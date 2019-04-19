Rank and Vile – Absolute Proof Mueller FBI Investigators Leaked Investigative Documents to Media…

Posted on April 19, 2019 by

Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !!

There has been a widespread media claim for two years that Robert Mueller’s special counsel team never leaked.  However, today, while entirely obfuscating the lede aspect to their admission/story, Buzzfeed News outlines how FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller’s team actually leaked documents from their investigation to the media.

This admission is stunning…. I don’t even think Buzzfeed realizes what they are admitting to here.  It’s in these paragraphs (emphasis mine):

(Buzzfeed) […] I’d also like to share an accounting of how we came to our characterization, to give our audience and people who reasonably raised questions about our reporting as much information as possible about how the story came to be.

Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.

In those notes, one law enforcement source wrote that “DJT personally asked Cohen to say negotiations ended in January and White House counsel office knew Cohen would give false testimony to Congress. Sanctioned by DJT. Joint lawyer team reviewed letter Cohen sent to SSCI about his testimony about Trump Tower moscow, et al, knowing it contained lies.”

The law enforcement source also wrote: “Cohen told OSC” — the Office of Special Counsel — “he was asked to lie by DJT/DJT Jr., lawyers.”

At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release. (read more)

Do you realize what Buzzfeed is saying right there?

The FBI gave copies of their FD-302 reports (investigative notes) to Buzfeed news !!

Notice the use of the plural “reporters“; specifically the way “reporters” is used in the paragraph, infers that multiple media outlets were given the same FBI leaked documents.

Tell me again about the honorable “rank and file”…  I digress.

The lead investigative member of the FBI for Robert Mueller was FBI Special Agent David Archey.  Presumably, according to the narrative, Special Agent Archey took over after it was determined the text-message evidence of Pete Strzok’s political bias was a taint upon the investigative unit.

(outlined in FBI declarations about Comey Memos)

Mr. David W. Archey is currently the head of the FBI Richmond, VA field office.

It would appear Buzzfeed has inadvertently opened up a solid reason for yet another FBI internal investigation.  Obviously, it would be a simple process for the FBI to look at who conducted the FBI interviews of Michael Cohen. This is not a complex puzzle.

Right there, staring everyone in the face, is direct and demonstrable evidence of two, yes plural, leakers in the FBI…  Apparently the 2018 “bias training” espoused by FBI Director Christopher Wray did not include these two agents.

Do you think anyone else will catch this?… or do anything about this?

Here’s a reference point to help answer that question [From 2018]

[LINK]

Any questions?

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

240 Responses to Rank and Vile – Absolute Proof Mueller FBI Investigators Leaked Investigative Documents to Media…

Older Comments
  1. curator55 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    I hope America’s Last Great Hope A/G Barr didn’t release a wide Yawn when he was informed about Buzzfeed’s leaker revelation. I hope he first reamed out Wray for the failure of his ludicrous “bias training program” and then demanded he discover the leaker(s) names before next Friday. Assuming it is an FBI Leak and not a DOJ/SDNY leak.

    Barr should also invite Mark Levin to the Press Conference when the A/G announces the arrest and indictment of the FBI leaker(s) When that duty is over, Mark can speak for the POTUS defense and unleash his anti Mueller report rant to the MSM. If only it was possible…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • PVCDroid says:
      April 19, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      I don’t know what to think of Barr and his kind words for Rosenstein and Wray. Maybe it’s just cover so he doesn’t look so partisan until the hammer comes down on some of these incompetent fools? Also, what to make of Rosenstein in Barr’s press conference. Wow he looked weird like a cat who just ate the canary in front of it’s owner.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        April 19, 2019 at 7:51 pm

        Could one of the attorneys present please help me out here. It is my understanding that attorneys are not allowed to speak disparagingly of each other in court. A similar code of conduct is apparent when watching the Republican legislators who are attorneys while they are making floor speeches.

        Am I correct, or off the mark?

        TIA.

        Like

        Reply
      • jackphatz says:
        April 19, 2019 at 7:57 pm

        I don’t know why but I have a very strong feeling that Barr has no kind thoughts of Trump. There was just something in the way some of his answers were given at his confirmation that sounded like “I’m here to fix a problem for future presidents, not this one”. (My words, of course). However…if he can pull this off and put an end to this monumental BS he will be viewed as a hero too.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Ironclaw says:
          April 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

          If he’s for the rule of law, I don’t care how much he likes or dislikes the president.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Thinker says:
            April 19, 2019 at 8:36 pm

            If I were Trump, I would fire Chris Wray tomorrow. The captain of a ship is responsible for his crew. If they have failures, it is the superior person’s fault for lack of proper training. Chris Wray has failed.

            Like

            Reply
        • Jenevive says:
          April 19, 2019 at 8:22 pm

          As long as he does his job I don;t
          care if he like POTUS. HE is suppose
          to be friends with Mueller yet he put
          and end to that. I got the impression
          that Barr is no push over or shrinking
          violet..they are not dealing with Jeff
          Sessions..

          But where are the Repubs taking up
          for AG Barr..and POTUS for that matter.

          Like

          Reply
        • Firefly says:
          April 19, 2019 at 8:36 pm

          Barr doesn’t want to come off as being a personal attorney for PTrump. Barr made it clear he is looking at the law and the office of the President. This puts it on the record the legal basis of his decisions. This is a good thing – the left needs to understand Barr is playing it straight.

          Like

          Reply
      • The Akh says:
        April 19, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        I’m not sure I would read too much into that considering the circumstances and optics. You have to consider how much heat Barr is getting from the press plus the calls for his removal for simply stating the findings of the special council.

        I’m not a fan of putting a flower on a pig and calling it beautiful. But I’m not going to focus too much on words either, only actions. Sometimes you have to play nice.

        Just look at R.R. during the press conference with Barr. He had the 1000-yard stare. There is only one way forward. I think Barr will get the job done.

        Like

        Reply
    • kpm58 says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Levin could also speak to a brick wall.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tam says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      Tell Sundance that Q and anons knew about the FBI and Journalists crimes. FBI agents got benefits in various forms and journalists got leaks. Q gave us quite a bit of info on this topic including the specific journalists. But, Sundance doesn’t ‘believe’ in Q and the info Q drops.

      Like

      Reply
  2. redline says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I really hope the President will order the declassification and unredacted release of Appendices E and F.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Angel Martin says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    There were a ton of leaks, Trump estate taxes, … and on and on.

    The only caution here is that just because FBI 302’s were leaked, doesn’t mean that the FBI agents on Mueller’s team were the leakers (not that I think they are pure) but Muellers partisan prosecutors are more likely.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      Team Mueller had a PR guy or press liaison or whatever who was said to appear to be a bit too friendly with the press. I wish I could remember his name.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Reassign every agent. Hire new agents

    Reassignment possibilities…

    High school hall monitors
    Arctic polar bear protection
    Sewage plant guards
    Inner city gang mentors
    Maxine Waters bathroom guard
    Desert cactus protection act monitors
    Louisiana swamp monitors
    Arm rests for the “Keep Hillary Clinton Upright” Act

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      April 19, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Turd detail in the Schiftholes of Seattle, Portland, SanFran and La

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      April 19, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      Move all current FBI Headquarter personnel to a rented Headquarters “antibias, antileaking” Training Center in Gary, Indiana where firearms are not allowed. Restock the FBI Headquarters in DC with honest people. Honest people are the FBI Agents rejected for promotion by Wray, Comey, McCabe, Mewller and Rosenstein.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • kpm58 says:
        April 19, 2019 at 8:37 pm

        Look at agents who were fired or quit in the last ten years.
        Quantico will have to be redone from the ground up also. That includes all agents in the training program now.

        Like

        Reply
    • Kent says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      keep an eye on rep. Al Green of Houston…..

      my contribution to the list

      ..or maybe contribute to keeping illegals from flooding across the southern border…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. PVCDroid says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Trump and Barr must get rid of the political hacks in the agency. Any hire or promotion from 2008 forward should be questioned.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    When will someone leak the unredacted August 2, 2017 Rosenstein to Mueller letter? Page 2 is a big black redaction box? Speaking of predicates, how can a Final Report be duly and contextually assessed when we have NO CLUE what the Report was (re)scoped with investigating? Moreover we got a peek at this letter only by accident via an coincident filing. There could be other bumps and nudges. Shucks, I’d like to know the formal parameters of Mueller’s investigation. Am I being persnickety?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Ackman420 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    We want indictments!
    Lots and lots of indictments!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. USA First! says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Please President Trump, “ Turn the tables”, We have been waiting far too long…Sincerely, We The People.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. All Too Much says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Buzzfeed screwed up.
    Karma served cold.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Thanks to Sundance and a few others, there is enough solid evidence to put every one of these scumbags in Supermax Prison for the rest of their miserable lives.

    The question now is, who has the legal authority and power to do so before time runs out? Anyone who reads the articles and comments at the Tree House has known the truth for a very long time.

    And Sundance is doing this with a limited budget and probably no staff to help him. Yet somehow he figured it all out, better than the FBI, CIA and every other spy agency in the intelligence community.

    These scumbags including the “rank & file ” that Sean fetishizes about every night, are paid billions of dollars of taxpayer money to theoretically protect our Country. Yet all they seem to do is figure out ways to out-Gestapo one another and use their mighty power AGAINST American citizens and our duly elected leaders.

    There must be a reckoning and soon. To paraphrase the illustrious Sidney Powell, all the Weissman report did was to throw meat scraps at the hyenas and jackals.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • antitechnocracy says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      The whole “but I’m not talking about the rank and file” shtick never made LOGICAL sense, either. If the DOJ and just about every other federal agency has been infiltrated by leftists for the last (how many?) decades; and if the top three layers of leadership at the FBI is dominated by hardcore partisan leftists, who make the hiring and promotion decisions at the FBI, how is the rank and file there supposed to have come out mostly untainted by all that all-pervasive corruption?

      Like

      Reply
    • Ironclaw says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Why should we be forced to feed and clothe them for the rest of their lives? Just execute the traitors.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Blind no longer says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Every day now my cold anger is red HOT!!!~ This is blatant in your face screw you by Mueller and the FBI/Weissman!!! Burn it down to the ground Mr. President and do not start over…the FBI cannot be saved! Let each state do their own investigations!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. All Too Much says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    From Buzzfeed article:

    ‘At the time, the sources asked reporters to keep the information confidential, but with the publication of Mueller’s report they have permitted its release.’

    Why would the leakers let BF release the information about the leaks?
    That one has me scratching my head.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. vikingmom says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Every day a new revelation of the absolute unchecked arrogance of the Deep State…they are so smug and so confident that nothing will ever happen to them that they openly acknowledge clearly illegal actions. And all their friends in MSM either ignore their open confessions OR praise them them for violating every tenet of decent, fair, honest, ethical expectations, simply because it’s all “okay” when the target is Donald Trump!

    If charges are not filed, and soon, we may as well say good-bye to our country! This kind of behavior cannot be allowed to stand unanswered!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • antitechnocracy says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      Yes, except that the Deep State/Uniparty/Democrats/leftists will rationalize such behavior against any non-leftist who is a threat to their agendas. In this case, the VSGPDJT is a very gifted and lethal threat, so the ever-changing and twisted rationalizations for their evil, corrupt, unethical, illegal activities are super-jumbo sized along with their super-jumbo sized hated and malevolence for this particular target.

      But the left’s ability to rationalize anything and everything in the cause of “social justice” is ready-made to freeze and destroy anyone – including plebes – who is not down for the struggle.

      Like

      Reply
  14. JoD says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Didn’t Buzzfeed’s head purveyor of crap, Ben Smith insist that his ” ‘reporters’ had seen the documents?”
    Uh Oh!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      What are the chances that Ben was one of
      “his reporters”?

      A song dedication for Mr Journ O List:

      Cue up Johnny Mathis.

      Chances arrrrrr………
      if you see a silly grin
      it’s because I know that
      you’re prison bound

      Like

      Reply
  15. dianeax says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    My #coldanger grows with each passing day.
    I ♥️.POTUS and his family AND his true supporters. I’m beyond ready to make this a country of law and order again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. dianeax says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    My #coldanger grows with each passing day.
    I ♥️.POTUS and his family AND his true supporters. I’m beyond ready to make this a country of law and order again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. dianeax says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    My #coldanger grows with each passing day.
    I ♥️.POTUS and his family AND his true supporters. I’m beyond ready to make this a country of law and order again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. andyocoregon says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Aww, maybe it’s time to look forward and put all this Democrat corruption behind us. I say unto you it’s time to let the healing begin. And, as with any healing, it begins with medicine. Strong Medicine.

    Yes, it’s time to CURE THIS CANCER AND DESTROY EVERY EVIL CELL OF IT.

    Here’s what the cancer cells look like:

    View post on imgur.com

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Gary Lacey says:
    April 19, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Whoa, hold on, this is Buzzfeed…known liars!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Beau Geste says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Elizabeth Warren just urged impeachment. An impeachment trial would be a good time to release all the files on the uranium one, Hillary email “investigation”, Awan activities, Wolfe activities, Seth Rich files, DNC-podesta “investigation, the “clinton Foundation” investigation, the 85% illegal use of NSA files, and all files on members of congress. The “news media” would have to cover it !!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. jackphatz says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    How much of this new revelation could have something to do with the release of the IG report in the next few months?
    I think that release will tell us what our future will be once it’s out into the open.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      To be honest… we need YET ANOTHER set of investigations to dig deep into Team Mueller and their actions vis-à-vis “The Probe”. I know… I know…

      Sundance said: “[…] Buzzfeed has inadvertently opened up a solid reason for yet another FBI internal investigation.”

      That’s it right there. FBI can’t help themselves from leaking. All manner of rule breaking and illegalities. We need further investigation into… The FBI. The whole organization deserves NO BENEFOT OF *ANY* DOUBT at this point. None. Zero. Nada. Zilch.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Robert Smith says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    lol this is why the Deep State would rather write complete stories for the Media dunces,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Rhoda R says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Those 302s are so subject to being written to fit the facts as desired instead of the facts as they are. Cohen denied – under oath – in front of Congress that neither President nor his team asked him to lie.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. mr.piddles says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    “Apparently the 2018 “bias training” espoused by FBI Director Christopher Wray did not include these two agents.”

    Maybe Team Mueller threatened Christopher Wray with Obstruction Of Justice if he attempted to enforce his disruptive newfangled Policies And Procedures. Thinkin’ outside the box here.

    I know, crazy talk. But come on… would you really be surprised?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. redline says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Interesting.

    The phrase “We identified numerous FBI employees” appears twice in the 568-page report; first in the Executive Summary, which sundance quotes here, and again in the main body at the end of Chapter 12, which closes with three similar but somewhat more condemnatory paragraphs. The attachment letters referenced are different as well. Also, a pair of footnotes.

    I haven’t finished it yet (really just started) but it seems like all of Chapter Twelve reflects much more darkly on the persons involved than does the Executive Summary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. James Groome says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    No one finds it odd that every time there is a leak where it seems like one of Trump’s people has “fingered” him… it ends up the story is false, but the ILLEGAL LEAK was REAL?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. The Devilbat says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    How if it was not with the intervention of almighty God did Donald Trump firstly become president and secondly survive for two years with the CIA, the FBI, foreign governments, the controlled media and the deep state all working to bring him down ????????????

    The moral of this story is that our prayers really do make a difference. Please keep praying for our president and his family. Ask God to protect him from the pure evil that he is up against.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Sherri Young says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Question: Can a (non-US) 5eyes officer perform a 702 query? Or, would a non-US component have to make a discrete (and discreet) request through proper channels?

    Anyone? Anyone?

    Like

    Reply
  29. freepetta says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    THIS IS THE BOMB 💣 BOOM!! WOW!

    HAPPY EASTER 🐣 PATRIOTS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. ATheoK says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    “There has been a widespread media claim for two years that Robert Mueller’s special counsel team never leaked.”

    That right there is the smoking gun.

    Standard practice requires absolute secrecy during investigations and grand jury empanelments and testimonies.
    During a number of recent Administrations the FBI and DOJ have grown more superior and more arrogant towards ordinary citizens.
    More recently,information that could be from FBI investigations appeared in the Press.

    Since the Mueller investigation began, literally every tidbit negative to President Trump they obtained was immediately leaked to the Press.
    Media’s ever more strident claim that Mueller’s team never leaked was cover for the evil FBI, DOJ and the Press performed.

    “Our story was based on detailed information from senior law enforcement sources. That reporting included documents — specifically, pages of notes that were taken during an interview of [Michael] Cohen by the FBI.”

    Cohen who has been unmasked as a serial liar willing tell whatever lie his handlers demand or others pay?

    Worthless testimony.
    Worse, it is very likely the FBI already knew how worthless that testimony was.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      April 19, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      This is seeding the clouds. Buzzfeed releases this
      immediately after Barr’s testimony. Says that they
      had it months ago. Are so eager to say Trump told
      Cohen to lie that they flat forgot not to implicate
      themselves on how they received classified information.

      This was set up at that time, when they received the
      leak. Along with the leak, they received instructions on
      specifically WHEN the leak could be revealed. So that
      when the new narrative was began, it would give validity
      to the narrative that Barr and Trump are lying. That way
      the impeachment parade can begin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. Ventura Capitalist says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Hey, somebody wake up Huber to take a look at this.

    Like

    Reply
  32. D says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    I pray that Barr isnt a deep deep state op, playing the role of the good guy, only to put the screws to POTUS

    Like

    Reply
  34. DeWalt says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Here is one way to stop this Leaking crap. At present if a reporter is given information, even classified, the reporter can print it and is totally in the clear.
    Change the laws, As with any Felony, knowledge of the crime being committed and not reported is a crime in and of itself. Why should a reporter be able to withhold knowledge of Espionage and use such information for political and monetary gain and not be charged with Misprision of a crime?
    This needs to change.

    Like

    Reply
  35. farrier105 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Those were the hand written notes that served as evidence supporting formal FD-302 reports. This is very serious as the notes are considered underlying evidence. They are kept in an manila type envelope that attaches to the file back underneath the documents in the file.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. CNY3 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    I am confused. Didn’t Mueller’s office come out and say it was not accurate info that buzzfeed gave to the MSM about DJT telling Cohen to lie? Wasn’t that egg on the face of the liberal media when they all jumped On it saying that they now had evidence that Trump would be impeached? But then special counsel said not true?? But now you are saying it’s true????? Did I misread it?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s