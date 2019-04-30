Toensing and diGenova Discuss Upcoming AG Bill Barr Testimony…

Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing discuss the latest ebbs and flows amid the fraudulent Weissmann/Rosenstein report, the testimony of AG Bill Barr, and the potential to expose the weaponization of the intelligence apparatus for political surveillance and spying.
He’s certainly confident in Barr.
It’s the horse we have right now. Anyway, the mass of information about the coup out now demands scrutiny – even before anything is declassified.
I hope he is right! I’m guessing the first big investigation will give a clue – indictments, criminal referrals, or Swamp Moves.
Rough timeline
Barr testimony this week
Comey Invedtigation – 2 weeks?
FBI Leak / Bribery Investigation – 4 weeks?
OIG FISA Investigation – 4-8 weeks?
oh hey…just saw your post…Ringer interview is GREAT and definitely as you said without interruption.
What are you referring to? Ringer interview? I’d like to see it now.
I want to see jimmy boy cry
Don’t know how to post just the picture but here ya go.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/multimedia/image/6_132017_b1-tyrrell8201jpg/
worked fine
Indeed he is. Joe speaks as if he’s having coffee once a week with the AG…I hope he is!
I thought Mueller was ok with Barr’s letter. What has changed?
He’s getting flack–gotta deflect!
I guess he ought to be – he and Victoria recommended him.
What say you Senator Graham, et al? This is your oh-so honorable Bob Mueller on full display.
I don’t much care what Senator Graham has to say about anything. He is the definition of an “unreliable source.” Too bad he is in the position he is in.
I find it scary the lengths that the President’s enemies will go to to try and destroy him. God keep him safe.
They’re trying to destroy us. He’s just in the way.
You nailed it.
They despise us, as a matter of fact they despise everyone, the LOONEY LEFT voters haven’t figured it out yet, but they are usually the first ones to be eliminated if they ever take power.
If they want eternal war, well and good; we accept the issue, and will dispossess them and put our friends in their place.
– Donald Tecumseh Trump
Could be about CNN and MSNBC’s ratings which have dropped dramatically in the month of April.
If Barr testifies.
That does appear to be up in the air doesn’t it.
The GREAT power couple.
From ‘PEROT CONSERVATIVE’ ON OTHER THREAD
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/30/democrats-and-media-continue-playing-political-games-targeting-ag-bill-barr/comment-page-1/#comments
29 minute good interview of Joe Di…
Plenty of tid bits…
but now the count of denied warrants on PAGE (yes attempts on 1 person) is now 4 or FIVE until the approval that contained the Dossier.
Is the CTH that powerful? After I posted this wonderful interview it popped up from 2,000 views to 5,000.
No interruptions, east pace, some new insights.
BTW, tonight on Hannity you had Geraldo say something about how ‘honorable’ Bob Mueller is and Fitton and Bongino just about jumped down his throat. Time for folks to speak out about this scumbag and his right-arm Weissman.
Waiting on you Senators Graham, McConnell, et al.
This guy exposed his duplicity and his pure hackness, his dishonesty, his lack of self-control with this piss-ant leaked letter. Poor poor Bobby Mueller, whaaaa whaaaa whaaaa.
Anybody who followed the anthrax case debacle, knew Mueller was an irredeemable political assassin allergic to the truth. His appointment was ominous, it’s a small miracle Trump even survived the endeavor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller made made poor Stephen Hatfill’s life a living hell, and he was innocent the whole time. Mueller even brought in 2 bloodhounds from California to give Hatfill the smell test. Mueller is relentless.
10-4.
Bad enough to have to hear about how honorable Rosenhack was. Mueller? No way. Just on the basis that he kept the inquisition going a year or more after he knew the collusion thing was a fraud is enough to mark this turd as a black hat.
All this stuff is just pissing off Barr. “Heartburn Stu”, Stuart Evans, DoJ is sinking Sally Yates’, ship!
Yes. Stu has always been the one to watch post Rogers sounding the alarm.
I think it will come out that Stu was pushing back against the AG request for FISA…not jut the regular one…that everyone thinks Lisa P discussed in her texts.
Matters because it places WH in crosshairs for utilizling the dossier on Page after 4 or 5 denials (per Joe DiG…he’s now upped the denials to maybe ‘Five’)
Stu role would have been in general pushing back on woods, procedures and aware of denials…as a denial actually triggers not a new fisa but a new hearing on it until a FISC judge is on rotation…on ANY affiant …he was party to all FISC applications.
Stu=They Knew!
Has Sundance written about Stu.I would like to know more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-clashed-doj-biased-fisa-source-texts-mccabe-page#
This is a good piece that references him.
Looks like the Insurance Policy has flushed Hillary, the DNC and now CNN down the drain.
I think Mueller just pushed the nuclear button and he isn’t going to be happy about the fall out. I thing they are going to seriously regret pushing AG Bar into a corner.
Agree, kayray… AG Barr doesn’t strike me as a guy who plays games or appreciates them. He might have let Mueller kind of get away with his ‘volume 2’ nonsense (and maybe save face)… But now Mueller has just blown any hope of that and will live to regret it.
Mueller and AG Barr made redactions on the report together. Rosenstein was part of the process. Barr had them participate in anticipation of this political move on the dems part, trying to blame Barr and not accept the reality of the report. Kind of impossible for Mueller to claim Barr is hiding something after he releases the whole report. What the hell. The media is a big sucking hole of sewage. And they surely must know it.
Jimmy Comey might be crying to his buddy, Mueller.
Mueller found ZERO, I REPEAT ZERO comms between Flynn/Flynn Jr, Putin, or ANYONE from the RUSSIAN GOVT that specified there was ANY coordination of the Dec 2015 trip.
NOTHING…
How do I know?
Mueller would’ve mentioned in report and/or comms would’ve been leaked to the MSM..
Stay tuned.
More lies re General Flynn to be debunked…
(Jan. 2019) Grassley “begged” for the letter to be made public.
See unclassified cover letter #pdf:
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2017-08-25%20CEG%20to%20DOD%20DIA%20(unclassified%20cover%20letter%20to%20classified%20Flynn%20letter).pdf
“Secret” Evidence Vindicates Michael Flynn’s “Treasonous” Dinner With Putin
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-03/secret-evidence-vindicates-michael-flynns-treasonous-dinner-putin
Only way this can be stopped by brining real corrupt deep state, previous administration folks, some in congress and fake msm indictments. Declassify everything and be on offensive mode than just keep defending all the time.
No worries for the people of the lie, rhey still have Wray in there tipping them off to the chatter behind the scenes so they remain one step ahead.
Wray was a law partner with Sally Yates, yikes!
Why the hell doesn’t Trump replace Wray?
My only guess is because it’s easier to go after them while they’re still employed.
I wish I knew.
Good question. I don’t think it is easy to find reliable and competent men or women in Washington D,C,
Looking forward to AG Barr’s sardonic wit vs the radical leftists. Would really like to see Herr Mueller testify, or that affront to justice, Weissman. I’d pick Congressman Doug Collins as lead interrogator, but no way nutty Nadler or any other Dim would have a hearing to allow Mueller or Weissman to be questioned publicly.
It explains why neither the anti-semetic NYT and WaPoo didn’t publish the actual letter. It’s either a fake or it doesn’t exist at all.
Look who wrote the WAPO article, Devlin Barrett of Strzok, page and leaking layer McCabe fame.
Lol, liar. Autocorrect is a hoot
I’m shocked, shocked I say that Andrew Weissmann would be angry, petty or vindictive. I just don’t know what to believe any more… What an embarrassment to the DOJ.
Muellar is Weissman’s bitch. Boy, Hillary must have threatened Muellar with God knows what.
In the longer 29-minute diGenova interview I posted (highly recommended), Joe D made a great point.
The gig was up long ago when Comey cleared HRC, not his job; and neither Lynch nor Obama fired him.
Off to watch shortly but…poor old Loretta who was so concerned about conflicts she let Comey pretend to be AG for a minute? Go for it Jimmy. I got your back. Lol…shows ya what a real Dumb A$$ Jimmy was/is.
As soon as he interpreted her “intent” knew he was dirty.
Come on erasing emails, smashing devices, private servers. How stupid did he think people were?
Plus usurping the DOJ of their duties.
Dirty cop.
#dripdripdrip
First…lets hope that this makes some bad blood between Barr and Mueller. I want Barr to become a Tiger and go after these criminals.
Second….Mueller probably never full read HIS own report. Think about it.
I’m honestly waiting for Nadler, Schiff, or someone similar to call for a national uprising against Trump/Barr.
There will be violence when (if?) one or two of the conspirators get indicted. I hoped McCabe is among the first so he can fulfill his promise to take everyone else down with him.
Where the hell does Mueller get off publicly disagreeing with Barr? The special counsel statute says by law he reports to the AG. Barr’s last consideration at this point should be preserving institutions. These people, including Congress, have lost their minds. That IG report should be scathing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe tomorrow is D-day and members of congress are gonna be implicated 😬. Is this testimony gonna be live/open?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Felix the Cat used to say the same thing! 🤣🤣 good advice no matter who it’s from 💯
Here is a link to AG Barr’s prepared statement to Congress tomorrow.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5984167/AG-Written-Statement-for-the-Record.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure why people lap this drivel up. Dobbs comes across as senile and the other people are just shooting their mouths off.
Digenova gives shout out to Sundance and Conservative Treehouse during interview
https://billbennettshow.com/past-episodes/
Right at about the 49:00 minute marks…. says treehouse is the #1 source documenting the information on the hoax!
“single best reporting”
This from the former US Attorney!
Yes, I have been sending this far and wide, hailing our Sundance as the best ever…which he is!
THANK YOU, SUNDANCE, FOR ALL YOU DO! WE LOVE YOU!
No other source comes close/any
seeking the TRUTH consistently
refer to CTH/sundance when
documenting the facts. sd is the BEST.
Wow, now we can guess who is reading these pages and who Sundance may be.
Also let me say that I hope the realization dawns on AG Barr of just how badly the DOJ and FBI must be changed. Walls must be placed where these things can never ever happen again. In all honesty people have lost their minds. Thank goodness for CTH
Mueller may have done us a very great favor. Barr may have been neutral until this corrupt act on the part of Mueller was done. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
IMO this is a shot from Weissman. Remember Weissman wanted to bring charges against Don Jr, the same way he did Flynn Jr. If it hadn’t been for Barr, Rosy probably would’ve let him. And that would’ve been Weissman’s crowning achievement for the left.
No—if that letter was written by Weismann (and signed by Mueller). Barr has already tangled with Weismann. He wanted to continue the investigation (into Jarrod and Don. Jr) on phony grounds and Barr nixed that. Then Weismann completely left the DOJ ? Forced out ? So Barr was never neutral. He sees what the FBI/DOJ has become and it angers him!
My guess is Rosie spilled the beans to Barr and saw this through with him in exchange for being able to retire—–unscathed.
I believe Joe D hypothesized the snake Weismann left so he couldn’t be interviewed by the OIG.
Robert Mueller..if you’re listening…Uranium1 and many other misdeeds covering the Clintons….for you and MANY others…..
your chickens WILL be home to roost….
Joe diGenova knows much more than he stated in this clip. He is probably holding back in order to give the DemonizingRats room to believe they have a possible exit. They don’t.
Chief Justice John Roberts chose Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District Court for the District of Columbia to be the presiding judge over the FISA Court. For four years, the Obama crowd screwed around with the FISA Court and Chief Judge Rosemary Collyer is in no mood to help them save their behinds. A great deal of investigation has already been undertaken under the auspices of Chief Judge Rosemary Collyer. Joe diGenova has much more knowledge of what has been underway than he lets on. Perhaps it amuses him to have “called it” by already knowing the hands that have been dealt. Besides, which, Joe diGenova is probably giddy watching the DemonizingRats trip all over themselves attempting to offload the blame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in no mood to wait for more investigations. Make them squeal!
Don’t forget the process Sundance described in detail numerous times before the first OIG Report. My layman’s memory, without all the exact terminoligy:
1. OIG completes report and hands over to Master Editors (my term)
2. These ‘Master Editors’ go line-by-line to make sure every single point can be proven factually. (Not opinion, hunch, speculation.)
3. Key players get to review docs, possibly offer internal reply.
4. Then released.
He knows the law inside and out, as does his wife. And common sense, logic, connections. And they ocassionally talk with those connected.
But I don’t believe they spend 8 hours a day reading this minutia! He knew it was crooked when Comey made the call for Lynch! Bingo!
His being enlightened by the CTH proves that. It gave him more ammo, but he already knew the score.
I am not a lawyer but it seems to me, that it is best to go after the head of the coup (Obama). I would think releasing documents, that would prove this point, should be made public without further delay.
..the wheels come down then the wheels touch down…it’s coming….
I hope Barr announces indictments on people in the DOJ ,FBI, and other government agencies tomorrow during the hearings. I know it won’t happen but it would be great to see the democrats and the media lose their ____ over it.
I’d move fast on the security breach of UN ambassador’s authority being usurped in countless unmaskings.
Prosecute massively. Roll from there. Delay is not good. Buys time for desperate dems.
In chaos, their is security, Mueller and the other Socialist are doing their best to Fog up the issues.
I would recommend prosecuting Comey without delay. This would help to send a message to the other coup members – it’s not working. You could be next!
WTF !
Don’t Believe the Headlines: Mueller Said Barr Memo Was Accurate
The media just don’t what they do these days. Making up the news.
Dems’ frontal action against Barr would likely be a tactical move to create an antagonism they can exploit when he rightfully goes after them. They will accuse him of retaliation, poitically driven vindictiveness, unsuitable behavior for an AG and demand his impeachment.
Mueller is correct. The report did not “capture the context of the Russia investigation.”. The report should have been titled: ” Summary of how top level traitors and scumbags at the DOJ, FBI and CIA, illegally and maliciously attempted to undue the presidential election of 2016, and cover up crimes committed by members of the previous administration “.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI/CIA spelled sideways is GITMO.
Instead of making a clear public statement and standing behind it, Mueller leaks a letter full of innuendo complaining that Barr’s summary didn’t include enough of Mueller’s original innuendo.
The guy is the very definition of what a weasel is.
Sounds like Meuller is suddenly under tremendous pressure from his playmates Brennan, Comey, Yates, Rhodes, Clapper…to get Trump charged with something quick!
From the WaPo story: “When Barr pressed him whether he thought Barr’s letter was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not, but felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation…”
Barr called Mueller like lawyers are supposed to do and Mueller agreed the summary letter was accurate but didn’t like the media interpretation. The media’s misreading of his simple letter is not something Barr can control. The reports that Barr & Mueller have a conflict are not accurate and the wild claims that Barr lied or will be impeached are just more of the same smears and fear mongering we’ve been hearing for 2 years.
It’s crazytown in Congress and the left wing MSM. They can’t let go of their anger and hate so just keep smearing people who are just doing their jobs. They’re delusional if they think they can lie or fear monger the American people into supporting some kind of impeachment.
To their anger and hate you can surely now add terror. 😈
