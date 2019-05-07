First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates Anniversary of “Be Best” Campaign…

Posted on May 7, 2019 by

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden to celebrate the anniversary of the Be Best campaign.

17 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates Anniversary of “Be Best” Campaign…

  1. Cassandra says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    For any who would doubt Melania Trump’s depth.

    “Always to be best and far to excel the others,”
    A line taken from Homer’s Iliad.

  2. Caius Lowell says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    CL is taking his advice from 0bama and Hillary, “be needy and messed up.” — JK

  3. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Not to be outdone, Democrat beauties Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi celebrated the start of their campaign “Be the Worst”, a campaign to showcase their management of the peoples business

  4. kayray444 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Congratulations to our beautiful First Lady on the anniversary of her Be Best campaign. She is doing a wonderful job and Eric Bowling’s tribute was truly touching.

  5. C says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    I noticed POTUS didn’t show up to this. I think he was supposed to. Probably something to do with the escalating situation with Iran. Which seems to be happening all during the same time as these tariffs on China. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……

  6. C says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Also I just wanted to say. I do like her…and I like what she’s doing here with this thing. But is anyone else find the name a lil awkward. “Be Best” ? It sounds like she’s trolling herself. As well as the font of the logo. Dunno, just not a big fan. Not trying to rail on her or hold it to some different standard – just not very impressed by the branding of this.

    • MaineCoon says:
      May 7, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      I did at first, but no longer. It is short, memorable and allows the recipient to finish the thought/sentence as it applies to them personally. It’s audience is children, but true for adults too! I like it.

  7. MaineCoon says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Although FLOTUS Melania doesn’t get the recognition she deserves for her hard work, in a way that’s a blessing, because she then doesn’t receive undeserved criticism for her worthwhile efforts.

    Thank you Melania!!

  8. duchess01 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Impressive presentation – Melania is a gracious representative for the Be Best Program who gives credit where credit is due – she is an energetic spokesperson and a tribute to both this program and our country – how fortunate are we, as Americans, to have such a wonderful First Lady – who is dedicated to the welfare of children – not only in America – but, also around the world.

    God Bless You, Melania, for all you do for parents and children – we are so proud of you!

    • JC says:
      May 7, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      Ha – duchess01 and MaineCoon, I didn’t see your posts when I wrote mine. We’re all on the same wavelength.

  9. JC says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    1:30 through 1:50 of bottom clip is so touching, it brings tears to my eyes. The media NEVER covers these incredible moments and the hard work our First Lady does every day. There is a lot on her plate, and she performs all with such a high level of grace and compassion. If all Americans could see it, hearts and minds would be blown away.

    Thank you, Melania; thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

  10. deplorablegracie says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    It’s excellent from the perspective of a child

  11. NoFixedAddress says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Be
    Best

    Is actually a fabulous slogan and sentiment.

