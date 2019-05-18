Kimberley Strassel: The “Mindset” of the “Coup” is more alarming than Partisanship…

Excellent presentation by Kimberley Strassel discussing the scale and scope of the government weaponization during the 2016 election; and the willful assistance by an ideological U.S. media.

13 Responses to Kimberley Strassel: The “Mindset” of the “Coup” is more alarming than Partisanship…

  1. FofBW says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    They were ALL so sure they would take out PT.

  3. Gary (@AwakeYoda) says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    They never thought she’d lose ….

  4. Carson Napier says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    And so it came to pass that Barack Obama fundamentally transformed America by waving his magic wand and turning the FBI into the Gestapo, the CIA into the KGB and the FISA Court into a Star Chamber.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 18, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      O’bama also funded and unleashed the left to attack all aspects of American society. O’bama is a punchline now, but he may yet succeed with the left tearing down our institutions and society.

      • Carrie2 says:
        May 18, 2019 at 6:53 pm

        Robert, no way will they win and they are now desperate because they are afraid they are going to be removed and Obama knows this and is also trying again to confound and brainwash the slow learners. We are the government and power but have been conned to think this Legislature department owns us. NO way, Jose. It is now up to us to clean up the mess we allowed to take place.

      • bessie2003 says:
        May 18, 2019 at 7:07 pm

        First sign of encouragement that their tearing down our institutions and society will be when the Dept. of Education is eliminated and school control goes back to the local jurisdictions and states. Break up that propaganda monopoly which seems to be teaching young minds that socialism, communism good, capitalism bad. That’s why so many young people don’t question the Oretzo-Cortezo’s, they have no experience to counter the disinformation.

    • Tall Texan says:
      May 18, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Yet still Brown Man good and Orange Man bad.

  5. Carson Napier says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Subject: Well after all, Barack Obama, he’s an ordinary fascist man

    Well after all, Barack Obama, he’s an ordinary liberty grabbing fascist man
    Who desires nothing more than an ordinary chance
    To make all people live exactly as he wishes, and do precisely what he wants…
    An average fascist man is he, of no especially clever whim

    Who wants to spy on and dictate everyone else’s life
    While he goes on yet another royalist vacation with his parasitic wife
    With everyone supinely doing whatever he commands
    Well… just an ordinary fascist man is he …

    BUT!
    Let some real American President take action against his destructive schemes and his serenity will be through
    He’ll destroy his grand controlling plans, from the cellar to the dome
    And then go on to the enthralling fun of piece by piece eviscerating him…

  6. Terry Steele says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    when is the focus going to move on to what is really motivating this desperation to get rid of President Trump?

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    “the willful assistance by an ideological U.S. media”

    It is also time that “organizations” such as Media Matters lose their fraudulent tax-exempt status.

    “….When it comes a day that John Podesta, David Brock, and James Alefantis can decide for every important issue in America, that day is the saddest day for America….”

    https://ellacruz.org/2018/07/06/media-matters-is-a-domestic-terrorist-organization-and-should-be-stopped/

