Ratcliffe and Nunes Discuss AG Barr Investigative Approach…

Interesting interviews by Maria Bartiromo today as she hosted both John Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes to discuss the latest remarks and investigative approach by Attorney General William Barr.
Representative Ratcliffe is one of the few congressional members who has seen the majority of the classified documents which backstop the activity of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election.
.
Ranking member Devin Nunes also discussed the background with Maria Bartiromo:
.
Jim Jordan appears later with Neal Cavuto:
.
Advertisements
The simplest solution is usually the best. Murphy says – if all else fails, hit them with a hammer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Maybe criminal referrals?” sigh. Recommend reform to the FISA system? That’s like saying, I made an error of judgement, instead of “I robbed the bank at gunpoint.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always a good thing to remember:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!
LikeLike
I just want to heave something at the fake poll results scrolling behind Ratcliffe’s head.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seriously – it’s like her own show’s producers are undermining the content of her show with that ridiculous poll. And what was that weird shifting graphic behind his head? Glad I don’t watch tv anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS Trump’s deliberate and emphatic characterization, “TREASON” makes one wonder if it impacts the “statute of limitations” factor of each potential charge against the individuals involved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It should.
LikeLike
I’ll say it again: there are actions a perp can do that “tolls” the SOL ( “a time out’). Conspiracy or RICO comes to mind. So stay cool!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On that entirely appropriate basis, Clinton has no hope of an SoL reprieve, in fact, she’s entirely SOL.
LikeLike
“wetworks” 😉
LikeLike
I don’t think there is a statute of limitations on Treason. Is there?
LikeLike
Ratcliffe is a stud. I would love to see this man running for president one day. For now I am glad he is on the side of justice and Trump. There is hope with politicians like this. Praise God!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Neil, you’re a fat dumb shit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The wheels of justice grind slowly and exceedingly fine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the sake of our Republic let’s hope those wheels are grinding Marine. Barr and Durham are the last hope for a lawful solution to this utter and systemically corrupt government. Let us hope that justice is still blind in the United States of America. Let us pray that they have the intestinal fortitude to follow the evidence and prosecute whomever is guilty regardless of their social or political stature.
And yes, I do mean up to and including Barak Hussein Obama, the first Black President.
Otherwise President Trump may need to recall us from retirement. I’ve been recalled twice to fight in Iraq and then Afghanistan. I’d be absolutely overjoyed to be recalled a third time to fight on my own soil to defend the Constitutional rights of my own children. I believe that’s called the “Insurrection Act.”
You with me Marine?
LikeLike
Old Nam Vet here. You Jarheads need a ride or some shore bomb to pave the way this old salt’s got your back like always! Anchors Away, Lads!
LikeLike
Speaking of Mueller… I can’t imagine Barr and Mueller are “on the same page”, to put it nicely. If Barr suspects (or likely knows, given the evidence that already exists) that the predicate for #Spygate was not only fraudulent, but possibly based on conspiratorial conduct, then “Russia Collusion” and any and all references to Dossier content within the Weissman/Mueller Report are, by extension, based on a conspiratorial fraud. And if that’s the case… everything having to do with Weissman/Mueller Volume II is, by similar extension, fraudulent. So Barr must be asking Mueller: “So what the Hell were you guys doing for the past two years?” Hopefully that’s one of the questions looking for “adequate explanation”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d imagine Barr wonders just what prompted Muellar to join the conspirators…or is it obvious to Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best case scenario: “Mueller was chosen”, as Sundance has pointed out several times. I tend to agree.
Worst case scenario: Mueller, to some capacity, was privy to the scheme. I don’t think it was a coincidence that Mueller in particular was brought in to interview for Director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, and how many years has Bob been co-mingling power buttons? I want to see his communications for the last eight years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to see his payoff for Uranium One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aussi!
LikeLike
Well Sundance did say Muller was chosen, but Sundance later finds out that Muller may be conflicted if he was the one that allowed the spying via MOU with the CIA when he was the head of the FBI. That gives Muller a vested interest in how this all turns out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Mueller made Director there would have been no need for the SC.
LikeLike
Oh, I agree w/ Sundance that he was chosen, but he knew what he’d be expected to do. I wonder if Barr knows WHY Muellar was willing to do that.
LikeLike
I think McCabe has signaled to everyone, but mostly Mueller, that he will out Mueller if he goes down, when he included the odd passage in his book about the phone “ accidentally” being left behind at the White House.
LikeLike
AG Barr told Bill Hemmer that he hasn’t talked to Mueller since the start of the investigation, except for the phone call about the letter. Barr said he still considers Mueller a good friend.
LikeLike
I think good friends would talk more than once every few months.
LikeLike
My dad defined friend as someone you would have over for dinner. Anything less was an acquaintance.
LikeLike
PDJT loves Rocketman too.
Just sayin’…
LikeLike
The farmer still considered his three legged pig a hero.
LikeLike
That question probably triggered the SC Shutdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far the MSM seems preoccupied with the possibility that the Obama camp spied on Trump. They haven’t even touched on the part that the Obama/Clinton camps tried to FRAME Trump and remove him from power. That is why I’m so pissed at Cavuto. He seems to feel this will simply devolve into a “Dem said, Gop said”. I get the feeling he hasn’t followed the story at all. The lazy ass.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cavuto is a left wing tool.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s a GOP-e.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox News: “Fair and Balanced” means standing a lie up against the truth so well that viewers can discern neither.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this comment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am trilled information is flowing out exposing the coup plotter’s but at the same time I must remind myself no one has yet been charged.
We are on the path of exposing and embarrassing the coup plotter’s but we have yet to walk on the path for justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wes, you speak of the real.focus. Flynn’s FISA skulduggery must have tentacles all over the map. I would instruct for a sloppy Indictment of an Obama Adm grandee and smear the stuff everywhere.
I am reminded of Sean Connery shooting the already dead colleague of the book keeper. I believe that Tuesday at the opera would be a common occurrence.
LikeLike
Deception operation on taxpayers dime to stop U1 prosecution . Mueller, Rosey, Comey, Clinton got rich from U1. Mission accomplished for that group. No U1 and now they just have to stall and play down this fisa thing and they are home free. If Barr was going to throw Mueller under the bus he could have done it long ago. Mueller has been dirty for awhile, Barr knows that. And Wray, forget about it.
LikeLike
Emmet Flood’s letter to William Barr…here.
https://1buv.com/emmet-floods-letter-to-barr-read/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good read. Thank you for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Restoring our faith and trust in the the Justice system ??!!
Impossible dream. No one has the courage to fire enough and rehire enough to make that happen. We are a Surveillance State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Classification” in these matters is merely an attempt to avoid political embarrassment and worse for the govt entities doing the classifying.
This joke about protecting “means and methods” assumes no-one has heard of a phone tap or email collection or a break in and hack or the name of some risibly trivial operative in the UK or Italy.
No real national security at all….just a shield for the perps.
What revealed redactions by FBI / DoJ in the past have ever been anything but obstruction for political self protection? None.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria Bartiromo gets two thumbs up.
Trump hating foxnews gets two thumbs down.
As for their “poll” personally skewed by Trump hating Chris Wallace,
it is total crap.
The American people stand with President Trump,
and no fake “poll” is going to change that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barack Obama waved his magic wand and turned the FBI into the Gestapo and the CIA into the KGB.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama and his faithful team, have been using spying on the opposition since way before 2016 … at least 2014 when they were spying on Flynn – and from what that trollop Victoria Nuland said that Steele often provided her with ‘dossiers’…. (her husband by the way is Robert Kagan, who was involved with Halper), they are all friends . Nuland was involved in the overthrowing of the Ukraine govt, and the massacre in Kiev (feb 2014). Nuland is neck deep in all this.
Bongino refers to the spying on Flynn in 2014 in his latest show, given Obama Inc. wanted to bring Flynn down, due to him disrupting their fiddles re the Iran deal and other middle east shenanigans.
Its deep, very deep. These guys are only skipping the surface in regards to what happened to poor Trump. THIS was not the gravest thing ever that has occurred (what happened to Trump). In fact Obama’s election was. America was overtaken by a malicious force at that point. Its far more dangerous than most know.
LikeLike
Poor Neal Cavuto. Try as he might seem to himself to be “fair and balanced,” a bit of discouragement in his voice. Dog gone it.
LikeLike
He’s so passive aggressive & tries to be flippant. /fail
LikeLike
Strzok has been strangely quite lately.
LikeLike
FOX Biz > FOX news. Maria is one of their best. The only time I turn off Fox Biz is for Cavuto’s show!
LikeLike
In answer to the question of statute of limitations and treason; I think in a case of treason there is no statute of limitation.
LikeLike
I’m left wandering the cost/benefit analysis for Clapper, Baker and Comey to go on TV in order to defend their actions. Seems their defense lawyers would tell them to keep quiet. I suppose the DC cocoon is so opaque that they believe this will be ajudicated in the press. Or perhaps, like all good beaurocrats, they believe that adherence to the process, if only in fact but not in spirit, Is it’s own defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person