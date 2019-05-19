Google Suspends Business With Huawei After Trump/Ross Blacklist…

Posted on May 19, 2019 by

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has to be the coolest cat in the crew. On May 15th at 6:00pm Ross blacklists Chinese Company Huawei, requiring Commerce Dept. licensing prior to any “American technology transferring to a company or person on the Entity List.” An hour later… Wilbur Ross is chillin’ in the East Room at a black tie dinner:

President Trump […] … And Wilbur had a very big day today. You probably have read about it. It came out at about 6 o’clock in the evening. So, we’re surprised to see you here, Wilbur. You should be working right now, Wilbur — (laughter) — wherever you are. (link)

The Chinese communists hate U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, but I bet they tremble more over Ross.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government has sought to blacklist around the world.

The move could hobble Huawei’s smartphone business outside China as the tech giant will immediately lose access to updates to Google’s Android operating system. The next version of its Android smartphones will also lose access to popular services including the Google Play Store and Gmail and YouTube apps.

“Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google,” the source said. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, China, Communist, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to Google Suspends Business With Huawei After Trump/Ross Blacklist…

  1. wendy forward says:
    May 19, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Precious Wiburine-so lethal.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    May 19, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Google will think they’re smarter than our elected and hired guns and continue to work for the Chicoms. Then they’ll get caught. Then go-ogle will be finished. Meh, it’d be fun if that’s how it played out, anyway. 😂😂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Chuck says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      These are my thoughts too.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • matthewpmusson says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Hauwei was underbidding on all the 4G Internet cores. They wanted to sell and service the cores because they were the spot where the Chinese could intercept EVERYTHING.
      The USA and the 5 Eyes groups all told the Chinese to sit on it.

      Now 5G is a different animal. It would not require the Chinese to have the Cores. They can intercept EVERYTHING from much less significant locations on the net. The Trump Admin is not going to let that happen

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:39 pm

      I was reading a while ago, I believe Google already transferred most of their IP data to the Chinese.

      This is what the Chinese “demanded” for Google’s access to China.

      May be too late…
      I look for the link

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. RKEESX says:
    May 19, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    WILBER IS THE SHARPEST KNIFE IN THE DRAWER, BAR NONE.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    May 19, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Wouldn’t Google’s apps and Android updates be just as easily auto-updated on personal phones in the US and then moved overseas on commercial flights or via local downloads? I’m not a techie, but this announcement seems like fluff.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dan Davis says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Yes and No. The major loss here is Google Play Store. That is not open source. Neither are a number of features and extensions to Android like Google Maps and so on. Huawei could take the open source Android and make their own extensions, but think about that. Would you want the Huawei store, or Google Play? A lot of phone makers have tried their own stores already and universally fail, with the exception of Amazon which is largely e-books.

      This will cripple them, transforming a top tier phone maker into a third-rate wannabe.

      Probably not kill them given the Gov’t support they have, but it’s definitely a bone cracking kick in the knee.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. James Carpenter says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    By land area and population, America is not the biggest, the top heavyweight.
    But with Wilburines guiding fists of MAGA in the China ring, we are punching waaaay over our “weight”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Steven Edwards says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Well this raises an interesting point, so what happens in a world where China establishes true free open markets and free reciprocal trade with the world?

      Image for a moment if we get what we claim to want and China and India together both have full industrialization, become first world nations with the same standard of living a d play by ‘the rules’, where does that leave us?

      Like

      Reply
      • California Joe says:
        May 19, 2019 at 8:15 pm

        India hasn’t invented a way to build a public sewer system yet so I don’t think you have to worry about it!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • 335blues says:
        May 19, 2019 at 8:16 pm

        On an even playing field.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • CW says:
        May 19, 2019 at 8:17 pm

        Steve–China does not have internal free markets, so, how can they establish “true” free open markets anywhere in the world? They hedge this anomaly all the time.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • JDubb says:
        May 19, 2019 at 8:34 pm

        I guess we will all have to wait and see ‘where that leaves us’, Steven Edwards.

        We have seen for 40 years where Wall St., Multi-nationals corporations and donation-seeking politicians of both parties had ‘left us’ before President Trump took office.

        It is a major reason he’s there now.

        I remember reading somewhere that the pushers of NAFTA were NOT interested in bringing Mexico into “1st World-Status” equality with U.S. workers as far as wages and standard of living goes.

        They were much more in favor of LOWERING what US workers would gradually and grudgingly HAVE TO accept.

        I would also not hold my breath on China agreeing to Trump s’ terms on steel and aluminum manufacturing.

        The CCP subsidizes the land, the energy and then even the PRICE of Chinese products dropped on our shores .

        Chinese lobbyists bought-off politicians of both parties while American jobs were drained away.

        Until President Trump came along, they were never confronted over those practices.

        I , for one, am glad there is a new sheriff in town.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
          May 19, 2019 at 9:46 pm

          If we don’t stop the massive imports of life destroying drugs via the cartels.and return punishment for vagrancy, (homelessness) perpetrated by the globullists, it’s not gonna matter. This population has no desire to have jobs, whether the wages are great or not.
          Yes I said it. And it is yet another “victim group” held up by the left. Although in reality they could give a rip about them.
          Cloward-Pivin strategy marches on.
          While we try to return to the “rule of Law”, they move to decriminalize everything.
          “Seattle(Freeattle) is dying.”

          Like

          Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        May 19, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        Steve…”so what happens in a world where China establishes true free open markets and free reciprocal trade with the world?” Ahhhh, you’re dreaming, right?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 19, 2019 at 9:23 pm

        Considering that China has no ‘free thinkers’, the possibility could be a moot point.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  6. Sentient says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    I recently spoke with a person deeply involved with tech and Taiwan. I asked him whether we should be wary of Huawei. Since he’s quite liberal and anti-Trump I expected him to say no. He said yes that we shouldn’t allow a foreign country to build out or wireless network – especially communist China.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. California Joe says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    President Trump is deconstructing the Chinese economy step by step. I guess they didn’t see it coming?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. 335blues says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    If the world was full of smart people every free, and/or independent country would immediately cease all dealings with communist china.
    And the world would work to deplete the chinese economy until the communist party fell from
    power, and was replaced with a non-totalitarian government.
    The chinese communists are seriously attempting to dominate and control the world.
    Sound silly? Believe it, they have a plan, and are following it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. tav144 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    How does this affect people who have Huawei phones? Or does it?

    Like

    Reply
    • DJT2020 says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      Yes. Read the Reuters article linked above. OP even posted the key excerpt that addresses your question.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • tav144 says:
        May 19, 2019 at 9:35 pm

        Thanks. Found it. Answer is probably not.

        But users of existing Huawei devices who have access to the Google Play Store will still be able to download app updates provided by Google. Apps such as Gmail are updated through the store, unlike operating system updates which are typically handled by phone manufacturers and telecoms carriers, which the blacklist could affect, the source said.

        Like

        Reply
  10. carsonnapiermesa2@gmail.com says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    DJT is an expert at Thimblerig.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Marco says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Chairman Xi is looking very much outplayed. He is losing face, big time. VSGDJT offered Xi a great deal which, in effect, said “Bygones are bygones. We’ll forget all of those Huawei criminal enterprises in anticipation of the mutual benefit we expect to see from our new trade agreement.” Xi, or his politboro, declined the offer, however, and now we see the other side of the deal. VSGDJT had some “trump” cards in his hand ready to play. That is the mark of a real negotiator. Anyone negotiating with VSGDJT in the future ought to mark well how this poker hand is working out!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. LafnH20 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Iirc, Sundance once wrote that, “Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, could make a million dollars from the contractual text hidden by the rim of his glasses as he sips a cup of tea.”

    Or words to that effect…

    HA!!😆

    Cool Cat… Indeed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      May 19, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      I just reread “House of Cards”-no, not the novel on which the Kevin Spacey series was based, but about the fall of Bear Stearns. The author interviewed WILBURINE at the end and described him as always right.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ParteaGirl says:
        May 19, 2019 at 9:27 pm

        Obama was way too insecure to hire anyone as smart as Ross- HE himself had to be the smartest one in the room. Funny how that Obama end up looking stupid, and Trump is coming off as a genius.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  13. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Sundance, what a wonderful graphic with our President signing something that benefits the USA, and our world.

    Bravo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Shadrach says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Excellent. And I still cannot believe Teresa May’s nonsense at trying to play with them. Thank goodness we have a sane person in the WH. Was she so stupid she didn’t think she’d be found out, and why didn’t she care it would force an end to the “special relationship” they have with us? Lets hope they do an Australia and get rid of their idiots too.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6952983/Theresa-defies-security-warnings-APPROVE-Huawei-deal-help-build-Britains-new-5G-network.html

    https://www.businessinsider.com/theresa-may-has-sacked-defence-secretary-gavin-willaimson-2019-5

    Alternate for those running an ad-blocker.
    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/01/theresa-may-fires-defense-secretary-gavin-williamson-after-huawei-leak.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. GSparrow says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    I can’t imagine a more competent and effective trade team or one that could ever come close to matching this “Dream Team,” especially against the Red Dragon.

    But, I hope this escalating situation will eventually play out when the Chinese realize the abuses and disparities of the past are over as long as Trump is POTUS. China can reach a fair agreement with the USA that will also “save face” in a similar but more complex way than the USMCA and the removal of tariffs. Trudeau claimed a victory due to his and Freeland’s persistent and tough negotiating efforts but Canada and Mexico “finally” agreed to ensure steel dumping and other goods will not be allowed from other nations ((aka China).

    Trump won but Trudeau was still able to claim victory on his network the CBC. Only when the adverse effects on the Chinese economy reach a point where conceding to Trump’s reasonable and fair demands seem like the better option of 2 bad choices will an agreement be reached. Wilbur’s Huawei blacklist should be bringing the dispute closer to that point but the Chicoms are used to rolling over their trade opposition and are not predictable.

    Like

    Reply
  16. A2 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    The People’s Daily, in a Zhong Sheng-signed editorial: “China has always adhered to market rules in foreign trade and worships fair business.”

    (Zhong Sheng is an alias for the government propaganda)

    You should read the article in full. Cites a few more names that should go on the list, #GreatChinaPayroll

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☺️☺️🤣☺️☺️🤣🤣😂

    http://en.people.cn/n3/2019/0519/c90000-9579483.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      May 19, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      A2…that newspaper could be used to plug holes in the politburo’s insecurities in dealing with PDJT & The Wolverines!!! Chinese are being backed into a situation in which there is NO financial return even to think about…

      Would hate to be in Xi’s shoes!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. FL_GUY says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    I have to sit back and marvel at how President Trump is shaping the entire world and is not even working up a sweat! OMG, what a GREAT President!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. A2 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Huawei has stockpiled chips and has according to this article a reserve of 6months to perhaps a year.
    https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Trade-war/Exclusive-Huawei-stockpiles-12-months-of-parts-ahead-of-US-ban

    Sort of like their pork reserves, time is not on their side.

    “Rabobank estimates that China could lose up to 200 million pigs to disease or slaughter, almost three times the number of pigs in the United States”

    https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3006601/african-swine-fever-not-enough-pork-whole-world-fill-chinas

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    “Baidu, China’s answer to Google, reports first quarterly loss since 2005”

    https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/16/baidu-q1-2019/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. boomerbeth says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Who said “Wisdom arrives with age?”
    You think Rhodes Scholar Mayor Pete could have figured this one out?
    He is on the Road Less Traveled.
    Ever POTUS Prospect requires 25 years to travel the Road to the White House.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. A2 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Patrick Perret-Green
    @PPGbites
    China Data – Massive misses. Stimulus efforts of the past year were meant to start kicking in in Q2. Instead, retail sales growth plunges to a record low. Equity market rallies on hopes of more stimulus? That’s like celebrating because the doctor wants to up your medication!Apostate2@

    “China retail sales – Horrible. Looking at the raw data April retail sales have fallen slightly on March since 2012 by an average of 1.2% MoM. This year they fell 3.6%!!! IP barely grew on the month. GDP is now falling”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    The United States government is having to adapt to a new and very foreign dynamic under the Trump Administration

    This new dynamic is very confusing to those employed by government, and will likely lead to employee’s freezing up and not knowing how to proceed in their jobs

    This new dynamic, or rather, instinct, is something that the President and his people possess, but has been frowned upon for decades by those spending the peoples tax dollars and who have the responsibility of working in the peoples interests

    President Trump may very well have to teach this new dynamic to those in government and make them understand there’s nothing to be afraid of

    Things that are new can be a scary thing sometimes and may frighten people when exposed to it for the first time

    The President should approach this in a calm and sober manner, and give government employee’s time for this new directive to sink in

    The President should also frame it with verbiage government employee’s will fully understand. Something along the lines of…

    “2019 Policy Initiative: The Common Sense Act”

    “New Government Policy: All Employee’s Will Think Before Acting and Will Use COMMON SENSE in All Decision Making”

    “Any Employee Who Disregards this Policy Will be Terminated”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. A2 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Time for an exit plan US citizens (and others) living, working or doing business in China

    For HNW Chinese the need for a Back-Up Plan is profound: Don’t leave yourself and your family under two storm clouds of risk!
    https://lesperanceassociates.com/2019/05/11/for-hnw-chinese-the-need-for-a-back-up-plan-is-profound-dont-leave-yourself-and-your-family-under-two-storm-clouds-of-risk/

    Who would have predicted that China would go all in DPRK style domestically, rather than what we have been sold would be the reverse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Henry chance says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    US blocked Broadcomm acquisition of QualCom. and Qualcomm is cutting off chips sales to Huawei. Huawei has every intention of ripping off American proprietary technology.

    Avago bought LSI and Broadcom and took on the Broadcom name. These roll-ups and vertical integration mergers are problematic.

    My company hired a Motorola exec, and a semiconductor ceramics engineer and it is hard to keep up.

    Back to this Huawei issue, the technology theft is a much greater issue than soybean exports. My cousin was Sr VP research At the Big Corp and our daughter is a PhD in electrical engineering.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Rhoda R says:
    May 19, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Given that our 5 eyes partners can access our NSA data base – among other US programs – wouldn’t the UK sticking with that Chinese firm constitute a real security threat for us as well? Maybe it’s time to reevaluate our 5 eyes program.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s