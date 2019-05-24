Prime Minister Theresa May Breaks Down After Announcing Resignation…

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will be resigning from office, effective June 7th, immediately following the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.
In an emotional statement in front of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister made her announcement. Bowing to the inevitable, Theresa May announced she will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader in two weeks, admitting defeat in her attempt to take Britain out of the European Union and sparking a contest to replace her as prime minister.
Somehow I don’t think we’ll see NUTSY NANCY bawling at a mike.
She can’t cry – – too much Botox seized up the tear glands.
If Nancy is crying at a mike, I will cry, too . . . tears of joy and laughter.
As Kellyanne remarked yesterday, saying Nancy treated her like she was Nancy’s maid, pilot, chauffer or personal staff – Nancy is our National Marie Antoinette!
Good riddance.
Theresa May intentionally obstructed the will of UK citizens who voted to regain their sovereignty by extricating their nation from the clutches of EU globalist/socialists.
Maybe she should rename her cat: “Checkers”
She’s crying because the declass is going to show Britain and Australia were in cahoots with the deep state against Trump.
Theresa almost made it to the end …. then broke down like a 5 year old in the schoolyard the last 5 seconds. For crying out loud, here is proper contrast: (00:24 – 1:40)
Such a liar.
What a degenerate woman.
Very emotional moment.
Some day we May miss Theresa.
Don’t call us, we’ll call you.
Mrs May has been Britain’s worst Prime Minister and her legacy is one of failure
NIGEL FARAGE
24 MAY 2019
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/05/24/mrs-may-has-britains-worst-prime-minister-legacy-one-failure/
Nigel Not mincing any words.
“Compromise is not a dirty word.”
Not so fast. Compromise can indeed be a dirty word. There can be no compromise with those who would destroy you. Such compromises simply negotiate the method and timing of your demise.
Indeed, how does one compromise with the EU when the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has referred to Brits as “These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries”?
How does one compromise with that?
Sorry, but if I was a Brit I’d be “Hard Brexit” all the way. Who will be the modern British Bulldog now that they need him again?
What we saw at the end there was real, deep anger and resentment.
Not surprising from Theresa May.
She has pursued this power her entire career, pushed on by her husband, who is perhaps the only one who has craved it more than her. And once she got it, she wasn’t going to let it go for anything. That much has been clear.
She had to be kicked out the door by the Tories, and she is full of rage over it.
Her legacy will be one of utter failure and pig ignorance. A prime minister who never should have been. There are no kind words for her.
Boris Johnson was and remains the rightful Prime Minister, and he will be, finally, now that this dreadful detour is over. The disasterous May prime ministership and near-wreckage of Brexit rests at the feet of Michael Gove and Andrea Loathsome.
Ladies and germs, the new Brexit theme song? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s29RKnB7l7o
She hijacked the UK voters’ will and tried to give them the sorriest EU deal imaginable disquised as Brexit. Nobody but her handlers will cry when she’s gone.
