Ninth Circuit Appellate Court Allows ‘Return to Mexico’ Policy to Remain In Force…

A win for the Trump administration in the ongoing effort to stem the influx of migrants crossing the U.S-Mexico border seeking asylum. The ninth circuit federal appeals court ruled (full pdf below) that the Trump administration can continue returning Central American migrants to Mexico while their requests for asylum in the U.S. are adjudicated.
The Ninth Circuit decision is a victory for the administration. The ruling stays the effect of a decision last month by a judge who blocked the policy while it was being challenged.
(WSJ) […] The policy, officially named the Migrant Protection Protocols, is more commonly known as “Back to Mexico” or “Remain in Mexico.”
While Tuesday’s court action isn’t a final decision on the merits of the case, the appeals court held that several legal factors favored allowing the Trump administration to administer the policy while the litigation continues.
A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, in an unsigned opinion, said the administration likely had a legal basis for the policy. The court also said the Department of Homeland Security would be irreparably harmed if the court “takes off the table one of the few congressionally authorized measures available to process the approximately 2,000 migrants who are currently arriving at the nation’s southern border on a daily basis.” (more)
.
Here’s the full ruling:
.
Winning, step by step, inch by inch. They have been appointing judges, getting trade deals worked out, improving the economy, bringing US $ back to the US and then improvement on improvement starts to yield some great results.
I love it when a plan comes together!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Katherine: YEA and seeing the 9th CC coming into reality. As President, Trump has powers to protect our country. Can’t you just hear the gnashing of democrat teeth as again being turned down again? Dental work will be coming faster than every for the swamp congress democrats. Now, if only they could find a great brain doctor to help them do something with what brain they may have. Of course, the world’s best brain doctor is not available as he works for Trump and us now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now you know why Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris were so upset when President Trump ignored their “blue slip” objections to his appointments to the 9th Circuit. He’s changing the 9th into a more conservative court!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And this is odd…
“A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, in an unsigned opinion, said the administration likely had a legal basis for the policy.”
Why unsigned?
LikeLike
Probably didn’t want themselves, their families, or their houses targeted by angry TDS-insane Mexifornia DemonRATS..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thinking, GB.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
And don’t forget…Trump Tower has teh best taco salads. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree.
LikeLike
This could be the incentive needed for Mexico to close their Southern Border, if enough are dumped back on their soil.
LikeLiked by 8 people
CA has a Circuit Breaker…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is huge. Pigs are flying, hell is freezing over and all the rest of it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
delighted, right on! and it makes our days get happier and happier of getting the results we and our country need.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Bout damn time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is the 9th circuit agreeing with the President so much lately. They scared of something and trying to get on his good graces? They hoping he won’t keep replacing activist judges with constitutional judges? I’ll take the win, but I’m a suspicious cat 🤨
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tiffthis, remember Trump has gotten TWO judges in the 9th CC so it may be they are being heard and are offering real common sense to the others. Hopefully soon to have a third and then the others will have to bow down and try being real judges!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah!!! Second time in the last month + the 9th Circus has ruled correctly.
There are still a number of open seats on the 9th for PDJT to fill and almost flip.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What an amazing day of winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So at 2000 illegals a day that’s a lot of of bus trips to South of the border. My guess is water cannons and tear gas would be a lot cheaper. How is a free ride back not just a revolving door, maybe we need to be a little less welcoming, maybe just a tad bit more hostile. Just wondering?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was at the Grayhound station the other day when a bunch of illegals arrived. There were about 50 or more in the group, all were well dressed and really didn’t look all that much different from the other travelers at the station. They accompanied by a “minder” who obviously was employed by one of the NGOs that are funding and organizing the “refugee” caravans. These people were not refugees. They were here illegally and will surely take jobs away from working class Americans because they’ll work for a fraction of “normal” wages. This is what the US Chamber Of Commerce and a good portion of both parties want. They want globalization, open borders, cheap labor . . . and to hell with the livelihoods of working American citizens. One estimate is that 3 million a month are coming here, most of whom bypass the border patrol. This has to stop. We’ve been betrayed by both Democrats and Republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just more winning! This is a huge victory which will stop catch and release. The open borders crowd along with the abolish ICE cretins will cry us a river. I brought my kayak for the torrent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, they felt safe enough to walk day and night across 2,000 miles of Mexico without any protection but an Obama judge thinks they’re unsafe staying in Mexico????
LikeLike
Yep. Makes as much sense as other Dhimm light bulbs, doesn’t it.
LikeLike
Obama choose and promoting people based on the pliability to his transformation vision. For instance, note Sally Yates’ meteoric rise.
LikeLike
Most important: It lifts a national injunction. This could help Texas’ battle as well. Yee haw!!
[And the House is too busy to notice today because of the bugaboo over AG Barr, Mueller & executive privilege….Winning one day at a time!!]
LikeLike
9th Circuit is probably influenced by their Senior Advisor, Cher.
LikeLike