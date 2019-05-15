President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate White House Historical Association Dinner…

This evening President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2019 White House Historical Society Association Dinner.
[Transcript] East Room – THE FIRST LADY: Good evening. Please, sit down. The President and I are delighted to be with you, all of you, this evening as we celebrate the incredible work of the White House Historical Association over this past year and prepare for our continued work to preserve and restore the People’s House in the years to come.
I want to recognize and thank members of the Association’s Board of Directors who have joined us this evening: President Stewart McLaurin, Chairman Fred Ryan, and Vice Chairman John Rogers. Your entire team has been incredible to work with, and that is a statement to your leadership and vision. I would also like to thank Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary for being here, and for your continued support.
The White House Historical Association has been a real partner with my office over the past two years, helping to fund, preserve, and promote the important history and timeless beauty of the White House.
Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation’s history, but we are even more honored to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country’s sacred landmark.
It is only with the support and commitment of Historical Association that we are able to continue the tradition of protecting this home, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work with all of you. I want to thank you all for being here tonight. This is an evening I look forward to each year.
And now, I would like to take a moment so President can say a few words. Thank you. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, sweetheart. Thank you, honey.
Thank you very much, Melania. She works so hard on these beautiful dinners, and she loves this house. You really do. You love this house. And we appreciate it.
And the First Lady and I are delighted to welcome all of you to our home this evening as we honor the extraordinary work of the White House Historical Association. Very special people. Very hardworking people, and people that work with love.
I want to join Melania in again thanking the members of the Association’s Board of Directors: President Stewart McLaurin, Chairman Fred Ryan, and Vice Chairman John Rogers. Thank you very much. Great job. You’ve done so much.
Thanks also to Secretary Wilbur Ross and his terrific wife and friend of ours, Hilary, a committed friend of this association. And Wilbur had a very big day today. You probably have read about it. It came out at about 6 o’clock in the evening. So, we’re surprised to see you here, Wilbur. You should be working right now, Wilbur — (laughter) — wherever you are.
The White House Historical Association works every day to honor, protect, and preserve the history of this priceless national landmark. Through your many publications and activities, you make the White House and its history accessible even when people who live far away from Washington want to see the White House but they can’t get to do it. They see it through you.
This year, I want to congratulate everyone who helped pioneer your brand new interactive app that shares the majesty of the White House with even more people. In particular, let me thank the Chair of the National Council of White House History, Teresa Carlson, for her incredible work on that project. Thank you very much. Where’s Teresa? Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much, Teresa.
Here in Washington, the White House Historical Association helps to conserve the beauty and the grandeur of this absolutely remarkable place. Last year, with the First Lady and her team, you completed the delicate and difficult work of restoring the Bellangé furniture. Incredible stuff, by the way. Good job. That is restored very beautifully — in the Blue Room, which dates back to President Monroe’s administration. And as you all know, that’s a long time ago.
You reupholstered the walls of the Red Room. And you helped manufacture the rug that today graces the Diplomatic Reception Room. It was designed by Melania, funded by the Association, and very importantly to all of us, it was made in America.
Every year, you also produce the White House Historical Association Christmas Ornament. This year, the design honors President Eisenhower — actually, a great President; people are starting to find that out — the first sitting President to fly in a helicopter — with an ornament that evokes the iconic image of Marine One.
Since President Eisenhower, the presidential helicopter has been constructed by Sikorsky, now a Lockheed Martin company. And guess who we have here from Lockheed Martin? We’re grateful to be joined tonight by Lockheed Martin’s Chairman and a friend of mine, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. Marillyn, please. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Fantastic job. They make the greatest fighter jet in the world. And you got a problem if you’re the enemy, because you can’t see it. It’s stealth. They have a little problem with that. Right, Marillyn? It’s doing great, and you’re doing great. But you’ve been a great supporter, and I really thank you for that. We all thank you, Marillyn.
I’m also excited to announce that, yesterday, the Association generously agreed to fund the renovation of the curator’s storage area here at the White House. This will ensure that our nation’s historic treasures are properly safeguarded for future generations. So important. On behalf of the American people, thank you for that remarkable gift. Thank you all.
The walls of this very room reflect your continued work. The painting of President Theodore Roosevelt that usually hangs here is currently being conserved. It’s been temporarily replaced with the portrait of President John Quincy Adams.
On the other side of this building, a painting of another American President, Andrew Jackson — he was an exciting President, with one of the most exciting election runs ever. Maybe we beat it; I don’t know. But that’s the one they seem to talk about. Hangs behind my desk in the Oval Office. Beautiful painting.
There, it’s a constant reminder of a President who truly saw this home as the “People’s House” and saw himself as the People’s President.
“Old Hickory” constructed the North Portico, the face of this building. Today, it looks on to Lafayette Square, where an equestrian statue of Jackson — a really beautiful statue — is emblazoned with the words, “Our Federal Union, It Must Be Preserved.” He knew. Those words reflect both the true calling of your organization and all who serve here: We are preserving America’s heritage for all of the people. And this is a truly beautiful building. Truly beautiful building.
The story of the White House is the story of our country and the people who dreamed it, who built it, and who defended it every single day. They worked so hard and they defended it so well.
Every day, hundreds of patriotic Americans come to work here to secure our country’s future. Tonight, we express our tremendous gratitude to everyone who devotes their time, energy, and resources to protect our inheritance of the past.
Thank you for everything you’ve done to ensure this magnificent house will be enjoyed by all Americans for many, many years to come.
God bless you, and God bless America. And thank you being with us tonight. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
Exquisite in every way. 🇺🇸
Beautiful!
OT, but FUUUUNY!!!
LOL
I love crowders Change My Mind stuff.
As soon as I saw Barr at that table with the paper on the front, I knew what it was!
What an absolutely fabulous President and First Lady you Americans have. WE are stuck with twinkle toes and his band of merry munchkins.
Can I just say . . . Thank you.
How right you are, here in Australia we have to vote this Saturday the 18th. May. It is compulsory. There is hardly a candidate worth voting for, they are mainly of the left or pure socialists. We are on a slippery slope and I fear for the future of our great country.
We here in Canada are the same. The Lame stream media gets money from the government which is extremely liberal and the people are for the most part sheep who eat it up. We are being taxed to death up here.
The same here, the Green Party have threatened to shut Sky News down they have a great conservative section of an evening the rest of the media are equivalent to what Pres. Trump’s says are fake news. The ABC which is paid for by taxpayer’s money are so socialist and Green it is staggering yet they receive a billion dollars a year to preach propaganda. The schools and universities have been taken over by the left, my 10yr. old Grandaughter informed me that coal is bad, her teacher had told her about it would kill the world. Free speech and debate especially on Muslims is gradually being shut down.
So sad for you! Our President pulled Victory from the Fire of Hell, and we all rejoice in it! Our struggles continue, a fight that isn’t easily won, yet President Trump somehow MAKES it! Best of luck to you and remember to never give up the fight! And highest of all, Pray to your Heavenly Father as we did/have for Divine Guidance and Interference!
It takes hard work, fearless hearts and a love of country that defies abuse and endures all to elect a President like Donald John Trump.
Trump supporters by the thousands stood hours upon hours in every kind of weather to see him at rallies and show the media that we had found our Champion, our Standard Bearer. We donated, we spoke up, we faced criticism and in some cases, suffered physical attacks.
We’ll do it again for 2020 and we’re battled tested now. We’re ready.
If your country is worth fighting for, you’ll find like minds willing to beat your Swamp and revolt peacefully but with great passion that cannot, will not, be turned back.
You’re welcome
It is so important to document history and all the amazing donated White House artifacts collected over the years. I still shudder at the thought of what the Clintons did/stole when the moved out and pray all items were indeed returned to their rightful place.
LikeLiked by 11 people
But Patriot, don’t ya know that they were ‘entitled’ to The Peoples stuff ?
How low can you get ? Wait, sorry I asked.
There is no depth “stop” of how low the Clintons shall go.
The Obama’s did alot of decorating with African art. When American treasures were removed for African masks, etc., hopefully those original treasures were stored and not tossed.
The Bellange furniture was ordered from the French master craftsman Pierre Ballanger. It was part of the Whitehouse refurbishment after the fire if 1814, and is considered among the most significant Whitehouse furniture. I didn’t know this because I’m basically an Ikea man, but I know Melania would not mess it up.
If they only led off the evening news with this kind of reporting ……..
I really do try not to envy or covet, but, ho, how I’s love to be at one of those dinners!
If there was a way, they’d invite us all. IMO
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed history library of H.G. Wells –
Donald Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up. Donald Trump had the most important quality which defines genuine greatness in a movement leader: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry; and he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable.
I will never understand why some people do nothing but put these two wonderful people down when it’s so obvious they love this country and its people. The hatred is hard for me to understand and I can’t begin to imagine how it feels to them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s has to be jealousy. The hate and contempt is for us, The People they represent.
Imagine, that for most of your life, if not all of it, there was a bank that had “open doors” only for you….and some others…..
You could go there at any time and get money……Sometimes a lot…sometimes a little less. More and more people, corporations, media, people from all over the world, other countries, would come to this bank…..the doors were always open……to get their money.
You bought your house or houses from this money, sent your children to college,! went on fabulous vacations, and even lost all of your money…and just got more from the “Opened Door” bank.
Then one day one person came along, closed and locked the bank doors.
Suddenly your life was over. No more free money. What could you do? For all your life you did no actual work. Your father, and his father, did no actual work.
You married to someone who had access to the bank …
But now….our President stopped the free money give away that “We the People” were paying for
That’s why they hate him.
Our President is one of the kindest most generous people on this earth.
Did anyone watch the speech given by our President at the Law Enforcement Memorial today? He brought up on the stage the entire Sing family. Officer Sing was shot and killed while on duty in California.
The family was so grateful and saddened by their loss. They could hardly speak. But they did say:
Our President was the “only one” who called them. He called them many times consoling them. Not Pence, not any other politicians called them. Only our President…several times…calling them…asking if they needed anything….and he brought them to the White House….The Officer’s wife with a little baby could only hug and thank our President… with a crying baby in her arms…
Why do people hate him?….Because they are just empty sad hunks of human flesh.
God Bless this man and his family. He saved us….he saved us all.
The new rug Mrs. Trump unveiled is part of her ongoing internal and external renovation projects to the Executive Mansion. This beautifully designed rug maintains a similar feel to its predecessors, very stately and detailed while still allowing for the focal point of the room to remain the amazing Zuber Wallpaper selected and installed by First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The Presidential Seal is in the center of the rug and in place of the state seals, Mrs. Trump has each state’s official flower in the border.
https://www.jenniferpickens.com/blog/mrs-trumps-new-diplomatic-reception-room-rug/
The rug is as pretty as everything else our lovely First Lady Melania designs 🙂 What a gifted lady.
Thank you for this. I was wondering what it looked like. Very beautiful.
Looks more elegant and stately; less gaudy than the previous one.
Like!
Love Our President and his first lady and their great family, I am thankful for this family and all that they stand for, When I hear how some people talk about them I just remind my self that all day today I have heard great and wonderful things about our President and the work that he does every day, Melania is such a beautiful and caring person She brings beauty and grace to the White House and all that she touches.. God Bless this wonderful family May the good lord bless and keep them safe
LikeLiked by 13 people
Very, very well said. Thank you!
