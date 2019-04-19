Rank and Vile – Absolute Proof Mueller FBI Investigators Leaked Investigative Documents to Media…

Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !!
There has been a widespread media claim for two years that Robert Mueller’s special counsel team never leaked. However, today, while entirely obfuscating the lede aspect to their admission/story, Buzzfeed News outlines how FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller’s team actually leaked documents from their investigation to the media.
This admission is stunning…. I don’t even think Buzzfeed realizes what they are admitting to here. It’s in these paragraphs (emphasis mine):
(Buzzfeed) […] I’d also like to share an accounting of how we came to our characterization, to give our audience and people who reasonably raised questions about our reporting as much information as possible about how the story came to be.
Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.
In those notes, one law enforcement source wrote that “DJT personally asked Cohen to say negotiations ended in January and White House counsel office knew Cohen would give false testimony to Congress. Sanctioned by DJT. Joint lawyer team reviewed letter Cohen sent to SSCI about his testimony about Trump Tower moscow, et al, knowing it contained lies.”
The law enforcement source also wrote: “Cohen told OSC” — the Office of Special Counsel — “he was asked to lie by DJT/DJT Jr., lawyers.”
At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release. (read more)
Do you realize what Buzzfeed is saying right there?
The FBI gave copies of their FD-302 reports (investigative notes) to Buzfeed news !!
Notice the use of the plural “reporters“; specifically the way “reporters” is used in the paragraph, infers that multiple media outlets were given the same FBI leaked documents.
Tell me again about the honorable “rank and file”… I digress.
The lead investigative member of the FBI for Robert Mueller was FBI Special Agent David Archey. Presumably, according to the narrative, Special Agent Archey took over after it was determined the text-message evidence of Pete Strzok’s political bias was a taint upon the investigative unit.
(outlined in FBI declarations about Comey Memos)
Mr. David W. Archey is currently the head of the FBI Richmond, VA field office.
It would appear Buzzfeed has inadvertently opened up a solid reason for yet another FBI internal investigation. Obviously, it would be a simple process for the FBI to look at who conducted the FBI interviews of Michael Cohen. This is not a complex puzzle.
Right there, staring everyone in the face, is direct and demonstrable evidence of two, yes plural, leakers in the FBI… Apparently the 2018 “bias training” espoused by FBI Director Christopher Wray did not include these two agents.
Do you think anyone else will catch this?… or do anything about this?
Here’s a reference point to help answer that question [From 2018]
[LINK]
Any questions?
I hope America’s Last Great Hope A/G Barr didn’t release a wide Yawn when he was informed about Buzzfeed’s leaker revelation. I hope he first reamed out Wray for the failure of his ludicrous “bias training program” and then demanded he discover the leaker(s) names before next Friday. Assuming it is an FBI Leak and not a DOJ/SDNY leak.
Barr should also invite Mark Levin to the Press Conference when the A/G announces the arrest and indictment of the FBI leaker(s) When that duty is over, Mark can speak for the POTUS defense and unleash his anti Mueller report rant to the MSM. If only it was possible…
I don’t know what to think of Barr and his kind words for Rosenstein and Wray. Maybe it’s just cover so he doesn’t look so partisan until the hammer comes down on some of these incompetent fools? Also, what to make of Rosenstein in Barr’s press conference. Wow he looked weird like a cat who just ate the canary in front of it’s owner.
Could one of the attorneys present please help me out here. It is my understanding that attorneys are not allowed to speak disparagingly of each other in court. A similar code of conduct is apparent when watching the Republican legislators who are attorneys while they are making floor speeches.
Am I correct, or off the mark?
TIA.
I don’t know why but I have a very strong feeling that Barr has no kind thoughts of Trump. There was just something in the way some of his answers were given at his confirmation that sounded like “I’m here to fix a problem for future presidents, not this one”. (My words, of course). However…if he can pull this off and put an end to this monumental BS he will be viewed as a hero too.
If he’s for the rule of law, I don’t care how much he likes or dislikes the president.
If I were Trump, I would fire Chris Wray tomorrow. The captain of a ship is responsible for his crew. If they have failures, it is the superior person’s fault for lack of proper training. Chris Wray has failed.
As long as he does his job I don;t
care if he like POTUS. HE is suppose
to be friends with Mueller yet he put
and end to that. I got the impression
that Barr is no push over or shrinking
violet..they are not dealing with Jeff
Sessions..
But where are the Repubs taking up
for AG Barr..and POTUS for that matter.
Barr doesn’t want to come off as being a personal attorney for PTrump. Barr made it clear he is looking at the law and the office of the President. This puts it on the record the legal basis of his decisions. This is a good thing – the left needs to understand Barr is playing it straight.
I’m not sure I would read too much into that considering the circumstances and optics. You have to consider how much heat Barr is getting from the press plus the calls for his removal for simply stating the findings of the special council.
I’m not a fan of putting a flower on a pig and calling it beautiful. But I’m not going to focus too much on words either, only actions. Sometimes you have to play nice.
Just look at R.R. during the press conference with Barr. He had the 1000-yard stare. There is only one way forward. I think Barr will get the job done.
Levin could also speak to a brick wall.
Tell Sundance that Q and anons knew about the FBI and Journalists crimes. FBI agents got benefits in various forms and journalists got leaks. Q gave us quite a bit of info on this topic including the specific journalists. But, Sundance doesn’t ‘believe’ in Q and the info Q drops.
I really hope the President will order the declassification and unredacted release of Appendices E and F.
Sorry, *Attachments E and F
Close enuff fur gubmint werk.
There were a ton of leaks, Trump estate taxes, … and on and on.
The only caution here is that just because FBI 302’s were leaked, doesn’t mean that the FBI agents on Mueller’s team were the leakers (not that I think they are pure) but Muellers partisan prosecutors are more likely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Team Mueller had a PR guy or press liaison or whatever who was said to appear to be a bit too friendly with the press. I wish I could remember his name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reassign every agent. Hire new agents
Reassignment possibilities…
High school hall monitors
Arctic polar bear protection
Sewage plant guards
Inner city gang mentors
Maxine Waters bathroom guard
Desert cactus protection act monitors
Louisiana swamp monitors
Arm rests for the “Keep Hillary Clinton Upright” Act
Turd detail in the Schiftholes of Seattle, Portland, SanFran and La
Governor of California.
Move all current FBI Headquarter personnel to a rented Headquarters “antibias, antileaking” Training Center in Gary, Indiana where firearms are not allowed. Restock the FBI Headquarters in DC with honest people. Honest people are the FBI Agents rejected for promotion by Wray, Comey, McCabe, Mewller and Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at agents who were fired or quit in the last ten years.
Quantico will have to be redone from the ground up also. That includes all agents in the training program now.
keep an eye on rep. Al Green of Houston…..
my contribution to the list
..or maybe contribute to keeping illegals from flooding across the southern border…..
Trump and Barr must get rid of the political hacks in the agency. Any hire or promotion from 2008 forward should be questioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will someone leak the unredacted August 2, 2017 Rosenstein to Mueller letter? Page 2 is a big black redaction box? Speaking of predicates, how can a Final Report be duly and contextually assessed when we have NO CLUE what the Report was (re)scoped with investigating? Moreover we got a peek at this letter only by accident via an coincident filing. There could be other bumps and nudges. Shucks, I’d like to know the formal parameters of Mueller’s investigation. Am I being persnickety?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After this news from Buzzfeed, the wait for the spy gate record might end sooner than it otherwise would have.
My point yesterday. FUBAR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
great minds an’ all that, WSB 😉
But, hey, Congressman Jerry Nadler said the special investigator’s report should be kept confidential………….way back in 1998, ha ha.
But now it’s a totally different story. He wants it fully unredacted and he wants it NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
they want access to the Grand Jury data to leak to their buds in the press to go kamikaze on. they also don’t want to be blamed for the leaks.
We want indictments!
Lots and lots of indictments!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please President Trump, “ Turn the tables”, We have been waiting far too long…Sincerely, We The People.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buzzfeed screwed up.
Karma served cold.
Thanks to Sundance and a few others, there is enough solid evidence to put every one of these scumbags in Supermax Prison for the rest of their miserable lives.
The question now is, who has the legal authority and power to do so before time runs out? Anyone who reads the articles and comments at the Tree House has known the truth for a very long time.
And Sundance is doing this with a limited budget and probably no staff to help him. Yet somehow he figured it all out, better than the FBI, CIA and every other spy agency in the intelligence community.
These scumbags including the “rank & file ” that Sean fetishizes about every night, are paid billions of dollars of taxpayer money to theoretically protect our Country. Yet all they seem to do is figure out ways to out-Gestapo one another and use their mighty power AGAINST American citizens and our duly elected leaders.
There must be a reckoning and soon. To paraphrase the illustrious Sidney Powell, all the Weissman report did was to throw meat scraps at the hyenas and jackals.
The whole “but I’m not talking about the rank and file” shtick never made LOGICAL sense, either. If the DOJ and just about every other federal agency has been infiltrated by leftists for the last (how many?) decades; and if the top three layers of leadership at the FBI is dominated by hardcore partisan leftists, who make the hiring and promotion decisions at the FBI, how is the rank and file there supposed to have come out mostly untainted by all that all-pervasive corruption?
Why should we be forced to feed and clothe them for the rest of their lives? Just execute the traitors.
Every day now my cold anger is red HOT!!!~ This is blatant in your face screw you by Mueller and the FBI/Weissman!!! Burn it down to the ground Mr. President and do not start over…the FBI cannot be saved! Let each state do their own investigations!
LikeLiked by 5 people
From Buzzfeed article:
‘At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release.’
Why would the leakers let BF release the information about the leaks?
That one has me scratching my head.
Is it some kind of veiled attempt to get the subject back in the headlines?
Every day a new revelation of the absolute unchecked arrogance of the Deep State…they are so smug and so confident that nothing will ever happen to them that they openly acknowledge clearly illegal actions. And all their friends in MSM either ignore their open confessions OR praise them them for violating every tenet of decent, fair, honest, ethical expectations, simply because it’s all “okay” when the target is Donald Trump!
If charges are not filed, and soon, we may as well say good-bye to our country! This kind of behavior cannot be allowed to stand unanswered!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, except that the Deep State/Uniparty/Democrats/leftists will rationalize such behavior against any non-leftist who is a threat to their agendas. In this case, the VSGPDJT is a very gifted and lethal threat, so the ever-changing and twisted rationalizations for their evil, corrupt, unethical, illegal activities are super-jumbo sized along with their super-jumbo sized hated and malevolence for this particular target.
But the left’s ability to rationalize anything and everything in the cause of “social justice” is ready-made to freeze and destroy anyone – including plebes – who is not down for the struggle.
Didn’t Buzzfeed’s head purveyor of crap, Ben Smith insist that his ” ‘reporters’ had seen the documents?”
Uh Oh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What are the chances that Ben was one of
“his reporters”?
A song dedication for Mr Journ O List:
Cue up Johnny Mathis.
Chances arrrrrr………
if you see a silly grin
it’s because I know that
you’re prison bound
My #coldanger grows with each passing day.
I ♥️.POTUS and his family AND his true supporters. I’m beyond ready to make this a country of law and order again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#MeToo!
#MeToo!
#MeToo!
MeThree x3.
Aww, maybe it’s time to look forward and put all this Democrat corruption behind us. I say unto you it’s time to let the healing begin. And, as with any healing, it begins with medicine. Strong Medicine.
Yes, it’s time to CURE THIS CANCER AND DESTROY EVERY EVIL CELL OF IT.
Here’s what the cancer cells look like:
Is Sarsour an honorary member of Congress or sumthin’?
Oh. Nevermind. I forgot that she is…
…feinchinastein…..
…Samantha Power….or whomever unmasked hundreds in her name…
I’m not a vengeful person. Of course, I would prefer to see all of the coup conspirators to get acquainted with a yard arm. But I am okay with “moving on” if they all agree to permanently move on to Venezuela. It’s a sacrifice I am willing to make in the interest of national healing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elizabeth Warren just urged impeachment. An impeachment trial would be a good time to release all the files on the uranium one, Hillary email “investigation”, Awan activities, Wolfe activities, Seth Rich files, DNC-podesta “investigation, the “clinton Foundation” investigation, the 85% illegal use of NSA files, and all files on members of congress. The “news media” would have to cover it !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have you noticed how Mz Warren is always at least a day and a half later than everyone else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You cannot impeach a President simply because you don’t like him and you’re GF didn’t win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
How much of this new revelation could have something to do with the release of the IG report in the next few months?
I think that release will tell us what our future will be once it’s out into the open.
To be honest… we need YET ANOTHER set of investigations to dig deep into Team Mueller and their actions vis-à-vis “The Probe”. I know… I know…
Sundance said: “[…] Buzzfeed has inadvertently opened up a solid reason for yet another FBI internal investigation.”
That’s it right there. FBI can’t help themselves from leaking. All manner of rule breaking and illegalities. We need further investigation into… The FBI. The whole organization deserves NO BENEFOT OF *ANY* DOUBT at this point. None. Zero. Nada. Zilch.
lol this is why the Deep State would rather write complete stories for the Media dunces,
Do you think anyone at Buzzfeed will get the Mifsud treatment for this “gaffe”? Mifsud might still be alive, but he was disappeared.
Those 302s are so subject to being written to fit the facts as desired instead of the facts as they are. Cohen denied – under oath – in front of Congress that neither President nor his team asked him to lie.
“Apparently the 2018 “bias training” espoused by FBI Director Christopher Wray did not include these two agents.”
Maybe Team Mueller threatened Christopher Wray with Obstruction Of Justice if he attempted to enforce his disruptive newfangled Policies And Procedures. Thinkin’ outside the box here.
I know, crazy talk. But come on… would you really be surprised?
Interesting.
The phrase “We identified numerous FBI employees” appears twice in the 568-page report; first in the Executive Summary, which sundance quotes here, and again in the main body at the end of Chapter 12, which closes with three similar but somewhat more condemnatory paragraphs. The attachment letters referenced are different as well. Also, a pair of footnotes.
I haven’t finished it yet (really just started) but it seems like all of Chapter Twelve reflects much more darkly on the persons involved than does the Executive Summary.
No one finds it odd that every time there is a leak where it seems like one of Trump’s people has “fingered” him… it ends up the story is false, but the ILLEGAL LEAK was REAL?
How if it was not with the intervention of almighty God did Donald Trump firstly become president and secondly survive for two years with the CIA, the FBI, foreign governments, the controlled media and the deep state all working to bring him down ????????????
The moral of this story is that our prayers really do make a difference. Please keep praying for our president and his family. Ask God to protect him from the pure evil that he is up against.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Question: Can a (non-US) 5eyes officer perform a 702 query? Or, would a non-US component have to make a discrete (and discreet) request through proper channels?
Anyone? Anyone?
THIS IS THE BOMB 💣 BOOM!! WOW!
HAPPY EASTER 🐣 PATRIOTS!
That right there is the smoking gun.
Standard practice requires absolute secrecy during investigations and grand jury empanelments and testimonies.
During a number of recent Administrations the FBI and DOJ have grown more superior and more arrogant towards ordinary citizens.
More recently,information that could be from FBI investigations appeared in the Press.
Since the Mueller investigation began, literally every tidbit negative to President Trump they obtained was immediately leaked to the Press.
Media’s ever more strident claim that Mueller’s team never leaked was cover for the evil FBI, DOJ and the Press performed.
Cohen who has been unmasked as a serial liar willing tell whatever lie his handlers demand or others pay?
Worthless testimony.
Worse, it is very likely the FBI already knew how worthless that testimony was.
This is seeding the clouds. Buzzfeed releases this
immediately after Barr’s testimony. Says that they
had it months ago. Are so eager to say Trump told
Cohen to lie that they flat forgot not to implicate
themselves on how they received classified information.
This was set up at that time, when they received the
leak. Along with the leak, they received instructions on
specifically WHEN the leak could be revealed. So that
when the new narrative was began, it would give validity
to the narrative that Barr and Trump are lying. That way
the impeachment parade can begin.
Hey, somebody wake up Huber to take a look at this.
I pray that Barr isnt a deep deep state op, playing the role of the good guy, only to put the screws to POTUS
Somebody is moonwalking a story back.
From the Daily Caller:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/19/buzzfeed-news-russia-cohen-explanation/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=atdailycaller
Here is one way to stop this Leaking crap. At present if a reporter is given information, even classified, the reporter can print it and is totally in the clear.
Change the laws, As with any Felony, knowledge of the crime being committed and not reported is a crime in and of itself. Why should a reporter be able to withhold knowledge of Espionage and use such information for political and monetary gain and not be charged with Misprision of a crime?
This needs to change.
Those were the hand written notes that served as evidence supporting formal FD-302 reports. This is very serious as the notes are considered underlying evidence. They are kept in an manila type envelope that attaches to the file back underneath the documents in the file.
I am confused. Didn’t Mueller’s office come out and say it was not accurate info that buzzfeed gave to the MSM about DJT telling Cohen to lie? Wasn’t that egg on the face of the liberal media when they all jumped On it saying that they now had evidence that Trump would be impeached? But then special counsel said not true?? But now you are saying it’s true????? Did I misread it?
