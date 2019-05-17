Ratcliffe and Nunes Discuss AG Barr Investigative Approach…

Interesting interviews by Maria Bartiromo today as she hosted both John Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes to discuss the latest remarks and investigative approach by Attorney General William Barr.

Representative Ratcliffe is one of the few congressional members who has seen the majority of the classified documents which backstop the activity of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election.

.

Ranking member Devin Nunes also discussed the background with Maria Bartiromo:

.

Jim Jordan appears later with Neal Cavuto:

.

