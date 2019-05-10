Devin Nunes Discusses James Comey Recent Comments….

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes discusses James Comey’s recent comments and the ongoing efforts against Attorney General Bill Barr.

.

The full James Comey town hall event is below:

.

100 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses James Comey Recent Comments….

  1. JoD says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Pretty PLEASE don’t make me watch Comey….
    I promise that I’ll eat all my peas….

    JoD says:

    Reply
    • Scott says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      So they denied spying even occurred, called it a conspiracy theory, tried to ram it through, and now they admit to spying but it was legitimate.

      They lied when the first denied spying even occurred. They flat out lied ti the media, to Trump, and to the voters,

      Like

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      If as Comey says, the FBI does not spy.. But they were spying… Then they were using government resources to conduct private business. I think we should add another charge. Weissman certainly would.

      bertdilbert says:

      Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      Being forced to watch Comey talk is the same as being forced to watch Juan Williams on The Five – no different than having a root canal without novocain.

      H&HC, 2nd-16th says:

      Reply
  2. gingergal says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    We are way beyond discussions.

    gingergal says:

    Reply
    • 3rdday61 says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:23 pm

      James Comey is an utter disgrace to all law enforcement.
      He has done irreparable damage to the reputation of the FBI.
      And the media is as complicit as ever, abetting his slanderous lies.
      That’s all that cabal knows: destroy anything that is true, honest, good, righteous.
      The destruction of wealth is incalculable It’s what they do.

      3rdday61 says:

      Reply
      • Mr. T. says:
        May 10, 2019 at 3:08 pm

        Comey continues to do damage by going out there and making comments. We don’t spy. What an idiot.

        In addition, just take a look at those CNN commentators and how they are salivating over every word like Comey is the guru of knowledge and they are just lapping up all his wisdom.

        Mr. T. says:

        Reply
      • Dman says:
        May 10, 2019 at 3:45 pm

        You think that McCabe has any dirt on his old boss now that he’s turning on him? I hope so….pass the bean dip rosebud.

        Like

        Reply
  3. youme says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    James Baker arises from the dead….

    On May 4, 2018, James Baker resigned the FBI and joined the Brookings Institution as a fellow who will write for the justice-focused blog Lawfare. In January 2019, Baker left Brookings to become the Director of National Security and Cybersecurity at the R Street Institute

    James Baker thinks this is how the FBI starts an investigation: ” An investigation is basically a question that you start out with….”

    youme says:

    Reply
    • youme says:
      May 10, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      Click on the tweet to see the thread

      Like

      Reply
    • Nigella says:
      May 10, 2019 at 1:44 pm

      Senile or insane?

      Like

      Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 10, 2019 at 1:49 pm

      From the Hill article:

      “Baker emphasized that the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election did not focus on the Trump campaign officials’ interactions with Russia until a “trusted, reliable foreign partner” sent information to the agency that George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide, was interacting with “a person who claimed to have email dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

      “That was the nugget of information that got everything going,” Baker said at a Brookings Institution event.”

      https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/fbi/443126-former-fbi-lawyer-defends-agencys-probe-into-trump-campaign

      Sandra-VA says:

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:07 pm

        So foreign deep state operatives did 0bama’s deep state operatives a solid — thanks

        Caius Lowell says:

        Reply
      • Holmes says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:15 pm

        Comey said the same thing in that scripted play they called a “townhall”. That’s why Mifsud’s ties are so important. If we determine he was an intelligence asset, it puts the lie to both Baker’s and Comey’s statements.

        Holmes says:

        Reply
        • snarkybeach says:
          May 10, 2019 at 2:51 pm

          even so, it’s a garbage excuse to open a counter-intel operation on a presidential campaign. as far as I know, it’s not against the law to theorize about where Hillary’s missing emails are while drinking in a bar.

          snarkybeach says:

          Reply
          • Holmes says:
            May 10, 2019 at 3:28 pm

            Valid point. But given the timing of these exact same excuses, I’m guessing this is the coordinated narrative the deep state is now pushing. Expect to see something in the NYT about Downer being the catalyst who got this whole thing going.

            The narrative is everything with the media. They and the FBI have been saying for at least eighteen months that the investigation got started after Papadopoulos met with Downer. I want this lie thrown back in Comey’s, Baker’s and the media’s faces. After that, they’re either cornered or they’ll have to come up with another outlandish excuse.

            Holmes says:

            Reply
      • strateshooter says:
        May 10, 2019 at 3:39 pm

        Nice.
        Now…all we have to do is go to Rome and get Mifsud out of combined FBI/Italian security/prison and bring him to USA to talk.
        According to already published Italian reports his lawyer he will say..
        He is Clinton Foundation member and a Western intelligence asset who was asked by an ex-Italian Foreign Minister(Vittorio Scotti?) to make contact with Papa in London , take along a good lookin’ Russian chick with him and talk about Russia (plant some e-mail dirt). And bingo…there ya go.
        That is how the whole thing started.

        Back it up with fake news stories about fake Russia hacks on the DNC (which FBI to this day have still failed to check out) , start a phony dossier to start smears pre-election and to get the Page FISA and its all good.

        What could possibly go wrong ? 🙂

        Like

        Reply
        • strateshooter says:
          May 10, 2019 at 3:42 pm

          by the way.. if I was Mifsud I would be VERY worried about my health.

          HRC and co. do not take prisoners. This guy could die of a heart attack/road accident real soon

          Like

          Reply
    • @ChicagoBri says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      Alex, I’ll take statements by lying lawyers legitimizing lawfare for $1,000.

      @ChicagoBri says:

      Reply
      • PVCDroid says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:22 pm

        I thought Baker was somewhat of a white hat but that interview has him towing the FBI company line all the way just like Comey and Wray are doing. Burn these dirty rotten MF’s. Barr needs to ultimately wipe out anyone working there prior to 2017.

        PVCDroid says:

        Reply
        • MR52 says:
          May 10, 2019 at 3:05 pm

          Where did you get Baker as a white hat. My take is he is in deep with the deep state. Come on, anyone associated with Lawfare is suspect (or IMO out right guilty of fraud).

          MR52 says:

          Reply
    • Mr. T. says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      Right, because Papadop told a Australian spy that Russia had the Clinton emails. Problem is a US spy is the one that gave Papadop that info and the US sent the Australian spy to get Papadop to repeat it. That isn’t a legit reason to spy on a POLITICAL campaign during an election. Talk about sick of all the BS.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 10, 2019 at 3:22 pm

        The problem is even more fundamental than that! According to both Downer AND PapaD, PapaD DID NOT repeat the crap about Russia having Hillarys emails.

        They keep repeating that he did, alynski tactic, but he DIDN’T!
        IF he HAD, guarantee we would be hearing a tape recording of it, over and over.

        Like

        Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:16 pm

      “apolitical throughout” – you might want to give that claim a rest, Jimmy boy.

      “PS – Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support…”
      That was our FBI, and still is.

      Justin Green says:

      Reply
    • Lucille says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      WHAT. A. LIAR! Serving his master, the Father of Lies.

      Legit reasons…hahahahahaha! So legit they had to make them up, using foreign assets WHO WERE POLITICAL. Such hubris! The more these bozos talk, the more we’re going to be angry.

      Yes, this will be the fascist meme…”we were only doing our jobs!”

      May Almighty God deliver us from their evil!

      Like

      Reply
  4. paulmafinga says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    It was all by the book … specifically, Orwell’s “1984”.

    paulmafinga says:

    Reply
  6. California Joe says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Fire FBI Director Wray, appoint a trusted aide of AG Barr, end the circus and end the ridiculous Wack-A-Mole game!

    California Joe says:

    Reply
  7. strateshooter says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    the case for the defense is being putting out there by the Matrix but the missile called TRUTH will take them all down.
    They simply cannot evade the facts that the DNC/CIA/DOJ/FBI/FISC started back in 2015 to create a false narrative that Trump was a Russian spy . All of them conspired.
    They tried to stop Trump and when that failed they tried to sabotage him.

    The facts are known. They simply cannot evade the truth and the consequences of their actions.

    strateshooter says:

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:10 pm

      Yup. If it was done “by the book” it would have never been launched. Period. The only way you launch and investigation like this is if you have at least ONE of the targets dead to rights. You do NOT launch a “by the book” investigation into a political campaign based on pseudo information passed to you by the opposition or a foreign government. AND AT THE VERY LEAST NOT TELL THE CANDIDATE. If these people truly believe what they are saying then we have another HUGE problem at the top of the IC, being that these idiots/criminals think this is what’s considered “by the book”.

      BTW, don’t you think if they had a truly good reason that they wouldn’t have released it by now??

      Bill says:

      Reply
      • JD says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:55 pm

        Depends on who wrote the “book”.

        Like

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 10, 2019 at 3:33 pm

        In addition to not notifying the target of “Russian espionage”, (DJT) which is SOP, they didn’t notify PapaD.

        STANDARD SOP, is when FBI counter intel believe an American is being ‘targeted’ by foriegn intelligence is to TELL the target, and work WITH them.

        They didn’t notify ANY of the alleged targets of Russian espionage. Because of coarse NONE of them WERE targets of RUSSIAN espionage, they were targets of American espionage.

        This whole thing is confirmation of the Peter principle. “Individuals in a hierarchy tend to be promoted to their level of incompetence, and there they stay.” Unless, of coarse you and your compadre incompetence attempt an unsuccessful coup, in which case you resign, sell a book, and go to work for a think tank.
        Peter principle; dicks tend to rise to the top of most organisations?

        Dutchman says:

        Reply
    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      I disagree with the projected start date.
      Research Bolshevic Brennan s “Operation Hammer” circa 200,9 initiated with a pen and phone.
      Massive weaponization of alphabet agencies.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. Sidney Powell says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Very interesting expressions on Comey’s face–no matter how much he has practiced and how hard he tries.

    Sidney Powell says:

    Reply
    • pucecatt says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      He sure does put his head down a lot when he answers a question , it’s very telling.

      pucecatt says:

      Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      Sidney, what do you think about Comey’s choice of attire for this ‘town hall?’

      Like

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:54 pm

      I’d bet he loses a ton of money at poker.

      Like

      Reply
    • Invisigoth says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      You can tell he’s terrified of Barr. When he said he could only guess that Barr used the term “spying” because Trump did. You’d think he’d sound more confident in that judgment after saying Trump ate Barr’s soul in small bites.

      But I was reminded of his testimony before the House when Stefanik asked him why it took the FBI so long to brief Congress about the CI investigation. Same expression when he said, “Because of the sensitivity of the matter?”

      He knows he’s lying. Barr worked at the CIA for four years and knows damned well what spying is. Comey seems nervous about what else Barr knows.

      Like

      Reply
  9. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    “Trump Wanted to Order Justice Dept. to Prosecute Comey and Clinton” NYT (11/20/18)

    “Trump … has practically no effective authority … to harm his political enemies. When it comes to using DOJ, Trump is incompetent and weak.” Harvard Law Prof Jack Goldsmith tweet (11/20/18)

    Like

    Reply
  10. Moe Grimm says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    It keeps coming, but I don’t know a more sanctimonious punk, this coward, than Co-me. Bottom line, even though more and more conspirators/details surface now near every day they could still all walk. A big K00mbaya along the lines: “We now know the mistakes and “it’s time for the Country to move on.” I don’t trust Barr as far as I can throw him. His legacy is “Bob” and Rod”. He also defended, Pro Bono, fbi Lon Horiuchi for the murder (manslaughter is how it shook out) at Ruby Ridge of Randy Weaver’s wife Vicki as she stood holding her 10 mo. old daughter Elisheba. Shot her in the face. Find the FACTS. Criminal referrals aren’t worth the fkg paper they’re written on. See any indictments from them? The next vaunted “Horowitz report” you say? Would that be like the last one that took **(562)** pgs. to document Treason and even more fbi “agents” taking gratuities to seed lies to the Saul Alinsky typing pools: Bezos Blog, the JYT, ad infinitum. 562 pages to piss in the Heartland’s ear. And tell us “it’s raining”. The only way justice will be served is if/when the SHTF and some of us go hunting with any ammunition left over.I say they ALL WALK.Shed your delusions. They can get you killed.

    Moe Grimm says:

    Reply
  11. Paul E. Stine says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    I’ve read all the released transcripts from Baker, Page, Strzok, McCabe, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Preistep and Comey: These are some of the worse liars ever. They can’t remember any dates, places, most names. Can’t wait for these guys and gals to get in front of a jury — these stories won’t hold up under cross exam, and I think there will be a bidding war between this group to see who can rat out the higher-ups first and get the best deal.

    Paul E. Stine says:

    Reply
  12. stablesort says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Senator Burr partakes in a bipartisan effort to continue the Russia probe against Trump’s son. McConnell calls the effort a ‘blip’ and Nunes says they’re just tying up loose ends.

    If McConnell doesn’t reign in Burr, then McConnell is also out of control.

    stablesort says:

    Reply
    • Moe Grimm says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:20 pm

      This is true. NC’s Burr is but a symptom of the the DISEASE which is destroying this still most noble Nation. He like many like ilk screams cuck. A deep state poster boy just like Michelle McConnelle (another Coward) just like his pfhaggot counterpart in the “House” named McCarthy. This serpent Warner is Burr’s dominatrix. I didn’t know much of anything about Burr until 4 October 2017 when I witnessed this live… In a few minutes, all one needs to know. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EM8vEmxt0Io. North Carolina has a problem, a serious one, and it’s called Richard Burr.

      Moe Grimm says:

      Reply
  13. Concernedcitizen says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Congressman Nunes has described Comey as being intelligent but acting stupidly. But there’s more going on here. Comey is delusional and it may be a situation where an extreme case of TDS has literally driven Comey insane.

    Like

    Reply
    • donnyvee says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      Good morning CC. Comey isn’t the only one. I’m starting to thing that TDS eats away at the brain like Syphilis.

      Like

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:51 pm

        Trump is just another rock of hatred stacked in the backpack if the average democrat. By the time election day rolls around, they will all be suffering from depression. Instead of going to the polls, they will just stay In bed and pull the covers over their heads.

        bertdilbert says:

        Reply
      • Concernedcitizen says:
        May 10, 2019 at 2:59 pm

        You’re right, many on the left are afflicted. Brennan has a particularly nasty case. It goes beyond acting stupidly with Comey and Brennan. They are both acting irrationally, and by the time their trials roll around, they will be blithering idiots.

        Like

        Reply
  14. LiberacesGhost says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Somebody to investigate this woman and her connections to Comey and Mueller:

    QUOTE:
    “Arvinder Sambei (a.k.a. Arvinda Sambir). Okay, as femmes fatale go, maybe she ain’t Greta Garbo, but she is the person who first set up the connection between Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud. So who is she? How and why is she mixed up in this? Well, if you aren’t sitting, sit down.

    “First, at the time she was the “legal counsel for the FBI in the UK.” What? She was the “legal counsel for the FBI in the UK.” You know: The FBI. The place that James Comey was running, where Bill Priestap and Peter Strzok were in charge of the Counterintelligence and Counterespionage divisions. ThatFBI.

    “Second, she had previously worked with FBI Director Robert Mueller as his primary liaison in the UK on trials there, in 2001, of some of the suspected 9/11 participants.”
    ENDQUOTE

    Read the whole thing:

    “Poor, Pitiful, Persecuted Papadopoulos-the-Pure and the Four Femmes Fatale”
    https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=2988

    LiberacesGhost says:

    Reply
  15. Musicman3636 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    First thing that popped out was comets statement “by the book”. Now where have we heard that before 🤔

    Musicman3636 says:

    Reply
  16. don cru says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    this is how they push the big lie…fill the audience with select people, distribute big lie questions to the selected people, turn on the applause sign after the question is answered, broadcast the show on the propaganda machine….
    i watched it….but only to see what the enemy are up to….for me, consider the source is automatic these days…

    don cru says:

    Reply
  17. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Should have stayed in the Pines.
    Can’t see the forest for that Spindly Tree.!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Right to reply says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    I still hold that Rosenstein wrote that letter with the blessing of Comey, and that they knew Trump would fire him. The had the whole plan there for the Special Council, and Mueller to try and secure obstruction. I am sick to death of the two tier justice system. They need to be jailed!

    Right to reply says:

    Reply
  19. Paul B. says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Comey is digging his own grave. There’s nothing uglier than a man with religious pretensions doing evil. I don’t think he’ll be the first to be indicted, because they will start at the bottom, but he will be indicted and convicted.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Well, isn’t it **interesting** to watch the Black Hats all start to throw each other under the bus.
    Every SINGLE ONE of them knows full well that they failed to ensure that HILLARY CLINTON isn’t the 45th President of the United States. Every single one of them thought they would get away with the failed coup of President Donald J. Trump.
    NOW, every single one of them, including COMEY, has figured out that they each have a red target on their backs because they failed Hillary Clinton. They are ALL “collateral damage” in her world.
    Now, every single one of them, including Comey, will spend the rest of the worthless lives looking over both shoulders at the same time as by doing so, they believe they can avoid:
    “a botched robbery on the street” –Seth Rich
    “an unfortunate accident in the gym where a barbell fell on the throat and crushed it” –The staffer who was scheduled to testify against the Clinton Foundation
    “Vince Foster” –need one say more?
    “the entire family perished in the crash of a small plane in Costa Rica they were traveling on” –Another man who was going to testify against Clinton

    Concerned Virginian says:

    Reply
  21. emet says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    On the upside, many Americans are having their eyes opened to how politicized our Federal agencies are. And the more POTUS points the maglite at them, the more they howl, bringing yet more attention.

    emet says:

    Reply
  22. JD says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Former fired, disgraced FIB Director Comey out there now trying to stomp out a forest fire in bare feet. A fire he started and blames the President for. BURN BABY BURN!!!

    JD says:

    Reply
  23. Perot Conservative says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    TEXTS

    Take every phone from the top 20 conspirators, and produce 3 years worth of texts. Go through every line.

    Gee, I wonder how many phones were wiped or destroyed?

    Perot Conservative says:

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 10, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      Every recipient of the recently revealed – damning State Dept / Steele docs, who didn’t alert superiors, or the OIG, should be considered a high likelihood of being a Conspirator.

      Let me guess:

      James Baker
      James Comey
      John Kerry
      Rod Rosenstein
      Andrew McCabe (referred for criminal pros)
      Nellie Ohr (ditto)
      Bruce Ohr
      Peter Strzok
      Lisa Page

      Perot Conservative says:

      Reply
    • Bill says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:33 pm

      Doesn’t matter what they did to those phones. That data is in our trusty little warehouse in Utah. No more excuses.

      Bill says:

      Reply
  24. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Comey’s wardrobe has to be some kind of psy-ops mind game. Instead of him wearing a nicely tailored suit, he’s wearing some drab-ass clothing.

    I can’t watch it.

    Like

    Reply
  25. CoHoBo says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    The mental gymnastics the left put themselves through to continually reconcile all of this must be exhausting.

    Like

    Reply
  26. emet says:
    May 10, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    When the veneer of respectability is peeled off, we see that Comey (and others) is a confidence man. People believed him based on the FBIs reputation. There is an old phrase used by grifters (I don’t think you will find it on the internet) called “in the chair”. When a grifter /con artist has the mark under control, he says he’s got him “in the chair”. Comey and associates had the public in the chair. But people are getting up now.

    emet says:

    Reply
  27. CNY3 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    I don’t know about everyone else on here, but I want to know why Nunes and all our Republican reps in Congress are not ripping mad like diGenova is. We should be pushing back harder against the bullsh** and lies from the Dems!!!! Why sound so reasonable? Why sound so unsure as to why Don Jr would be called back?? WTF IS GOING ON???!!!

    Like

    Reply
  28. CM-TX says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    I just had to!😏
    Comey, this one’s for you…

    Like

    Reply
  29. ristvan says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    The perps that talked the most will take the biggest reputation hit when (not if) indicted. Comey is leading the way. First his book, now this TV spectacle.
    Nunes has him appropriately pegged.

    Like

    Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      May 10, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      And yet all these folks most certainly have retained legal council. Certainly, they have some strategy. What gives? Best defense is a good offense? It would seem like obscurity would be more appropriate.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Justin Green says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Spy – v. 1. to watch secretly usually for hostile purposes

    Yes, you spied, James. That’s exactly what ya did. Not only that, but ya lied. You lied to the FISA court, you’ve lied about Hillary, you’ve lied about nearly everything since, and you’re still lying today.

    Justin Green says:

    Reply
  31. bour3 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Thank you for this video. Nunes is quite interesting.

    I have a new pet peeve that is now absolute.

    No CNN. None. Zero. So when Fox shows their clips, as they do habitually, then they don’t get watched either. Skip, skip, skippidy doo dah, past the portions that I’ve already said definitely no.

    And that goes for everything that I’ve said “no” to. The effect of this absolute often eliminates over half of Fox clips as I skip their CNN and MSNBC clips along with Juan Williams and all other Fox personalities that I no longer give any time to like Mike Wallace and Shep Smith. All of them can just bite me.

    Like

    Reply
  32. DelAware says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Nunes is impressive. How lucky is district is to have him. How lucky we all are.

    Like

    Reply
  33. TwoLaine says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Keep talkin’ Comey. You will give us plenty of reasons to #LockYouUp.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Lucille says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Jordan on Comey defending Obama’s handling of Russian meddling
    Fox News

    Lucille says:

    Reply
  36. Catherine Wilkinson says:
    May 10, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    “to reassure the American people that it was done for legit reasons” – no, thank you Mr. Baker…I get all the reassurance from Trump. Who does this guy think he is, Wally Cleaver’s Dad? Reassure???? After lives have been ruined, Trump hounded, his family accused of crimes…Sweet Jesus, the Deep State think they are our benevolent Dads. Spit.

    Like

    Reply

