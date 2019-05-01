Senator Grassley Questions AG Barr on Predicate of Steele Dossier and Mueller Team Leaks…

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, follows up on his letter to AG William Barr questioning whether the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election should have looked into whether Fusion-GPS and the Ohr/Steele dossier was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Additionally, Grassley asked about the “culture of DOJ and FBI leaking to media” as outlined in the previous inspector general report (June 2018); in answering that question AG William Barr says “we have multiple criminal leak investigations underway”.
.
Keep in mind… Recently Buzzfeed opened a can-of-worms, which is currently being ignored by MSM, when Buzzfeed openly published accounts of the Mueller team giving their reporters copies of FBI notes during the investigation. [Details Here]
This Buzzfeed admission was/is stunning…. I don’t even think Buzzfeed realized what they were admitting to. It’s in these paragraphs (emphasis mine):
(Buzzfeed) […] I’d also like to share an accounting of how we came to our characterization, to give our audience and people who reasonably raised questions about our reporting as much information as possible about how the story came to be.
Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.
In those notes, one law enforcement source wrote that “DJT personally asked Cohen to say negotiations ended in January and White House counsel office knew Cohen would give false testimony to Congress. Sanctioned by DJT. Joint lawyer team reviewed letter Cohen sent to SSCI about his testimony about Trump Tower moscow, et al, knowing it contained lies.”
The law enforcement source also wrote: “Cohen told OSC” — the Office of Special Counsel — “he was asked to lie by DJT/DJT Jr., lawyers.”
At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release. (read more)
Do you realize what Buzzfeed is saying right there?
The Mueller investigative team gave copies of FBI notes (investigative notes) to Buzzfeed news !!
Notice the use of the plural “reporters“; specifically the way “reporters” is used in the paragraph, infers that multiple media outlets were given the same FBI leaked documents.
I’m beyond ready for leakers to be punished no matter which ‘side’ they are trying to help. They are making it impossible for law enforcement to effectively do their jobs, then they complain about the outcome.
LikeLiked by 14 people
What makes it more difficult now than ever to catch leakers is how efficiently the information is stored and concealed, and how readily it can be passed from one place to another.
Just imagine how many electronic copies of the full and unredacted report (with supporting documentation) reside on flash drives within the DOJ/FBI?
I wonder if every member of the Mueller team got their own copy as a parting gift?
LikeLiked by 6 people
After today, if Barr wasn’t already highly motivated to investigate the corruption in the Obama FBI and DOJ — that extended into the Trump Administration— he is now.
LikeLiked by 16 people
He doesn’t seem like a guy who has any tolerance or patience for people trying to bully him into doing something that is patently false
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect that the SDNY team of Preet Bahrara acolytes, then headed by Robert Khuzami, may have been the source of the leak. I understand this rogue operation was Mueller 2, so to speak, but it was separate.
LikeLike
that would be a great way to start going after them. They’re clearly a hostile, partisan organization and a shot over the bow is likely necessary to keep them from screwing with anyone who has ever met President Trump
LikeLike
I’m worried about Barr’s praise for Wray and Barr’s statement that most of the offenders are gone.
LikeLike
Other than the fact that he is correct, MOST (not all) of the conspirators, in fact, “are gone” from their jobs, that statement could suggest that Barr does not intend to pursue the ones who “are gone” for any criminal prosecutions. But he did not make any statements to confirm that as a fact.
LikeLike
Barr also said that the investigations into all of this is/was hampered by Mueller and Horowitz.
The truth will come out.
LikeLike
I thought OIG Report #1 said there were potentially 50 FBI leakers, and it could reach 100?
Wray effectively chose to do nothing, which means the culture of corruption will continue.
Could Barr revisit that Millennial non-punishment?
LikeLike
If it is within the statute of limitations for the crimes, he can investigate anything. Right now his priorities seem to be the 12-18 cases that were mentioned but given his large workforce (somewhere around 375, from a previous statement by AG Jeff Sessions) he could be working a lot of cases simultaneously.
LikeLike
24 people from upper FBI/DOJ are gone. Wray and Sessions signed off on that housecleaning——
LikeLike
Barr praised Wray because Wray is doing what Barr tells him to do. Wray knows Mueller’s integrity took a hit today. Wray was a yes man with Comey and Mueller on the Ashcroft thing. Wray knows what Comey did. Wray will still act like an recalcitrant teenager- but will do what he’s told. Barr is personally delving into all the details and knows his way around the DOJ, FBI and IC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Marc Antony reminded the mob that Brutus was an honorable man…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr didn’t go very far into the weeds, simply stating it’s being investigated. Digenova has insinuated that when Barr said he would “look into spying” that it meant he was already investigating it.
Another point, the braindead Dems kept reiterating that the Trump investigation began after the Papadopoulos/Downer incident, and Barr appeared to seem like that assertion was dubious. Also, at the end Barr showed his frustration with Muleheads leaked memo about Barr not putting out the 19 politcally charged summaries. Calling it sneaky or something to that effect. Barr needs to crush this coup now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes – I heard Barr refer to the July 31 start date as the ‘accepted’ date or similar. As in – this is the date everyone says but I have reason to believe that is not the ACTUAL date.
I think Cruz did an excellent job of revealing the gamesmanship behind the release of that Mueller letter and the foolishness of claims that Barr was withholding something that had been released along with much more information.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed, Cruz laid bare the truth, it was excellent.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suspect Mueller (Weissman) thought Barr was going to redact a lot. Then the Dems could use the imaginations to claim Barr was covering up. Barr made a great decision not redacting and PTrump decided not to exercise whitehouse exemptions.
The Dems look like nasty activists asking for impeachment of Barr. He could go down as one of our best AG’s in the history of our country- his unflappable demeanor is fun to watch – the Dems want to bait him to explode so bad and Barr doesn’t take the bait. This is nasty just like what they did to kavenaugh.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Shhhh, let ‘them keep up the clown show. Only the severe nutcase resistance are going to like it. The overwhelming majority of voters wanna move on.
LikeLike
FireFly, and Barr’s use of color-coding the reasons for redaction provided a further level of transparency. In sunlight the cockroaches have no one to blame but themselves.
LikeLike
the reason they keep trying to pin the start of the investigation on the George P incident, is the FBI/CIA/NSA probably started much earlier at the direction of the Obama administration (with NO supporting predicate.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Barr say something, at one point, about not being sure July, 2016 being the starting point ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
LikeLike
yup.
LikeLike
Senator Lee asked about whether the investigation was started July 31st, 2016.
“After a foreign government contacted the FBI, about comments made by George Papadopoulos. … Is that accurate? “
Barr: “That is the account given in the past how this got going”.
But clearly it was not. And Barr hints that he knows.
That information did NOT come via official Australian Government or Five Eye channels. It was NOT an official intelligence product. Instead it came to the FBI via the State Department, not via Five Eye intelligence or similar.
And those comments had NOT been made to Downer on May 10th, but instead to Erica Thompson on May 6th, at least according to her recollection, weeks later. Hence the Mueller report states that the comments had been made on May 6th, not May 10th as has been reported earlier. It is so nice that the full detailed report came out, hence we can now find and point to such misleading statements.
And Erica Thompson did not file any official report on (say) May 7th, instead she told someone from the USA embassy in Londen, WEEKS LATER, about what her recollection was (prompted by the publication about the alleged hacking of the DNC servers on June 14th/15th in the WaPo).
That was why the information then went to the FBI only via the State Department in DC.
Downer did file an official report to the Australian government on May 11th, but that did not contain the report on comments by Papadopoulos about emails (surprise !, also explains why that one is still redacted :O)
For the clueless: That is NOT a sufficient predicate to spy on a candidate for the Presidency of the United States nor his campaign. That is a not sufficient predicate for ANY investigation to be opened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr knows about Ukraine & according to an Italian newspaper, has already opened an investigation into Hillary & Ukraine. Barr is going places that our media is not reporting on.
LikeLike
He called it snitty. Isn’t that just a lovely word used in this context?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if he wonders if Mueller is a friend. Friends don’t pull political backstabbing stunts on friends.
LikeLike
I can’t believe the behavior of the committee- yet they scrutinize the Presidents behavior all the time. They need to look in the mirror 💯. They will prolly summon Barr to multiple hearings to try and delay his media leaks investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure. If your INTENT is to take down President Trump, why stop at leaking to one newspaper?
QUESTION for Sundance, Ristvan, Sandra, legal beagles.
What possible consequences do reporters face? Are possible consequences only for publishing Classified material?
LikeLiked by 2 people
– like the pressitute ali watkins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the recipient is also on the hook –
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/798
once the media published they became part of the leak/transmission of classified information.
LikeLike
I would think (at least) once money/gifts/favors are given in exchange for classified info– it becomes a crime. Since it indicates the presstitute may have solicited specific classified material, a/o knew the illegality/risk involved– so felt need to compensate the gov leaker.
Just a guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just got here, been a busy day fighting computer glitches.
Your answer to reporter consequences is, VERY LITTLE (unfortunately).
SCOTUS decision in NYT v Sullivan said that, with respect to ‘public figures’ (by def PDJT, Barr, Comey, and such) the defamation(oral)/libel(written) standard was actual malice. Malice means knowingly publicizing a slanderous falsehood. Very hard to prove—and that was SCOTUS intent, to promote ‘freedom of the press’.
So, for example, reporting any leak from an admin source (even if grossly wrong) cannot be malicious—the reporter just relied on the source.
Maybe NYT v Sulllivan needs to be a bit trimmed in given Spygate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your answer is look at Julian Assange!
LikeLike
Barr the Honey Badger
LikeLiked by 6 people
Something to add to that collage with the wolverines: Barr the honey badger
LikeLike
I suggested in the last couple of weeks on Twitter he should be honeybarrger, it is catchy & it is catching on….
LikeLike
Those old iowa farm boys can surprise you sometimes. Sen grassley dident look like he was running the mop for the deep state. He kicked the mop bucket over & left a big mess for barr to clean up.
Its almost like the storm president trump told us about? Hmmm…
Maga. Kaga. 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
He didn’t kick it he tripped over it on the way to get Donahue’s next round of Tariff killing instructions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All i can figure was at least he brought it up. Point taken, chamber of commerce pond scum
LikeLike
Kane breaks today’s hearing down…all you need to know
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-dear-god-chuck-grassley-youre-killing-em/
LikeLike
Grassley puts the media right:
LikeLiked by 10 people
Suppose I was an FBI Agent and suppose I was a criminal, but I repeat myself.
LikeLike
Not a single one of the kabuki clowns in the Senate brought up the last paragraph of Mueller’s original appointment letter.
He had an obligation to investigate all of the related malfeasance that was subsequently discovered.
LikeLike
Unless it involves HRC or other D-jerseys, of course.
LikeLike
Barr did bring up Hillary working with Ukraine as an example of the Dems doing the same thing. The Senator tried to cut off Barr from fully responding why he didn’t find criminal violations against PTrump. This was obvious kabuki theatre- the Dems are playing politics even going so far as to smear Barr who is brilliant and doing his best to follow the law and explain his legal basis for everything he decided.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr is working on the Ukraine issue so Dems are going to get a surprise whether they want to hear it or not.
LikeLike
GA, wrong. I studied 28CFR600 carefully, and the original Rosenstein SC required under §600.4 commission letter. §600.4(3) does not mean what you assert. It means things like obstruction of justice relative to §600.4(1). And (1) was LIMITED to Trump/Russia only. NOT Clinton/Russia.
BTW, the Manafort and Flynn stuff is within original ‘official’ jurisdiction via §600.4(2).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I picked up on, like everyone here, not only what he said with respect to investigating leaks, but how he said it. I liked the tone and confidence. Just saying. It resonated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Barr is fully aware of the Buzzfeed leaks………and is thoroughly investigating them.
With all of this info that makes it to the public, how in the world does the RELEVANT info make it to Barr?
LikeLike
We know from his statements on air that Joe DiGenova respects and follows Sundance here in CTH and Jeff Carlson at The Markets Work. Since Joe appears to have good professional relationship with Barr, I would imagine that any revelations or discoveries noted herein would sooner or later make it to Barr’s ears or eyes via Joe D.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohen is not credible and his claims have no basis or weight with no evidence and makes claims about DJT lawyers knowledge of veracity of what Cohen wrote without any evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buzzfeed has zero priblems believing anything
Cohen said was the truth, even though Cohen has multiple times perjured himself.
The idiots at Buzzfeed are exemplary examples
of the pervasive stupidity in the media.
But thanks for helping identify leakers, even if the notes were false.
LikeLike
Since we know Joe DiGenova reads CTH and was the one that recommended Barr to PT, maybe it is time for Sundance to talk directly to Joe and feed him some of his analysis so they can cut to the chase and ensure that so many of the facts and evidence that Sundance has discovered gets directly into the hands of AG Barr quickly.
So Joe if you are reading today please consider emailing Sundance so you two can team up to save this Republic
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Muller Special Counsel became the Insurance Policy. They all knew the whole Russia thing was a hoax before Mueller even started.
If this is true, then it follows that the only reasons for the SC was to OBSTRUCT the Trump administration from getting anything done, and try to nail everyone on process crimes and obstruction. This is so glaringly apparent. Especially now in light of how the ‘Rats and their lapdog media are doubling down to keep the whole charade going on obstruction.
Why Russia? Well, Trump hasn’t met with Putin in two years. Who would benefit from having that relationship in a deep freeze? The Ukraine. There are a lot of noises surfacing on this lately. John Solomon has a scoop on the Ukrainian embassy that is supposed to come out this week
Who would also benefit? The Brits. Without the US running the Brit created “New World Order” the UK is nothing more than a secondary world power, if you can even call them that. That’s why the Brits got involved in the Russia hoax as well. From the 2018 report – House of Lords:
“The US Administration has taken a number of high-profile unilateral foreign policy decisions that are contrary to the interests of the United Kingdom. In particular, US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Iran nuclear deal and the UN Human Rights Council, and the imposition of trade tariffs on its allies, undermine efforts to tackle pressing global challenges of critical importance to the UK………Should President Trump win a second term, or a similar Administration succeed him, the damage to UK–US relations will be longer lasting……”
LikeLike
Barr’s testimony in total seems to indicate he believes the entire investigation was bogus:
The accusation of “collusion” and the resulting counterintelligence investigation was “anemic” and therefore the “obstruction” investigation was falsely predicated.
He clearly stated he was confused by Mueller’s claim that he “could not exonerate” (since the DOJ comes to binary conclusions) but he included Mueller’s wording about inability to exonerate in his Mar 24 summary of findings ANYWAY.
Note in the above exchange, Barr seems to imply that Mueller should have ended this investigation much sooner as he, had no clear indication of “obstruction” and should have “pulled up”
Looking more and more like Barr may just be the real deal.
LikeLike
Isn’t that very odd, that when you are tasked to investigate a crime, you do not verify the allegations made which started the investigation? Barr indicated that he thought that Mueller may have considered that outside of his scope, but how can that be? Surely that is scquarly inside his scope. If so why didn’t he investigate this like the dossier (or the validity of Erica Thompson claims) and/or why didn’t he report on the results of such an investigation?
LikeLike
Simple. Read the SC regs at 28CFR600. Then read Rosensteins original SC Mueller commission letter per §600.4. Legal setup, all within carefully constructed ‘lanes’ to exclude all the important stuff and just target PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr shouldn’t forget the CNN camera crew and Washington DC based CNN reporter were standing outside Roger Stone’s waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale at 4am hours before the FBI arrived to arrest him. Weissman’s name and email Metadata were in the leaked document in spite of which Mueller’s prosecutors told the judge in a follow up hearing on the leak that no one from Mueller’s staff violated the judge’s order sealing the indictment and arrest warrant.
LikeLike
Oh dear god, Chuck Grassley… You just murdered the media and walked away… – CITIZEN FREE PRESS
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-dear-god-chuck-grassley-youre-killing-em/
“Here’s where we are. The Democrats and you folks in the media are not concerned about the report. I think you’re concerned about the results weren’t what you expected. And I think we’re finding out that everybody was sold a bunch of snake oil, and now the jig is up!” – Grassley
LikeLike