Toensing and diGenova Discuss Upcoming AG Bill Barr Testimony…

April 30, 2019

Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing discuss the latest ebbs and flows amid the fraudulent Weissmann/Rosenstein report, the testimony of AG Bill Barr, and the potential to expose the weaponization of the intelligence apparatus for political surveillance and spying.

98 Responses to Toensing and diGenova Discuss Upcoming AG Bill Barr Testimony…

  1. CopperTop says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    He’s certainly confident in Barr.

    

    
  2. littleredmachine says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    What say you Senator Graham, et al? This is your oh-so honorable Bob Mueller on full display.

    

    
  3. heartscontent says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    I find it scary the lengths that the President’s enemies will go to to try and destroy him. God keep him safe.

    

    
  4. Sue Fowler says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    If Barr testifies.

    

    
  5. Ventura Capitalist says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    The GREAT power couple.

    

    
  6. CopperTop says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    From ‘PEROT CONSERVATIVE’ ON OTHER THREAD
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/30/democrats-and-media-continue-playing-political-games-targeting-ag-bill-barr/comment-page-1/#comments

    29 minute good interview of Joe Di…

    Plenty of tid bits…

    but now the count of denied warrants on PAGE (yes attempts on 1 person) is now 4 or FIVE until the approval that contained the Dossier.

    

    
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 30, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      Is the CTH that powerful? After I posted this wonderful interview it popped up from 2,000 views to 5,000.

      No interruptions, east pace, some new insights.

      

      
  7. littleredmachine says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    BTW, tonight on Hannity you had Geraldo say something about how ‘honorable’ Bob Mueller is and Fitton and Bongino just about jumped down his throat. Time for folks to speak out about this scumbag and his right-arm Weissman.

    Waiting on you Senators Graham, McConnell, et al.

    This guy exposed his duplicity and his pure hackness, his dishonesty, his lack of self-control with this piss-ant leaked letter. Poor poor Bobby Mueller, whaaaa whaaaa whaaaa.

    

    
    • Derangement Syndrome says:
      April 30, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      Anybody who followed the anthrax case debacle, knew Mueller was an irredeemable political assassin allergic to the truth. His appointment was ominous, it’s a small miracle Trump even survived the endeavor.

      

      
      • tucker7518 says:
        April 30, 2019 at 11:46 pm

        Mueller made made poor Stephen Hatfill’s life a living hell, and he was innocent the whole time. Mueller even brought in 2 bloodhounds from California to give Hatfill the smell test. Mueller is relentless.

        

        
    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      10-4.

      Bad enough to have to hear about how honorable Rosenhack was. Mueller? No way. Just on the basis that he kept the inquisition going a year or more after he knew the collusion thing was a fraud is enough to mark this turd as a black hat.

      

      
  8. looseends660722553 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    All this stuff is just pissing off Barr. “Heartburn Stu”, Stuart Evans, DoJ is sinking Sally Yates’, ship!

    

    
  9. kayray444 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I think Mueller just pushed the nuclear button and he isn’t going to be happy about the fall out. I thing they are going to seriously regret pushing AG Bar into a corner.

    

    
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 30, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      Agree, kayray… AG Barr doesn’t strike me as a guy who plays games or appreciates them. He might have let Mueller kind of get away with his ‘volume 2’ nonsense (and maybe save face)… But now Mueller has just blown any hope of that and will live to regret it.

      

      
      • Linda K. says:
        April 30, 2019 at 11:01 pm

        Mueller and AG Barr made redactions on the report together. Rosenstein was part of the process. Barr had them participate in anticipation of this political move on the dems part, trying to blame Barr and not accept the reality of the report. Kind of impossible for Mueller to claim Barr is hiding something after he releases the whole report. What the hell. The media is a big sucking hole of sewage. And they surely must know it.

        

        
  10. spoogels says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    

    
  11. SR says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Only way this can be stopped by brining real corrupt deep state, previous administration folks, some in congress and fake msm indictments. Declassify everything and be on offensive mode than just keep defending all the time.

    

    
  12. LKAinLA says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    No worries for the people of the lie, rhey still have Wray in there tipping them off to the chatter behind the scenes so they remain one step ahead.

    

    
  13. dreamguardian007 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Looking forward to AG Barr’s sardonic wit vs the radical leftists. Would really like to see Herr Mueller testify, or that affront to justice, Weissman. I’d pick Congressman Doug Collins as lead interrogator, but no way nutty Nadler or any other Dim would have a hearing to allow Mueller or Weissman to be questioned publicly.

    

    
  14. spoogels says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    

    
  15. Perot Conservative says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    In the longer 29-minute diGenova interview I posted (highly recommended), Joe D made a great point.

    The gig was up long ago when Comey cleared HRC, not his job; and neither Lynch nor Obama fired him.

    

    
    • Mark McQueen says:
      April 30, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      Off to watch shortly but…poor old Loretta who was so concerned about conflicts she let Comey pretend to be AG for a minute? Go for it Jimmy. I got your back. Lol…shows ya what a real Dumb A$$ Jimmy was/is.

      

      
    • Joe says:
      April 30, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      As soon as he interpreted her “intent” knew he was dirty.

      Come on erasing emails, smashing devices, private servers. How stupid did he think people were?

      Plus usurping the DOJ of their duties.

      Dirty cop.

      

      
  17. Coast says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    First…lets hope that this makes some bad blood between Barr and Mueller. I want Barr to become a Tiger and go after these criminals.
    Second….Mueller probably never full read HIS own report. Think about it.

    

    
  18. Scott says:
    April 30, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    I’m honestly waiting for Nadler, Schiff, or someone similar to call for a national uprising against Trump/Barr.

    There will be violence when (if?) one or two of the conspirators get indicted. I hoped McCabe is among the first so he can fulfill his promise to take everyone else down with him.

    

    
  19. Invisigoth says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Where the hell does Mueller get off publicly disagreeing with Barr? The special counsel statute says by law he reports to the AG. Barr’s last consideration at this point should be preserving institutions. These people, including Congress, have lost their minds. That IG report should be scathing.

    

    
  20. Tiffthis says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Maybe tomorrow is D-day and members of congress are gonna be implicated 😬. Is this testimony gonna be live/open?

    

    
  21. A2 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Here is a link to AG Barr’s prepared statement to Congress tomorrow.

    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5984167/AG-Written-Statement-for-the-Record.pdf

    

    
  22. archie says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    I’m not sure why people lap this drivel up. Dobbs comes across as senile and the other people are just shooting their mouths off.

    

    
  23. apcharles says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Digenova gives shout out to Sundance and Conservative Treehouse during interview

    https://billbennettshow.com/past-episodes/

    Right at about the 49:00 minute marks…. says treehouse is the #1 source documenting the information on the hoax!

    

    
    • apcharles says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      “single best reporting”

      This from the former US Attorney!

      

      
    • ivehadit says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Yes, I have been sending this far and wide, hailing our Sundance as the best ever…which he is!

      THANK YOU, SUNDANCE, FOR ALL YOU DO! WE LOVE YOU!

      

      
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      No other source comes close/any
      seeking the TRUTH consistently
      refer to CTH/sundance when
      documenting the facts. sd is the BEST.

      

      
    • Clifford Thomas says:
      May 1, 2019 at 12:32 am

      Wow, now we can guess who is reading these pages and who Sundance may be.
      Also let me say that I hope the realization dawns on AG Barr of just how badly the DOJ and FBI must be changed. Walls must be placed where these things can never ever happen again. In all honesty people have lost their minds. Thank goodness for CTH

      

      
  24. concerned3 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Mueller may have done us a very great favor. Barr may have been neutral until this corrupt act on the part of Mueller was done. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

    

    
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:49 pm

      IMO this is a shot from Weissman. Remember Weissman wanted to bring charges against Don Jr, the same way he did Flynn Jr. If it hadn’t been for Barr, Rosy probably would’ve let him. And that would’ve been Weissman’s crowning achievement for the left.

      

      
    • NC Patriot says:
      May 1, 2019 at 12:00 am

      No—if that letter was written by Weismann (and signed by Mueller). Barr has already tangled with Weismann. He wanted to continue the investigation (into Jarrod and Don. Jr) on phony grounds and Barr nixed that. Then Weismann completely left the DOJ ? Forced out ? So Barr was never neutral. He sees what the FBI/DOJ has become and it angers him!

      My guess is Rosie spilled the beans to Barr and saw this through with him in exchange for being able to retire—–unscathed.

      

      
  25. Kent says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Robert Mueller..if you’re listening…Uranium1 and many other misdeeds covering the Clintons….for you and MANY others…..

    your chickens WILL be home to roost….

    

    
  26. Lactantius says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Joe diGenova knows much more than he stated in this clip. He is probably holding back in order to give the DemonizingRats room to believe they have a possible exit. They don’t.

    Chief Justice John Roberts chose Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District Court for the District of Columbia to be the presiding judge over the FISA Court. For four years, the Obama crowd screwed around with the FISA Court and Chief Judge Rosemary Collyer is in no mood to help them save their behinds. A great deal of investigation has already been undertaken under the auspices of Chief Judge Rosemary Collyer. Joe diGenova has much more knowledge of what has been underway than he lets on. Perhaps it amuses him to have “called it” by already knowing the hands that have been dealt. Besides, which, Joe diGenova is probably giddy watching the DemonizingRats trip all over themselves attempting to offload the blame.

    

    
    • concerned3 says:
      April 30, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      I am in no mood to wait for more investigations. Make them squeal!

      

      
      • Perot Conservative says:
        April 30, 2019 at 11:58 pm

        Don’t forget the process Sundance described in detail numerous times before the first OIG Report. My layman’s memory, without all the exact terminoligy:

        1. OIG completes report and hands over to Master Editors (my term)
        2. These ‘Master Editors’ go line-by-line to make sure every single point can be proven factually. (Not opinion, hunch, speculation.)
        3. Key players get to review docs, possibly offer internal reply.
        4. Then released.

        

        
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 1, 2019 at 12:03 am

      He knows the law inside and out, as does his wife. And common sense, logic, connections. And they ocassionally talk with those connected.

      But I don’t believe they spend 8 hours a day reading this minutia! He knew it was crooked when Comey made the call for Lynch! Bingo!

      His being enlightened by the CTH proves that. It gave him more ammo, but he already knew the score.

      

      
  27. concerned3 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    I am not a lawyer but it seems to me, that it is best to go after the head of the coup (Obama). I would think releasing documents, that would prove this point, should be made public without further delay.

    

    
  28. OmegaManBlue says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I hope Barr announces indictments on people in the DOJ ,FBI, and other government agencies tomorrow during the hearings. I know it won’t happen but it would be great to see the democrats and the media lose their ____ over it.

    

    
    • evergreen says:
      May 1, 2019 at 12:03 am

      I’d move fast on the security breach of UN ambassador’s authority being usurped in countless unmaskings.

      Prosecute massively. Roll from there. Delay is not good. Buys time for desperate dems.

      

      
  29. concerned3 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    In chaos, their is security, Mueller and the other Socialist are doing their best to Fog up the issues.

    I would recommend prosecuting Comey without delay. This would help to send a message to the other coup members – it’s not working. You could be next!

    

    
  31. evergreen says:
    April 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Dems’ frontal action against Barr would likely be a tactical move to create an antagonism they can exploit when he rightfully goes after them. They will accuse him of retaliation, poitically driven vindictiveness, unsuitable behavior for an AG and demand his impeachment.

    

    
  32. George1 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Mueller is correct. The report did not “capture the context of the Russia investigation.”. The report should have been titled: ” Summary of how top level traitors and scumbags at the DOJ, FBI and CIA, illegally and maliciously attempted to undue the presidential election of 2016, and cover up crimes committed by members of the previous administration “.
    There. Fixed it for you Bob!!!

    

    
  33. CNY3 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:06 am

    FBI/CIA spelled sideways is GITMO.

    

    
  34. joeknuckles says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Instead of making a clear public statement and standing behind it, Mueller leaks a letter full of innuendo complaining that Barr’s summary didn’t include enough of Mueller’s original innuendo.

    The guy is the very definition of what a weasel is.

    

    
  35. jackphatz says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Sounds like Meuller is suddenly under tremendous pressure from his playmates Brennan, Comey, Yates, Rhodes, Clapper…to get Trump charged with something quick!

    

    
  36. j'accuse says:
    May 1, 2019 at 12:33 am

    From the WaPo story: “When Barr pressed him whether he thought Barr’s letter was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not, but felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation…”

    Barr called Mueller like lawyers are supposed to do and Mueller agreed the summary letter was accurate but didn’t like the media interpretation. The media’s misreading of his simple letter is not something Barr can control. The reports that Barr & Mueller have a conflict are not accurate and the wild claims that Barr lied or will be impeached are just more of the same smears and fear mongering we’ve been hearing for 2 years.

    It’s crazytown in Congress and the left wing MSM. They can’t let go of their anger and hate so just keep smearing people who are just doing their jobs. They’re delusional if they think they can lie or fear monger the American people into supporting some kind of impeachment.

    

    Reply

