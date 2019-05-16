Deep State – Former Trump Senior State Dept. Official Tells Beijing to Wait Until Trump is Removed…

A clear example of the Administrative State’s seditious alignment with global financial interests and DC indulgences. This is the deep state at its deepest and most statist.
Mrs. Susan Thornton, the former acting assistant secretary of state in the Trump administration, tells her Beijing audience to stop negotiating until President Trump is removed from office in 2020.
(BEIJING) […] “I want to be optimistic,” said Thornton, whose 27-year career in Washington ended in July. “I tell all our foreign counterparts they should keep steady, keep their heads down and wait. [They should] try to not let anything change dramatically.”
“If this skeptical attitude towards talking diplomacy continues in this administration, you might have to wait till another administration,” Thornton said at an event held by National Committee of US-China relations and Shanghai’s American Chamber. (read more)
There was a prescient article written in Politico when Thornton announced her exit from the State Department.
POLITICO […] – Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pushed for Thornton to lead the state’s East Asia bureau during his tenure, but then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon tried to block her advancement. Bannon claimed she was too soft on China, but her nomination moved forward after he was ousted from the White House. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also said he did not want her to be confirmed. Thornton did receive a confirmation hearing, but never a vote. –link–
This type of undermining of the president by a well known top diplomat is likely why the Chinese politburo rebuked the deal put together by USTR Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Primier Liu He.
Obviously President Trump’s opposition is confident they can remove him from office; and giving advice to the Chinese who are making long-term strategic decisions with that confidence in mind.
Again, just another example of the scale and scope of the challenges faced by President Trump as he attempts to negotiate strength for the U.S. economy, and is undermined by bureaucrats who make more personal wealth selling out our nation to foreign governments.
There are trillions at stake; and former bureaucrats like Ms. Susan Thornton use their former positions to make millions at the trough even if that means advocating for the interests of a communist government.
Disappointing would be an understatement.
Those who have sold out our nation despise President Trump.
That is Sedition!!! Arrest that stupid b*tch!!! Do NOT let her back into the US. MoFu.
I don’t know if one could get a conviction, but by all means, she should be put to a grand jury and indicted. Let her spend a few hundred thousand on attorneys to get it before a jury.
Aiding and abetting an unfriendly government. Thornton is prosecutable.
Can you imagine the amount if mone taxpayers paid to this Quisling to undermine our nation for 30 years? And she’s not done yet!
Ditto on the Logan Act. Sic ’em.
Yup. Suck of this treachery.
Logan Act reads whoever “commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.” Seems to apply.
We need term limits in every nook and cranny of our government- especially those in NON elected positions.
Term limits, mouth gags, and Logan ACTion.
Only in NON-elected positions. Elections are optional term limits – built in. I don’t want a limit on who I can vote for.
Term limited government bureaucrats sounds like an idea whose time has come.
For every backstabber like her we find out about, there are probably still five more working away in the bureaucracy, stabbing America in the back. Tillerson can go to hell, too.
Yesterday there was a post here about how the President needs to rely on trusted advisors to tell him whether releasing particular classified documents is beneficial. Trusted advisors? Yeah, right. How can he have any trust left?
Imagine how strong PDJT has to be to soldier on in the face of dirty tricks and slander from half the government and all the media, not to mention from moles within his staff?! “Superhuman” is the only word that comes close. Hell, when I read stories like this, it just about cracks MY resolve as a mere supporter – how would I bear up if I was the target?!
Yes, one of them is DNI Coates. A commenter here said he was the one who wrote the “insider op-ed” in the NYTimes. Is that true or conjecture?
Conjecture. Many people write their opinion as fact. Be aware.
Your comment brought tears to my eyes. I feel the same way sometimes…as a supporter among so many anti-Trumper Canadians, who listen to the MSM.
However, the best and only thing I can do for PDJT is to pray for him and his family daily.
There are many other Christians who are doing the same. We, though not Americans, come to hang out in this refuge.
I recall on election day in Nov 2016 when DJT won. Those around him were jubilant, but PDJT was quiet. He later said, that the presidency was a vocation. In Catholic parlance, it is a call from God.
People of faith, such as the Hermit of Loreto, recognized this call of PDJT since the 1980’s:
https://www.romancatholicman.com/hermit-loretos-1980s-premonition-president-trump/
So, we keep supporting PDJT with our prayers …. he is fighting evil with incredible resolve:
as this priest says:
“Now, President Trump wants what these on fire Christians want, and he is working very hard for that. I do not, for a second, believe it is an act. Look who his enemies are … all those who stand directly opposed to the will of God. They are terrified of the resolve of this redeemed, and being redeemed man.”
https://www.romancatholicman.com/why-i-disagree-with-anti-trumpers/
So let’s say China is taking all of this bad advice from the deep state and delays making a trade deal, hoping that Trump is not reelected.
Trump has said several times in the past that the longer the deal takes, the better it will be for the USA. I assume that is because as the tariffs are ratcheted up, more and more companies will be pressured into leaving China and coming back to the USA or elsewhere. Also, Trump would have more leverage in negotiations due to having an excuse to play hard ball on may levels and eventually max out the tariffs on all product categories and address the major issues (ex. recent EO on Information and Communication Technology/US Trade Blacklist) ahead of final negotiation with China.
So we are sort of slowly extricating ourselves and companies from trade with China and China’s influence in the USA; whereas if we had a quick trade deal, many companies would still stay in China and many issues would be harder to address after the fact.
So this bad advice the deep state is giving China may be working in our favor(assuming Trump is reelected) because it’s causing China to delay. Am I missing something?
Also, the American people and the world are getting a real education in China’s behavior and intentions and Trump causes China’s panda mask to slip exposing their dragon face underneath.
You’re missing the fact that it’s so complex and interwoven between corporate interests on supply chain side as well that the Chinese are not just waiting out Trump, but also waiting out and renegotiating through backdoor channels directly to companies. They are probably doing the math on how much pain they can suffer, maybe even up until 2024. Who knows how many other companies are willing to wait out the tariffs for a new administration to revert it all back.
They’re not stupid. It’s more than just waiting out Trump. And with their books cooked the way they are we really have no idea what their pain threshold is. It’s all just a bunch of half truths told to the WTO as well as the companies and plutocrat globalists.
This is just round 1. Things are going to keep shifting around as new information occurs behind closed doors. We are just witnessing the first spasms to the tariffs.
There’s that, and with PDJT, good faith is rewarded and bad punished. For all to see.
I don’t have anything printable to say, except that we need to keep praying for Trump. So many are against what he’s trying to do. But the battle is the Lord’s.
Wow, just wow. I was naive how bad it was. I don’t know what happened there with Bannon but he seemed to be attentive to what was happening.
This confirms my suspicions that china will wait it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While China is ‘waiting it out’ companies who do business with China will find other sources that aren’t having tariffs leveled on them. Better yet will be if they bring products back into the USA.
So waiting it out will be a loss for China.
First: Send the SECRET SERVICE to Ms. Thornton and find out EXACTLY what she meant about “you might have to wait until another administration” since that could also mean a MICHAEL PENCE administration before 2020.
Second: Arrest Thornton the moment she arrives on U.S. soil and charge her under the Logan Act.
Third: Interrogate Thornton to find out what she’s doing / how much she’s involved, with the UniParty / DNC plans to have a Democrat in the White House in January, 2021.
“Those who have sold out our nation despise President Trump.”
I would add FEAR to their self-created burdens.
If Trump does nothing about this, then it’s on him.
Obviously you don’t understand the way things work. “Trump” AKA President Trump has nothing to do with this. It would be the DOJ. Sooooo, it is NOT “on Him”.
NWO? HELL NO!
Treason
Treason and sedition have long since ceased to be more than just “words”.
If not , half of Washington would be hanging from various lampposts.
No, no, no … the Chinese nation has been around for thousands of years. (After all, they’re the ones who WROTE “The Art of War” …) They’re merely laughing at us.
Let’s get real people. That’s what the UniParty-GOP is doing. They are not lifting a finger to help Trump and actively sabotaging his domestic policy.
Hmm, the saying that comes to mind and that I have heard someplace, “Lock her up” NOW, and take Kerry with her.
Any of the leaders of countries and companies that are still listening to this lady and those like her despite what they have seen over the last couple years, their forthcoming demise is on their own heads. Glad to see that the obstruction of the democrats actually had at least one good result thought, that this woman was never placed into that position of power.
It was not that long ago that politics always stopped at the border. Our elected officials would have at one another over domestic issues but would always back the president publicly when is came to foreign affairs. A united American front is very effective. All is revealed now. There is unity among the politicians today. Unified in the destruction of America. God Bless our President.
The more bad advice Chyna gets the better as far as I am concerned. Let’s see them try to hold out for 6 more years.
There need to be severe restrictions on the activities of retired bureaucrats: no lobbying for foreign governments or companies or individuals, no speaking tours in foreign countries, no consulting for foreign entities, and no security clearances allowing access to government databases. I know this would all be challenged in the Supreme court, but think there’s an excellent national security argument to be made.
I would respectfully disagree.. The Chinese know this woman is an Idiot, albeit a useful one.
If that ristvan guy is around, I’d like to hear his legal opinion on this lady. Also I’d like someone to investigate all communications with both her DOJ and personal devices/accounts to determine if she received any money from foreign countries while employed by DOJ.
Tillerson should be brought into the Stare Deparment . A long conversation that details the Department of state hierarchical employees under the Tillerson regime After a thorough list of peo[;e and policy practiced with our international partners / adversaries is required to know the previous and current seditious and self righteous employees that have a Deep State emphasis versus actual employees of USA>
Logan act violation…. hang her… metaphorically of course.
She is just one of…how many? Getting her name and that statement out there will be a benefit to Trump.
