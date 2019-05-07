Ninth Circuit Appellate Court Allows ‘Return to Mexico’ Policy to Remain In Force…

Posted on May 7, 2019 by

A win for the Trump administration in the ongoing effort to stem the influx of migrants crossing the U.S-Mexico border seeking asylum.  The ninth circuit federal appeals court ruled (full pdf below) that the Trump administration can continue returning Central American migrants to Mexico while their requests for asylum in the U.S. are adjudicated.

The Ninth Circuit decision is a victory for the administration.  The ruling stays the effect of a decision last month by a judge who blocked the policy while it was being challenged.

(WSJ) […] The policy, officially named the Migrant Protection Protocols, is more commonly known as “Back to Mexico” or “Remain in Mexico.”

While Tuesday’s court action isn’t a final decision on the merits of the case, the appeals court held that several legal factors favored allowing the Trump administration to administer the policy while the litigation continues.

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, in an unsigned opinion, said the administration likely had a legal basis for the policy. The court also said the Department of Homeland Security would be irreparably harmed if the court “takes off the table one of the few congressionally authorized measures available to process the approximately 2,000 migrants who are currently arriving at the nation’s southern border on a daily basis.”  (more)

.

Here’s the full ruling:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, DHS, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Ninth Circuit Appellate Court Allows ‘Return to Mexico’ Policy to Remain In Force…

  1. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Winning, step by step, inch by inch. They have been appointing judges, getting trade deals worked out, improving the economy, bringing US $ back to the US and then improvement on improvement starts to yield some great results.

    I love it when a plan comes together!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. thedoc00 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:02 am

    This could be the incentive needed for Mexico to close their Southern Border, if enough are dumped back on their soil.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. CNY3 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:02 am

    CA has a Circuit Breaker…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:08 am

    This is huge. Pigs are flying, hell is freezing over and all the rest of it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Elric VIII says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:10 am

    ‘Bout damn time!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Why is the 9th circuit agreeing with the President so much lately. They scared of something and trying to get on his good graces? They hoping he won’t keep replacing activist judges with constitutional judges? I’ll take the win, but I’m a suspicious cat 🤨

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

      Tiffthis, remember Trump has gotten TWO judges in the 9th CC so it may be they are being heard and are offering real common sense to the others. Hopefully soon to have a third and then the others will have to bow down and try being real judges!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Yeah!!! Second time in the last month + the 9th Circus has ruled correctly.

    There are still a number of open seats on the 9th for PDJT to fill and almost flip.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:14 am

    What an amazing day of winning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. theycallmepapa65 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:17 am

    So at 2000 illegals a day that’s a lot of of bus trips to South of the border. My guess is water cannons and tear gas would be a lot cheaper. How is a free ride back not just a revolving door, maybe we need to be a little less welcoming, maybe just a tad bit more hostile. Just wondering?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      May 8, 2019 at 12:57 am

      I was at the Grayhound station the other day when a bunch of illegals arrived. There were about 50 or more in the group, all were well dressed and really didn’t look all that much different from the other travelers at the station. They accompanied by a “minder” who obviously was employed by one of the NGOs that are funding and organizing the “refugee” caravans. These people were not refugees. They were here illegally and will surely take jobs away from working class Americans because they’ll work for a fraction of “normal” wages. This is what the US Chamber Of Commerce and a good portion of both parties want. They want globalization, open borders, cheap labor . . . and to hell with the livelihoods of working American citizens. One estimate is that 3 million a month are coming here, most of whom bypass the border patrol. This has to stop. We’ve been betrayed by both Democrats and Republicans.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. tomidlewood says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Just more winning! This is a huge victory which will stop catch and release. The open borders crowd along with the abolish ICE cretins will cry us a river. I brought my kayak for the torrent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. California Joe says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Gee, they felt safe enough to walk day and night across 2,000 miles of Mexico without any protection but an Obama judge thinks they’re unsafe staying in Mexico????

    Like

    Reply
  12. Jan says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Most important: It lifts a national injunction. This could help Texas’ battle as well. Yee haw!!

    [And the House is too busy to notice today because of the bugaboo over AG Barr, Mueller & executive privilege….Winning one day at a time!!]

    Like

    Reply
  13. bearlodgeblog says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:22 am

    9th Circuit is probably influenced by their Senior Advisor, Cher.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s