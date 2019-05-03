Tweets as Agitprop – He’s Toying With Them Now….

This approach is so typically Trump it should be changed to a verb. President Trump tweets about a phone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin:
Note: “and even the “Russian Hoax”“; yeah, that part. Intentionally directed to send the DC democrats and media bananas. He’s not trolling them, he’s toying with them. This dispatch is profoundly Trump; it’s like Andrew Brietbart saying “yeah, so?…”
The perfect blend of professionalism and back-handed antagonism. He’s toying with his opposition. This is why Donald J Trump, the businessman, the disruptor, is effectively independent and uncontrollable by customs and norms. He’s provoking…. and laughing…. and annoying….. and winning.
He’s Trumping them. That’s your verb!
Schlonged comes to mind.
Yep. Schlonged’s apt.
When you’re winning like President Trump is, they’ll LET you schlong them. Resistance is futile.
Hee hee…. 🙂
Foreplay to the power-schlonging to come.
This is the MOST fun I’ve had in years! Many thanks, Sundance! It makes up for almost 3 years of severe angst. I hope the Trump Family is getting even more relief.
Some people may believe that President Trump is heavily invested in popcorn futures. He sure is selling a lot of it lately.
I’m sure Eric & Don Jr. have that covered.
There’s probably a “Trumpcorn” product opportunity therein…
The Demonrats are investigating that right now.
LOL! cindylou.
Well said. Donald J. Trump is truly the man of this era.
This also gives me a chance to say, thank you so much, Sundance for all you do for all of us.
Thank you President Trump, for helping me laugh again. Make them squirm and beg, for their war against you Mr. President was a war against America. God Bless you.
I got the feeling his earlier tweets about ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’ might be a last chance ‘I can still limit the amount of pain you are about to experience if you just dial back the crazy’ message.
Dialing back on crazy is not in the Dim’s playbook.
But they can’t say they weren’t warned.
‘For God does not delight in the destruction of sinners, but rather that all should come to repentance.’
Trump, who is anointed by God, is giving the ‘resistance’ one last chance to give this farce up. If not, declassify and release the kraken.
That’s how I read it. I could be wrong but it seems the most logical interpretation.
I suspect that what he is about to put in motion is going to be extremely painful to many people and I don’t think he takes ‘pleasure’ out of doing it.
Jesus,
Thank you for creating Donald John Trump!
Amen!
Journalism Institute Tries to ‘Blacklist’ Conservative Outlets as ‘UnNews’… BACKLASH!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/journalism-institute-tries-to-blacklist-conservative-outlets-as-unnews-backlash/
Making America Fun Again!
🤣😂🤣😂
My president my Hero… thank God for our Great Leader!!!
President Trump vs The Presstitutes today. The rudest one was at the 2:20 mark.
At 2:20,President Trump”I am answering a question,your very rude” Bravo sir.
Excellent range of topics that were discussed. He did not tell Putin, as the Obama foreign policy dictated, that he would be able to bend over farther after his reelection.
I love our President so much!!! This was awesome.
“Ya hear that Biden? I was discussing Ukraine with Putin!”
May 2019 is shaping up to be a wonderful month. It’s been a long time coming, but good things come to those that wait.
Praise the Lord, our prayers are being heard.
MAYhem!!!
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU, OUR MAGNIFICENT VSG PRESIDENT! WE ARE WITH YOU ALL THE WAY!
You magnificent bastard,I read your book. Our Patton.
Trump tweets are Treets to this Treeper….
Catnip? 😉
He’s Tweaking them. Hard.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Nothing PDJT does tactically is not also strategic.
This kill shot was aimed at the Dem controlled House, directly at Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff, and Nadler, to provoke them into even worse behavior next week than this week. Bet Schiff demands a transcript of the call.
A reminder that PDJT runs foreign policy. A reminder there was no collusion. A reminder that if Russia meddled, it was on Obama’s watch. Such a call could not have taken place but for Helsinki, which they all criticized him for (treason was Brennan’s description), even demanding the translators notes which are executive privileged and which PDJT did not supply.
yeah…a public last show for compromise which the dumb dems will fail to grasp.
The Dems and their MSM tame propaganda + Soros are ALL OUT to destroy TRUMP.
Too late for them to turn back now. hey dug a hole too deep , no escape routes.
My bet… while the Dems try to wage war on Trump , Bernie will steam roller them in the upcoming primaries.
I think the old corrupt Clinton Dem party is well and truly on the defensive from May 1st 2019 onwards. It is all rearguard action for them from here. Lets the smears and disinfo multiply by the thousand ( Bill Barrs dog is a serial killer !! etc.).
I really want to see the first indictments soon though on SpyGate. What was attempted was terrible.
Times a marchin’ on to Nov 2020 and MOST Americans still have no idea as to what really happened.And since the MSM will never tell them , need to physical action now.
This can wait. The sword will fall and the closer to the election, the better. Trump is going to have a fight on his hands with the Fed. They will be trying to pull the rug out from under him in 2020.
Is this the time when President Trump can start to move toward what the country voted for 2.5 years ago — improved relations with Russia? Let’s set up a summit and get this process moving.
America did not win, imho, by the effectively shut down on diplomacy with all things Russia. To this day, I remain very skeptical of some of what I hear on how Russia interfered with our 2016 elections. I activily sought out RT News in 2016 for alternative view points. Does that mean RT dominated my independent thinking? No.
WHAT,”I remain very skeptical of some of what I hear on how Russia interfered with our 2016 elections.”
The Princeton Russian expert… Dr. Stephen ? should be all over the media. Now POTUS can actually try to reduce the risk of nuclear war with Russia and China.
As I have said many times before… the word despite is the most underutilized word in our language. And despite exemplifies pretty much anything positive from dim party in national as well as local politics over the last 3 or 4 decades. A blind dead squirrel could have created growth after the 2007-2012 recession. As another point of fact… we came out of recession despite.
I love your President, can we borrow him for a bit, to come here and kick some Libtard ass?
Well,I think he is already doing that by proxy,Eh
“in the Hall f the Mountain King” from “Peer Gynt” playing now…
Troll King!
Possibly his finest tweet.
The birdies are going to sing – tweet, tweet tweet, tweet, tweet.
Why is the deranged Comey going to be on CNN at a “Town Hall” next Thursday?
Premptive jury tampering.
That’s funny, almost choked on my lunch.
😎
“Note: “and even the “Russian Hoax”“; yeah, that part. Intentionally directed to send the DC democrats and media bananas. He’s not trolling them, he’s toying with them. This dispatch is profoundly Trump; it’s like Andrew Brietbart saying “yeah, so?…”
I love it how President Trump’s enemies denounce him as an “idiot” even as he outsmarts them again, and again, and again.
That means they must be even DUMBER than an idiot. Not a good look, but TDS has them going full AOC. Never go full AOC!
Now, Nadler and Little Adam the Schiff going to use this tweet as a “proof” of Russia’s involvement… Trolls, get ready, we’re waiting for you!
“He Broke Me”………………………..’He Broke Them All”
Be aware, without prosecutions of the major perps the Russian frame up will run on in the public consciousness to the next election. That’s the Deepies aim…if they can’t impeach they’ll attempt to marginalise the Don. Fat chance, but Joe Sixpack still gets his impressions from 30 sec bites on TV network news, all of whom despise the Don. That includes Fox news as distinct from its political commentators.
Some combination of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe and other high ups at DoJ FBI have to be charged or the Russian frame up will be considered at least partly “correct” in the public eye.
Well it is up to you to point people to this site.And by the way where are President Trump’s 60 million tweeter followers getting there news?
As Rush pointed out today, the NYT just put “Trump was spied on” into the MSM. Their intent was nefarious, but it had the opposite effect. People, even low info voters are becoming aware of the spying. Nobody likes that.
Like a cat toying with mice since he knows ALL about them. God bless Admiral Rogers for the incredibly timely “head’s up” so long ago. Let the beheadings begin – oops sorry – wrong century.
Prayers are certainly needed for POTUS, Barr and all the other white hats now more than ever.
God bless Admiral Faragut: “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”.
“rr”. Where’s the edit key?
I love it! Schumpters creative destruction at its finest. The old decaying dying system replaced by a more efficient one. President Trump is a wrecking ball to politics as usual, that is why “they” cannot break him, it will never be the same again! MAGA
For the impatient types remember that when actual legal proceedings begin, any “timetable” goes out the window. It will take however long it takes.
It shouldn’t take long. All the investigating is already finished. Indict, & fire up the trials. I wanna see trials underway this summer at the latest. And not the small fry FBI types either.
President Trump gave himself an excellent agenda with President Putin:
1. Nuclear Non-Proliferation — e.g. with North Korea, which doesn’t trust Pompeo and Bolton but does trust Putin.
2. Mutual Nuclear Arms Reduction, first with Russia and then, possibly, with China.
3. Increased Trade with Russia — i.e. perhaps removal of some US sanctions?
4. Given the stalemated Guaido Coup, a face-saver “aid package” for the US.
Sundance, What would’ve Brietbart thought of President Trump?
When a lion toys with his enemy that is Step One.
Step two ………!!
Can you imagine the cuckery going on with a Jeb white house? He’d be asking permission to pee.
While sitting down.
There’s a ‘please clap’ joke in there somewhere….
All is well and President Trump is winning yugely. All will stay well as long as nobody lets the democrats get hold of the poison ice pellet pistol that they used on Andrew Brietbart to give him a fatal heart attack. Andrew was getting far too close to Pizzagate. He was then as they say in the military, terminated with extreme prejudice.
Bill Barr speaks plainly, too. I liked this one from the Wednesday senate circus.
Senator Jackwagon Whithouse was harrassing AG Barr about why Barr used the word “spying.”
“…it’s commonly used in the press to refer to authorized activities,” Barr explained.
Whitehouse: “It’s not commonly used by the Department.”
Barr: “It’s commonly used by me.”
Whitehouse: “My time is up.”
Twitter is all a twitter! What’s maddening, however, is how the fake narrative is already out there on Twitter that Obama HAD to investigate Trump’s campaign because, “Anyone who doesn’t believe that the FBI should investigate a hostile foreign government’s actions to aid a Presidential campaign is pitifully ignorant of what’s required to preserve America’s hard fought Independence.” Ugh! They’re never going to accept the truth, are they? I almost don’t care, so long as Trump is re-elected in 2020.
Posted before but a perfect opportunity for a replay:
A.K.A.: Non coastal alpha male.
