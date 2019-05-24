Nigel Farage Discusses Brexit Party Victory and Theresa May Resignation…

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage calls-in to Fox Business for a discussion of Theresa May’s resignation and the success of the Brexit Party movement in the recent EU election.

[ps. I still think U.K. far-left media are sandbagging the results of the British vote for EU Parliament members. Farage puts the total at 35%. Don’t be surprised if the official numbers are not even higher when announced on Sunday]

