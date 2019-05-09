Doug Collins Discusses House Impeachment Scheme Toward AG Bill Barr….

Posted on May 9, 2019 by

Ranking Member Representative Doug Collins discusses the House Judiciary impeachment scheme, and the “desperate move” to discredit Attorney General Bill Barr.

Rep. Collins notes that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is unlikely to appear before the committee and there is no appearance currently on their schedule:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Doug Collins Discusses House Impeachment Scheme Toward AG Bill Barr….

  1. sarasotosfan says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    I have been pounding the table that Mueller will never appear before a committee to defend his report. He has way too much exposure as part of the conspiracy.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Derangement Syndrome says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    How involved is Burr is the coup?

    I’d say heavily. Remember how Burr AND Rubio went to bat for Mark Warner after his text messages were revealed trying to contact Christopher Steele? What absolute FRAUDS! (btw, where did those text messages come from???)

    Burr and Rubio are the RINO pointmen who were coordinating the Republican side of the coup against Trump. They are pure trash.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Zippy says:
    May 9, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    As clearly laid out in Dan Bongino’s podcast today, this move against Barr is simply, obviously, and hilariously stupid and the only people who would buy into its supposed validity to any extent whatsoever are those who have absolutely no background information about it… which unfortunately would include most people… which is why the Dim slime are doing it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s