President Trump Holds Surprise Press Conference – Multiple Topics…

At the conclusion of a presentation for healthcare ‘surprise billing’ initiative, President Donald Trump took multiple questions from the media on a variety of issues.

Topics include: China trade deal and upcoming meeting with Vice-Chairman Liu, President Trump notes receiving letter from Chairman Xi Jinping; the strength of the U.S. economy; issues surrounding special counsel Bob Mueller; North Korea missile launch; current status of issues with Iran; questions about Donald Trump Jr. subpoena.  [Transcript will follow]

  1. linda4298 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Rush played it, wow, calm, strong, surprised by the subpoena, explained about Jr. If the commie dems were looking for anger and yelling , they didn’t get it, Potus just doing his job.

