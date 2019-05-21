Doug Collins: “Democrats want the work of Mueller, but don’t want to talk to Mueller”…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, Doug Collins, points out how Jerry Nadler wants the “theater but doesn’t want the truth”. Specifically highlighting how the Democrats in congress conspicuously don’t want to present Robert Mueller for testimony.

Jerry Nadler has not demanded testimony from presumed author of the special counsel report, Robert Mueller. It is likely the Judiciary Committee’s lack of interest surrounds the fact they know Mueller was a figurehead with no substantive control over the small group led by Andrew Weissmann. The special counsel probe, with sunlight upon Mueller, would be a risk to Nadler.

