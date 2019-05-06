House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins Responds to Democrat Contempt Move…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins appears on Fox News to respond to the latest political ploy by Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Nadler to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of congress.
.
(Link to statement from Doug Collins)
Nobody cares about Waddler’s deranged drooling, foot-stomping and foaming at the mouth.
This guy could spin a pas de deux with MzBill at Belafonte’s next Zombie Jamboree.
Never before in my memory has there been a Congress and political party that so thoroughly disregarded the Constitution and abused the powers granted to it under Article I of that Constitution.
The courts will slap them back. In the meantime, there’s one thing for certain. Swamp lawyers have job security.
They all should be given pacifiers and dunce caps and made to line up along the halls of congress facing the walls. They are the ones who need to go to re-education camps.
Unprecedented hatred and contempt by the Democrat Party. This is not ‘politics’
As I posted on the previous thread, this is an absolute ‘contempt of the governed’ as opposed to the declared ‘consent of the governed’ that grants their just powers.
They see the governed as being below them. They see themselves as rulers, not servants. They should have been thrown out of office long ago.
My un-dying theory is, if they (and every other looney lefty) didn’t have top cover from the corrupt “media” in this country they would dial it back. They wouldn’t be able to take the heat of righteous sunlight.
If we had an ethical msm and true blue journalists in the U.S. who reported facts, the Left would have no choice but to act normal or not get re-elected. Almost EVERY information platform in this country is biased Left, and it is the reason we are so polarized.
Everywhere you look, every issue, every tragedy, every criminal act… you find a corrupt and obedient media reporting a Lefty anti-American biased story. IMO it is a direct result of their corporate HQ decisions to slant the news.
As PT has said, the “press” is the enemy of the people.
My question would be WHY did it takes Republicans over 400 days, to find Eric Holder in contempt, for refusing to turn over material on fast and furious?
Why did Lerner and head of IRS get a pass? Why were ALL investigations by Republicans, of the Obama admin. (Where they were obviously engaged in all sorts of illegalities) roads to no where, diffusing every accusation against the admin to a nothingburger?
Could it be because Republicons in Congressional leadership are in COLLUSION with Democrats, AGAINST the American people?
Oh, say it ain’t SO, Joe!
Dutchman Of course it is so!
Dutchman, winner winner chicken dinner!!!
I think it could be they knew what happened when they went after Bill Clinton. Losing the house to go after a President they didn’t care for didn’t work out too well for them and they didn’t want to make that same mistake again. This will backfire on the rats because the majority of the people hate these games. PS the Republicans had a reason to go after hold them in contempt Holder but the rats don’t have a reason for Barr.
And why the hell is Doug Collins at the ramparts, furiously fighting the Demon Rats on this issue, all by himself?
The Repubicans are either too lazy or scared to stand up en masse and tell Nadler, Pelosi & Co. to go straight to hell.
What a bunch of useless, scum sucking bottom feeders.
And don’t get me started on their lack of support for our President Trump…….
I’m sure Romney and his fellow RINO’s are waiting to weigh in at the most damaging time and pull the rug out from under AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Of course they also have FOX on board to close the narrative gap. Harris is precious….pretending to not know what she already knows to be true.
My belief is that POTUS is baiting the House Judiciary Committee into interviewing Mueller when he said that Mueller should not testify.
Like Doug Collins stated in the video above, there a LOT of questions that Republicans could ask Mueller, ranging from questions on Joseph Misfud, PapaD, the initial start date of surveillance, etc.
Republicans have Doug Collins, Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, and Matt Gaetz on this Committee… We all know that all 4 of them have the balls and the intellectual curiosity to grill Mueller on a wide range of topics. The Dems are walking a fine line here.
Will they subpoena Mueller and hold HIM in contempt if he refuses to testify as well?
If the Republicans you mentioned ask the right queestions, all is lost for the Dems.
And I’m sure Pelosi has designated at least one of the Dem’s on the committee as the gunslinger to interrupt and disrupt the Republican line of questioning – while Nadler lets the clock run. That was Elijah Cummings’ job for years.
dd_sc is right on. Nadler will not allow the Republicans to ask those questions. Any Republican that believes he will is delusional and in need of serious medical care.
“My belief is that POTUS is baiting the House Judiciary Committee into interviewing Mueller when he said that Mueller should not testify.”
Oh, please don’t throw me in that briar patch!
I guess he’d be teed up for key questions from the Republicans that would point out for the masses the lack of predicate for spying on Trump, lack of credibility in the report for omitting to investigate its own findings that either Russia fed Steele false information incriminating Trump to mess with our election, or Steele was lying.
Plus many other flies in Nadler’s ointment.
And yet Steele refused to corroborate the Dossier… turning down the $50k offer from the FB¡ for the trouble.
| “I believe, just from examining the public sources, that the FBI offered Christopher Steele $50,000 if he could corroborate the dossier. He either couldn’t, didn’t, wouldn’t, and they didn’t pay him the money,” Napolitano told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” |
^ (back before the Judge lost his mind & credibility)
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/fbi-offered-christopher-steele-50k-to-confirm-trump-dossier-judge-napolitano
I’m conflicted on this. Not so sure I want the republicans asking q’s pertaining to the crooks who’re hopefully in AG Barr sights. Why give them ANY info in a public setting, so they can spin spin spin, as well as “tie-up” any loose ends.
I prefer this remains behind DOJ doors (like any credible criminal investigation is supposed to), until charges are handed down. Remember, the Clinton’s and then obama whittled away and corrupted the criminal justice system (death by a thousand cuts), by the time Cowboy Comey decided to go off the rails and play judge/juror, the American people were upset for different reasons, but no one demanded “cease and desist” on the unconstitutional criminality.
So if we’re ever to regain any semblance of an honorable system of justice, bound by the Constitution, it has to begin now. AND WRAY NEEDS TO GO.
There is lots of questions that could be asked. I just hope they don’t waste time grandstanding.
I agree. I think POTUS is playing reverse psychology, leading the drooling misfits into calling Mueller to testify. But he won’t do it — no way he’ll open himself up to long-overdue scrutiny.
Even if he does agree to testify, he and the corrupt Demorats would limit the questions to “areas of his mandate”, insisting that any questions related to the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, DOJ malfeasance, FISA corruption, and all of the spies the corrupt Obama Administration sent at the Trump campaign are out of bounds.
There’s just no possible way Mueller will voluntarily come clean on his corruption.
It’s time to stop monkeying around and playing games. Let’s have the civil war, and be done with it. Losers shall be forever crushed and never heard from again, and the winners can have whatever fruits of their labors that can be found unspoiled.
The rule of law does not exist in this nation. The Constitution no longer holds sway. It is only the will to use lethal force that has any jurisdiction any longer.
Deeply irresponsible statements on a civil war. D. Trump is president. He is a political centrifuge – throw in a politician, and their true colours come out. In 2.5 years he has accomplished much in exposing the statist corruption saturating our state and federal government and globally.
A civil war is incredibly brutal, devastating and makes the US vulnerable to foreign adversarial nations. Violence begets violence. Barr showed how to fight this, cold hard facts, the rule of law. ( Yes, the follow up is crucial)
Support Trump, remain calm, speak coherently and firmly.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Great advice, David A.
Deeply true statements on the inevitable. President Trump is a great man, and a great President. We don’t need a President anymore. We need an Oliver Cromwell.
The coming civil war will be the most horrific thing humanity has ever experienced on this planet, and it will involve the entire world. And the longer it is kicked down the road, the worse it is going to be for everyone. I don’t wish it on anyone, even my enemies. But my wishes don’t matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cetera: The last civil war has not solved the problems it set out to solve. More than 150 years later, the Slaveholder Party (that is, the big D party) still holds onto most descendants of former slaves as their virtual chattel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the fault of the chattel. You can lead a horse to water…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except today they are there by choice.
LikeLike
And the party that enslaved, lynched and segregated today continues to demand policies that reward jobs, admissions and government contracts on the basis of race and skin color.
Some things never change.
I’m just sayin’…
Nope. Everyone still has too much to lose.
A number of Republicans should go down along with the democrats. The democrats are going to yell, scream and act like idiots and their friends in the Republican Party will act like quiet little mice with forgiving hearts saying let’s forget about the past and go forward for the good of the country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
What is the percentage of attorneys who are truly patriots, faithful to the intent of the Declaration, Faithful to the Constitution. I daresay, many of these attorneys who are holding elected seats in congress would have flunked out if they had written a paper outlining some of the things they do. Do they teach this in law school? Or is the corrupt and disrespectful environment of the current justice system so toxic that it causes dian bramage to all attorneys. There is not common sense, there is no reasoned sense of principles evident in their footsteps. Their behavior mimics the thinking patterns of a three year old more than a mature adult, much less a thought leader for the nation.
Will we ever get logic and principle centered thinking restored to the legal profession on either side of the bench?
Oh, and here’s a head spinner from Wikipedia: Nadler was unhappy with the passage of the surveillance-reform compromise bill, the FISA Amendments Act of 2008, saying it “abandons the Constitution’s protections and insulates lawless behavior from legal scrutiny”
P.S. There is some empathy: The government sponsored involvement in health care has not been kind to the mental health of physicians either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, 396 former prosecutors signed a letter saying President Trump should have been indicted for obstruction… supposedly. Haven’t seen it yet though.
So, I am not looking to that community to speak out. There are some excellent lawyers on the side of the Constitution, but they get drowned out by the corrupted ones.
If I were the Dems I would be terrified of Mueller’s testimony. Simply listing what he didn’t investigate would be enough to blow up the entire Spygate deception.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Be careful what you ask to have happen. In a simple statement the Republicans would be sent running with their tails between their legs.
Answer to your “list”: SC Muller followed the orders of the Republican appointed DAG Rosenstein and was supported by investigators from the Republican Managed FBI.
No amount of back peddling and pointing to whom employed who would untangle the answer as its blasted 24/7 across the media. Face it Mueller was smart enough to cover his tracks by developing zero evidence and using only existing information or information provided by investigators. He can throw Republican appointees Rosenstein and Wray as well as the Republican DoJ managed SD NY office under the bus whenever he desires.
This is also the reason the President has to be methodical in releasing anything and AG Barr even more methodical as he moves forward to clean up the DoJ.
Mueller may be guilty of incompetence and unethical behavior but nothing illegal, which puts he or his team an legal jeopardy. SD was absolutely correct that the best and maybe only path of attack is to strike at the basis for all the information and justification being proclaimed, which puts all the conspirators at risk but not Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is at risk as well – for being exposed as totally incompetent if nothing else. And we KNOW there there are RINOs out there – we’d like to see them exposed as well.
Being incompetent is NOT an illegal and is a subjective finding, which may or may not haunt him for any future gigs. So, what is your point??
Exposing RINOS doesn’t help the President end this travesty, but just more fuel to prolong it.
thedocoo. Mueller did not do his job. He didn’t find any corruption , collusion, obstruction on President Trump.But he also did not expose the collusion, and the guilty ones on the ;left who actually did break the law! Hillary and all her cohorts are corrupt as they come. No mention at all of the meddling on the lefts part. BTW don’t call these losers who claim to be republicans , republicans. They’re not! They are all globalists of the uniparty.
Mueller on the other hand might’ve kept himself out of any wrongdoing with this. But his turn in the uranium one deal is going to come up. And what do you think his motive could’ve been in doing nothing to the swamateers? Because the same people including him are involved with the uranium one deal.
Again, U-1 was not in his scope !! Read Rosenstein’s orders and Mueller own court filing in the Manafort Case about Rosenstein’s secrete orders. Every Clinton was NOT in Mueller’s scope thanks to Republican appointed DAG. Stick to specific facts of Muller’s orders. In a court of law anything Clinton discussed in a proceeding involving the SC is NOT admissible.
Nothing illegal? Don’t be so sure …
Remember Mueller was the FBI director responsible for instituting Wood’s procedures. The Carter Page title 1 warrant was obtained via two clear violations of Wood’s procedures. Using unverified evidence and hiding exculpatory evidence. Yet Mueller chose to transfer material gathered under this warrant from Crossfire Hurricane to his Special Counsel investigation, when he should have ordered its destruction.
Second, a great deal of the FSIA violations that Admiral Rogers uncovered and FISC judge Rosemary Collyer confirmed, occured as a result of an interdepartmental agreement between the FBI and the CIA that was kept secret from the FISC. Mueller was FBI director at the time this occured.
Third, as Flood’s letter to Barr makes clear, Mueller’s report violates the law governing the information allowed to be included in a final SC report.
Then there’s the SC leaks of the Stone indictment and Mueller’s March 27 letter to Barr.
Mueller is up to his neck in “illegal”.
Nope, Mueller was given the data by the FBI or INTEL. He had ZERO hand in the data just the warrant. Again, if it cannot be proven he knew the data was bad then he is not liable as the information provided by the investigators was certified as true. It is not Mueller’s job to do another investigation or the investigators. Mueller was very careful to have zero hand in the investigations. Nowhere in your comment to you point a single place where Mueller as SC had a hand in gathering the data.
As for the leaks, they came from SD NY or FBI, not Mueller or his team. Again where is the proof. Even here on CTH the speculation centered on FBI and SD NY office, NOT the SC.
People need to recognize that the GOPe went to extraordinary lengths to protect Mueller as part of the agreement made (with Mueller) to establish the SC. Rosenstein and Sessions went to great lengths to add more protection after Mueller was put in place, by rewriting the SC Charter.
Barr is fully able to take care of this-to quote Bugs Bunny:”ok but you ‘re not gonna liiike it!” Law is on his side plus all of the incoming fire and brimdtone that will be the discovery on the dossier trail.
They will rue the day…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly this is a more clever/devious move than appears. Schiff and others on the Judiciary Committee might be or already are the target of “Leak” investigations. If they find Barr in contempt of congress, they may ask that he and his be recused from any such investigations, as he would obviously at that point have a bone to pick with them, ie., a conflict. Conflict of Interest. Recuse yourself Barr.
Just musing, but nothing else came to mind as an even slightly subtle rationale for pursuing the contempt course.
Alternatively, they are asking Barr to commit a crime. I believe this is known as incitement, or an inchoate offense. I don’t think you can suborn an inchoate offense, but this is what it looks like Nadler is doing here. Maybe Barr can have him arrested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
18USC111. Nadler is impeding a Federal officer who is conducting his lawful duties. The case law is broad on the “impede”. One guy was arrested under the statute for getting in a BLM jeep and driving it a short distance.
LikeLike
The whole SC investigation was an obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am tending to agree. They might want Barr to recuse himself on any investigation of Democrats in Congress so they are deliberately pissing him off. One has to wonder how much Chinese money Nadler and his fellow crooks are getting for fighting POTUS.
This could mean that Rosenstein’s replacement has already sold his soul to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delusional Dems need to be forced to watch this on repeat, or until they can admit:
PDJT was “FALSELY ACCUSED” = NO OBSTRUCTION!
… even if he’d actually “Stopped the proceedings” –OR– Exposed the FRAUDULANT investigation!
The End.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Senator Leahy: I don’t agree with that.
I wish Barr or someone would simply ask him “What do you not agree with? That the president did not collude? If he did collude, where is the evidence? I need you to show me where he colluded. If you can’t show me that evidence, then he WAS falsely accused.
What then did he obstruct? You are trying to argue he obstructed justice, i.e. the investigation, but the Special Counsel was not denied any witnesses, any documentation, nothing. What was the Special Counsel obstructed from doing? You can’t show me where the SC was obstructed from doing anything.
Tell me, Senator Leahy, other than Donald Trump winning the election, and Robert Mueller not finding a crime against the president, what do you not agree with?
We will sit here and wait for an answer, Senator”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leahy, “I don’t agree with that, but that’s okay.” The A.G. had just schooled the senator, and the aging weasel knew it.
The Dementocrats making a mountain out of a muellerhill.
With Main Street’s booming private-sector, Wall Street’s corporate casino topping out, overseas geopolitical-economic developments churning in Trump’s wake as foreseen, Rats’ bizarre-o focus on tiny-minded personality plays is giving all but proctocranial trogbrains the (true) impression that grunt-stuff feministical coulrophiliacs neither know nor care what drives electorate concerns.
Ah, well. Eighteen months from now, their mealy-mouthed quest for PCBS approbation will end in high-chair banging tantrums, tears.
All the democrats want is to see who is still under grand jury investigation. Barr will tell the Democrats to go pound sand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nadler and others already have access to 100% of the report. They just cannot make copies or photos.
Not the grand jury information. Grand jury information cannot be released per law passed by Congress. Nadler cannot see it and it is what is ticking him off. They cannot see 100% of the unredacted report.
Wouldn’t requiring AG Barr to violate the law, or holding him in contempt for not breaking the law be, in itself, unlawful? Like some form of coercion or blackmail?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is. However, they are disingenuously demanding that he make their demand “legal” by having Barr implore a court to authorize the breaking of this law, while offering him no rationale nor argument to present to the court for so seeking short of hoping to avoid being held in contempt by a corrupt congress.
Barr would face much greater risk, and even a righteous censure, by attempting to perform such a manuever. And those that instigated it would capitalize mightily on his dilemna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what Ganesh above meant by ‘inchoate crime’. Preparing to commit a crime can is also, apparently, an inchoate crime via Wikilinks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inchoate crime (link misspells, but whatever). This is a term I didn’t know so looked it up. If anyone else can use the help also:
https://criminallaw.uslegal.com/incohate-crimes/
“Inchoate crimes, which are also referred to as incomplete crimes, are acts involving the tendency to commit, or to indirectly participate in a criminal offense. In the past, several inchoate crimes used to be regarded as minor offenses. However, in recent times, several inchoate offenses are considered serious crimes, and have shifted from the grade of misdemeanors to felony offenses. Inchoate crimes include attempt to commit the crime, conspiracy to commit the crime, and solicitation to commit the crime. Being an accessory or an accomplice to a crime is also an inchoate crime.”
I think the better tactic for Barr is for him to refuse the fully comply with the subpoena, explaining again the illegality of doing so. Then the Dems can file in court to enforce their subpoena, where the court would be bound by the law.
For Eric Holder, contempt of Congress meant nothing.
Having read Emmet Flood’s letter, and IF AG Barr does his duty and pursues the root of this monstrosity, a lot of damocrats (including Mueller) are in trouble…
LikeLiked by 5 people
How will Mueller get out of this? I don’t see how he could testify, I can think of a dozen questions that would twist him into pretzels.
My guess is, Mulehead writes some “official” letter to Congress (trashing Trump AND Barr), and then he feigns a “medical emergency” allowing him to skip testimony.
“Are you telling us you think Mueller is “faking” his medical emergency? He’s a war hero, have you no shame?”…
/\
I
I
Will be the MSM response to the congressional Repubs if they say anything negative about Bob.
Mueller can testify s long as the questions keep away from having Mueller declare a “finding”. Thus they frame the questions as hypothetical and “theory of the crime” discussions. The aim being to provide all the MSM “Legal Analysts” with talking appoints to attack and second guess AG Barr motives and thought process. All without Mueller ever disagreeing with a single conclusion written by AG Barr. The democrat panel will be attorney’s skilled in the art of double talk and innuendo.
The Republicans need to stay the course and force Mueller into agreeing with AG Barr and then go after the foundation of the information used by Mueller in his investigation by asking him if he knew it was corrupted. Avoid the trap to ask anything about the Clintons or Obama because his boss, the Republican appointed DAG Rosenstein, told him not to go there.
It doesn’t matter what is said or proven. The leftists/globalists/RINO’s say and do what they want with impunity. They have for decades. When that stops, it can all return to the rule of law and Constitution as a culture. The American public takes its cues from its leadership. None of us are going to buy the law and order theme if there is no law and order. Which is why the general public has no current trust in the FBI, DOJ, politicians, etc.
If there was no Hell for those who are disobedient and reject God, would God as their creator be good if he did not punish them for being disobedient and rejecting him? Same deal. When there are no impactful penalties following swift action by the caretakers in authority to uphold the laws and Constitution, what else can be expected but for the disobedient to become even more disobedient?
To quote one of the most important statements in human history, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” When those who voluntarily choose to not honor that Declaration are allowed to continue doing so, two classes of citizens are created. All that remains to be seen now is whether PDT and others currently in authority will act as stated in that Declaration in concert with the Constitution and existing laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For anyone interested in the actual law and historical precedent behind Nadler’s clown contempt of congress show, there is a fine 2017 Congressional Research Service report RL34097. 87 pages. Just skimmed it as a refresher.
But understanding/explaining congressional contempt law is pointless in this case. Nadler subpoenaed a thing which if provided, would mean AG Barr violated the law concerning grand jury proceedings. Absurd. To quote SCOTUS in Watkins v US (1957): “The power of congress to conduct investigations, inherent in the legislative process, is broad BUT NOT UNLIMITED.” Not Unlimited includes the absurdity of seeking to compel an unlawful act via compulsory subpoena.
The Dems are digging themselves a very deep 2020 election hole. Suicidal TDS on full display.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. My guess is this will go over about as well as the chicken stunts.
Dems are showing themselves to be unserious buffoons. The public does not like politicians wasting time when there are real matters to address.
This also demonstrates that all the Dems have to run on in 2020 is Orange Man Bad. That’s not a winning formula, I don’t think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For what it’s worth, Democrats who still maintain that Donald Trump conspired with the Russians to steal the 2016 election have lately taken to calling him ‘Agent Orange.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
ha ha! TDS runs deep. They will keep saying that, for sure.
Too bad half the country can’t use their heads and understand what’s really going on
Why have the democrats (and RINO’s) gone off the deep end about Trump even before he became President? Why have they spent over two years doing absolutely nothing except try to remove him from office?
Why is that? Why this intense obsession on getting Trump?
Because they think he called illegal aliens a bad name? Because he spoke a little locker room talk with the guys?
Before he was even sworn in he was a despicable racist. a xenophobe, a nationalist, someone who would destroy the economy and start wars with every country out there. Simply the worst person in the world
But they really didn’t know anything about his thoughts on world affairs, how he would govern or where his thinking was on policy
Before they could witness a week or even a day of a Trump Presidency, they were in a hysterical frenzy, wailing and bleating about how awful he’s going to be and how we just had to get him out of office
The entire professional political class, the media, the entertainment industry and corporate America were absolutely hysterical and started screaming of the world ending the minute Trump got the nomination
Why? Because he called some illegal aliens rapists and said Mexico isn’t sending their best?
If the other half of the country would use their heads, they would see this insanity about getting Trump out of office has nothing to do with the nonsense they perpetually babble, and everything to do with them losing the power they usurped from we the people, and Trump and giving it back to us
No one, except the most insane of the brainwashed leftist snowflakes, goes this over the top about a few controversial (to some) yet harmless comments, yet the entire establishment has been going bonkers for over two years
It’s not about any comments Trump has made, it’s about power and money, and how badly they want to keep all of it in their little club, while we the peasants pay for it all
To the other half, come on, how stupid can you be?
It is about that five minute video we have ALL watched many times called “The Establishment” POTUS is NOT a globalist——–and is in a fight for this Republic (and for us), against them. Trillions are at stake.
Lawlessness brings us to the place where the laws being broken. The lawbreakers are identified. It’s common knowledge.
No secrets. No mysteries. Just lawlessness – the lawlessness which has been openly and fearlessly at work in our nation for at least twenty-five years.
The DOJ should prosecute Nadler for “instruction of justice”. That’s the way the game is played now, right? Attacking the DOJ is ‘obstruction of justice’? That’s what the Dems told us when Rosenstein and Mueller were running the DOJ.
And there is a much more substantial case to be made for Nadler obstructing justice than there is for Barr being “in contempt” simply for following the law as written.
Typical criminals. They like doing the crimes but they hate the thought of law enforcement. They are very afraid of Bill Barr.
Why can’t Barr simply state that he has opened new investigations into the investigators and those affiliated with the investigators, including congressmen for possible crimes and leaking of classified information.
And because of these new investigations that cross over into people and items in the now closed Mueller investigation he is not able to speak to the committee while these investigations are underway.
Surely congress would not want to impede the law of justice just like they demanded no one could interfere in the Mueller investigation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bogeyfree’s suggestion seems about the most logical one I’ve read so far. “Sorry, can’t talk about it or to you because of pending investigations that may involve you.”
Ha-ha-ha—–squirm you bastards…..for years!
TWANLOC! Those Who Are No Longer Our Countrymen.
Regardless of their position in government and constitutional rights of oversight , forcing and encouraging the AG of the country to commit a crime is also a crime. Will someone please step forward and do their job.
Abuse of power and harassment of a Judicial Executive to force them to commit a felony is not permissible under any circumstances.
Call the Democrat’s bluff on impeachment. Force them to address the question of impeachment as being an issue which is of the most urgent and critical importance to be quickly resolved.
The Republicans should:
— Force the Democrats to explain, directly and unequivocally, why it is that impeachment of President Trump is justified.
— Draft a set of articles of impeachment which closely mirror what Trump’s enemies would be writing themselves. Then submit those articles to the House Judiciary Committee as a single bill of impeachment.
— If the Democrats refuse to debate the bill in committee, use a discharge petition to force the bill out of committee for general debate on the House floor. (All House Republicans must vote ‘yes’ on discharge for this strategy to be politically effective.)
— If a majority of House Democrats vote no on the discharge petition, hold their feet to the fire to explain why they are refusing to address this most urgent of issues, the question of impeachment.
For the next five or six months, let the House Democrats continue their game of gotcha with the Trump administration.
Once the Spygate material has been fully declassified and publicly released, then call their bluff on the question of impeachment and force the Democrats to confront the issue head on.
If the Democrats then refuse to debate the question of impeachment, either in committee or on the House floor, they lose big.
And if, after voting against a bill of impeachment, the Democrats still push on with their Trump investigations, they lose even bigger.
For those who might be squeamish about playing this kind of game, it can only be said, “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”
I know you’re brainstorming; so don’t take it personally – but I see this idea as being filled-to-the-brim with traps. IOW, a terrible idea (IMO).
House Republicans “Draft[ing] a set of articles of impeachment which closely mirror what Trump’s enemies would be writing themselves.” would hand them a field day of “See we told you so – even the House Republicans agree!”
We’d never hear the end of it.
I’d hope never to see such a play take place.
Again, JMO, so please don’t take it personal. 🙂
Ugh – even when I’m positive I checked my tags, they screw up anyways sometimes. Getting old I guess (or it’s buggy..).
Paragraph retry:
House Republicans “Draft[ing] a set of articles of impeachment which closely mirror what Trump’s enemies would be writing themselves.” would hand them a field day of “See we told you so – even the House Republicans agree!”
Al Sharpton laid out the democrat platform better than anyone. We might have laughed then. But, this has turned out to be exactly what they are offering:
But resist we much…we must…and we will much…about that…be committed.
Well… we shall see … Yeh, by all means you gooses, lets get into ‘the fine details’… of The Mueller Dossier – (Nunes) https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-06/major-mueller-report-omissions-suggest-hes-incompetent-or-covering-major-crimes
Speaking of disingenuous, when have the Rats held Barr in anything BUT contempt? Just another move out of the political; playbook, just as the Republicans went after Holder to slam Obama the Rats will go after Barr on this endless Game of Thrones. The more smoke and mirrors they can pile up, the more they hope the grand opera will influence 2020 voters to their side. This is going to be the scene for the foreseeable future until one group finally destroys the other.
I wonder what A/G Barr is thinking of his old pal Mueller now—after the snitty letter “Bob” signed was leaked to the press the night before his Committee appearance. This ignited and supercharged the corrupt media’s and nutty Nadler’s attacks on Barr’s credibility. Almost everything the fanatical Nadler Inquisition does is unjustified.
The SC might have failed to produce cogent evidence to end Trump’s presidency, but this is a no holds barred Dem effort and they don’t quit unless their obsessed forces can be legally decimated. Nadler must know every unredacted word in the Weissmann Dossier and more so either he’s just grandstanding or there is something else he wants the public to know from the info he’s received from the leakers.
Barr needs and deserves every ounce of support that can be mustered to be engaged on his side
Doug Collin’s has been fully engaged in this fight and doing his best against Nadler’s despicable actions. Lindsey Graham is also an important element in this battle but his recent glowing praise of the entire Weissmann team and his misguided belief that a “reach across the aisle bipartisanship” is possible is ludicrous during this “Barr fight.” Is the past Lindsey back?
Lindsey’s total tweets over the last few days have been about Venezuela, N. Korea and today Assad in Syria. Important issues, but what about Nadler’s bogus efforts to pursue contempt charges against A/G Barr? I thought Lindsey was Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee; not the Defense Secretary and would be focusing his attention and support on the embattled A/G.
Was just subjected to 15 minutes of cnn while trapped in a cab …. like being transported to an alternate reality torture chamber. Total fixation on fishing through Trump’s tax returns and of course no one was present to ask these morons, ‘what gives you the right to fish through a man’s tax returns?” And if Trump then I want to fish through pelosi’s and Biden’s …. IDIOTS.
