (local) / 8:15pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel en route to Imperial Palace

9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦ 9:25am (local) / 8:25pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a Welcome Ceremony at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦ 9:40am (local) / 8:40pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Call on Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress. Tokyo, Japan.

10:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Imperial Palace en route to Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

10:15am (local) / 9:15pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

11:00am (local) / 10:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in a Restricted Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

11:20am (local) / 10:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

12:10pm (local) / 11:10pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded-Working Lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

1:05pm (local) / 12:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Meeting with Japanese Families of those Abducted by North Korea, Tokyo, Japan

2:00pm (local) / 1:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT participates in a Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, Tokyo, Japan

2:40pm (local) / 1:40am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Akasaka Palace en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

2:50pm (local) / 1:50am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

6:55pm (local) / 5:55am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel en route to Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦♦ 7:00pm (local) / 6:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan

♦♦ 7:05pm (local) / 6:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the State Banquet, Tokyo, Japan

9:45pm (local) / 8:45am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Imperial Palace en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

9:50pm (local) / 8:50am (U.S. Eastern) AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

~ Day #2 concludes ~

♦ Denotes formal.

♦♦ Denotes VERY formal.

