Nigel Farage Discusses Brexit Party Victory and Theresa May Resignation…

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage calls-in to Fox Business for a discussion of Theresa May’s resignation and the success of the Brexit Party movement in the recent EU election.
.
[ps. I still think U.K. far-left media are sandbagging the results of the British vote for EU Parliament members. Farage puts the total at 35%. Don’t be surprised if the official numbers are not even higher when announced on Sunday]
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 22 people
Can wait for Sunday’s Wakey Wakey moment! 🌞
LikeLiked by 8 people
Argh. Activate Fat Finger Filter… 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve been very patient, so you know you CAN wait a little longer. We’ve all been tested. 🙂
LikeLike
Amazing!
Farage says that we might be looking at the death of a political party (Conservative) that has dominated the UK for over 200 years.
This has to be earth shattering political news.
Absolutely astonishing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Destroyed by their own adherence to globalism and multi-culturalism, before common-sense preservation. Self-implosion.
Do you think our Republicans here in the States will get a clue? (Or take the cue?)
LikeLiked by 8 people
More likely it’ll take a good cue-sticking to change their GOPe ways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for formatting on YouTube, my iPad doesn’t do twitter anymore, only text and the scrolling freezes up.
To the story, I wonder why Nigel doesn’t run for PM? Does he have flaws and baggage?
Or is it just FDS from the British libs?
Surely, with a little help from his friends, he can escape the surly bonds of globalism, especially if he can figure out how to work in tandem with ESGPDJT, and let’s get on with this movement while things are hot and buzzing, and the controlling opposition is making complete fools of themselves.
We have a man at the helm here at home who has the potential and know how to evict the bloodsucking central old world euro banks from controlling and tapping into our nation’s wealth.
Could Farage be Trump’s counterpart?
If so, let’s roll. If not, disregard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t asked, but I have wondered that as well. Farage is a smart man with his hand on the pulse of the people… Like someone I know! VSG
LikeLike
Nigel is laying his plans. He hasn’t ruled out challenging the regular Parliamentary elections which take place this autumn, iirc. He’s gonna Brexitize the Tory Party or run his own, new party, imo.
LikeLike
As for a Tory candidate, I really like Rees-Mogg, but BoJo looks to be in the lead and after Nigel stated he could only support a Tory/Conservative who said no if’s, and’s or but’s Brexit WILL happen, BoJo did just that. Set an October deadline for Brexit, including a no-deal Brexit.
LikeLike
My fingers are crossed for 40%. With an extra 11% for conservative/tory so they’re a majority coalition for the UK MEP’s.
LikeLike
Too bad you aren’t showing her full speech and her exit in tears. She deserves it.
She is a EU-friendly. And she did everything she could to stall the process. A traitor.
Boris Johnson, her successor, said it the best. A hard-Brexit and allow EU to negotiate with Britain. Britain comes out first, and not EU.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
Looks like a World Cup celebration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, it kind of is!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Enjoyed this recap/update this morning with Farage on election scene. Hopefully Boris Johnson or other Brexiteer will be successful in working all the details to get out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My vote is for Nigel.
LikeLiked by 14 people
NIgel hasn’t been interested, but he left the door open a smidgen on Piers Morgan’s interview this afternoon.
“Mr Morgan probed further and asked the Brexiteer if he would like to be Prime Minister.
Mr Farage replied: “Not really, no.
“This country would have to go through disappointment post-Brexit on a huge, huge scale.
“If this political class let us down on Brexit, then anything can happen.””
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Reluctant Warrior. There is no one else. I believe Ngel knows this.
In the one interview up top, Nigel makes the comment that without his and his new party’s backing, no one gets elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Farage has ENORMOUS street credibility on this from his resignation as UKIP after the Brexit vote. That Cincinnatus/George Washington act did it. He is trusted as not seeking power for himself. If the only way for Britain to leave the EU is for him to become Prime Minister, then and only then will he seek the job, and then he’ll resign after Britain is firmly out. The trust he has on this is incredible.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thomas I think we’re there
LikeLike
Agreed. Can see it like the escalator ride!
LikeLike
Yup… He matter-of-factly said he is in charge… and he’s right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has been said by wiser minds than mine, that the best leaders are often the ones who don’t want the job.
What was that old quote? “He did not seek greatness, greatness was thrust upon him.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT himself was asked about the Presidency for decades before he decided to right the ship, as no other could, or would even try.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They say that about George Washington, and I expect they will write that about Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farage cannot become PM without first being an MP. MEP doesn’t count
LikeLiked by 1 person
True… But he holds the cards on who will be PM it would seem.
LikeLike
Nor would it be much of a challenge for him to meet such a perequisite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, these are wonderul interviews!!! And that picture in fhe private elevator always makes me burst out laughing!!
Thank you for presenting this tonight. The results will be eyebrow lifting!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Uh oh… Rainbeau Snowflake Turdeau better get some epoxy to battle those eyebrow lifting results lest he suffers yet another embarrassing “eyebrow malfunction”!!
L 😀 L
First Mexit, then Brexit. There really needs to be some major progress over there as they are already in mid-flush and circling the bowl.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the ashes rises a Phoenix…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet the media is “shocked” at these results (again). Why, how could their fake polls not have influenced the election outcome in a leftward direction (again)? They’ll have to redouble their efforts (again).
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you listen to Theresa Meh’s statement she actually stated that it was not predicted to go that way at all.
Well, when you are social engineering and steering, of course it wasnt’ predicted to go against the dumb@$$3$.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit in light of the fact that I have done the most I could to prevent it.”
LikeLiked by 13 people
Radio: That sums up May nicely!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Brits deserve to start a string of wins. That includes some potential cleansing of their intelligence apparatus in addition to ending the EU shakedown in a way other countries can replicate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And a new mayor for London.
LikeLiked by 13 people
A good idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? People are voting in their own interests?
If this keeps up, the people may gain control of their own countries!
Oh no!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Would be interesting if Pres Trump cancels the meeting with May and instead spends the time
in public with Nigel Farage
LikeLiked by 9 people
ps. I still think U.K. far-left media are sandbagging the results of the British vote for EU Parliament members. Farage puts the total at 35%. Don’t be surprised if the official numbers are not even higher when announced on Sunday
I doubt it. More likely they are hyping The Brexit Party’s score to 37% / 38% so that when it gets 30% (which would be an astonishing result for a party that didn’t even exist 2 months ago) they can say : “Woo ! Momentum stall. Farage Fail. Let’s talk about how the LibDems (media fave Remain party) have leapt from 12% to 16%. Big Mo !”
If Farage gets 35%+ they’ve still got “These are not serious elections, it’s just a protest vote. Nothing to see here move along.”
LikeLike
I think it’s possible it’s higher than the polling. People want to be in on a historic moment, getting on the bandwagon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look, you guys, is Farage any better than May or any other bog standard pol in Britain or the USA or anywhere else?
I thought he was great, too, until he said we just ‘need to get used to the moslems and their influence’ ,badly paraphrased, but that was the basic statement. It doesn’t matter how many elections are won if the islamic threat is not taken care of…no matter the cost. I just don’t know if Farage has the balls for the challenge facing Britain, or the world for that matter. Live and let live won’t work with jihad, stealth or otherwise.
Sometimes nice guys finish last or not at all. England needs more Tommy Robinsons, many more. As do we.
Just sayin’, maybe this election simply doesn’t matter one way or the other to what’s really important.
LikeLike
Then pray he wakes up to a clear understanding of what Islam really is. Let’s pray that Britians recognize that freedom is not compatible with Islam nor a peaceful society possible with the legions of Muhommed in their midst. Our political class is as obtusely disingenuous and Pollyannish about this threat as are the Brits, few have the courage of Orban and Netanyahu.
While I shudder at the consequences of such foolishness I will pray and work as I can to better our society’s understanding. God isn’t finished with us, there is hope yet.
Fight, yes, but hope, always hope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a matter of Farage having the balls. Its a matter of the British people having the balls. They don’t live in the darling countryside, but in Islamic enclaves, as a nation within nations. Islam has conquered the UK, and no one has asked why, and for what purpose. They allowed the enemy within the gate. Why did they do that?
LikeLike
“Why did they do that?”
A good question and the reasons are childish and vile.
Tony Blair’s inner team engineered opened the country to 3rd world muslims simply to rub the Conservative’s and ‘insular’ Anglo Saxon British population’s nose in it. To engineer them. Blair’s advisors have admitted to it.
It was a form of cultural revenge by the far left who hated more than they loved the British culture and nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalism. islam is causing the much-needed chaos to bring about the phake “order” of totalitarian feudalism.
Not “socialism, communism”. Totalitarian feudalism, as both have ALWAYS BEEN.
LikeLike
I think the quote about muslims is more a function of the UK’s hate speech laws than anything else. People like Farage need to be very circumspect when making public statements because being jailed is a very real outcome when aggrieved parties play the victim card. Sucks, but that’s the way it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the Third Rail throughout the West. An ugly unspeakable truth. May that tyranny fall, too.
LikeLike
Or taken out of context,supply a link,
“need to get used to the moslems and their influence’ ,badly paraphrased”
LikeLike
I’m sure Farage popularity went a long way to his success so quickly. But as I noted in an earlier post, the drying up of intel sharing US to UK maybe played a part too. Nigel was on an even playing field finally. The opposition had to actually work for votes instead of relying on 5 eyes help. They haven’t had to work for votes in decades. Hopefully these successes will continue and broaden. Wow, we were so close to the end and Trump pulled it out. Definitely devine intervention. “I’m giving you one last chance. Don’t mess it up.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We knew… But now we REALLY know how close to the end we were, Brant… President Trump pulled it out indeed.
LikeLike
Bemoaning fuslims in Britain at this late date brings to mind a vernacular saying that includes something about a horse and a barn door
Or, to quote that famous Brit himself, International Man of Mystery Austin Powers:
“I’m sorry, baby, but that train has sailed”
LikeLike