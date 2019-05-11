Rudy Giuliani Cancels Trip to Ukraine…

Rudy Giuliani cancels a trip to Ukraine where it was predicted he would inquire about pre-existing investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.
.
[Note: I don’t think Giuliani was ever really planning to go to Ukraine. He might have just seeded/fed the story to get headlines and attention toward Joe Biden’s corrupt endeavor.]
I wish she would not interrupt him constantly…
actually, it’d be wise not to let Giuliani sit there and ramble and go off script
Public Rudy is definitely a double edged sword.
Giuliani plants the seeds and the other democratic candidates take the bait and do all the dirty work. Watch as one after one of these tools take the bait and take each other out. Leaving the least electable shit bag for trump to finish off.
These talk show hosts have a list of questions to get through and if they allow their guests to filibuster, they won’t get through the list. It may seem rude, but there is very limited time for each guest as well as the commercial breaks to consider.
I like Shannon Bream. She’s a good interviewer. And she sure looks good for being a 48 year old woman. 🙂
You like her because you’re a straight guy and she’s pretty. She’s an awful interviewer. She doesn’t listen to her guests, she sticks to her script and feigns interest. Compare that with Maria Bartiromo (who is even better looking IMO), Maria always listens to her guests and it’s like a great conversation rather than a robot interviewer asking scripted questions between cued up videos a la Chris Wallace.
I personally can’t stand the lilt in her voice. It has a way of sounding as if the person’s response to her questions are not to be taken seriously. I feel as if she has been infected with the Murdochs as well…
Trish Reagan fits that bill, too.
Shannon Bream said quote: “The WH is afraid of Biden that he has the blue collar voters in the states Trump won, is the president concerned?”
Give me a break, she knows damn well that is a lie and her employer told her to say it. These Faux reporters say this crap with a straight face, just like the corrupt politicians.
I’m so tired of how the media hacks keep saying that Joe Biden understands blue collar workers and that’s a threat to President Trump. President Trump has been employing blue collar workers for decades as a private sector businessman and now he’s implementing policies that create jobs.
What has Biden actually done? How many checks has he signed the front of for blue collar workers?
I agree. The entire premise of the “Ukraine Trip” was likely trolling and trapping methods of the Trump Administration.
The disinformation war at its finest!
It’s amazing the left and msm fall for it every time. The bastards surface faster than fishing with TNT. No need to buy chum the left saves ya money eating each other as their reeled in dumb azz’s.
Well yes, would the press willingly cover anything scandalous about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter? No, but look at that crazy Rudy, the President’s lawyer, going to Ukraine to get the story about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. That’s outrageous, collusion, just uncalled for…er…oh yeah,it is a story about corrupt Joe and hjs offspring. oops.
IT WAS !!!!
IRONY: CNN legal analyst falls for some A+ trolling from Donald Trump about investigating a campaign
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2019/05/11/irony-cnn-legal-analyst-falls-for-some-a-trolling-from-donald-trump-about-investigating-a-campaign/
A Rudy head fake? Exploding heads!
It’s 1. keeping Ukraine in the news, 2. casting a shadow (or light!) over the Biden campaign.
3. Consuming all the M$M capacity for talking-point coordination
… Limited to a single point at a time that requires repetition for a week at a time.
I agree with your assessment, Sundance.
Look how excited the Fake Media got about the Joe/Hunter Biden/Ukraine scandal–Nada.
Fake Media is the Enemy of the People, because their job is to cover up the Opposition’s crimes.
Pox on all of Fake Media who have been lying to the Americans for decades.
I’m ready for Joe and Hunter to go down, too.
Thank God for President Trump!
and Thank you, Sundance, for your work here in the Treehouse.
DiGeneova may be head faking too! Dems distraught!
Grandma Covfefe, I’m ready for them to go down and double POX on the Enemedia for all their lying. But we know that’s how it is NOW. We hope and pray that it will change. Sundance is a White Light and he/she has many of the same who only want what is proper for this world. “This little light of mine, God gonna make it shine”. That’s all and good but someone has to take up the sword and fight this evil. That is where some of us other God-loving folks come in. May God have mercy on us because it will be a battle to end all battles. Just sayin.
I can’t help wondering if this wasn’t a deliberate narrative put forth by Giuliani from Trump. It sure seems to be directing an awful lot of conversations toward very high profile people on the Left screaming about certain actions being illegal – all we need now is for some more facts to drop so we can say “just last week you said it was completely wrong for a sitting president to do blah blah blah blah – care to comment about this new information that shows that Obama did exactly that same thing?’
I am reading more and more from the China grapevine that Biden is the CCP chosen one for the 2020 elections. So, watch the creepy sleepy one closely, CCP United Front efforts, campaign contributions laundered through their various pipes and conduits. That would be the tell.
Given the apparent extent of criminality under the last administration — and so much of it seeming to involve the Chinese — they all may calculate that their only hope to avoid accountability is getting Biden back in the White House. He has no real constituency. They would have to rig or steal the election. Watch how much supposed Biden “momentum” of “front-runner” status can be traced to Beltway polls, insider prognostications, or manufactured events (i.e., data and media manipulation).
How would on rig or steal 50 state elections going on in a short window? When people say that I always wonder if they have thought it through. Single elections can be rigged or stolen – from time to time, but our presidential elections – nope. Too many factors, too many unknowns, too short of a window.
Shannon almost let Rudy finish a sentence. Good grief. On the other hand Rudy seemed ready to expound on everything she asked. Somewhere there’s a happy medium.
With all the head faking these days I am going too confess right there that I haven’t a clue what Rudy intended in reality, although I very much believe Joe & Hunter Biden are deep in the slime up past their necks over there.
He told Bream he discovered it was a “trap.” Perhaps it was a real trip, but he was burned by coup loyalists in Ukraine who leaked it to tee up the “meddling” headline. Who knows. And odd string of developments.
Bream acted like a twit. Rudy was trying to explain something weighty and interesting, and she treated it with an incredulous look, as if she was getting spin. If Fox wants any credit for getting things right (or close), all of its so-called news hosts need to educate themselves on at least the basics so they can catch real news when it smacks them in the face and not take a dips**t posture toward credible answers. It’s the minimum given their jobs.
Exactly right.
She sure is pretty. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
She sure is, and at 5’8″, she’s definitely a tall, good looking, blonde drink of water.
But there is someone out there who’s sick of her crap.
I’m not sure about the head fake. Biden’s Ukraine problem was already on the radar, and if it’s truly as bad as it seems, it’ll emerge soon enough (which is precisely Giuliani’s point when he backed out of his would-be trip) and the MSM will never honestly cover it anyway.
What’s frustrating is the MSM has run with it as “Trump lawyer pushing a foreign investigation of political opponent.” The only reason the “Trump meddling” theme got off the ground is Giuliani’s real-or-not-real planned trip. If it was a head fake to get Ukraine on the radar I’d say it was a bad idea. The MSM doesn’t touch anything without an acceptable narrative frame. They were never going to report the Biden-Ukraine story without a slanderous Trump angle, and that’s what they got.
Agree w/Sundance – Rudy G. was just trolling with the Ukraine trip. Rudy’s unleashed!! 😂
Agree with others, Shannon Bream was so obnoxious. Giuliani seems to have adopted a “Fox News” strategy where he just keeps talking even once they try to interrupt him — did it on Ingraham the other day too — which is a little uncomfortable but totally understandable, and preferable to being constantly cut off. Bream revealed herself as both uninterested in actual news, as well as plain ignorant (did you catch at the end, when Giuliani was making the point that Steele is a hack by noting he hadn’t even been to Russia in 10 years, and Bream retorted that maybe he gathered his intel by phone? Did you see the look on Rudy’s face? She embarrassed herself).
Shannon Bream is smart and more respectful than most. However, having to push Fake News Networks globalist agenda will make you rude and disrespectful.
Also her personal politics seem to line up with the globalist agenda.
Yep.
Excellent point on this non existent ‘trip’. Mayor Giuliani shows enjoyment in this interview. Like a comic Harlem Globetrotter trick faking out the ref, the opposite team and the entire crowd. The Fake News Media is becoming the ‘straight man’ to this administration’s terrific trolling. The Mayor obviously enjoys ‘faking out the fake media’. Fox girl didn’t like it. Flop sweat on her part.
Fox is horrible this site and One American News are the best.
True, but Fox has a larger audience and Trump’s team seems to know how to handle them.
SD, I agree totally. In addition to getting attention on Gropin’ Joe, me thinks Rudy was triggering dims and fake news. I would expect dims and fake news to scream Ukraine collusion.
As for Gropin’ Joe, Rudy (and Trump Campaign) would bring up the Ukraine after [if] Gropin’ Joe won the nomination
He should never have canceled. Threatening to go and expose the Biden Inc. corruption, then caving in to pressure, is the worst thing they could do: they get slammed for even considering it, and they don’t get to bring home the proof of the Biden Combine’s crimes. Bad move.
And tomorrow he can say he’s going. That’s the beauty of it.
Trump doesn’t bluff but maybe his lawyer does. I think it is more than a little obvious this was an attempt at getting the opposition to react. And react they did. And they tried but failed to react in such a way that didn’t bring attention to the corruption surrounding the Bidens. And there’s a LOT of this to reveal all around. We’ve known about the Reids, for example.
Giuliani ends with the statements about clear double-standards in the justice system and in the media. And we either have a corrupt media or we don’t. We either have a corrupt system of justice or we don’t. I think it’s clear we have both. That’s why putting those corrupt groups on the defensive is so useful.
Rudy has the dems’ MO. News of Biden’s sons’ financial misdeeds has been around for years. Dems do not hide their crimes. They dare feckless Republicans to confront and punish. Too bad Republicans are gutless.
Is it just me?
Biden does not seem to be gaining much traction. No signs of his crowd sizes.
I am still not sure whether Hillary or Obama control the DNC.
Stacy Abrams now wants to run. No way does Biden want the Presidency. This game isn’t over.
I dont think shes “ran” in 20 years?
Waddled?
When this first came out McMaster’s told Trump it was fakenews. Thank God he’s gone.
That is what I tho’t when I hear about this yesterday. It’s a red herring.
Even for the Deep State resources too many balls in the air and in a vise to effectively coordinate. Rudy making them scramble.
I agree with SUNDANCE.
Giuliani is a lawyer, not an investigator.
Seeds of possible/probable corruption have been sown.
When Bill Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1st, the only time I recall any of the questions giving him pause was when Kamala Harris asked him several different ways if the White House or POTUS asked him to open an investigation into anyone. Would the Biden/Ukraine dealings be what she was referring to?
I love it when President Trump and his advisers make public statements that set the loony liberal Dems hair on fire. They’re so cute as they run around on CNN and MSNBC whining and crying out of fear something bad is going to occur that will affect their liberal agenda.
This was just one of those fakeouts.
Shannon Bream is AN IDIOT. She’s not even listening to Rudy. I think someone is shouting to her through her earpiece to stick to her script. She’s totally focused on asking her stupid questions rather than learning what’s going on and allowing the public to learn too.
I agree that the whole trip is just a head fake to get the dems riled up and expose their deep worries. There is no need to go there to get whatever information the Ukarinians want to give us.
I agree that the whole trip is just a head fake to get the dems riled up and expose their deep worries. There is no need to go there to get whatever information the Ukarinians want to give us.
Mystify, mislead and surprise your enemy. President Donald J Trump and some Chinaman.
Fox News is mostly fake news, just like the rest of the legacy media. They sometimes utter the truth to keep their ratings ( $ ).
Roger Ailes was a marketing genius.
Has the Trump Team seized on Chaff-and-Countermeasures Campaigning?
And how will D-rats ever know. 😂
There is a lot more to the Ukraine movie than just Giuliani showing a video of Biden and his son’s small skit. We have pipelines, the EU, the Iran Deal, arms deals, Obama election interference, Russians, Turks, and much more. This all goes back much farther than 2014.
Now Giuliani has made the very fake news hysterical drive by media defend biden’s corrupt ties in the Ukraine. Next up his corrupt ties to the chicoms.
Best not get entangled in the Ukrainian Web, Rudy, or we’ll hear the FBI is investigating you for conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election!
I think, Mr. Major….knew exactly what he was doing…master trolling….
