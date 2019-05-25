President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrival in Tokyo…

With a 13-hour time zone difference, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Tokyo shortly after 4:00am EDT this morning (5:00pm Tokyo).
The President was greeted by Taro Kono, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mrs. Kaori Kono
Spouse of Taro Kono; U.S. Ambassador to Japan William F. Hagerty, and several Japanese representatives from the Suite of Honor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As they were coming down the stairs, stunning Melania laughed when POTUS noted she almost had a Marilyn Monroe moment.
Advertisements
Those Air Force One planes sure have been getting a workout from President Trump. Obama put some miles on them too, but only flying back and forth from Hawaii.
LikeLiked by 4 people
went with two planes! One for his wife and entourage and one for himself and his pet media! Well I despise that man!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Media would have had a field day with that! CNN already calling this event as pompous! Thanks SD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Melania’s version of “sensible shoes.” I love it!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true Michelle.
I know this a frivolous comment but I think this is one of the few times our First Lady gotten off of Air Force One in the same outfit that she boarded wearing in Washington DC.
Most of the time she changes enroute.
This time same dress but different shoes.
LikeLike
Uh, Oh, I just noticed the dress Melania is wearing in those photos. I like it, but just wait for MSM whiners to start complaining it’s non P.C. for The First Lady to wear a dress with the photos of the U.S.S. Arizona on it in Japan.
Wait for it, the hate is coming once again….
LikeLike
It’s Memorial Day weekend. Maybe the dress is to honor our fallen heroes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, it is. At least The Daily Mail gets it. I’m just surprised we haven’t heard from CNN or MSNBC, the NYT or Washington Post sources criticizing her for choosing this Calvin Klein beautiful dress to wear in Japan. You just know it’s coming. They never miss a chance to deride President Trump and his family. Maybe they all slept in today.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7067973/Melania-Trump-wears-3-900-Calvin-Klein-dress-featuring-postcards-flight-Japan.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The jist of it!
A Princess Diana moment! Melania battles the wind ahead of her flight to Japan, as she pays tribute to American culture in a $3,900 Calvin Klein dress featuring postcards of the West
Melania, 49, flew to Japan with her husband, President Donald Trump, on Friday
The couple will be spending Memorial Day weekend in Tokyo during their four-day state visit that’s tied to the enthronement of the new Japanese emperor
Melania donned a white Calvin Klein button-down shirt dress featuring postcards of images from the American West for her flight
The former model had a bit of a Princess Diana moment on the South Lawn of the White House when the breeze hit her dress and caused it to cling to her legs
It was reminiscent of the famous backlit photo of the late royal wearing a see-through skirt, which was taken when she was Prince Charles’s girlfriend in 1980
The president and first lady traveled to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Marine One before boarding Air Force One for their flight to Japan
They are the first state guests of Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, following his father’s early abdication
LikeLike
Sundance do you have the schedule for the ceremonies tomorrow for POTUS! Would love to watch live on you tube!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance for these photos and the video..you”re the best…the number one#1 newscaster.
Here is the rough draft(?) speech President Trump gave at the meeting with the businessmen…I hope Sundance can find the video for it.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-travel-pool-report-13-1835022774
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank You, Maine Coon!!!
LikeLike
The best President & First Lady ever!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love her dress. I always look first to see what she is wearing. The shoes are great. I envy anyone who can wear spikes like that. Those days for me are long gone.
Thank you SD for all the videos of these two marvelous people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Melania’s classic beauty reminds me of a Michelangelo subject. The left obviously hates beauty. I’ve noticed that they push unattractive and, dare I say it, stupid women all the time. A beautiful, educated, intelligent and conservative woman to them is like holy water to a vampire.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad they are safe on the ground.
Praying for their continued safety throughout the trip and back home again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLike
President Trump and PM Abe Joint Press Conference
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this from last year?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The date in the caption from the youtube link for this puts this video in November 2017
LikeLike
Lemme just say thanks to sundance for the continuous in-depth MAGA foreign policy and economic coverage. By contrast, the Fake News is a half-inch deep, focused only on finding some hook they can twist to bash the president.
I used to say sundance deserves a Pulitzer for his Spy-Gate Coup reporting. But Pulitzers, at least for political reporting, are largely just NYT and WaPo reporters giving themselves pats on the back for hiding facts from the American people. While there are a tiny handful of good reporters such as Solomon and Bartiromo, no one has put it all together like you. No one.
So thanks again for all your hard and necessary work for freedom, especially on this weekend and a meaningful Memorial Day to all.
LikeLiked by 3 people