Senator Whitehouse -vs- AG Barr Debating the Word “Spy”…

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), asks Attorney General William Barr during the committee hearing about the content of the Mueller letter dated March 27, 2019 (provided below) which was leaked to the Washington Post and New York Times by Mueller officials.
Additionally, Whitehouse then goes on to debate the term “spy” with the Attorney General.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 15 people
Congress’ argument is with the MSM press, not Atty Gen Barr.
And, did someone switch name plates between Hirono and Da Nang Dick? 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The angle on the semi-circular table gives the impression that the name plates are not in the right place, but they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True “but what difference does it make”! All I heard was different tone assholes making noise….
PS: you know I’m right narrator
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminded me of blazing saddles during the bean scene.
LikeLike
I know! They were just reading hastily (and poorly) scripted talking points that their junior super-sleuth staff cobbled together from leaked information and breathless media “sources”.
It was a very bad day for the Dems. Mazie Hirono takes the gold medal for most insipid, vulgar, semi-literate, slanderous bitch, and Helium Heels Harris takes the silver for being her usual slutty, snarky “make me trend, baby!” self, and Dick Blumenthal the bronze medal for getting verbally slapped upside the head by Barr so many times without drooling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Da Nang Dick not only identifies as a Vietnam war hero (and this from an Army vet 1986-94 is particularly why I LOATHE him with every fiber of my being – thanks for your service Dick{head} but Stolen Valor earns my PERMANENT enmity) but today thought he’d disguise himself as lunatic Hirono – he’s a democrat, normal standards of Basic Human Decency don’t apply. What a total sh*tshow this was today but establishment GOPe history or not, it would seem Barr is definitely holding his own. He reminds of an especially irritated elementary school teacher – the jackals keep throwing everything they have at him while he patiently and methodically shreds every single talking (screeching?) point. Hardee-har.
LikeLike
C’mon Whitehouth, thay “Thuffering Thuccotath” just one time. I’ll donate a dollar to your neverending re-election(s).
LikeLike
Blumenthal – May we have those notes?
AG Barr – NO.
Blumenthal – Why not?
AG Barr – Why should you have them?
That’s the way it’s DONE.
Badda BING – Badda BOOM – Badda BARR… LOL
LikeLiked by 16 people
I rather like the cut of this man Barr’s jib.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Marygrace
I’m really starting to love this guy .-)
LikeLike
Maybe the notes are now evidence in an ongoing investigation lol. Barr Is not having much love for Muller.
LikeLike
Guantanamo Bay Commander Relieved from Duty
Politics
7Dnews London
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 16:23 GMT
The commander of Guantanamo Bay has been relieved of his duties at the facility, located in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.The reason provided by military officials is that there has been a loss of confidence regarding his ability to command.
US Southern Command issued a statement on Saturday, April 27th, in which it said Navy Rear Admiral John Ring was relieved from duty. The facility’s deputy commander, Army Brigadier General John Hussey, has been appointed acting commander.
The commander of Southern Command, US Navy Admiral Craig Faller, relieved Ring of his command. According to AP, the statement indicated that the change in leadership, “will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO.”
Currently, there are some 40 prisoners being held at the facility. At its peak, in mid-2003, it held nearly 700. guys a lawyer
BG Hussey’s civilian education includes: a baccalaureate degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College. He has also earned four Masters Degrees to include a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. BG Hussey has published numerous articles concerning detention operations & rule of law operations and is presently a Ph. D candidate in Criminal Justice Policy, Oversight & Administration.
LikeLike
Blumenthal: “Can we have the notes that memorialized your conversation with Robert Mueller?”
Barr: “No.”
Blumenthal: “!!! Why not?”
Barr: (shrugs)
Graham: “And that concludes our hearing!”
That was a golden moment.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Graham’s timing was priceless! Blumenidiot was left still trying to digest Barr’s flat out rejection of his request for notes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That made my day too. Poor blumenthal (aka the shrunken head), didn’t know what to do..
LikeLike
Imagine if Rosenstein had still been in charge of this mess. Trump was smart to appoint Whitaker temporarily, and then put Barr into position. Very very smart.
LikeLiked by 11 people
✅ agree . But, but, what about our predicate “BlameRussia” for everything? 👀🗯🆘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Here is a very good article explaining why and how it came about.
https://humanevents.com/2019/05/01/checkmate/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fantastic article! And I also read the Barr letter of June 2018 arguing the meaning of 1512(c)(2). He put togther an awesome legal work product. It explains Mueller’s (Weismann’s) attempt at stretching the law, and it also exposes Rosenstein as a black hat by not stopping Mueller’s attempt to use 1512(c)(2) based on Barr’s superior legal evidence.
A Must read for everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!! Fascinating. Explains so much about how slowly everything seemed to move. Will Chamberlain is impressive.
LikeLike
For the Dims, it’s all about damage control in preparation for the impending storm, and damage control means trashing Barr as much as possible. This is because it will be Mr. Barr who will be at the center of the investigations and prosecutions of Comey, Brennan, Rice, Strzok, Page, and others. The Dims want, with the help of the complicit media, to diminish Barr’s credibility. It’s the only defense they have against the coming storm.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly. They know he won’t recuse himself like Sessions did – did what they told him to do!
LikeLike
iconoclast, and sadly for them it ain’t working. The more they push, they more they lose but are sooo into themselves they can’t see reality. I love how the AG responds about the call. That should did not go over well but truly why did they even think he would give them that call’s notes. Hey, Blumenthal is noted for lying so I guess he sees everyone lying just he has. I wonder how many of the democrats in the Senate are pulling their hair at this point as they are going nowhere.
LikeLike
Sheldon Whitehouse is not all that bright. As long as our side is debating the meaning whether his side SPIED on the President of the United States, we are WINNING!
LikeLiked by 5 people
obert H. Jackson
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, appointed by President Truman to serve as United States Chief of Counsel to prosecute Nazi war criminals, delivers his opening statement to the four-nation International Military Tribunal (IMT) at Nuremberg on November 21, 1945.
Nuremberg Trial Timeline – Robert H Jackson Center
https://www.roberthjackson.org/nuremberg-timeline/
LikeLike
All I saw today was desperation, panic and complete ugliness from the left. There’s no way they aren’t bleeding voters at this point.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…and that smugness. I will enjoy seeing them pay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t underestimate the vast number of low information voters who don’t pay attention and just vote Democrat. Pretty much every urban area is now a Dem voting machine.
We need to fight hard for 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
so what else is new? In Philly 110% of the voting electorate shows up in many precincts with not a single Republican vote cast.
LikeLike
That’s right, remember Romney got 0 votes in Philly.
LikeLike
Your supposition prefers The Left is a) intellectually honest and b) sees their conflict here. I don’t presume this is true based on the DEMS I know. Sad to say. And since The Left is bringing in their voters via their Southern Border intentional leakage, what you raise is a very serious matter for our Country!
LikeLike
Senator Whitehouse is one of those unfortunate individuals where if brains were dynamite, he could not blow his nose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is nothing worse than an idiot who is also a jackass, and whitehouse is both.
LikeLike
Da Nang Dick: “May we have those notes?”
Atty Gen Barr: “No.”
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
We also saw the wisdom of Barr keeping Rosenstein in place until now during the testimony. He forced the resistance to diss Rosenstein, as well. Hope Rosie noted how quickly his team (Team Resist) was ready to turn on him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“A bit snitty”.; 🤣
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
With friends like Mueller who needs enemy’s. The fact that Mueller didn’t call Barr to discuss this is very telling. Barr knows Mueller was setting him up and laying down a paper trail. Mueller (Weissman probably wrote the letter) didn’t expect Barr to unredact everything he could- and PTrump didn’t request executive privilege. Barr end runes. Mueller by releasing so much unredacted. Mueller doesn’t respect the law, constitution- or even his friend Barr. Mueller is a sick sociopath/voyeur.
LikeLiked by 5 people
On a scale of 1 to 10, I don’t know how godawful Mueller really is but pretty bad I suspect. However, I do think he is still working 100% with the democrats to get Trump and he is just keeping his powder dry for now.
The way he did not completely exonerate Trump from obstruction after 2 years and all that money tells me the fix was in. It’s like we hired a guy to add a room onto our house and he left the roof off but claimed he completed the job.
He is the skunk at High Tea in my book.
LikeLike
Mueller was hired to help cover up the crimes of the Democrats and lay an impeachment trap. They thought they would find dirt. Then they thought they could bait PDJT into obstruction. PDJT is too smart for them. So now they have to cry cover up and destroy the messenger. Pretty soon yet will resort to even more bald faced lying.
This is the same strategy they use over and over and over again. They have simply become more flagrant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You nailed it.
LikeLike
All the joint church going and Bible study doesn’t seem to hold much water anymore, does it?
LikeLike
That’s what we pay this assh%le to do?….Barr is one tolerant guy.
LikeLike
He sure is, Bob. Hard to decide which of these despicable sub-humans is the worst. It’s a race to the bottom.
Meanwhile, back in MAGAland,
LikeLike
Oooops…. Back in MAGAland, things are looking pretty damn positive.
LikeLike
Is that sort of tolerance a strength? I don’t know. We’ve been tolerating a lot for a long time. A voice inside me says, “enough.” Long past enough.
LikeLike
Yeah, that was ridiculous. Spying is spying. They want to dumb it down and pretend it didn’t happen. Sorry, NOT, the toothpaste is outta’ the tube.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their focus group testing suggests the word spy will not go over well and they would prefer a different word to describe their crimes.
It will all come out and I suspect right before the elections and it will implicate a LOT of people running for office.
To top that off, Biden is going to have a very difficult time running for president when he has this video of him bragging that he got some Ukranian prosecutor fired because he was going after his son and was using his influence to stop money from coming to Ukraine if it continued.
That’s MASSIVE corruption and the last thing an elected official wants to be associated with during an election.
So criminal conduct and corruption all around. They are in damage control and they aren’t able to control it very well at the moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I’m enjoying every minute of it.
#WinningNotTiredYet
LikeLike
They rarely discuss spy-gate. Even here it’s only about the word and not about them attacking him for investigating “spying”.
They really fear taking spygate head on trying to disprove parts of it. Even the media doesn’t try to slander the allegations.
It’s weird. Some of them are probably not involved but still don’t touch.
LikeLike
While we’re debating the meaning of words ask the good Senator if he’s familiar with the term “quisling”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FITTON: THIS IS WHAT HEAVY LIFTING LOOKS LIKE: Judicial Watch Has Filed 43 Federal Lawsuits On Deep State Targeting of President Trump.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-this-is-what-heavy-lifting-looks-like-judicial-watch-has-filed-43-federal-lawsuits-on-deep-state-targeting-of-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The words is getting out, Sundance. We all know Mike Rogers is the key to this whole thing. This is an article by MIKE HUCKABEE from Monday.
https://stream.org/important-weekend-reading-mike-rogers-and-obama-era-fisa-abuse/
“As I thought, then-National Security Agency Director Rogers appears to have been the person who briefed President-elect Trump on the surveillance being conducted at Trump Tower. On November 17, 2016, Rogers went there to meet with Trump — without informing his boss, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. On that same day, the Trump transition team abruptly announced they were leaving Trump Tower and moving their operations to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.“
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not that bright! He better come up with better staffers to write his questions. The 19 pages of the attachment were already in the full report for all to see. As stated, instead of releasing it piece-meal, he released it all at one time after they had made the appropriate redactions. The real issue is, who leaked this letter, as Barr stated (he had no idea) and why did Mueller have to write a letter in the first place and not just pick up the phone? Why? Because Mueller either didn’t formulate the letter, due the fact that the members of the special counsel did not like that their report had not been released and was being portrayed as a total vindication. The other 18 democrat attorneys working on the case didn’t like the summary of the conclusion of the report (not the summary of the report).
LikeLike
I’d play poker with any Democrat on that committee. I wouldn’t play poker with Barr.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You want a real constitutional crisis? Send some US Marshalls to arrest Barr. God, Dems are stupid.
LikeLike
The left KNOWS what they are guilty of doing in its entirety. They know the power and meaning of words as the public hears it. The word “spy” doesn’t do well in focus group testing, I imagine, and so they object to the word because they know they are guilty as hell. At some point I expect to hear “we plea guilty but we don’t want to call it spying.” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Barr wont show up for the house committee hearing tomorrow.
Why should he.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems tried to change the rules on him at the last minute.
Hope he doesn’t show up for the circus.
LikeLike
To let their staff ask questions. Stalin would be pleased with the dem party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. This is such a waste of his time and brilliant mind.
I hope he gets back to work on all of the upcoming indictments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Gateway Pundit has it correct, Barr is NOT showing up tomorrow:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/breaking-bill-barr-will-not-testify-before-house-judiciary-committee-thursday/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should he? They’re mental cases.
LikeLike
No, he’s not going. They will subpoena him. He will not respond. They will hold him in contempt (hey, just like Eric Holder!) Their next move is … what? Arrest him? They are toothless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems would have to refer it to the DOJ. Barr isn’t refusing to show- he’s refusing the terms. In the meantime things are moving fast- the IG report on the fisa is only a few weeks away.
LikeLike
Fun Ideas
-loyalty xo (like Harry Truman’s 9835) applied to all taxpayer funded positions.
-dhs national e-Verify for all new and existing employees.
-campaign donations restricted to voting pool.
-ability for POTUS to fire 10 Congress critters and 1 SCOTUS per term, with a federal employment permaban.
-all taxpayer funds distrbuted in the form of standard practices business contract law, including time, cost, and milestones, bidded out to the private sector.
-NRA and Eagle Scout PE track added to education requirements. Free commemorative AR plus one year of ammo and range time for top scorers.
LikeLike
I’m surprised Sheldon Shithouse didn’t ask about Barrs HS yearbook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry Clowns….I won’t be there
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d say it was pretty darn decent of him to give them a day’s notice.
He could have just as easily not said anything and simply not showed up tomorrow.
And there they’d be, all dressed up with no place to go.
Ha, Ha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He could have gone Muller style and wrote a letter and leaked it to the press lol.
LikeLike
I can’t stand Ben Shapiro, but this made me laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben Shapiro is more irreparable than Glen Beck and I wrote him off and his cheetos stunt long ago but he appears to have come around. But Shapiro? He has displayed his own morality, principles and standards to attack MAGA candidates and Trump. There’s no coming back from that when he invariably has very strong set of arguments for most things and then resorts to ‘feelings’ when going after Trump and MAGA people.
And because Klavan is part of this crew (as far as I know) he is written off as well. Sad. I like Klavan. But I won’t get Shapiro my views.
LikeLike
Blimey, this is one or the more exciting hearings in a long time. Barr is a leader, that is clear. ‘Can we have those notes?’
NO…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham just said he considers this OVER. He is not calling Mueller to testify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not over until we say it’s over. Drag his ass in to testify. I’ve had enough of his chickenshit behind-the scenes moves.
LikeLike
Your comment is not correct and that is important. Graham said Mueller does not have to testify if Mueller does not plan to dispute Barr’s testimony or conclusions. That full statement is key as it challenges Mueller to put up or shut up.
LikeLike
How can “Da Nang Dick” even utter the word credibility with a straight face or reside on this committee! ‘As I went to Da Nang, bullets left and right. My friends going down.’” Blumenthal, who was running for the U.S. Senate, apologized in 2010 for misrepresenting his service, telling reporters: “On a few occasions I have misspoken about my service and I regret that, and I will take full responsibility.” I may have misspoken?! How about “stolen honor”?! Never forget how he treated Kavanaugh! Never! What a disgrace!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
The son-of-a-gun was never there!
Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.
LikeLike
It may have been spying, but it wasn’t spying-spying. Just like something can be rape, but not rape-rape.
– Whoopi Goldberg
LikeLiked by 1 person
Similarly, a fine article defing coup d’etat.https://humanevents.com/2019/05/01/yes-there-was-an-attempted-coup-against-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice article but woefully short on the true origins, the spying and setup of Papadopoulos and Page with U.S. I.C.-friendly human assets sent OCONUS to plant dirty info on their targets. Also short of background on the preceding FISA abuses by contractors etc.
LikeLike
When will Barr announce that the FISA warrants against Carter Page were completely bogus and false and lying! Carter Page has worked for and with the FBI and even CIA or other intelligence agencies for all these years and was involved in the 2013 case to nab Russian diplomat spies! They were arrested and prosecuted and he was the Undercover Male-1 Employee with FBI who secretly recorded the Russian spies! He was never charged as a spy nor was he brought up as a traitor or spy in the Mueller report! So the FBI used him to get warrant to spy on Trump campaign! He was their fallguy and patsy! This needs to come out and then the whole FISA warrant search is bogus lie! Proves the FBI and DOJ and Obama Administration was using the FISA to get dirt on Trump any dirt they can! Well it backfired and they got caught! Carter Page is and was never a Russian asset against the USA he was an FBI informant working with USA to nail Russians! You cannot get a warrant on somebody that works for you, claiming they are against you when you are on their payroll! GEESH!
LikeLike
It’s like Barr said. This is his baby, so all these Senators better back the f&$!! off. As for the Anaconda questioning Barr and trying hard to put the squeeze on Barr, he failed when Barr escaped his grasp by denying him the memorialized notes of the phone call with Mueller 😂Boy Barr knew how to set that up by having “multiple ” witnesses to the call and putting it on speaker. Barr is ready for the takedown!
LikeLike
I’m scratching my head wondering how can a president obstruct an investigation by simply telling someone to fire Mueller, but not making it actually happen?
If my dog is barking and I say “I’m going to shoot that dog if he doesn’t shut-up”, but not actually do it…have I committed a crime???
That is essentially what the dems were so upset about today…they are trying to convict only the intent without the action.
They hung their hats on the obstruction angle long ago since they knew there was no collusion. They are grasping at anything to try and make that stick. Bunch a FOOLS.
LikeLike
The “notorious” Crist questioning of Barr about reports from “Mueller’s team” of dissatisfaction with Barr’s summary
LikeLike