Senator Whitehouse -vs- AG Barr Debating the Word “Spy”…

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), asks Attorney General William Barr during the committee hearing about the content of the Mueller letter dated March 27, 2019 (provided below) which was leaked to the Washington Post and New York Times by Mueller officials.

Additionally, Whitehouse then goes on to debate the term “spy” with the Attorney General.

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Congress’ argument is with the MSM press, not Atty Gen Barr.

      And, did someone switch name plates between Hirono and Da Nang Dick? 🙂

      • ZurichMike says:
        May 1, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        The angle on the semi-circular table gives the impression that the name plates are not in the right place, but they are.

        • Fools Gold says:
          May 1, 2019 at 6:54 pm

          True “but what difference does it make”! All I heard was different tone assholes making noise….

          PS: you know I’m right narrator

          • Fools Gold says:
            May 1, 2019 at 7:03 pm

            Reminded me of blazing saddles during the bean scene.

          • ZurichMike says:
            May 1, 2019 at 7:07 pm

            I know! They were just reading hastily (and poorly) scripted talking points that their junior super-sleuth staff cobbled together from leaked information and breathless media “sources”.

            It was a very bad day for the Dems. Mazie Hirono takes the gold medal for most insipid, vulgar, semi-literate, slanderous bitch, and Helium Heels Harris takes the silver for being her usual slutty, snarky “make me trend, baby!” self, and Dick Blumenthal the bronze medal for getting verbally slapped upside the head by Barr so many times without drooling.

      • bigralphie says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:39 pm

        Maybe Da Nang Dick not only identifies as a Vietnam war hero (and this from an Army vet 1986-94 is particularly why I LOATHE him with every fiber of my being – thanks for your service Dick{head} but Stolen Valor earns my PERMANENT enmity) but today thought he’d disguise himself as lunatic Hirono – he’s a democrat, normal standards of Basic Human Decency don’t apply. What a total sh*tshow this was today but establishment GOPe history or not, it would seem Barr is definitely holding his own. He reminds of an especially irritated elementary school teacher – the jackals keep throwing everything they have at him while he patiently and methodically shreds every single talking (screeching?) point. Hardee-har.

      • bigralphie says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:42 pm

        C’mon Whitehouth, thay “Thuffering Thuccotath” just one time. I’ll donate a dollar to your neverending re-election(s).

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      Blumenthal – May we have those notes?
      AG Barr – NO.
      Blumenthal – Why not?
      AG Barr – Why should you have them?

      That’s the way it’s DONE.

      Badda BING – Badda BOOM – Badda BARR… LOL

      • wendy forward says:
        May 1, 2019 at 5:51 pm

        I rather like the cut of this man Barr’s jib.

      • patti says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

        Marygrace
        I’m really starting to love this guy .-)

      • bertdilbert says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:24 pm

        Maybe the notes are now evidence in an ongoing investigation lol. Barr Is not having much love for Muller.

      • chipin8511 says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:43 pm

        Guantanamo Bay Commander Relieved from Duty
        Politics
        7Dnews London
        Mon, 29 Apr 2019 16:23 GMT

        The commander of Guantanamo Bay has been relieved of his duties at the facility, located in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.The reason provided by military officials is that there has been a loss of confidence regarding his ability to command.
        US Southern Command issued a statement on Saturday, April 27th, in which it said Navy Rear Admiral John Ring was relieved from duty. The facility’s deputy commander, Army Brigadier General John Hussey, has been appointed acting commander.
        The commander of Southern Command, US Navy Admiral Craig Faller, relieved Ring of his command. According to AP, the statement indicated that the change in leadership, “will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO.”
        Currently, there are some 40 prisoners being held at the facility. At its peak, in mid-2003, it held nearly 700. guys a lawyer

        BG Hussey’s civilian education includes: a baccalaureate degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College. He has also earned four Masters Degrees to include a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. BG Hussey has published numerous articles concerning detention operations & rule of law operations and is presently a Ph. D candidate in Criminal Justice Policy, Oversight & Administration.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      Blumenthal: “Can we have the notes that memorialized your conversation with Robert Mueller?”

      Barr: “No.”

      Blumenthal: “!!! Why not?”

      Barr: (shrugs)

      Graham: “And that concludes our hearing!”

      That was a golden moment.

  2. lurker2 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Imagine if Rosenstein had still been in charge of this mess. Trump was smart to appoint Whitaker temporarily, and then put Barr into position. Very very smart.

  3. iconoclast says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    For the Dims, it’s all about damage control in preparation for the impending storm, and damage control means trashing Barr as much as possible. This is because it will be Mr. Barr who will be at the center of the investigations and prosecutions of Comey, Brennan, Rice, Strzok, Page, and others. The Dims want, with the help of the complicit media, to diminish Barr’s credibility. It’s the only defense they have against the coming storm.

    • Dottygal says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      Exactly. They know he won’t recuse himself like Sessions did – did what they told him to do!

    • Carrie2 says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      iconoclast, and sadly for them it ain’t working. The more they push, they more they lose but are sooo into themselves they can’t see reality. I love how the AG responds about the call. That should did not go over well but truly why did they even think he would give them that call’s notes. Hey, Blumenthal is noted for lying so I guess he sees everyone lying just he has. I wonder how many of the democrats in the Senate are pulling their hair at this point as they are going nowhere.

  4. Tall Texan says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Sheldon Whitehouse is not all that bright. As long as our side is debating the meaning whether his side SPIED on the President of the United States, we are WINNING!

    • chipin8511 says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:45 pm

      obert H. Jackson
      U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, appointed by President Truman to serve as United States Chief of Counsel to prosecute Nazi war criminals, delivers his opening statement to the four-nation International Military Tribunal (IMT) at Nuremberg on November 21, 1945.
      Nuremberg Trial Timeline – Robert H Jackson Center
      https://www.roberthjackson.org/nuremberg-timeline/

  5. SpotTheSpook says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    All I saw today was desperation, panic and complete ugliness from the left. There’s no way they aren’t bleeding voters at this point.

    • SpotTheSpook says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      …and that smugness. I will enjoy seeing them pay.

    • Deb says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      Don’t underestimate the vast number of low information voters who don’t pay attention and just vote Democrat. Pretty much every urban area is now a Dem voting machine.

      We need to fight hard for 2020.

    • Skippy says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      Your supposition prefers The Left is a) intellectually honest and b) sees their conflict here. I don’t presume this is true based on the DEMS I know. Sad to say. And since The Left is bringing in their voters via their Southern Border intentional leakage, what you raise is a very serious matter for our Country!

  6. WRB says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Senator Whitehouse is one of those unfortunate individuals where if brains were dynamite, he could not blow his nose.

  7. andyocoregon says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Da Nang Dick: “May we have those notes?”

    Atty Gen Barr: “No.”

    🙂

  8. Austin Holdout says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    We also saw the wisdom of Barr keeping Rosenstein in place until now during the testimony. He forced the resistance to diss Rosenstein, as well. Hope Rosie noted how quickly his team (Team Resist) was ready to turn on him.

  9. ann says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    “A bit snitty”.; 🤣

  10. Firefly says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    With friends like Mueller who needs enemy’s. The fact that Mueller didn’t call Barr to discuss this is very telling. Barr knows Mueller was setting him up and laying down a paper trail. Mueller (Weissman probably wrote the letter) didn’t expect Barr to unredact everything he could- and PTrump didn’t request executive privilege. Barr end runes. Mueller by releasing so much unredacted. Mueller doesn’t respect the law, constitution- or even his friend Barr. Mueller is a sick sociopath/voyeur.

    • Pied Piper says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      On a scale of 1 to 10, I don’t know how godawful Mueller really is but pretty bad I suspect. However, I do think he is still working 100% with the democrats to get Trump and he is just keeping his powder dry for now.

      The way he did not completely exonerate Trump from obstruction after 2 years and all that money tells me the fix was in. It’s like we hired a guy to add a room onto our house and he left the roof off but claimed he completed the job.

      He is the skunk at High Tea in my book.

      • Deb says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:08 pm

        Mueller was hired to help cover up the crimes of the Democrats and lay an impeachment trap. They thought they would find dirt. Then they thought they could bait PDJT into obstruction. PDJT is too smart for them. So now they have to cry cover up and destroy the messenger. Pretty soon yet will resort to even more bald faced lying.

        This is the same strategy they use over and over and over again. They have simply become more flagrant.

    • Skippy says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      All the joint church going and Bible study doesn’t seem to hold much water anymore, does it?

  11. Bob says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    That’s what we pay this assh%le to do?….Barr is one tolerant guy.

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      May 1, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      He sure is, Bob. Hard to decide which of these despicable sub-humans is the worst. It’s a race to the bottom.

      Meanwhile, back in MAGAland,

    • paulraven1 says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      Is that sort of tolerance a strength? I don’t know. We’ve been tolerating a lot for a long time. A voice inside me says, “enough.” Long past enough.

  12. TwoLaine says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Yeah, that was ridiculous. Spying is spying. They want to dumb it down and pretend it didn’t happen. Sorry, NOT, the toothpaste is outta’ the tube.

    • Daniel says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      Their focus group testing suggests the word spy will not go over well and they would prefer a different word to describe their crimes.

      It will all come out and I suspect right before the elections and it will implicate a LOT of people running for office.

      To top that off, Biden is going to have a very difficult time running for president when he has this video of him bragging that he got some Ukranian prosecutor fired because he was going after his son and was using his influence to stop money from coming to Ukraine if it continued.

      That’s MASSIVE corruption and the last thing an elected official wants to be associated with during an election.

      So criminal conduct and corruption all around. They are in damage control and they aren’t able to control it very well at the moment.

  13. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    They rarely discuss spy-gate. Even here it’s only about the word and not about them attacking him for investigating “spying”.
    They really fear taking spygate head on trying to disprove parts of it. Even the media doesn’t try to slander the allegations.

    It’s weird. Some of them are probably not involved but still don’t touch.

  14. scrap1ron says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    While we’re debating the meaning of words ask the good Senator if he’s familiar with the term “quisling”.

  15. Alex M says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    FITTON: THIS IS WHAT HEAVY LIFTING LOOKS LIKE: Judicial Watch Has Filed 43 Federal Lawsuits On Deep State Targeting of President Trump.
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-this-is-what-heavy-lifting-looks-like-judicial-watch-has-filed-43-federal-lawsuits-on-deep-state-targeting-of-president-trump/

  16. amflyalex says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    The words is getting out, Sundance. We all know Mike Rogers is the key to this whole thing. This is an article by MIKE HUCKABEE from Monday.

    https://stream.org/important-weekend-reading-mike-rogers-and-obama-era-fisa-abuse/

    “As I thought, then-National Security Agency Director Rogers appears to have been the person who briefed President-elect Trump on the surveillance being conducted at Trump Tower. On November 17, 2016, Rogers went there to meet with Trump — without informing his boss, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. On that same day, the Trump transition team abruptly announced they were leaving Trump Tower and moving their operations to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.“

  17. Cmcallm says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Not that bright! He better come up with better staffers to write his questions. The 19 pages of the attachment were already in the full report for all to see. As stated, instead of releasing it piece-meal, he released it all at one time after they had made the appropriate redactions. The real issue is, who leaked this letter, as Barr stated (he had no idea) and why did Mueller have to write a letter in the first place and not just pick up the phone? Why? Because Mueller either didn’t formulate the letter, due the fact that the members of the special counsel did not like that their report had not been released and was being portrayed as a total vindication. The other 18 democrat attorneys working on the case didn’t like the summary of the conclusion of the report (not the summary of the report).

  18. Og Oggilby says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    I’d play poker with any Democrat on that committee. I wouldn’t play poker with Barr.

  19. amflyalex says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    You want a real constitutional crisis? Send some US Marshalls to arrest Barr. God, Dems are stupid.

  20. Daniel says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    The left KNOWS what they are guilty of doing in its entirety. They know the power and meaning of words as the public hears it. The word “spy” doesn’t do well in focus group testing, I imagine, and so they object to the word because they know they are guilty as hell. At some point I expect to hear “we plea guilty but we don’t want to call it spying.” 🙂

  21. jus wundrin says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Apparently Barr wont show up for the house committee hearing tomorrow.

    Why should he.

  23. amflyalex says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    No, he’s not going. They will subpoena him. He will not respond. They will hold him in contempt (hey, just like Eric Holder!) Their next move is … what? Arrest him? They are toothless.

    • Firefly says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      The Dems would have to refer it to the DOJ. Barr isn’t refusing to show- he’s refusing the terms. In the meantime things are moving fast- the IG report on the fisa is only a few weeks away.

  24. paulmafinga says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Fun Ideas

    -loyalty xo (like Harry Truman’s 9835) applied to all taxpayer funded positions.
    -dhs national e-Verify for all new and existing employees.
    -campaign donations restricted to voting pool.
    -ability for POTUS to fire 10 Congress critters and 1 SCOTUS per term, with a federal employment permaban.
    -all taxpayer funds distrbuted in the form of standard practices business contract law, including time, cost, and milestones, bidded out to the private sector.
    -NRA and Eagle Scout PE track added to education requirements. Free commemorative AR plus one year of ammo and range time for top scorers.

  25. Madmax110 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    I’m surprised Sheldon Shithouse didn’t ask about Barrs HS yearbook.

  26. patti says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Sorry Clowns….I won’t be there

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      I’d say it was pretty darn decent of him to give them a day’s notice.
      He could have just as easily not said anything and simply not showed up tomorrow.
      And there they’d be, all dressed up with no place to go.
      Ha, Ha.

    • FPCHmom says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      I can’t stand Ben Shapiro, but this made me laugh.

      • Daniel says:
        May 1, 2019 at 6:47 pm

        Ben Shapiro is more irreparable than Glen Beck and I wrote him off and his cheetos stunt long ago but he appears to have come around. But Shapiro? He has displayed his own morality, principles and standards to attack MAGA candidates and Trump. There’s no coming back from that when he invariably has very strong set of arguments for most things and then resorts to ‘feelings’ when going after Trump and MAGA people.

        And because Klavan is part of this crew (as far as I know) he is written off as well. Sad. I like Klavan. But I won’t get Shapiro my views.

  27. Heika says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Blimey, this is one or the more exciting hearings in a long time. Barr is a leader, that is clear. ‘Can we have those notes?’
    NO…

  28. Blue Moon says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Graham just said he considers this OVER. He is not calling Mueller to testify.

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      It’s not over until we say it’s over. Drag his ass in to testify. I’ve had enough of his chickenshit behind-the scenes moves.

    • thedoc00 says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      Your comment is not correct and that is important. Graham said Mueller does not have to testify if Mueller does not plan to dispute Barr’s testimony or conclusions. That full statement is key as it challenges Mueller to put up or shut up.

  29. Cmcallm says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    How can “Da Nang Dick” even utter the word credibility with a straight face or reside on this committee! ‘As I went to Da Nang, bullets left and right. My friends going down.’” Blumenthal, who was running for the U.S. Senate, apologized in 2010 for misrepresenting his service, telling reporters: “On a few occasions I have misspoken about my service and I regret that, and I will take full responsibility.” I may have misspoken?! How about “stolen honor”?! Never forget how he treated Kavanaugh! Never! What a disgrace!

    • Carson Napier says:
      May 1, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
      Parlez-vous
      Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
      Parlez-vous
      The son-of-a-gun was never there!
      Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.

  30. Carson Napier says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    It may have been spying, but it wasn’t spying-spying. Just like something can be rape, but not rape-rape.
    – Whoopi Goldberg

  31. Ace of Space says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    When will Barr announce that the FISA warrants against Carter Page were completely bogus and false and lying! Carter Page has worked for and with the FBI and even CIA or other intelligence agencies for all these years and was involved in the 2013 case to nab Russian diplomat spies! They were arrested and prosecuted and he was the Undercover Male-1 Employee with FBI who secretly recorded the Russian spies! He was never charged as a spy nor was he brought up as a traitor or spy in the Mueller report! So the FBI used him to get warrant to spy on Trump campaign! He was their fallguy and patsy! This needs to come out and then the whole FISA warrant search is bogus lie! Proves the FBI and DOJ and Obama Administration was using the FISA to get dirt on Trump any dirt they can! Well it backfired and they got caught! Carter Page is and was never a Russian asset against the USA he was an FBI informant working with USA to nail Russians! You cannot get a warrant on somebody that works for you, claiming they are against you when you are on their payroll! GEESH!

  32. Carrie says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    It’s like Barr said. This is his baby, so all these Senators better back the f&$!! off. As for the Anaconda questioning Barr and trying hard to put the squeeze on Barr, he failed when Barr escaped his grasp by denying him the memorialized notes of the phone call with Mueller 😂Boy Barr knew how to set that up by having “multiple ” witnesses to the call and putting it on speaker. Barr is ready for the takedown!

  33. Palmettoman says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    I’m scratching my head wondering how can a president obstruct an investigation by simply telling someone to fire Mueller, but not making it actually happen?

    If my dog is barking and I say “I’m going to shoot that dog if he doesn’t shut-up”, but not actually do it…have I committed a crime???

    That is essentially what the dems were so upset about today…they are trying to convict only the intent without the action.

    They hung their hats on the obstruction angle long ago since they knew there was no collusion. They are grasping at anything to try and make that stick. Bunch a FOOLS.

  34. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    The “notorious” Crist questioning of Barr about reports from “Mueller’s team” of dissatisfaction with Barr’s summary

