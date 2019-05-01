Senator Grassley Questions AG Barr on Predicate of Steele Dossier and Mueller Team Leaks…

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, follows up on his letter to AG William Barr questioning whether the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election should have looked into whether Fusion-GPS and the Ohr/Steele dossier was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Additionally, Grassley asked about the “culture of DOJ and FBI leaking to media” as outlined in the previous inspector general report (June 2018); in answering that question AG William Barr says “we have multiple criminal leak investigations underway”.

Keep in mind… Recently Buzzfeed opened a can-of-worms, which is currently being ignored by MSM, when Buzzfeed openly published accounts of the Mueller team giving their reporters copies of FBI notes during the investigation. [Details Here]

This Buzzfeed admission was/is stunning…. I don’t even think Buzzfeed realized what they were admitting to. It’s in these paragraphs (emphasis mine):

(Buzzfeed) […] I’d also like to share an accounting of how we came to our characterization, to give our audience and people who reasonably raised questions about our reporting as much information as possible about how the story came to be. Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.

In those notes, one law enforcement source wrote that “DJT personally asked Cohen to say negotiations ended in January and White House counsel office knew Cohen would give false testimony to Congress. Sanctioned by DJT. Joint lawyer team reviewed letter Cohen sent to SSCI about his testimony about Trump Tower moscow, et al, knowing it contained lies.” The law enforcement source also wrote: “Cohen told OSC” — the Office of Special Counsel — “he was asked to lie by DJT/DJT Jr., lawyers.” At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release. (read more)

Do you realize what Buzzfeed is saying right there?

The Mueller investigative team gave copies of FBI notes (investigative notes) to Buzzfeed news !!

Notice the use of the plural “reporters“; specifically the way “reporters” is used in the paragraph, infers that multiple media outlets were given the same FBI leaked documents.

