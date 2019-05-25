President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrival in Tokyo…

With a 13-hour time zone difference, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Tokyo shortly after 4:00am EDT this morning (5:00pm Tokyo).

The President was greeted by Taro Kono, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mrs. Kaori Kono

Spouse of Taro Kono; U.S. Ambassador to Japan William F. Hagerty, and several Japanese representatives from the Suite of Honor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As they were coming down the stairs, stunning Melania laughed when POTUS noted she almost had a Marilyn Monroe moment.

