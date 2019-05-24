Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Collapses – Taken to Hospital…

Posted on May 24, 2019 by

The day after President Trump authorized AG Bill Barr to declassify documents relating to 2016 political activity by the intelligence apparatus, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared to almost collapse when he slumped and said he was not well as he sat beside New York mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference.

.

The 71-year-old congressman was put on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance for transfer to a local hospital. A representative for Nadler told NBC4 News he was ‘responsive and receiving a check-up.’ He was taken to the hospital for medical attention and later tweeted that he was ‘feeling much better.’ Media Report

157 Responses to Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Collapses – Taken to Hospital…

  1. freepetta says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    When you tell too many lies your brain starts to melt down and your blood pressure raises to astronomical amounts and your head explodes like in the Scanner movies.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. daylight58 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Right..
    Dehydrated.
    Just like Hillary was before getting tossed into a van like a frozen side of beef.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. massivedeplorable says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of The Living God.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. jx says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Looks like he was given an orange, which perked him up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. lolli says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    “Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall
    Humpty Dumpty had a great fall
    All the Kings horses and all the Kings men
    Couldn’t put Humpty together again”

    Sorry, stuck in my head. 😏

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. USA First! says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Next the losers media will be blaming President Trump for “ poisoning” The penguin.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. beachbum31 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    gas cramps… oh to be a fly trapped in the confines of that ambulance….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. DeWalt says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    It may be called a strategic bugout.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Dick_Turpin says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    The mendacity, hate, duplicity, envy and ungodly wickedness of certain folks will always bring you down in the end That’s a fact ladies and gentlemen!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Al Martino says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Anybody know if ole’ Jerry lost a shoe on his way out the building???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Nagothm says:
    May 24, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    I dislike the guy but don’t want to throw out a lot of comments at him while he is recovering from whatever this was. But geez, the guy needs to seriously lose some weight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. susandyer1962 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Karma! He should retire right now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Lactantius says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Mr. Nadler, may God grant you the serenity to accept the truth rocketing at you which you cannot change and instill in you the courage to honor and value the truth and grant to you the wisdom to know the difference between your ways of hate and destruction and the path of righteousness honor and integrity.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Serena says:
      May 24, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Amen. As a Christian I don’t want to wish ill will on anyone, even Nadler. Maybe this will be a wake up call to him to get his priorities straight and stop harassing and blocking the President from doing the people’s will who put this man in the White House and let him get on with the work of healing and setting our country on the right path. It’s not too late. Do the right thing Mr. Nadler. God is watching.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Vito Romano says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Humpty Dumpty sat beside New York mayor Bill de Blasio ,
    Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;
    All the Soros money and all Leftist rhetoric
    Couldn’t put Humpty together again.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    This is surprising…he looks like a picture of health!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      May 24, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Trump Voter: you said a mean thing and I “Liked” your comment. We are both being very bad and will have to go to bed without supper (which is what Nadler should have done).
      Oh Oh I’m being mean again. hanging my head in shame (which is also what Nadler should have done).
      OK I’m finished now.

      Like

      Reply
  16. montanamel says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    You know….
    The popcorn stock has been very good to me for the past 2+ years here on CTH….
    But, in these days of turmoil and upset…..ie: FEAR run AMUCK…… I’m thinking it might just not be the horse to carry us all to the finish line, court findings, hangings, etc…
    Perhaps, a switch before all hell busts loose – with the G-IV, G-V, and G-550’s lining up on the taxiways out east there….
    Pull the plug on 70-80% of ConAgra ….
    BUY all you can get for Washington DC Liquor Stores….more on those that “deliver” than otherwise…. Or, more on those “up scale” ones with the “oldest” single malt’s over 3 deep on their shelves….This crowd is not going to go cheap at this moment in time…. Check-6.

    Like

    Reply
  17. MfM says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    I thought it was weird that there were so many doctors there so quickly. Turns out they were there for the news conference. They were props.

    Heat can be an issue for some people and not others… but you don’t get to be 71 without knowing that you have a problem dealing with heat. Honestly I bet he was limiting his liquid intake so he didn’t have to find a bathroom.

    https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-jerry-nadler-faints-press-conference-20190524-ojlwrg343jcrzo3ji3bv7g25gi-story.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. kallibella says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    This man is 71 years old and when he is not looking sick, he still doesn’t look healthy. But I’ve noticed that totalitarians don’t like to retire and enjoy their sunset years with their families. They still want to impose their ways on the rest of us. Greed. Greed for power, and more power!

    Like

    Reply
    • Lester Smith says:
      May 24, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      The mayor was very upset that Jerry took ill. The mayor wispered your steeling my thunder now sit up and shut up here’s a candy bar fat ass.

      Like

      Reply
  19. bigralphie says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    The nation mourns….that he regained consciousness (oops, did i type that?). It must have been that ENTIRE BUFFET he wolfed down, to include the missing wait-staff. Like Hildabeast’s TUBERCULAR hacking eruptions, I think WADDLE-r’s entire wretched life’s worth of toxicity has FINALLY caught up with him.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Carson Napier says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    I will pray for him. Just as soon as I finish praying for all the higher animals, including flies, that fell ill today. Hopefully Nancy will join in if she can remember Nadler’s name and in what direction to say her crocodile tears prayers..

    In his widely acclaimed at the time essay “The Lowest Animal” Mark Twain used satire to prove a point to readers. He studied the habits and dispositions of men (like Nadler) compared to those of other animals. He found the results of his study humiliating because men, in so many different ways, can obviously be clearly seen as the lowest animal.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Mr. Morris says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    The evil Jerry Nadler looks terrible. He must be awfully stressed that AG William Barr will be declassifying information on those involved in the spying on Donald Trump, Papadoupolus, Roger Stone, Carter Page and others. Who in the Obama Administration authorized the spying, and was the spying done with predicate? I would like to know if Nadler thinks it is ok for Obama officials to act like the old KGB.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    He’s got a tough job. It’s not easy being evil.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. cornfielddreamer says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I suspect Nadler isn’t just scared about the interests of the Party of Evil (the Media-Democrat Complex) being affected but that HE HIMSELF is mixed in a lot of unsavory, illegal, highly depraved behaviors.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Jaap Titulaer says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    He just read an email updating him on the latest from a Democrat think-tank.
    Reading their best case scenario analysis was apparenyly a bit too much…

    Like

    Reply
  25. webgirlpdx says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Nadler down today. Cummings now has a spouse problem. Something coming for Schiffy, I’m sure.
    Fabulous.

    And the Prez will take care of Nancy…

    Like

    Reply
  26. TreeClimber says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Was it the thought of the imminent measuring for the custom-sized orange jumpsuit?

    Like

    Reply
  27. scrap1ron says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Truth is Nadler’s kryptonite.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

