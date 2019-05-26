Couples Dinner – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe Host Casual Dinner…

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend a more casual dinner with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akie Abe. The couples were friends prior to politics and enjoy spending time together. Dinner is at Inakaya Hibachi restaurant, Tokyo.
First Course: Japanese potato with butter; Second Course: Salad; Third Course: Grilled chicken; Fourth Course: Wagyu beef steak with broccoli and carrots; Dessert: Vanilla ice cream.
2 scoops, I hope.
You beat me to it. 2 scoops for him and 1 for everyone else 😀
Apparently that was everyone else’s first thought as well. 2 scoops for President Trump!
Too bad the less fortunate have no idea about the serving etiquette of a Japanese host.
You beat me… I think of that with a smile because of how petty it seemed to report on it.
nice…simple…classic…
I hope Hannity asks him about the Ice Cream, what a hoot!
The Japanese have the right idea. Less focus on formality; more focus on purpose of their meeting.
Lovely coordination of colors between the couples. The menu sounds wonderful. In honor, I’ll make my dad and myself a thick Texas steak and watch the Sumo wrestling finals tonight on NHK.
I hope they enjoy their stay there. Must be nice to be somewhere where you get the respect you deserve…
Does it bother anyone else that the youtube clip did not have a translation of PM Abe’s comments?
Melania looks stunning as always–love that color on her. And Mme Abe’s dress is also lovely on her. Charming couples
Extended video showing the food presentation.
The Japanese are tops at packaging and presentation.
very high IQ individuals
incidentally, I wonder exactly how much Japanese language our VSG President Trump speaks – he got big applause when he did
You don’t have to speak that many words to make a difference. For instance Samoan language you only need to know two words Talofa = Hello and Palusami = taro leaves cooked In coconut milk. Guaranteed to put a smile on a Samoan face.
Did I hear that right? That President Trump personally paid for the cost of the trophy?
That makes it even more special of an honor, a personal, as well as national (USA) gift to the Sumo tradition.
Our nation truly has a Very Special Genius to go along with Very Stable Genius for a President.
A small price to pay for 200 years of marketing his trade name and he is probably able to write the whole thing off as a donation. VSG Trump.
Inakaya is most fun restaurant in Tokyo!!!! Great for both first couples and outstanding choice by Abe staff. Makes me hungry. Makes me smile.
Makes me hungry.
Nice to see the Trumpster having a nice time with friends.
FTA: Wagyu beef is one of Japan’s most renowned delicacies, and is prized for its tender, melting texture. Wagyu cattle are often massaged, played classical music, and given beer to drink to improve the flavor of their meat.
It generally costs more than $110 per pound to buy in the US.
Read more: This steak is so hard to find that only 5 cows of its kind come to America per month to make this $180 sandwich
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-japan-visit-menu-for-dinner-prime-minister-abe-shinzo-2019-5
On sale at Costco
Japanese Wagyu Filet Mignons Steaks, A5 Grade, 8-count, 6 oz, 3 lbs.
Online Price
629.99
Less $100.00 discount
Your Price $529.99
Here’s the King of Wagyu and in Japan they treat their beef very differently
The way they raise the beef is extremely important. With all the government wild lands we have in America, all beef cows should be able to graze and grow up like this.
President Trump must have great trust in PM ABE. It seems like this relationship is POTUSs best friend outside the U.S.A. This must really pi$$ China and President Xi off.
And that is in large part, the point.
As I understand it, Obama shipped it in by the plane-load for his extravagant parties. I figure between travel and parties, Obama cost the tax payer 4 or 5 billion dollars during his 8 years.
There’s also “American Wagyu”. Costco has it every so often when they bring out the Meat Counter “Road Show”. Anywhere between 30 to 50 bucks a pound. Never frozen. The marbling is beyond prime ( I only buy prime grade meats nowdays…. eat less, eat much better ). You eat all of this stuff rare, you see. The sous vide is your friend for this.
Right now, I got a one pound wagguy rib eye end cap ( 50 bucks ) in a vacuum bag with a bit of salt in the garage fridge. I’ve had it there for… three months. Maybe we’ll grill it tonight on the outside table top grill. Hmmm….. One lb is more than enough for two people.
I need to get some vanilla ice cream.
It does sound like the Trumps are being treated to some very good food.
PS- I also got two prime grade cowboy cut ribeye steaks… vacuum bags, salted, 3 inch thick. My garage refrigerator is worth a fortune nowadays. 😉
May the four of them all live to 100 years!
…meanwhile, somewhere in Chappaqua, NY, another wine bottle is again smashed against the fireplace while someone screams, “That should be me! Why not me! I want it to be me!…”
She’s beyond wine. You must mean another 1.75 liter bottle of Costco vodka.
they would have fed Crooked ramen
Why wasn’t I 50 points ahead😫
I would have HRC-DS :-O
:-0
When PM Abe starts talking turn on the Closed Caption ~~ Make sure you have auto-generated (click the gear next to CC) on English, The person or AI is putting out some really funny stuff. Talk about putting out fake video comments~~~this is super funny better then the drunken PullOSI one,,,,what they say that it was doctored?,,,how do they know that fer shure?,,,She’s known to have a nip now and again~~more NOW, I hear.
hilarious!
Proud of our President & First Lady looking so distinguished (FLOTUS in a beautiful magenta dress and PDJT in a complimentary tie). Prime Minister Abe and Madame Abie looked stunning as well in their periwinkle/lavender shade.
No fish? So many tasty Japanese fish/seafood dishes.
I’m guessing that PDJT is partial to steak and that Abe knows it. As a gracious host, he would serve what he knows his guests like.
