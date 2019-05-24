Prime Minister Theresa May Breaks Down After Announcing Resignation…

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will be resigning from office, effective June 7th, immediately following the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an emotional statement in front of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister made her announcement. Bowing to the inevitable, Theresa May announced she will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader in two weeks, admitting defeat in her attempt to take Britain out of the European Union and sparking a contest to replace her as prime minister.

