Couples Dinner – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe Host Casual Dinner…

Posted on May 26, 2019 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend a more casual dinner with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe.  The couples were friends prior to politics and enjoy spending time together.   Dinner is at Inakaya Hibachi restaurant, Tokyo.

First Course: Japanese potato with butter; Second Course: Salad; Third Course: Grilled chicken; Fourth Course: Wagyu beef steak with broccoli and carrots; Dessert: Vanilla ice cream.

40 Responses to Couples Dinner – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe Host Casual Dinner…

  1. anthohmy says:
    May 26, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    2 scoops, I hope.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    nice…simple…classic…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Rebecca Joe Pacey says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    I hope Hannity asks him about the Ice Cream, what a hoot!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Bob, Esq. says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    The Japanese have the right idea. Less focus on formality; more focus on purpose of their meeting.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Q&A says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Lovely coordination of colors between the couples. The menu sounds wonderful. In honor, I’ll make my dad and myself a thick Texas steak and watch the Sumo wrestling finals tonight on NHK.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Nigella says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    I hope they enjoy their stay there. Must be nice to be somewhere where you get the respect you deserve…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Does it bother anyone else that the youtube clip did not have a translation of PM Abe’s comments?

    Melania looks stunning as always–love that color on her. And Mme Abe’s dress is also lovely on her. Charming couples

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Extended video showing the food presentation.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 26, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      The Japanese are tops at packaging and presentation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • merlintobie says:
        May 26, 2019 at 4:21 pm

        very high IQ individuals

        incidentally, I wonder exactly how much Japanese language our VSG President Trump speaks – he got big applause when he did

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          May 26, 2019 at 4:29 pm

          You don’t have to speak that many words to make a difference. For instance Samoan language you only need to know two words Talofa = Hello and Palusami = taro leaves cooked In coconut milk. Guaranteed to put a smile on a Samoan face.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      May 26, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      Did I hear that right? That President Trump personally paid for the cost of the trophy?

      That makes it even more special of an honor, a personal, as well as national (USA) gift to the Sumo tradition.

      Our nation truly has a Very Special Genius to go along with Very Stable Genius for a President.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        May 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        A small price to pay for 200 years of marketing his trade name and he is probably able to write the whole thing off as a donation. VSG Trump.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      May 26, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      Inakaya is most fun restaurant in Tokyo!!!! Great for both first couples and outstanding choice by Abe staff. Makes me hungry. Makes me smile.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Ilcon says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Makes me hungry.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Eastender says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Nice to see the Trumpster having a nice time with friends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    FTA: Wagyu beef is one of Japan’s most renowned delicacies, and is prized for its tender, melting texture. Wagyu cattle are often massaged, played classical music, and given beer to drink to improve the flavor of their meat.

    It generally costs more than $110 per pound to buy in the US.

    Read more: This steak is so hard to find that only 5 cows of its kind come to America per month to make this $180 sandwich

    https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-japan-visit-menu-for-dinner-prime-minister-abe-shinzo-2019-5

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 26, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      On sale at Costco
      Japanese Wagyu Filet Mignons Steaks, A5 Grade, 8-count, 6 oz, 3 lbs.

      Online Price
      629.99
      Less $100.00 discount
      Your Price $529.99

      Like

      Reply
      • hard masada says:
        May 26, 2019 at 4:10 pm


        Here’s the King of Wagyu and in Japan they treat their beef very differently

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Mz Molly Anna says:
          May 26, 2019 at 4:36 pm

          The way they raise the beef is extremely important. With all the government wild lands we have in America, all beef cows should be able to graze and grow up like this.

          President Trump must have great trust in PM ABE. It seems like this relationship is POTUSs best friend outside the U.S.A. This must really pi$$ China and President Xi off.

          Like

          Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      May 26, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      As I understand it, Obama shipped it in by the plane-load for his extravagant parties. I figure between travel and parties, Obama cost the tax payer 4 or 5 billion dollars during his 8 years.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • tonye says:
      May 26, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      There’s also “American Wagyu”. Costco has it every so often when they bring out the Meat Counter “Road Show”. Anywhere between 30 to 50 bucks a pound. Never frozen. The marbling is beyond prime ( I only buy prime grade meats nowdays…. eat less, eat much better ). You eat all of this stuff rare, you see. The sous vide is your friend for this.

      Right now, I got a one pound wagguy rib eye end cap ( 50 bucks ) in a vacuum bag with a bit of salt in the garage fridge. I’ve had it there for… three months. Maybe we’ll grill it tonight on the outside table top grill. Hmmm….. One lb is more than enough for two people.

      I need to get some vanilla ice cream.

      It does sound like the Trumps are being treated to some very good food.

      PS- I also got two prime grade cowboy cut ribeye steaks… vacuum bags, salted, 3 inch thick. My garage refrigerator is worth a fortune nowadays. 😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. Matt Bracken says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    May the four of them all live to 100 years!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. J Gottfred says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    …meanwhile, somewhere in Chappaqua, NY, another wine bottle is again smashed against the fireplace while someone screams, “That should be me! Why not me! I want it to be me!…”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  15. 100% YOOPER says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Why wasn’t I 50 points ahead😫

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. hard masada says:
    May 26, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    When PM Abe starts talking turn on the Closed Caption ~~ Make sure you have auto-generated (click the gear next to CC) on English, The person or AI is putting out some really funny stuff. Talk about putting out fake video comments~~~this is super funny better then the drunken PullOSI one,,,,what they say that it was doctored?,,,how do they know that fer shure?,,,She’s known to have a nip now and again~~more NOW, I hear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Rynn69 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Proud of our President & First Lady looking so distinguished (FLOTUS in a beautiful magenta dress and PDJT in a complimentary tie). Prime Minister Abe and Madame Abie looked stunning as well in their periwinkle/lavender shade.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. ZurichMike says:
    May 26, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    No fish? So many tasty Japanese fish/seafood dishes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

