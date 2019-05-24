Wakey, Wakey – U.K. Votes to “Change Politics For Good”…

The British voted yesterday for members to the European Parliament. The official announcement of results will not come out until Sunday because the EU vote window is 5/23 through 5/26 (and heaven-forbid the pesky Brits would influence the continent).
That said, initial media “surveys” and “exit polling” reflect the Brexit Party crushed traditional party-lines and gained around one-third of total vote support.
A Survation poll for the Daily Mail shows Mr Farage’s Brexit Party well ahead in the European elections on 31 per cent, trailed by Labour on 23, the Conservatives on 14 and the Lib Dems on 12 (link)
For a political movement only six weeks old; and a likelihood the surveys and exit polls are sandbagged; the results by Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party are remarkable.
The results are so good it is also likely Prime Minister Theresa May will announce her decision to resign her post; with a request for delayed exit (irony) so she doesn’t suffer the embarrassment of a President Trump state visit simultaneous to her being voted out of office (irony x 2).
The odds-on favorite to become Prime Minister is Boris Johnson.
(Via Daily Mail) […] Theresa May will today clear the way for Britain to have a new prime minister by the summer.
Allies said that – barring a last-minute change of heart – she will announce plans this morning to step aside as Conservative Party leader next month.
Mrs May will begin the day with a meeting with the Tories’ backbench shop steward Sir Graham Brady to discuss the exact timetable for her departure.
She is then expected to address the nation from Downing Street to explain why she is leaving ‘the job I love’ before she has realised her ambition of leading Britain out of the European Union.
Mrs May is expected to try to delay the start of the Tory leadership race until the week beginning June 10, to allow her to host Donald Trump’s state visit without the indignity of her MPs voting on her successor at the same time. (read more)
Funny, how that happens….
“See you soon”…
Too bad she didn’t take President Trump’s advice on negotiating with the EU for BREXIT. Not to mention the deserved embarrassment over Britain’s complicity in Spygate.
Bet her last meeting with Queen Elizabeth was a doozy. Even the weak-need Prince Charles will meet with POTUS and FLOTUS this trip.
Just desserts!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prince Creepy Warming isn’t worthy to touch the hems of My Presidents garments. I prefer he send Kate in his stead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No member of the so called royal family is good enough to touch the hems of President and Mrs. Trump, nor meet with the Trump’s.
The royal family members are global communists
LikeLike
End of more than an era, end, one hopes, of corrupt and venal politicians, riding roughshod on the backs of native Britons, May should be burned at the stake. As an ex-Limey,soldier of the Queen and Warrant officer, I have to suspect that the house of Windsor will also meet it’s fate, deservedly. ‘My’ Queen, didn’t lift a finger when she had it in her power to prorogue Parliament in March, thus saving her ‘real’ subjects from more misery. On her regal head, be it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s useful and important to note few of these people act on any sort of moral motive in any of this. They act under the orders of other causes. Threats, greed, orders of ‘authority’ and others are among these alternative causes. The moral motives never, ever made sense to anyone who understands morality. Why are they importing Muslims? Why do they punish people who speak the truth? Why has the global landscape been changed so that rich and powerful nations become hosts to parasite both in population and for other nations economically?
Those questions are not being asked directly and absolutely no answers to these questions have been pressed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
like
LikeLike
Phew…what great news!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll believe it when I see it.
LikeLike
Damn. When that Trump boomerang comes flying at you and hits you in the face, it sure can leave a mark. Who’s your daddy b@tch? Donald j Trump is your daddy!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
One down, two M’s left to go; Merkel and Marcon.
Then bye, bye Twinkletoes Trudeu.
Nationalist/Populist is breaking out all over!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dutch,
We were thinking just about the same thing, same time. Just took me a little longer to type.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re definitely not the only one who wants Merkel out:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-17/merkel-pressured-by-her-successor-to-resign-after-eu-election
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget the technicolour Taoiseach in Ireland.
LikeLike
Damn populist, nationalists. They love their own countries. Junckers
Whoda thunk it ? LoL !!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure that I like Boris Johnson. To be honest I know very little about him except the fact that his hair is the same color as Trumps. Who is this guy and will he follow Farage and his Brexit party?
LikeLike
He is a staunch Brexiteer, will probably take the UK out with no deal on WTO terms. he is a bit zany but many Brits like an eccentric.
Jacob Rees-Mogg supports him and so does Gavin Williamson who was cashiered for opposing the UK Huawei deal.
Think on this, he was elected Mayor of London twice, the centre of lefty, crazies and labour.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not really a staunch Brexiteer, he’s a staunch Boriseer. He wavered on which side to support in the referendum and concluded that Boris’s interests lay with Leave. Nevertheless his interests currently align with Leave – if he got himself elected as a “staunch Brexiteer” and failed to deliver, then he’d be toast.
He’s high risk in that he’s a magnificent gaffe machine, and he’s got so many skeletons in his closet (the shapely long legged type of skeleton) that he’s had to start stacking them in the garage. But he does have the gift of being able to articulate a positive vision of an independent Britain, rather than merely the negative one (“we hate being ruled by the Germans.”) And he has a self deprecating wit – after one of his disasters he said :
My friends, as I have discovered myself, there are no disasters, only opportunities. And, indeed, opportunities for fresh disasters.
He is widely hated, especially by Conservative congresscritturs, which is why he may well not make it into the run off for leader; and he goes down like a lead ballon wth some sections of the public. But many of those sections are sections that wouldn’t vote for any Conservative; and he balances that with being quite popular with some folk who are middle of the road.
He comes across as a human rather than a politician and that appeals to some. He’s both though – he’s certainly a politician.
IMHO he would be the right choice. Delivering Brexit and then winning an election, given the enormous hole that Mrs May has dug, requires a gambler, even a scoundrel. Cometh the hour…
LikeLike
Well maybe you should remember he was born in America./
He may not be an ideal, but he has the support of his party stalwarts at the grass roots and has crossover appeal because he is not an ideologue. And he is firmly in the get out of the EU now on WTO terms, meaning clean break.
We shall see.
LikeLike
He is a staunch Brexiteer, will probably take the UK out with no deal on WTO terms. he is a bit zany but many Brits like an eccentric.
Jacob Rees-Mogg supports him and so does Gavin Williamson who was cashiered for opposing the UK Huawei deal.
Think on this, he was elected Mayor of London twice, the centre of lefty, crazies and labour.
LikeLike
Boris says he ‘s a exiter, he talks like an exiter, but beware the “EU common rules” he just might be persuaded to retain.
All UK politicians are deep deep establishment, except for Nigel…..
Bloody Nigel is a champion, a man of the people…..you might not understand how infected with social “class” paradigms the UK is to its core. Class conscious luvvies who aren’t worth a $1. It’s pathetically risible from the outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry to interrupt your rant, but as a trading partner of Europe, even after the Brits leave, not all EU regs will be jettisoned but many may be continued. Just those that challenge sovereignty of British courts to decide what is in UK interests. Some may be. Some may be sensible. The point is that Britain gets to decide that, not the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Opps double post naughty
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea. I have been waiting all day to hear this news. No wonder I have been awake all night. Thank you, Sundance.
And that Yunker lashed out at the nationals for “being in love with their countries”. Jerk.
LikeLike
Sorry, 3rd day, we must have posted at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, 3rd day, we must have posted at the same time/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Australia, Britain, possibly Canada turning right. India remaining consistent. Interesting cross section of the former empire at this specific moment in history.
Maybe a big factor in change are endemic scandals, but it still evokes disdain at failed governments and distrust of the corrupt leftist globalist agenda.
Stay tuned for EU hysterics and furious media spin.
Could you ask for better timing of the Presidential visit? Game, set, match.
LikeLike
The President of The United States participating in a State visit hosted by a FIRED Prime Minister?
Not going to happen.
The call has already been made There will be NO photo opts with the President for Mrs May.
Good riddance to bad rubbish,just go away May.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read this by Richard LittleJohn in the DM.
I’m having a laugh. So true.
🤣🤣🤣
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-7064853/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-bit-Theresa-hopeless-did-wrong.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
May should step down immejiately and Boris Johnson should be elevated to Prime Minister without opposition, because that is the inevitable outcome, so they should not waste President Trump’s trip on the lamest of lame ducks.
Also, hoping President Trump takes a very public meeting with British MEP elect Nigel Farage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not quite how the parliamentary system works, but I understand your sentiment.
LikeLike
Actually, it is how the parliamentary system works, and just how it used to work whenever the party in government changed its leader. What’s different these days is that the parties themselves have developed long and complicared processes for electng new leaders. In the old days it would all have been done in an afternoon.
“Hello, Your Majesty, that idiot woman May has gone and the guys and gals want me to be PM”
“And have you a majority in the House of Commons ?”
“Indeed I do”
“Then get on with it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry la. You are not being 21st century. Try to keep up with parliamentary procedure.this is not a Victoria Regina movie or where ever you get your kicks.
LikeLike
Theresa May is just the latest victim of The Trump Curse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point. Not only does everything he touches turn to gold, everything his enemies touch…
LikeLike
This is Jacob Rees-Mogg’s sister who left the Tory party and is a star in the Brexit Party. Her brother supports her choice 100%.
https://brexitcentral.com/if-mps-dont-deliver-brexit-as-promised-i-fear-for-the-future-of-our-democracy/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worth a read, and this was a Labour mp.
https://brexitcentral.com/it-is-decades-of-ceding-sovereignty-to-brussels-that-is-making-the-brexit-process-so-difficult/
LikeLike
Another worth a read. From the Financial Times.
Brexit has a chance to kick-start a period of radical change
Britain could end up being one of the most interesting and revolutionary places
https://www.ft.com/content/8ed9ba82-6294-11e9-a27a-fdd51850994c
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brexit party leader Nigel Farage released a statement on the incident Thursday afternoon condemning the attack. He said: “Yet more disgusting behaviour.
“When democracy fails, civility ends. Let’s get Brexit done and finish this. I have phoned Don’s home to commiserate. His son said he is undeterred, still on the polling station and will now be there until 10pm tonight. Well done that man.”
Police Investigate Polling Station Milkshake Attack on Elderly Veteran Wearing Brexit Party Rosette
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/05/23/police-investigate-polling-station-milkshake-attack-on-elderly-veteran-wearing-brexit-party-rosette/
LikeLike
Video … shows the elderly gentleman describing how “some yob [in his] mid-twenties… walked over to me, gave me the finger, went up to the Co-op, got a milkshake, came down here, and threw it on me.”
LikeLike
What was also interesting was the SUN newspaper wrote an article that Mr Farage was hiding on his bus to avoid a milkshake moment. One of the people there said, that Nigel met with voters and the so-called ‘milkshakes’ in their hands were take out coffee.
Totally fake news. Are we surprised?
LikeLike
Hopefully, milkshakes will be for drinking and not tossing, in Britain’s future. … The title of this article, “Wakey, Wakey – U.K. Votes to “Change Politics For Good” ~ explains the voters wishes. … We’ll have to wait and see, if the elected officials follow through with Brexit. … The disconnect between politicians and bureaucrats with the voters seems to be a worldwide problem.
Here in the USA, we have problems with elected officials, >after the vote tabulation. … TheLastRefuge has numerous articles about the Uni-Party, and the ‘Deep State’ bureaucracy governing contrary to the voting results.
Our fake-News Media, is complicit in diminishing the democratic process. … Dubious polls are released after an election, to ‘steer’ opinions away from election results, and towards the goals of the Uni-Party.
LikeLike
This was a comment from the audience on the Brexit debate.
“Many Remainer politicians will not accept the result. They will do ANYTHING to weasel it around so that we end up not coming out of the EU” – this guy nailed it!
Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So remoaner May is not going to remain? Good riddance to that sorry globalist hag!
But you folks in the US need to back off. Trump can’t win everything. Australia first. We’re commonwealth after all. We’ve been hanging on a trade agreement with UK for 8 years! We have more iron ore, alumina and natural gas than they could Possibly want.
We’ve been trying for almost a decade. Until Trump, the US has ignored the UK. Australia has dibs!
LikeLike
Konrad…
I rather enjoyed your clever description of the Pencil Neck reaction, last evening.
We had a good chuckle. Well done.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well she say’s she’s resigning n 7 June. Why wait ? Because she wants not to be remembered as having a shorter tenure than Gordon Brown, another universally reviled disaster.
The UK waits another couple of weeks to select a new PM, to satisfy her vanity. Par for the course.
There will be many public expressions of sympathy, and acknowledgements of her service. They will all be insincere.
LikeLike
The Palace invitations were timely.
In true British form,Brits think they can stroke the Presidents ego with these ridiculous formalities. All in order for The President to hide their malfeasance.
Trump will have a free lunch at the palace. Why not? His MOAB today will be causing things to unravel back home while democrats formulate their narrative.
Usually, when the cat’s away the mice will play. But I think the cat is much smarter in this instance.
His timing is perfect.
LikeLike
I do not agree with your ‘Stoke the President’s ego’. The invitation was well considered and it is the anniversary of WWII.Not a light matter as the US was seminal in defeating the Nazis and their allies. All sensible peoples in Britain and Europe know this truth.
You are denigrating not only the Queen as the symbolic head of Great Britain, but also the many men and women and their descendants who remember the sacrifices made, Brits and Americans who joined hands and defeated that evil.
The President is honoured to be there, as is the Queen to have him there as the representative of the American People, who was a young girl during the blitz.
This is no “free lunch” as you put it. This is a memorial and occasion to honour the dead, who helped preserve freedom, and a testimony that those values that defeated a great evil will not rise again.
LikeLike
Just to get personal, my father was in the USAF, seconded to the RAF in Britain. flew many bomber missions over Germany. shot down twice, The only survivor. Spent time in a Russian prisoner camp. But for the Grace of God, go I.
Don’t ever tell me this is just a political stunt.
We remember. Those who served are remembered.
LikeLike
The Trump Curse got her.
LikeLike