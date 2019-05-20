White House Responds to Nadler Subpoena for Counsel Don McGahn…

Most media have avoided highlighting how Jerry Nadler has not demanded testimony from presumed author of the special counsel report, Robert Mueller. It is likely the Judiciary Committee’s lack of interest surrounds the fact they know Mueller was a figurehead with no substantive control over the small group led by Andrew Weissmann. The special counsel probe, with sunlight upon Mueller, would be a risk to Nadler.
AG Bill Barr has no issue with Mueller testifying; likely because he too knows Mueller appearing for testimony without his “small group” handlers could lead to a full collapse of the special counsel/media narrative. Meanwhile, the White House delivers a response to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler following his subpoena for former White House Counsel Don McGahn:
WHITE HOUSE – At the President’s direction, the White House has been completely transparent with the Special Counsel’s investigation. The Special Counsel received more than 1.4 million documents and hours and hours of interviews from White House officials, including more than 30 hours from former Counsel to the President, Don McGahn. The Democrats do not like the conclusion of the Mueller investigation – no collusion, no conspiracy, and no obstruction – and want a wasteful and unnecessary do-over.
The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to try and force Mr. McGahn to testify again. The Department of Justice has provided a legal opinion stating that, based on long-standing, bipartisan, and Constitutional precedent, the former Counsel to the President cannot be forced to give such testimony, and Mr. McGahn has been directed to act accordingly. This action has been taken in order to ensure that future Presidents can effectively execute the responsibilities of the Office of the Presidency. (link)
Formal notification letter (source pdf available here):
Legal guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel, below:
.
As much as the Democrats would like to get Mueller to testify to the committee, the spectacle of Mueller bashing President Trump would be far outweighed by the dangerous questions the Republican members would ask. They can’t take that chance, so… Nothing to see here, move along!
LikeLiked by 11 people
“would be far outweighed by the dangerous questions the Republican members would ask.”
A friend of mine wants to know when the Republicans have ever asked any “dangerous” questions?
LikeLiked by 10 people
When Jim Jordan has been the person speaking, for one thing!
LikeLiked by 22 people
and Ratcliffe, Gohmert, and Gaetz
LikeLiked by 17 people
Collins.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Doug, not the Susan
LikeLiked by 6 people
and Nunes
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have yet to see any Rs in DC lay out Mueller’s anti constitutional actions during his entire career. Are they afraid of him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gohmert published a very in depth look at Mueller’s corruption going all the way back to his DoJ days before FBI director.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Once Louie Gohmert started his document about Mueller, he almost quit because it was getting so long that he thought nobody would publish it as an op-ed. Sean Hannity told Louie, “You write it and I’ll post it on my website.” Finally, the congressman had to quit even though he was not through with everything he wanted to say. Here it is again.
https://www.hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless Louie and Sean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gohmert did.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jordan creams him on IRS targeting
LikeLiked by 4 people
This video explains exactly why Nadler is not interested in interviewing Mueller, he’s an old man that doesn’t know or remember much! He’s almost 75 good grief are there any term limits for the deep state and DC elites other than death?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bobby
Mueller is not a Very Stable Genius….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jordan creems him here. [Sorry]
Creem, transitive verb: to squeeze or hug (as in wrestling) : CRUSH, MASH
Funny, Jim was a champion college wrestler.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Blast takedown.
LikeLike
Herr Mueller is insufferable and an odious, pompous blowhard. He was being deliberately obtuse for all the questions. No shame, no pretense of being accommodating, just the usual arrogance of one of the Deep State scumbags.
He really isn’t one bit as smart as his sycophants claim. In fact, he is so stupid that he’d never survive in the private sector.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have never seen Mueller interviewed. Having seen this, he should definitely keep his mouth shut.
There was no investigation OF the IRS going on at the FBI. This is the reason he knows nothing.
And he has been collecting taxpayer money for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller has obviously figured out that the secret to ‘playing dumb’ is to make people think you ain’t playing.
After that video clip , it’s hard for me to believe he could count to 21 in the shower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan is THE MAN. We have very few of those in Congress who are capable and willing to hold government officials accountable to responsibility, but HE IS ONE.
This man is an American Hero. He, amongst a few, will be remembered in our history as one who demanded accountability to the American people by the government who ruled over them.
If you want to know what “a man of the people” looks like, well, he’s IT.
LikeLike
They would bring Roosterhead out of retirement for just such a questioning…
LikeLike
Hope not. Gowdy will do his usual rant then sit on his hands. May find time to blow some chaff and counter measures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Gowdy knows this is going to end badly for the Deep State now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s that one attractive representative sitting next to Gowdy who asked a dangerous question to Comey about the FBI not briefing the congressional oversight about sensitive matters… that was pretty good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you’re referring to Elise Stefanik? I believe she stumbled across that question by accident or she was handed that question by a member of the Freedom Caucus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably the only and last consequential thing she has done for the Republic. Every time I see a list of R’s that voted against PDJT her name appears. Such a waste of a good mind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly Matthew, she voted for the dems (In)equality act last Friday. They seek to cram gender identity into federal civil rights law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think has since proved to be a swamp trainee.
LikeLike
Howard Baker–“What did the President know and when did he know it?” US Senator from Tennessee (R), the then Senate minority leader (later Senate majority leader during the Reagan era): He was of course aiming that “dangerous question” at Richard Nixon. Republicans are free to ask dangerous questions of other Republicans…
Howard Baker was the Mitch McConnell of his time.
LikeLike
Your friend should pay more attention to the happenings of the last two years. Perhaps your friend lacks the time and level of interest necessary to truly understand the significance of questions posed by Republicans during the various committee hearings. BTW. A friend of mind doesn’t believe your friend is very bright.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol..no, lmao.
LikeLike
Hopefully different this time around. Collins, Jordan, Ratcliffe, Gaetz, and Gohmert are no longer constrained by Goodlatte and Ryan. I suspect Ratcliffe could effectively destroy Meuller and Weisman if he ever gets the chance to question them.
Pleasantly surprised by Minority Leader McCarthy hanging back and not gumming up the works like Ryan would. McCarthy seems to align a bit closer to the Freedom Caucus – at least on this issue.
LikeLike
I suspect 5 eyes had less on McCarthy than what they have on Ryan (and Romney). Seems that only the people who aren’t corrupt (VSGPDJT and Barr) has zero to worry about from the IC.
LikeLike
Goedhart – In all truth, many times it has been just President Donald J Trump + God.
and in God’s reign, that is more than sufficient.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t matter as the MSM would spin Mueller’s responses.
LikeLike
The democrats lost the war. It reminds me of stories of after WW2 where Japanese in the Pacific kept fighting because they never got word the war was over. Somebody needs to tell them the war is over and they lost badly.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I feel bad saying it, but Representative Nadler’s stupid political game playing seems to ensure that history will remember him as “Representative NadLESS.”
LikeLike
why do you feel badly? Given how that side has completely caved to the MeToo/anti-male emasculation squad, he should wear that label proudly as a ‘woke’ femin a z i tool
LikeLike
More likely Nadler doesn’t want the GOP Congressmen on the House Judiciary Committee to ask Mueller questions, particularly during televised hearings.
LikeLiked by 7 people
While I would love to see Republians rip Mueller to shreds, I am not sure he could even sustain softball questions from Democrats.
Mueller won’t appear, no way, no how.
Wonder if he will be questioned by Durham, and bet he is already lawyered up. Grand jury, mayhaps?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mueller has spent the past two years protecting Comey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And even if he did appear, he and the Democrats would set up strict limits on permitted lines of inquiry, ruling out ANYTHING not directly related to his mandate — which excluded, of course, the corrupt origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign.
There is absolutely zero chance he will answer any questions related to FISA abuse, informants planted by the FBI, and all of the corruption involved in this hoax.
Like
Without Nadler changing rules…..AGAIN……
(perhaps to specifically forbid R’s from even asking questions…..)
or
attempt to limit questioning
(perhaps to only the aptly named volume NUMBER TWO.)
Mueller would be forced to go for Comey’s “I Don’t Recall” record and look like a complete imbecile doing it.
Not
A
Chance
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right Krashman. Mueller would have to say, ‘I don’t recall.” more times than the Clintons and Comey. … The optics wouldn’t be good for the Democrats. …. It’s against the law to ~lie to Congress. … A lot of Mueller’s cronies would face jail time, if Mueller told the truth. If Mueller lies, he faces jail time. … “I don’t recall” would be his only choice.
LikeLike
Mueller might be unable to comply because of some sudden, mysterious illness and could recommend that Andrew Weissman take his place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t even think Weismann would agree to testify. Too compromised and too much that could put him under the gun.
LikeLike
Agreed. Weismann usually leaves his messes before the accounting begins and lets someone else take the fallout for his actions. Usually the US taxpayer.
LikeLike
And if Meuller should go before the committee, at least one Democrat will be assigned as the gunslinger to disrupt Republican’s questions while Nadler keeps the clock running.
That was Elisjah Cummings’ job for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In layman’s terminology:
“Nadler, go pound sand!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Blanco had a cartoon to that effect!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Branco (autocorrect)
LikeLiked by 17 people
Or to put it another way:
Jerry 🖕🏾
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the best political cartoon that I have seen since the one in 2016 came out. That one showed Jeb! and “I’m with her Hillary” on the highway marching lockstep in the same direction. No one was behind them. Then off on the service road, on Jeb!’s side was Trump with a herd following him, and on Hillary’s side was Bernie with a herd following hin on that service road. I loved that cartoon. It was so appropriate for that election cycle.
I love this one just as much!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All I see in all of this is the Democrats trying to make it look like “both sides are doing the same things!” Obama’s administration was riddled with crime and scandal. But what does the media say? “Scandal free!” And we watched as all of these things came out and the AG getting slapped with contempt and then replaced.
Now it’s their turn! They want to drag the Trump administration around and construct a narrative of all sorts of ridiculous things and they want people to think this is equivalency. Some people are, without a doubt, falling for it. Other people are waking up to see the difference.
Under Obama, crimes happened and investigations happened to learn about it. Under Trump, investigations happen without any evidence of a crime at all! HUGE difference and it begins with “except upon probable cause” and though I’m sure that part of the bill of rights doesn’t fully apply, it seems inherently wrong to investigate “obstruction” when there’s no evidence of the underlying crime at all and it should be actionable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The artist here was especially kind to Nadler’s midsection.
LikeLike
And Nadler could also piss up a rope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If he could get his Depends off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bing,
For a variety of anatomical reasons I very much doubt that Nadler COULD ‘piss up a rope’, although I agree with the sentiment!
LikeLike
Impressive group of Lawyers at the White House and it goes without saying AG Barr is the captain guiding this reloaded conservative legal juggernaut…Looking forward to the next two years at minimum. These are the type of lawyers and conservatives I can get behind…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Beautiful letter brief. Nadler is so outmatched.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s sad in a way that following the law has become a conservative only position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impressive group of Lawyers at the White House
And I love that Pat Cippollone signed that letter with a giant CRAYON.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FOUND
Childhood photograph of William Barr
LikeLiked by 11 people
Nadler looks like a chipmunk!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What did chipmunks ever do to do??!!!
LikeLike
Nadler actually is “nadless” IMHO! Needs to grow a pair to be up there with the big boyz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LG…when one has their pants as tights nadler does, the nads to tend to shrink what mind one might have…Don’t forget—> “A mind is a terrible thing to waste”!!!!!!
In nadies case…he has none!!!
LikeLike
A very overfed chipmunk
LikeLike
Cue the hawaiian judge to issue a ruling that mcgahn has to testify based on rep tulsi gabbard being deprived of opportunity to have “oversight” of the president
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plenty of sand in Hawaii for the judge to pound.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
The WH response is as expected. Executive privilege compounded by client attorney privilege.
What I cannot understand is why Nadler issued the subpoena in the first place, knowing this would inevitably be the result. He just looks petty and dumb. Same thing with his Barr contempt vote.
Such clear displays of TDS can only hurt the Dems in 2020 with the collusion delusion Big Ugly now commencing.
Meanwhile, Pelosi now claiming Dems never said no crisis at the border is just laughable. So she now thinks we have a crisis BUT won’t help PDJT do anything about it?!? More TDS.
First rule of holes: in one and want out, first stop digging. Dems just keep digging.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why?
Fundraising.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just to keep the whole “Trump’s hiding something” talking point going. These people have NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know. There are just so many people out there who will interpret this as obstruction, or some version of it. I do think it’s the right response (go pound sand), but I assure you 50% of the country will come away think that this is non-cooperation, that the WH is hiding something. This will end up being a minor PR win for Nadler.
LikeLike
Those people will never be satisfied no matter what Trump does. Now that he is no longer under legal threat of the deep state, it is up to Trump to set the terms of engagement with the opposition. The dems concerns should be given no consideration. They can’t be reasoned with, they must be defeated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think they should send a trained chimpanzee, smoking a cigar to testify. It would be simple, change the monkeys name to “Don” and send him up there. Could you imagine the hilarity of that? I bet they would have to send ambulances in because half of the dems would exibit ‘splody heads. I bet Trump could pull it off…
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure the public wants it, the Democrats, to stop. They had their shot and they came up with nada. Zip. Zilch.
LikeLike
The Dems in Congress have not been playing by the Constitutional standards for so long ( at least 10 years), they have forgotten the language and rule of law. It’s been a long time since we have had rational ruling out of the DOJ. It’s refreshing. I enjoyed reading this well written DOJ opinion and WH response.
There are going to be a lot of distractions for Democrats leading into 2020.
Congress has been twisting Constitutional Law for quite sometime.
Next…. Unredactions, OIG Report, Criminal Referrals…. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There are going to be a lot of distractions for Democrats leading into 2020.”
I know that is true and that it is the smart way to do it, but it makes me sad because we are just going to have to wait for this to drip, drip, drip, rather than waking up one morning and after pouring a nice cup of hot coffee, turn on the computer to discover that Hillary and Obama have slipped away in the night to a country without an extradition agreement that there have been multiple arrests.
LikeLike
The story of Barr not being able to fully release of the Mueller Report because it would be a criminal act due to grand jury information now redacted doesn’t seem to make the MSM news reports. Two progressive ladies at the upscale resort we were staying at in Mexico cornered my wife last week and started asking her questions and showed their absolute ignorance on what is going on with Barr and Mueller. They read only the WaPo, NYT and watch CNN and MSNBC and thought they were much better informed than my wife. She was civil, I would have eaten their lunch.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’d just say, calmly: “I’m sorry, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t read widely enough.”
Repeat as necessary. Don’t get sucked in by taunting or demanding reading sources.
I’ve stopped arguing with liberals, you both get muddy and the liberal enjoys it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you! That is a wonderful comeback!! I get suckered in and then, when I bring up FACTS they do not know, I get called names and they storm off in a huff. It really does get old – I like your idea better!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just start laughing when someone mentions they saw something on the news. More and more that includes Fox.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t like or trust McGahn
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nigella, my view is a bit different. McGahn did a good job as WH Counsel navigating the Mueller SC inquiry (together with PDJT’s other personal attorneys), and his office has produced (with help from Heritage Foundation) an outstanding stream of judicial nominee recommendations.
But now that PDJT is more on offense than defense, Cippolone is IMO a better WH Counsel for this new phase of strategic swamp draining.
LikeLike
Why hasn’t Nadler stepped down or be forced to step down as it is no secret that Nadler has been harassing Mr. Trump now, President Trump since 1990.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep! Citizen Trump applied to build low/middle income housing in Jerry’s district (upper west side of Manhattan). Congressman Jerry could not stop the Manhattan council so Jerry told the banks not to fund the project.
Jerry was worried that the low/middle income residents would vote him out of office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spot on !
LikeLiked by 1 person
So that was the origin of nadler’s feud with Trump.
LikeLike
Rhonda, this was a big reason. Don’t know what others (if any) there are. I am guessing there are many more.
LikeLike
Adding to that, Nadler’s son works for a lawfirm that is suing & has sued President Trump:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/nadlers-sons-connection-jim-acosta-major-ethics-violation
“New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the man at the helm of the cabal that is attacking President Donald Trump, has a major issue on his hands. It has been discovered that his son, Michael Nadler, works for Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, a New York based law firm.
What is significant about this job is that that office has repeatedly sued President Trump, including on behalf of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, Big League Politics reported.
“Congressman Jerry Nadler has a big conflict,” our source tells Big League Politics in Washington, D.C. “His son (Michael Nadler) got a job with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in 2018. That’s convenient because Jerry Nadler and the Democrats just won control of the House in 2018.
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher hire Jerry’s son and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher are the main Nemesis against Trump and the Trump Administration on numerous lawsuits.
Such an arrangement — Jerry Nadler investigating Trump with his son’s firm trying to get access to documents in other cases — violates ethics rules for federal investigators.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
My point exactly!
LikeLike
“Nadler’s son”…….yea right….the milk man must have made a “special delivery” at that residence.
LikeLike
Is it just me or when you see the word ” honorable” addressing these congress criminals do you feel like vomiting?!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I prefer “The Corrupt and Lying” Jerry Nadler!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They did not expect pushback. It is interesting that no one is screaming about Mueller testifying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
mueller is the deep state fixer.
his appearance in congress will likely be timed with IG report release.
LikeLike
I think the Whitehouse counsel should turn this around on them and run with it-:
“Mr. Nadler, we have it on information and belief that the FBI and DOJ have already leaked many of these documents you request to the present and former Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee. Since you already HAVE the documents, there is no need for use to produce them for you. ”
– “NOW, let’s start reviewing WHICH of these confidential documents were leaked to Democratic Congressional members. We’ll start by checking that laptop belonging to Debbie Wasserman Schultz…”
LikeLike
I’d tell Nadler to “eat me” but I’m afraid he’d take me literal and try to do it.
Stick to donuts Jerry.
LikeLike
Declassify everything NOW to totally nuke this Dim farce, ending it forever. Then start a New Church Committee to investigate this to the depth COINTELPRO was investigated.
LikeLike
If I were Trump I’d save declassification for, say, August 2020. If Barr and Durham haven’t come up with anything substantial by that time, then declassify. Time it so that it has maximum impact on the election. August is post-convention for both parties and the chosen candidates are in the final head-to-head battle. It would be a perfect time to deal a knock-out blow.
LikeLike
too late
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s do it now and MAGA into the new decade.
LikeLike
Mueller won’t appear in Congress. He cut off his own feet with Volume 2. Such juvenile writing, and without a crime to obstruct, displays the Wissmann mind that is really an insult to Mueller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question is, “who is Nadler working for.” He is old enough to have received training in the old Soviet Union the same as many labor leaders and future politicians and quite possibly – probably Obama. We do know this much, the democratic party has been taken over and is being run by communists. off that, there is no doubt. Many of the democratic lawmakers openly have close ties to a host of communist groups.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Devilbat;
The Republicon party leadership was also ‘taken over’ and is being run by Conmunists, as well.
The Congressional Republicon leadership’s behavior, over many years, simply CAN NOT be explained away by “stupid” or gutless; its INTENTIONAL,
its COMPLICIT.
And it can’t be explained awsy by greed, either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question.
LikeLike
This looking into what happened by Barr may not have any teeth. Shocked but not surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cannot watch, nor listen to, gowdy and napolitano, both empty suits, back benchers, need to be traded to mexican cartels for pulque.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr is nearly as big a troll of the left as PDJT. Siting former AG Janet Reno as writing the precedent for the decision is a slap in the face to Nipples High Nadler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
since Müller was only a figurehead, maybe Trump should have gone after and fired Weissmann and the other sociopaths
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oldie but Goodie 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
No these damn people are possessed. Satan at work.
LikeLike
All this makes me wonder, are Mueller’s faculties intact? Mueller is appearing more and more like a front man (think fake western cowboy sets) who was used by the dirty lawless handpicked Weissmann team.
If his thought process is impaired or he has a sword of Damocles hanging over him, he’d sink the deep state ship.
LikeLike
This is where the unprecedented cooperation with the Special Counsel and innocence give Trump the moral high ground to say “Enough is enough.”
LikeLike
“…and in more clear words, Chairman Nadler,….F*ck off.”
LikeLike