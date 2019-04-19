Rank and Vile – Absolute Proof Mueller FBI Investigators Leaked Investigative Documents to Media…

Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !!

There has been a widespread media claim for two years that Robert Mueller’s special counsel team never leaked. However, today, while entirely obfuscating the lede aspect to their admission/story, Buzzfeed News outlines how FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller’s team actually leaked documents from their investigation to the media.

This admission is stunning…. I don’t even think Buzzfeed realizes what they are admitting to here. It’s in these paragraphs (emphasis mine):

(Buzzfeed) […] I’d also like to share an accounting of how we came to our characterization, to give our audience and people who reasonably raised questions about our reporting as much information as possible about how the story came to be. Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.

In those notes, one law enforcement source wrote that “DJT personally asked Cohen to say negotiations ended in January and White House counsel office knew Cohen would give false testimony to Congress. Sanctioned by DJT. Joint lawyer team reviewed letter Cohen sent to SSCI about his testimony about Trump Tower moscow, et al, knowing it contained lies.” The law enforcement source also wrote: “Cohen told OSC” — the Office of Special Counsel — “he was asked to lie by DJT/DJT Jr., lawyers.” At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release. (read more)

Do you realize what Buzzfeed is saying right there?

The FBI gave copies of their FD-302 reports (investigative notes) to Buzfeed news !!

Notice the use of the plural “reporters“; specifically the way “reporters” is used in the paragraph, infers that multiple media outlets were given the same FBI leaked documents.

Tell me again about the honorable “rank and file”… I digress.

The lead investigative member of the FBI for Robert Mueller was FBI Special Agent David Archey. Presumably, according to the narrative, Special Agent Archey took over after it was determined the text-message evidence of Pete Strzok’s political bias was a taint upon the investigative unit.

(outlined in FBI declarations about Comey Memos)

Mr. David W. Archey is currently the head of the FBI Richmond, VA field office.

It would appear Buzzfeed has inadvertently opened up a solid reason for yet another FBI internal investigation. Obviously, it would be a simple process for the FBI to look at who conducted the FBI interviews of Michael Cohen. This is not a complex puzzle.

Right there, staring everyone in the face, is direct and demonstrable evidence of two, yes plural, leakers in the FBI… Apparently the 2018 “bias training” espoused by FBI Director Christopher Wray did not include these two agents.

Do you think anyone else will catch this?… or do anything about this?

Here’s a reference point to help answer that question [From 2018]

Any questions?

