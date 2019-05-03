Tweets as Agitprop – He’s Toying With Them Now….

This approach is so typically Trump it should be changed to a verb. President Trump tweets about a phone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Note: “and even the “Russian Hoax”“; yeah, that part. Intentionally directed to send the DC democrats and media bananas. He’s not trolling them, he’s toying with them. This dispatch is profoundly Trump; it’s like Andrew Brietbart saying “yeah, so?…”

The perfect blend of professionalism and back-handed antagonism. He’s toying with his opposition. This is why Donald J Trump, the businessman, the disruptor, is effectively independent and uncontrollable by customs and norms. He’s provoking…. and laughing…. and annoying….. and winning.



