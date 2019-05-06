President Trump Presents Commander-in-Chief Trophy..

Earlier today President Trump presented the commander-in-chief trophy to the U.S. Army team during a Rose Garden event.
I visited my son at the USAF Academy last year, and we went to football and hockey games. He said that Army would be an “easy game”…Air Force got whipped on. It was bad.
Here’s a short wrap-up video of the event. Just put out by the White House.
Of the many many things that make President Trump great is his willingness to share the stage.
Something that Ozero would never consider or do.
Very true. POTUS is very gracious, unlike Barry. Obama always had to be the center of attention.
I’m jealous! The cadets gave PT one of those Batman helmets I love!!!!
That is an awesome helmet, WSB! 🙂
I thought I was looking at Channing Tatum on the left side of the picture! We have the best looking servicemen!
President Trump doing good things, morale boosting things while the D-Rats do everything they can to tear down the entire country. Every D-Rat that “won” their election 2 or more weeks after it was over should be removed from office NOW!
Army shows up, and with a good attitude too…
The Military has to be proud of the respect and love of this President. As an old Vet I sure appreciate seeing this.
Looks like he is going to reverse another DoD policy, just like he told the Navy last week: Nope, you are going to refuel the Truman, not retire her as you proposed. Refuel (new reactors good for another 20 years) plus upgrade/refit where desirable ~$4 billion. New Ford class replacement carrier $13 billion. Total delta ~$9 billion—builds a lot of wall.
Today it was about military academy recruiting. DoD policy until last year was, a service academy athlete good enough to go pro was placed into ready reserve to serve their post academy service obligation (min 5 years). DoD reversed, demanded they serve 5 years first (the old Roger Staubach rule). PDJT says thinking about requiring the full min 5 years officer service AFTER pro career is over, to allow the academies to recruit better high school athletes. Is fairer pyback than mere Ready Reserve. But is such a rare case no matter what, is within military officer corps rounding error.
So those few who qualify will be in the pro league for what – 5, 10, 15+ years, and then start active duty? How much of that expensive training will they have remembered or forgotten? How effective might they be as officers if serious sports injuries occur?
This one bothers me.
These are supposed to be the best of our defensive forces. Waiting for a decade or maybe two decades to serve sounds problematic. Are we recruiting young men to be millionaire sports players or military officers?
IMO.
What I see is a President that admires, respects and cares for those who serve under him. Unlike so many before him, that used up some of America’s finest young men and women to stroke their own egos, and or selfish agendas.
God bless PDJT
