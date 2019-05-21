Doug Collins: “Democrats want the work of Mueller, but don’t want to talk to Mueller”…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, Doug Collins, points out how Jerry Nadler wants the “theater but doesn’t want the truth”. Specifically highlighting how the Democrats in congress conspicuously don’t want to present Robert Mueller for testimony.
.
Jerry Nadler has not demanded testimony from presumed author of the special counsel report, Robert Mueller. It is likely the Judiciary Committee’s lack of interest surrounds the fact they know Mueller was a figurehead with no substantive control over the small group led by Andrew Weissmann. The special counsel probe, with sunlight upon Mueller, would be a risk to Nadler.
Watched it…Collins was Collins as usual, but the best part of show was Nadler’s expressions…must suck to be him. They are working themselves into an impeacment situation. To Nancy’s peril. And the chicken showed up again.
Good times. Good times.
Xanato’s Gambit: Trump!
Collins keeps referring to Mueller as the author of the report but there seems to be a consensus that Weissman wrote it. Maybe Collins should subpoena Weissman. How would that work out for Nadler?
I don’t believe that Collins has the power to subpoena, being the ranking member, not the head. Someone please correct me if I am wrong.
Nadler would never allow it
In Senate, rules say chair and ranking member must agree to a subpoena. In House, Chair does what he pleases.
I would want Mueller in first over Weissman since I see Mueller as the weakest link. I would want Mueller defending “his hires” before they can defend themselves.
Or, Collins could simply say, ok we can’t get mueller will anybody else man/woman up. We’ll take ANY one of the 19 angry dems “working” for mueller. Will any of them step up, fat jerry.
Careful what you “ask” for……you just might get it!
All work and no play makes Mueller a dull boy.
Why don’t senate republicans subpoena Mueller?
Must be okd by Nadler, the LAST person who wants him in front of the American people.
Well why don’t they make the request and get Nadler on record saying no? That’s what the Dems would do. Why did it take a Dem majority for us to learn about the Congressional jail? Why didn’t the Repubs jangle the keys a little?
I can’t figure out why they don’t force him to say no, openly.
Nadler does not have the power to OK or deny a SENATE request of any kind. At the most, he could beg on his knees, but then he wouldn’t be able to stand up without help from a crane, and there is no precedent for allowing cranes into congressional chambers for personal use
L THE HECK OL !
The Senate needs permission from someone in the House to subpoena someone? I don’t think so.
Rhetorical question no doubt.
Why doesn’t the Senate subpoena Nadler’s tax returns, accountant’s records, all his emails, “contributors’ lists, etc? Just for purposes of “oversight” of the “overseers” of course.
No reason to subpoena Mueller, but better yet would to get together and remove Nadler, who is shaming the DN Party members even more but I do thank him rising the number of voters for Trump in 2020. Nadler and Adam S. should be removed asap because it is obvious they have no problem in breaking the Constitution and our laws by lying, cheating, obfuscating and above all making bigger clowns of themselves. Which reminds me that someone has mentioned the at this moment 25 clowns need a clown bus. Many of them have criminal backgrounds, are against Trump and all he has done and want to switch everything back to before Trump. Ain’t gonna happen.
Nadler needs to be removed as he Nadler and his son has been needling and going after President Trump politically since 1990.
Must be nice to be able to carry out a vendetta against a personal enemy using the awesome power of the Federal Government.
For decades on our expense.
I really don’t think Trump is intimidated by a 5 foot tall troll with his pants resting under his armpits.
I suspect his mentor was Humpty Dumpty.
True , yet this is not about intimidation. It is about Nadler’s abuse of the system as well as NYC going after President Trumps Tax returns.
In fact it is becoming a Banana Republic.
LOL,you guys crack’n me up today
Lindsey Graham is on Nadler’s side. He doesn’t want the truth either.
Adjacent topic: the media is chasing Nancy all over the building. ….”no division”…
Luv that yellow rose somebody speed-taped on her dress. Classy lookin’ and expedient too!
More good times😁😁😁😁😁😁
The dems do not want to have Mueller testify publicly and the special counsel counsel team is hesitant because I strongly suspect Mueller suffers from early onset Alzheimer’s and Mueller would come across as a doddering old man to the world if he were to testify publicly.
Mr. mewler,
Why didn’t you investigate the russian involvement in the DNC/hillary campaign, as alleged by Mr. Steele? Why didn’t you contact Julian Assange, and offer him immunity in exchange for his DNC email source? Why did you strong-arm Mr. Stone and his deaf wife with 20 armed agents in the middle of the night (did you think he would run away or beat your agents up?
Why did yo uattack manafort, but not podestas, for the same behavior? What did you do to verify the steel “dossier”?
Did you record your conversation with PDJT While falsely interviewing for a job?
Why did you frame innocent people in Massachusetts? Why did you think bill clinton could legally pardon marc rich in exchange for $500,000? Are ms. Turk (the honeypot), Carter Page, mifsud, halper, US spies or “assets”? If carter page is a dangerous foreign spy, did you investigate him? What did you find? Why didn’t you indict him? Has hillary clinton had any contact with any russians? Did you investigate? Did hillary clinton or her family ever gat azany money from any russian or russian government or russian company, other than the $140 million paid th the clinton “foundation” in exchange for selling 20% of US uranium? Did the DOJ/FBI/CIA spy on any other presidential or congressional primary or election candidates at any time from 2008 to the present?
I posted Upthread that Collins should subpoena Weissman. The bucket of chicken passes to the republicans….
The bucket of deep fat french fries passes to Nadler?
LOL…that would bust his gastric by-pass wide open.
Right Manure!
So, how about a request from the senate?
Warren and Burr’s committee?
First question: Mr. Muellar, how came you to select the following as members of a team that should be unbiased? (List the names, Weisman first up)
Clearly at least Mueller is getting advice that is in alignment with Democrat objectives.
If Mueller were working for Trump, as it has been claimed, then Mueller would be begging to testify.
Mueller has to be aware that at the very least he’s a central figurehead of a circus act that is based on a fake premise, with the borderline-seditious goal of removing the President.
Ultimately I believe Mueller’s testimony is largely irrelevant and ultimately unnecessary due to the testimony that we already have from the small-group plotters, who ultimately created the predicate for Mueller’s investigation.
Andrew Weissmann is a member of the small group (under Bruce Ohr, from the DOJ) and was appointed to the Special Counsel. That’s all anyone needs to know.
“His team expressed that he doesn’t want to appear political.”
Are these people serious? For the last 2 years he has appeared 100% political, what’s another few months?
My question would be, if “Republicans” still in charge, how may of them (other than 2-4) would really want Mueller to testify? I’m sure plenty in Reps in house would suggest he not testify. A couple good guys would “ask the right questions.” and the uniparty can’t have that.
Send Mueller a bucket of Popeyes chicken. It’s much better than KFC.
Nope—Chick-Fil-A sandwiches!!
Having grown up on and loving both that would be a great cage match. Not sure who i would put my money on. Both are so damn good.
“It is likely the Judiciary Committee’s lack of interest surrounds the fact they know Mueller was a figurehead with no substantive control over the small group led by Andrew Weissmann.”
Would be nice if this was supported.
Everything in Mueller’s history as well as the indictments points to Mueller being the deep state fixer. Allowing Weissmann to add the obstruction smollett to the report served to obscure Mueller’s main plays.
Let’s not talk about Russian agents, Flynn, or Manafort… Let’s focus on the obstruction bs.
Nor forget Mueller’s hand in helping Hillary to sell a good portion of our uranium.
Funny you mention that… There are court proceedings TODAY seeking to suppress and bury a mountain of evidence in the Uranium One trucking case. No news about it at all.
Big shout out to all those corrupt poodles wandering around in American “journalist” costumes.
Bingo—great reminder!
Deep State Fixer and Comey’s Best Buddy. The two together do not pass the smell test.
Rep. Collins ripped Nadler a new one – and deservedly so.
Bring on another bucket or two of KFC. Cohen needs it to be relevant. Nadler needs it to keep his TDS alive and well. Cohen is the Scarecrow (If I only had a brain), while Nadler is the Cookie Monster (I want cookie and why am I so blue?), Dems in Congress are obsessed with Trump’s tax returns and financial statements. I hope ey are understanding when a grassroots campaign begins for the tax and financial records of EVERY critter in Congress. EVERY one of them!! Dem/Repub/freshman/40 year vet. We want them ALL, especially any monies gained from lobbyists and/or corporations. Don’t give a rat’s patootie if you are a board member or simply bought and paid for. Makes zero difference to me.
By the way, there should be a requirement that whatever taxes Congress decides to impose on the American people,Congress should be mandated to pay DOUBLE that rate with no deductions. That will determine the fairness of the tax!
Why doesn’t Senator Graham invite Mssrs Mueller and/or Weissman?
Why doesn’t subpoena their financial records. He could justify it as easily as bullet head can.
Miz Graham only does things in her best interest. She has her prissy hands full at the moment sucking up to Trump and plus beating the bushes for her re-election–and smart SC voters ain’t too happy with that stinking pile of RINO doodoo.
Graham said specifically that the investigation was over. No need for Mueller to come in to testify. Convenient, huh…
Two reasons why Mueller doesn’t want to testify:
1) He’ll be under oath.
2) Jim Jordan gets to ask questions, too. (See Reason #1)
Collins should request a VOTE that they subpoena Mueller AND Weisman to testify. And he should do it in WRITING.
FORCE Nadler to block that vote………and argue against it publicly. And remember, Barr does not oppose Mueller talking to congress.
That should be a fun show……and should be something that exposes Nadler for the fraud he is.
I watched too! Such a waste of time.
On a side note, did anyone notice how high Nadlers pants were up? How does he breathe??
He’s got a “Dickiedo!”
Through his ears?
I bet that Holder and Obama are on their way to GA to redistrict Collin’s district as Collins did not tow the lefty line.
Good for you Collins for calling out Nadler.
I do not recall any consequences when Rice ignored her subpoena.
I nearly fell out of the chair laughing when Collins blasted the truth. I’m convinced it’s why Nadler called a recess. Funny how Nadler didn’t run out of the chamber and do an immediate presser afterwards–but Collins sure did and doubled down on his remarks. Too funny! Nadler looks like the fool he is.
All I want is the truth! You can’t handle the truth! I’ve heard that somewhere before …..
Pelosi has some of the worst Chairs in history heading prominent, important Committees.
It’s embarrassing to watch their quest for power, lack of knowledge and their detest of those who testify voluntarily, under oath. They show no respect.
Pelosi had her leaders in her Office the other day.
Did they discuss border crisis policy? No
Did they discuss opioid crisis? No
Human trafficking? No
Infrastructure? No
Lowering cost of RX? No
They discussed whether or not to go through Impeachment process. And Pelosi ended by saying Impeachment process would cancel the 5 ongoing investigations against Trump.
That’s US Democratic Party today!
No Obstruction /No Cullison! Move on and close our Borders.
Mueller does not want to testify because he doesn’t want to state anything clearly for the record. Doing so would either exonerate Trump or be perjury. He prefers to mislead with innuendo. That, he can get away with (with help from the media).
My upbringing taught me one of the most important lessons of my life. Don’t listen to what people say … “listen” to what they DO. Talk is cheap, and more often than not … is meant to deceive.
The Democretins are deceit-Central
Boy, Deep State has a hell of a lot of dirt on Muellar for him to have agreed to do this. Or….he figured Trump had the dirt and would use it on him. I think it’s the former.
(Possible re-post …)
As far as I’m concerned, this entire situation is a testament to the wisdom of our British friends, who built into their government the concept of a “Vote of No Confidence.” With this, they are actually able to Fire(!) their entire Parliament, and to replace it within two weeks.
Today, I am watching Members of Congress who simply are no longer “working for ME.” They are lost in their respective political turf-wars. Even within a single Committee – by the way, a profoundly important Committee – I see two gentlemen who sit within twelve feet of one another who are “working for themselves, and not for ME.”
I believe that the American people have long recognized that their Government was no longer “working for them,” and that this is precisely why they “seized the day” when Donald Trump – for the very first(!) time in American history – provided them with an alternative to “the usual.” Regardless of what you think about “the man himself,” I still think … “what an AMERICAN thing to do!”
But still we have “career politicians” who just don’t “get it.” People who can consider themselves to be “enemies” when they work ten feet apart. People who consider themselves to be “enemies” when, in fact, both of them “work for ME.”
“I am the AMERICAN CITIZEN here. And don’t you forget that …”
