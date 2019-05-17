Ratcliffe and Nunes Discuss AG Barr Investigative Approach…

Interesting interviews by Maria Bartiromo today as she hosted both John Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes to discuss the latest remarks and investigative approach by Attorney General William Barr.

Representative Ratcliffe is one of the few congressional members who has seen the majority of the classified documents which backstop the activity of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election.

.

Ranking member Devin Nunes also discussed the background with Maria Bartiromo:

.

Jim Jordan appears later with Neal Cavuto:

.

54 Responses to Ratcliffe and Nunes Discuss AG Barr Investigative Approach…

  1. Carson Napier says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    The simplest solution is usually the best. Murphy says – if all else fails, hit them with a hammer.

  2. distracted2 says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    I just want to heave something at the fake poll results scrolling behind Ratcliffe’s head.

    • FPCHmom says:
      May 17, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Seriously – it’s like her own show’s producers are undermining the content of her show with that ridiculous poll. And what was that weird shifting graphic behind his head? Glad I don’t watch tv anymore.

  3. wtd says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    POTUS Trump’s deliberate and emphatic characterization, “TREASON” makes one wonder if it impacts the “statute of limitations” factor of each potential charge against the individuals involved.

  4. William Schneider says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Ratcliffe is a stud. I would love to see this man running for president one day. For now I am glad he is on the side of justice and Trump. There is hope with politicians like this. Praise God!!

  5. Tl Howard says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Neil, you’re a fat dumb shit.

  6. Retired USMC says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    The wheels of justice grind slowly and exceedingly fine…

    • RLTW says:
      May 17, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      For the sake of our Republic let’s hope those wheels are grinding Marine. Barr and Durham are the last hope for a lawful solution to this utter and systemically corrupt government. Let us hope that justice is still blind in the United States of America. Let us pray that they have the intestinal fortitude to follow the evidence and prosecute whomever is guilty regardless of their social or political stature.

      And yes, I do mean up to and including Barak Hussein Obama, the first Black President.

      Otherwise President Trump may need to recall us from retirement. I’ve been recalled twice to fight in Iraq and then Afghanistan. I’d be absolutely overjoyed to be recalled a third time to fight on my own soil to defend the Constitutional rights of my own children. I believe that’s called the “Insurrection Act.”

      You with me Marine?

  7. mr.piddles says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Speaking of Mueller… I can’t imagine Barr and Mueller are “on the same page”, to put it nicely. If Barr suspects (or likely knows, given the evidence that already exists) that the predicate for #Spygate was not only fraudulent, but possibly based on conspiratorial conduct, then “Russia Collusion” and any and all references to Dossier content within the Weissman/Mueller Report are, by extension, based on a conspiratorial fraud. And if that’s the case… everything having to do with Weissman/Mueller Volume II is, by similar extension, fraudulent. So Barr must be asking Mueller: “So what the Hell were you guys doing for the past two years?” Hopefully that’s one of the questions looking for “adequate explanation”.

  8. Tl Howard says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    So far the MSM seems preoccupied with the possibility that the Obama camp spied on Trump. They haven’t even touched on the part that the Obama/Clinton camps tried to FRAME Trump and remove him from power. That is why I’m so pissed at Cavuto. He seems to feel this will simply devolve into a “Dem said, Gop said”. I get the feeling he hasn’t followed the story at all. The lazy ass.

  9. NJF says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I love this comment.

  10. WES says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    I am trilled information is flowing out exposing the coup plotter’s but at the same time I must remind myself no one has yet been charged.

    We are on the path of exposing and embarrassing the coup plotter’s but we have yet to walk on the path for justice.

    • Ray Runge says:
      May 17, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      Wes, you speak of the real.focus. Flynn’s FISA skulduggery must have tentacles all over the map. I would instruct for a sloppy Indictment of an Obama Adm grandee and smear the stuff everywhere.

      I am reminded of Sean Connery shooting the already dead colleague of the book keeper. I believe that Tuesday at the opera would be a common occurrence.

    • BobR says:
      May 17, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Deception operation on taxpayers dime to stop U1 prosecution . Mueller, Rosey, Comey, Clinton got rich from U1. Mission accomplished for that group. No U1 and now they just have to stall and play down this fisa thing and they are home free. If Barr was going to throw Mueller under the bus he could have done it long ago. Mueller has been dirty for awhile, Barr knows that. And Wray, forget about it.

  11. WSB says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Emmet Flood’s letter to William Barr…here.

    https://1buv.com/emmet-floods-letter-to-barr-read/

  12. sDee says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Restoring our faith and trust in the the Justice system ??!!

    Impossible dream. No one has the courage to fire enough and rehire enough to make that happen. We are a Surveillance State.

  13. Query says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    “Classification” in these matters is merely an attempt to avoid political embarrassment and worse for the govt entities doing the classifying.
    This joke about protecting “means and methods” assumes no-one has heard of a phone tap or email collection or a break in and hack or the name of some risibly trivial operative in the UK or Italy.
    No real national security at all….just a shield for the perps.
    What revealed redactions by FBI / DoJ in the past have ever been anything but obstruction for political self protection? None.

  14. 335blues says:
    May 17, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Maria Bartiromo gets two thumbs up.
    Trump hating foxnews gets two thumbs down.
    As for their “poll” personally skewed by Trump hating Chris Wallace,
    it is total crap.
    The American people stand with President Trump,
    and no fake “poll” is going to change that.

  15. Carson Napier says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Barack Obama waved his magic wand and turned the FBI into the Gestapo and the CIA into the KGB.

  16. Heika says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Obama and his faithful team, have been using spying on the opposition since way before 2016 … at least 2014 when they were spying on Flynn – and from what that trollop Victoria Nuland said that Steele often provided her with ‘dossiers’…. (her husband by the way is Robert Kagan, who was involved with Halper), they are all friends . Nuland was involved in the overthrowing of the Ukraine govt, and the massacre in Kiev (feb 2014). Nuland is neck deep in all this.

    Bongino refers to the spying on Flynn in 2014 in his latest show, given Obama Inc. wanted to bring Flynn down, due to him disrupting their fiddles re the Iran deal and other middle east shenanigans.

    Its deep, very deep. These guys are only skipping the surface in regards to what happened to poor Trump. THIS was not the gravest thing ever that has occurred (what happened to Trump). In fact Obama’s election was. America was overtaken by a malicious force at that point. Its far more dangerous than most know.

  17. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Poor Neal Cavuto. Try as he might seem to himself to be “fair and balanced,” a bit of discouragement in his voice. Dog gone it.

  18. Cathy M. says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Strzok has been strangely quite lately.

  19. NJF says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    FOX Biz > FOX news. Maria is one of their best. The only time I turn off Fox Biz is for Cavuto’s show!

  20. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    In answer to the question of statute of limitations and treason; I think in a case of treason there is no statute of limitation.

  21. ARW says:
    May 17, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    I’m left wandering the cost/benefit analysis for Clapper, Baker and Comey to go on TV in order to defend their actions. Seems their defense lawyers would tell them to keep quiet. I suppose the DC cocoon is so opaque that they believe this will be ajudicated in the press. Or perhaps, like all good beaurocrats, they believe that adherence to the process, if only in fact but not in spirit, Is it’s own defense.

