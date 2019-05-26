Couples Dinner – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe Host Casual Dinner…

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend a more casual dinner with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe. The couples were friends prior to politics and enjoy spending time together. Dinner is at Inakaya Hibachi restaurant, Tokyo.

First Course: Japanese potato with butter; Second Course: Salad; Third Course: Grilled chicken; Fourth Course: Wagyu beef steak with broccoli and carrots; Dessert: Vanilla ice cream.

