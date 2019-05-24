Prime Minister Theresa May Breaks Down After Announcing Resignation…

Posted on May 24, 2019 by

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will be resigning from office, effective June 7th, immediately following the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an emotional statement in front of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister made her announcement. Bowing to the inevitable, Theresa May announced she will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader in two weeks, admitting defeat in her attempt to take Britain out of the European Union and sparking a contest to replace her as prime minister.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Brexit, European Union, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Special Elections, Ukip, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to Prime Minister Theresa May Breaks Down After Announcing Resignation…

Older Comments
  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Somehow I don’t think we’ll see NUTSY NANCY bawling at a mike.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Good riddance.

    Theresa May intentionally obstructed the will of UK citizens who voted to regain their sovereignty by extricating their nation from the clutches of EU globalist/socialists.

    Maybe she should rename her cat: “Checkers”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. merrly says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    She’s crying because the declass is going to show Britain and Australia were in cahoots with the deep state against Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  4. apfelcobbler says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Theresa almost made it to the end …. then broke down like a 5 year old in the schoolyard the last 5 seconds. For crying out loud, here is proper contrast: (00:24 – 1:40)

    Like

    Reply
  5. Justin Green says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Such a liar.

    What a degenerate woman.

    Like

    Reply
  6. cornfielddreamer says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Very emotional moment.

    Some day we May miss Theresa.

    Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

    Like

    Reply
  7. meadowlarkspring says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Mrs May has been Britain’s worst Prime Minister and her legacy is one of failure
    NIGEL FARAGE
    24 MAY 2019

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/05/24/mrs-may-has-britains-worst-prime-minister-legacy-one-failure/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. trapper says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    “Compromise is not a dirty word.”

    Not so fast. Compromise can indeed be a dirty word. There can be no compromise with those who would destroy you. Such compromises simply negotiate the method and timing of your demise.

    Indeed, how does one compromise with the EU when the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has referred to Brits as “These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries”?

    How does one compromise with that?

    Sorry, but if I was a Brit I’d be “Hard Brexit” all the way. Who will be the modern British Bulldog now that they need him again?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Sammy Hains says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    What we saw at the end there was real, deep anger and resentment.

    Not surprising from Theresa May.
    She has pursued this power her entire career, pushed on by her husband, who is perhaps the only one who has craved it more than her. And once she got it, she wasn’t going to let it go for anything. That much has been clear.

    She had to be kicked out the door by the Tories, and she is full of rage over it.

    Her legacy will be one of utter failure and pig ignorance. A prime minister who never should have been. There are no kind words for her.

    Boris Johnson was and remains the rightful Prime Minister, and he will be, finally, now that this dreadful detour is over. The disasterous May prime ministership and near-wreckage of Brexit rests at the feet of Michael Gove and Andrea Loathsome.

    Like

    Reply
  10. bigralphie says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Ladies and germs, the new Brexit theme song? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s29RKnB7l7o

    Like

    Reply
  11. cheryl says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    She hijacked the UK voters’ will and tried to give them the sorriest EU deal imaginable disquised as Brexit. Nobody but her handlers will cry when she’s gone.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s