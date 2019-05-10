Devin Nunes Discusses James Comey Recent Comments….

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes discusses James Comey’s recent comments and the ongoing efforts against Attorney General Bill Barr.
The full James Comey town hall event is below:
Pretty PLEASE don’t make me watch Comey….
I promise that I’ll eat all my peas….
So they denied spying even occurred, called it a conspiracy theory, tried to ram it through, and now they admit to spying but it was legitimate.
They lied when the first denied spying even occurred. They flat out lied ti the media, to Trump, and to the voters,
If as Comey says, the FBI does not spy.. But they were spying… Then they were using government resources to conduct private business. I think we should add another charge. Weissman certainly would.
Being forced to watch Comey talk is the same as being forced to watch Juan Williams on The Five – no different than having a root canal without novocain.
Frankly..I WOULD RATHER HAVE A ROOT CANAL AS WATCH JUAN/COMMIE COMEY…..
We are way beyond discussions.
James Comey is an utter disgrace to all law enforcement.
He has done irreparable damage to the reputation of the FBI.
And the media is as complicit as ever, abetting his slanderous lies.
That’s all that cabal knows: destroy anything that is true, honest, good, righteous.
The destruction of wealth is incalculable It’s what they do.
Comey continues to do damage by going out there and making comments. We don’t spy. What an idiot.
In addition, just take a look at those CNN commentators and how they are salivating over every word like Comey is the guru of knowledge and they are just lapping up all his wisdom.
Maybe he’s attempting to influence a (future) jury pool.
Talking points for his comrades in kkrime.
Now they are on the SAME PAGE.
You think that McCabe has any dirt on his old boss now that he’s turning on him? I hope so….pass the bean dip rosebud.
James Baker arises from the dead….
On May 4, 2018, James Baker resigned the FBI and joined the Brookings Institution as a fellow who will write for the justice-focused blog Lawfare. In January 2019, Baker left Brookings to become the Director of National Security and Cybersecurity at the R Street Institute
James Baker thinks this is how the FBI starts an investigation: ” An investigation is basically a question that you start out with….”
Click on the tweet to see the thread
Senile or insane?
Yes.
From the Hill article:
“Baker emphasized that the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election did not focus on the Trump campaign officials’ interactions with Russia until a “trusted, reliable foreign partner” sent information to the agency that George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide, was interacting with “a person who claimed to have email dirt on Hillary Clinton.”
“That was the nugget of information that got everything going,” Baker said at a Brookings Institution event.”
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/fbi/443126-former-fbi-lawyer-defends-agencys-probe-into-trump-campaign
So foreign deep state operatives did 0bama’s deep state operatives a solid — thanks
Comey said the same thing in that scripted play they called a “townhall”. That’s why Mifsud’s ties are so important. If we determine he was an intelligence asset, it puts the lie to both Baker’s and Comey’s statements.
even so, it’s a garbage excuse to open a counter-intel operation on a presidential campaign. as far as I know, it’s not against the law to theorize about where Hillary’s missing emails are while drinking in a bar.
Valid point. But given the timing of these exact same excuses, I’m guessing this is the coordinated narrative the deep state is now pushing. Expect to see something in the NYT about Downer being the catalyst who got this whole thing going.
The narrative is everything with the media. They and the FBI have been saying for at least eighteen months that the investigation got started after Papadopoulos met with Downer. I want this lie thrown back in Comey’s, Baker’s and the media’s faces. After that, they’re either cornered or they’ll have to come up with another outlandish excuse.
Can’t stress it enough. Find Mifsud!
Nice.
Now…all we have to do is go to Rome and get Mifsud out of combined FBI/Italian security/prison and bring him to USA to talk.
According to already published Italian reports his lawyer he will say..
He is Clinton Foundation member and a Western intelligence asset who was asked by an ex-Italian Foreign Minister(Vittorio Scotti?) to make contact with Papa in London , take along a good lookin’ Russian chick with him and talk about Russia (plant some e-mail dirt). And bingo…there ya go.
That is how the whole thing started.
Back it up with fake news stories about fake Russia hacks on the DNC (which FBI to this day have still failed to check out) , start a phony dossier to start smears pre-election and to get the Page FISA and its all good.
What could possibly go wrong ? 🙂
by the way.. if I was Mifsud I would be VERY worried about my health.
HRC and co. do not take prisoners. This guy could die of a heart attack/road accident real soon
Alex, I’ll take statements by lying lawyers legitimizing lawfare for $1,000.
I thought Baker was somewhat of a white hat but that interview has him towing the FBI company line all the way just like Comey and Wray are doing. Burn these dirty rotten MF’s. Barr needs to ultimately wipe out anyone working there prior to 2017.
Where did you get Baker as a white hat. My take is he is in deep with the deep state. Come on, anyone associated with Lawfare is suspect (or IMO out right guilty of fraud).
Right, because Papadop told a Australian spy that Russia had the Clinton emails. Problem is a US spy is the one that gave Papadop that info and the US sent the Australian spy to get Papadop to repeat it. That isn’t a legit reason to spy on a POLITICAL campaign during an election. Talk about sick of all the BS.
The problem is even more fundamental than that! According to both Downer AND PapaD, PapaD DID NOT repeat the crap about Russia having Hillarys emails.
They keep repeating that he did, alynski tactic, but he DIDN’T!
IF he HAD, guarantee we would be hearing a tape recording of it, over and over.
“apolitical throughout” – you might want to give that claim a rest, Jimmy boy.
“PS – Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support…”
That was our FBI, and still is.
Uh, POLITICAL thruout, is what he meant.
WHAT. A. LIAR! Serving his master, the Father of Lies.
Legit reasons…hahahahahaha! So legit they had to make them up, using foreign assets WHO WERE POLITICAL. Such hubris! The more these bozos talk, the more we’re going to be angry.
Yes, this will be the fascist meme…”we were only doing our jobs!”
May Almighty God deliver us from their evil!
It was all by the book … specifically, Orwell’s “1984”.
Listen to James Baker here:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/lawfare-podcast-bonus-edition-jim-baker-russia-investigation
Fire FBI Director Wray, appoint a trusted aide of AG Barr, end the circus and end the ridiculous Wack-A-Mole game!
With an emphasis on, “Fire FBI Director Wray.”
Yeah, he needs to go, forcibly.
the case for the defense is being putting out there by the Matrix but the missile called TRUTH will take them all down.
They simply cannot evade the facts that the DNC/CIA/DOJ/FBI/FISC started back in 2015 to create a false narrative that Trump was a Russian spy . All of them conspired.
They tried to stop Trump and when that failed they tried to sabotage him.
The facts are known. They simply cannot evade the truth and the consequences of their actions.
Yup. If it was done “by the book” it would have never been launched. Period. The only way you launch and investigation like this is if you have at least ONE of the targets dead to rights. You do NOT launch a “by the book” investigation into a political campaign based on pseudo information passed to you by the opposition or a foreign government. AND AT THE VERY LEAST NOT TELL THE CANDIDATE. If these people truly believe what they are saying then we have another HUGE problem at the top of the IC, being that these idiots/criminals think this is what’s considered “by the book”.
BTW, don’t you think if they had a truly good reason that they wouldn’t have released it by now??
Depends on who wrote the “book”.
In addition to not notifying the target of “Russian espionage”, (DJT) which is SOP, they didn’t notify PapaD.
STANDARD SOP, is when FBI counter intel believe an American is being ‘targeted’ by foriegn intelligence is to TELL the target, and work WITH them.
They didn’t notify ANY of the alleged targets of Russian espionage. Because of coarse NONE of them WERE targets of RUSSIAN espionage, they were targets of American espionage.
This whole thing is confirmation of the Peter principle. “Individuals in a hierarchy tend to be promoted to their level of incompetence, and there they stay.” Unless, of coarse you and your compadre incompetence attempt an unsuccessful coup, in which case you resign, sell a book, and go to work for a think tank.
Peter principle; dicks tend to rise to the top of most organisations?
I disagree with the projected start date.
Research Bolshevic Brennan s “Operation Hammer” circa 200,9 initiated with a pen and phone.
Massive weaponization of alphabet agencies.
Agree Grassley girl. If this is “The Book”, Burn it along w the Bureau.
Very interesting expressions on Comey’s face–no matter how much he has practiced and how hard he tries.
He sure does put his head down a lot when he answers a question , it’s very telling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I’d bet he loses a ton of money at poker.
You can tell he’s terrified of Barr. When he said he could only guess that Barr used the term “spying” because Trump did. You’d think he’d sound more confident in that judgment after saying Trump ate Barr’s soul in small bites.
But I was reminded of his testimony before the House when Stefanik asked him why it took the FBI so long to brief Congress about the CI investigation. Same expression when he said, “Because of the sensitivity of the matter?”
He knows he’s lying. Barr worked at the CIA for four years and knows damned well what spying is. Comey seems nervous about what else Barr knows.
“Trump Wanted to Order Justice Dept. to Prosecute Comey and Clinton” NYT (11/20/18)
“Trump … has practically no effective authority … to harm his political enemies. When it comes to using DOJ, Trump is incompetent and weak.” Harvard Law Prof Jack Goldsmith tweet (11/20/18)
We shall see about that. If these cretins really believe President Trump is “incompetent and weak,” then they would just shut up and go home. But this is WAR, and they are fully engaged in a PsyOps plan to demoralize their enemy and the MAGA base. Fat chance of that.
Given the past two years, IAWTC.
It keeps coming, but I don’t know a more sanctimonious punk, this coward, than Co-me. Bottom line, even though more and more conspirators/details surface now near every day they could still all walk. A big K00mbaya along the lines: “We now know the mistakes and “it’s time for the Country to move on.” I don’t trust Barr as far as I can throw him. His legacy is “Bob” and Rod”. He also defended, Pro Bono, fbi Lon Horiuchi for the murder (manslaughter is how it shook out) at Ruby Ridge of Randy Weaver’s wife Vicki as she stood holding her 10 mo. old daughter Elisheba. Shot her in the face. Find the FACTS. Criminal referrals aren’t worth the fkg paper they’re written on. See any indictments from them? The next vaunted “Horowitz report” you say? Would that be like the last one that took **(562)** pgs. to document Treason and even more fbi “agents” taking gratuities to seed lies to the Saul Alinsky typing pools: Bezos Blog, the JYT, ad infinitum. 562 pages to piss in the Heartland’s ear. And tell us “it’s raining”. The only way justice will be served is if/when the SHTF and some of us go hunting with any ammunition left over.I say they ALL WALK.Shed your delusions. They can get you killed.
Yep nothing more than a distraction, No One will go to jail. Oh maybe some low level pee on but thats it.
BINGO! And let’s not forget Waco what they did (and are doing) to the Bundy’s.
Looking forward to hunting with Patriots! 🙂
+1. Horiuchi and his cohort went on to work their “magic” at Waco too. Horiuchi would have been charged with Murder there had the barrel on his weapon not been changed and shortly scrapped making shell casing to barrel impossible. It seems Horiuchi is these days now nowhere to be found. His partner, another scumbag named Dale Monroe, went to work for TROY INDUSTRIES where he apparently still worked as of 2013: https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2013/08/daniel-zimmerman/what-the-hells-the-problem-with-troy-industries/. Just-Us baby.
Well, that killed my buzz!
Urban legend has it that you’ll have the opportunity to regain it in about 56 mins.
It was supposed to.
I’ve read all the released transcripts from Baker, Page, Strzok, McCabe, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Preistep and Comey: These are some of the worse liars ever. They can’t remember any dates, places, most names. Can’t wait for these guys and gals to get in front of a jury — these stories won’t hold up under cross exam, and I think there will be a bidding war between this group to see who can rat out the higher-ups first and get the best deal.
Senator Burr partakes in a bipartisan effort to continue the Russia probe against Trump’s son. McConnell calls the effort a ‘blip’ and Nunes says they’re just tying up loose ends.
If McConnell doesn’t reign in Burr, then McConnell is also out of control.
This is true. NC’s Burr is but a symptom of the the DISEASE which is destroying this still most noble Nation. He like many like ilk screams cuck. A deep state poster boy just like Michelle McConnelle (another Coward) just like his pfhaggot counterpart in the “House” named McCarthy. This serpent Warner is Burr’s dominatrix. I didn’t know much of anything about Burr until 4 October 2017 when I witnessed this live… In a few minutes, all one needs to know. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EM8vEmxt0Io. North Carolina has a problem, a serious one, and it’s called Richard Burr.
NC’s biggest problem is the infestation of Blue State refugees…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressman Nunes has described Comey as being intelligent but acting stupidly. But there’s more going on here. Comey is delusional and it may be a situation where an extreme case of TDS has literally driven Comey insane.
Good morning CC. Comey isn’t the only one. I’m starting to thing that TDS eats away at the brain like Syphilis.
Trump is just another rock of hatred stacked in the backpack if the average democrat. By the time election day rolls around, they will all be suffering from depression. Instead of going to the polls, they will just stay In bed and pull the covers over their heads.
You’re right, many on the left are afflicted. Brennan has a particularly nasty case. It goes beyond acting stupidly with Comey and Brennan. They are both acting irrationally, and by the time their trials roll around, they will be blithering idiots.
Somebody to investigate this woman and her connections to Comey and Mueller:
QUOTE:
“Arvinder Sambei (a.k.a. Arvinda Sambir). Okay, as femmes fatale go, maybe she ain’t Greta Garbo, but she is the person who first set up the connection between Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud. So who is she? How and why is she mixed up in this? Well, if you aren’t sitting, sit down.
“First, at the time she was the “legal counsel for the FBI in the UK.” What? She was the “legal counsel for the FBI in the UK.” You know: The FBI. The place that James Comey was running, where Bill Priestap and Peter Strzok were in charge of the Counterintelligence and Counterespionage divisions. ThatFBI.
“Second, she had previously worked with FBI Director Robert Mueller as his primary liaison in the UK on trials there, in 2001, of some of the suspected 9/11 participants.”
ENDQUOTE
Read the whole thing:
“Poor, Pitiful, Persecuted Papadopoulos-the-Pure and the Four Femmes Fatale”
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=2988
First thing that popped out was comets statement “by the book”. Now where have we heard that before 🤔
And, of course, which book?
Hillary’s book of dirty tricks.
“ Which book..?”…….most likely their own check books.
this is how they push the big lie…fill the audience with select people, distribute big lie questions to the selected people, turn on the applause sign after the question is answered, broadcast the show on the propaganda machine….
i watched it….but only to see what the enemy are up to….for me, consider the source is automatic these days…
Should have stayed in the Pines.
Can’t see the forest for that Spindly Tree.!
I still hold that Rosenstein wrote that letter with the blessing of Comey, and that they knew Trump would fire him. The had the whole plan there for the Special Council, and Mueller to try and secure obstruction. I am sick to death of the two tier justice system. They need to be jailed!
They may have wanted Comey’s firing to later be used as ‘obstruction.’
I believe you are over the target. Comey might not have known about the larger scheme, but Mueller certainly did.
Comey is digging his own grave. There’s nothing uglier than a man with religious pretensions doing evil. I don’t think he’ll be the first to be indicted, because they will start at the bottom, but he will be indicted and convicted.
…unless Mueller or someone has already given him immunity that we don’t know about.
Well, isn’t it **interesting** to watch the Black Hats all start to throw each other under the bus.
Every SINGLE ONE of them knows full well that they failed to ensure that HILLARY CLINTON isn’t the 45th President of the United States. Every single one of them thought they would get away with the failed coup of President Donald J. Trump.
NOW, every single one of them, including COMEY, has figured out that they each have a red target on their backs because they failed Hillary Clinton. They are ALL “collateral damage” in her world.
Now, every single one of them, including Comey, will spend the rest of the worthless lives looking over both shoulders at the same time as by doing so, they believe they can avoid:
“a botched robbery on the street” –Seth Rich
“an unfortunate accident in the gym where a barbell fell on the throat and crushed it” –The staffer who was scheduled to testify against the Clinton Foundation
“Vince Foster” –need one say more?
“the entire family perished in the crash of a small plane in Costa Rica they were traveling on” –Another man who was going to testify against Clinton
See how unfair things can be. You kill a few people who can testify against you and the next thing you know is that you are marked for life.
I think the Clinton’s ‘power’ has run out.
On the upside, many Americans are having their eyes opened to how politicized our Federal agencies are. And the more POTUS points the maglite at them, the more they howl, bringing yet more attention.
Former fired, disgraced FIB Director Comey out there now trying to stomp out a forest fire in bare feet. A fire he started and blames the President for. BURN BABY BURN!!!
TEXTS
Take every phone from the top 20 conspirators, and produce 3 years worth of texts. Go through every line.
Gee, I wonder how many phones were wiped or destroyed?
Every recipient of the recently revealed – damning State Dept / Steele docs, who didn’t alert superiors, or the OIG, should be considered a high likelihood of being a Conspirator.
Let me guess:
James Baker
James Comey
John Kerry
Rod Rosenstein
Andrew McCabe (referred for criminal pros)
Nellie Ohr (ditto)
Bruce Ohr
Peter Strzok
Lisa Page
Doesn’t matter what they did to those phones. That data is in our trusty little warehouse in Utah. No more excuses.
Comey’s wardrobe has to be some kind of psy-ops mind game. Instead of him wearing a nicely tailored suit, he’s wearing some drab-ass clothing.
I can’t watch it.
He’s trying to dress/identify with us. Doesn’t realize WE wear MAGA! 🙂
The mental gymnastics the left put themselves through to continually reconcile all of this must be exhausting.
When the veneer of respectability is peeled off, we see that Comey (and others) is a confidence man. People believed him based on the FBIs reputation. There is an old phrase used by grifters (I don’t think you will find it on the internet) called “in the chair”. When a grifter /con artist has the mark under control, he says he’s got him “in the chair”. Comey and associates had the public in the chair. But people are getting up now.
I don’t know about everyone else on here, but I want to know why Nunes and all our Republican reps in Congress are not ripping mad like diGenova is. We should be pushing back harder against the bullsh** and lies from the Dems!!!! Why sound so reasonable? Why sound so unsure as to why Don Jr would be called back?? WTF IS GOING ON???!!!
I just had to!😏
Comey, this one’s for you…
The perps that talked the most will take the biggest reputation hit when (not if) indicted. Comey is leading the way. First his book, now this TV spectacle.
Nunes has him appropriately pegged.
And yet all these folks most certainly have retained legal council. Certainly, they have some strategy. What gives? Best defense is a good offense? It would seem like obscurity would be more appropriate.
Spy – v. 1. to watch secretly usually for hostile purposes
Yes, you spied, James. That’s exactly what ya did. Not only that, but ya lied. You lied to the FISA court, you’ve lied about Hillary, you’ve lied about nearly everything since, and you’re still lying today.
Thank you for this video. Nunes is quite interesting.
I have a new pet peeve that is now absolute.
No CNN. None. Zero. So when Fox shows their clips, as they do habitually, then they don’t get watched either. Skip, skip, skippidy doo dah, past the portions that I’ve already said definitely no.
And that goes for everything that I’ve said “no” to. The effect of this absolute often eliminates over half of Fox clips as I skip their CNN and MSNBC clips along with Juan Williams and all other Fox personalities that I no longer give any time to like Mike Wallace and Shep Smith. All of them can just bite me.
Nunes is impressive. How lucky is district is to have him. How lucky we all are.
Keep talkin’ Comey. You will give us plenty of reasons to #LockYouUp.
Jordan on Comey defending Obama’s handling of Russian meddling
Fox News
https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2014/10/16/uptalk-is-not-just-speech-pathology-its-covert-social-engineering/
“to reassure the American people that it was done for legit reasons” – no, thank you Mr. Baker…I get all the reassurance from Trump. Who does this guy think he is, Wally Cleaver’s Dad? Reassure???? After lives have been ruined, Trump hounded, his family accused of crimes…Sweet Jesus, the Deep State think they are our benevolent Dads. Spit.
