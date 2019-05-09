Doug Collins Discusses House Impeachment Scheme Toward AG Bill Barr….

Ranking Member Representative Doug Collins discusses the House Judiciary impeachment scheme, and the “desperate move” to discredit Attorney General Bill Barr.
Rep. Collins notes that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is unlikely to appear before the committee and there is no appearance currently on their schedule:
Advertisements
I have been pounding the table that Mueller will never appear before a committee to defend his report. He has way too much exposure as part of the conspiracy.
LikeLike
How involved is Burr is the coup?
I’d say heavily. Remember how Burr AND Rubio went to bat for Mark Warner after his text messages were revealed trying to contact Christopher Steele? What absolute FRAUDS! (btw, where did those text messages come from???)
Burr and Rubio are the RINO pointmen who were coordinating the Republican side of the coup against Trump. They are pure trash.
LikeLike
As clearly laid out in Dan Bongino’s podcast today, this move against Barr is simply, obviously, and hilariously stupid and the only people who would buy into its supposed validity to any extent whatsoever are those who have absolutely no background information about it… which unfortunately would include most people… which is why the Dim slime are doing it.
LikeLike