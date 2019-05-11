Michael Pillsbury Outlines China’s Biggest Miscalculation…

Great interview segment between Lou Dobbs and Michael Pillsbury discussing the status of the U.S-China trade conflict. Pillsbury notes how the Chinese analysts likely fell into the trap of believing what most western financial media were saying about domestic opposition to President Trump’s policies.
.
One of the aspects to President Trump that bears a continual reminder is the importance of actual economic victory over optical political victory. President Trump is primarily focused on the former, and only concerned about the latter as it relates to his goal:
….to fundamentally restructure the way the American economy interacts with the global community. Economic security is national security.
That’s what President Trump cares about. President Trump’s outlook on economic security is only superseded by one measure: his willingness to use the U.S. military to protect U.S. persons from physical threats of harm.
Withdrawing the tentacles of global exfiltration of American wealth; vis-a-vis the structural reset of the U.S. economy and how it engages with the global trade systems; is the pinnacle focus of President Trump. All other issues are ‘less than’; and the internal politics within Washington DC is far, far, less than in this set of priorities.
It may be uncomfortable for many to see and/or admit, but all other priorities held by supporters of President Trump fall below his primary economic objective. American economic priority is the stuff Donald Trump has discussed, shared, considered and sought counsel on for over 30 years.
Any ancillary policy or issue that intersects with Trump’s focus on the U.S. economy gets priority [See: Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP); Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP); and Paris Climate Treaty as examples]. However, all issues which fall farther away from the economy are downstream priorities.
Within the small dot, disproportionately emphasized by pundits, lays the internal politics of DC. President Trump has spooky good political instincts, yet his valuation of politics is proportional to the necessity of politics in achieving the economic transformation.
Everything else is less-than.
Everything.
Trump may cede ground on specific issues that make his supporters angry; but he will never cede ground on an issue that intersects with his global economic realignment.
It’s worth keeping that in mind.
Apparently China did not know that.
Today a MAJOR BLOW TO CHINESE AGGRESSION.
GLOBALISTS LOST TODAY BIG TIME
A VERY IMPORTANT DAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP.
Dr. Michael Pillsbury
GOD BLESS VSGPDJT.
Marygrace, a friend texted me > Pillsbury’s appearance on Dobbs, to say Pillsbury is now a Trump advisor!! I hadn’t known this.
goodstuff.
I didn’t know this either but it sounds good to me. Pillsbury is frequently on Varney’s FBN show and I always like to hear his learned opinions/expertise.
Marygrace,
The ultimate irony is that China can’t walk away for long. I predict they will blink and be contacting POTUS again within a very short time to open negotiations again because the Chinese economy is not doing very well currently.
Their entire economy is based on revenues from the export of durable goods, and the US market makes up more than 1/4 of the global market. At less than half the size of the US market, the Chinese economy can’t survive for long without the US, while the US economy can survive just fine without China. The US market is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
China either learns how to play ball on a level playing field, or they will have to pay the 25% tariffs imposed to sell their goods in our market, while either scenario is good for the Main Street USA! STILL WINNING!
MAGA!
“Chamber of Whores”
Hahahahahahaha
Or “Chamber of Horrors” – both equally applicable.
Perot: I replied to your query on Moscow previous thread! Regards!
Way to go…. It is about time that we fed the ChiComs some of their own s*it….
This miss reading of our intents at the table needs to cost them dearly…
I’d suggest that the “additional 300 bil” in imports yet to be listed for tariff’s ….be listed on Monday AM, with an effective date of say….June 14th or so…. Lay them on at 25% for starters.
We have their fingers in the door frame….no time like the present to slam the door on them… AND, don’t forget their US Bond CUSIP numbers…they need to be erased from the registry…no proof = no sales….freezes those Trillions in place without recourse….not to mentioning grabbing a few oil tankers from Iran headed for China…. sanctions and all that…
THEN… Most favored trade status along with WTO membership goes poof….adios chinks!
Check-6
What gets me is why none of them bothered to read President Trump’s book!
Oh, I know why! They all went to US universities!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done!
All part of the big dance. When the Politburo comes to understand VSGPDJT being deadly serious about this, the impact of the tariffs on them, and that they will have to deal with him for 5 more years (Chamber of Whores/Horrors and bought politicians notwithstanding), they will decide to dance with our President – that is, if they are smart and well informed (unlike Iran). They also ought to know that he is too smart to put up with the BS they have been pulling on us for decades. And “nice little WTO membership and MFN status you have there – would be a shame if anything happened to them.” Their choice but we win long term no matter how they go.
I applaud President Trump for finally standing up to the decades long war by CCP on America. This war has been aided and abetted by Wall St, big corporations, the establishment of both parties and their fellow travelers in the media. Selfish traitors of the American people.
While I disagree with many of President Trump’s neocon inspired foreign policy positions, my hat’s off to his courage to standup to the authoritarian CCP and say no more!
“Neocon inspired foreign policy positions”? Care to elaborate? All the Neocons absolutely hate him! He must be doing something against their interests!? All I’ve heard is “America First” and that other countries need to start paying their own way and looking after their own interests.
As long as he doesn’t let John Bolton push him into another war, I think Trump will be fine. He did campaign against sending the US military into every country we have a problem with and he is right. I with he hadn’t hired Bolton. That guy never met a war he didn’t like.
Bolton, Pompeo, Abrams are direct from neocon central casting.
Come on, Trump ain’t Bush on foreign policy…..he’s just not Obama. I’d say Trump is taking the Reagan approach(Peace Through Strength)….and that’s EXACTLY where we need to be.
Neocon foreign policies? Where? I don’t see it.
What really surprises me is if you are playing poker with President Trump, and he has 650 poker chips and Xi only has 100 poker chips, and President Trump raises you 150 poker chips, how is it Xi still don’t know that he has lost!
What part of poker don’t you understand?
Stamp out more chips. Devaluation.
Don’t ya just love politics?
The Democrats are upset that the President of the United States is NOT a Russian agent.
This is pure, unadulterated, howling at the moon, guys with white coats and straitjackets insanity.
If we weren’t all watching this in real time, we wouldn’t believe it.
I think President Obama used the CIA to spy on his political enemies for eight years.
I think this is the reason the Democrats are going this crazy. If this blows up like I think it will and it turns out the CIA has been spying domestically, I think that is the end of all of them.
Folks, This is the Key phrase to Remember.
~….to fundamentally restructure the way the American economy interacts with the global community. Economic security [IS] National security.~
Socialism / Communism Economies where ever Tried are an Abject Failure.
*Ain’t that right N. Korea, Cuba & Venezuela.*
