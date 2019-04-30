President Trump Threatens “full and complete embargo” of Cuba Over their Support for Maduro Regime…

China, Russia and Cuba are financing and supporting the socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Russian and Chinese military equipment was previously shipped into the country and military members from Cuba are fighting on the ground.
In response to the violence and presence of the Cuban military, President Trump is now threatening a full and complete embargo of Cuba by the U.S.
Sad part is the Venezuelan people are caught in the cross fire.
Same as in any war!!
The CNN reporter was reading from a script given him. At the last few seconds, he states as *fact* that the military used AR-15 rounds. He showed a brass shell casing and called it a “live round”…what a dumb ass.
Rounds from an m-16 (full automatic capability) are exactly the same as an AR-15 (semi-automatic), A government military will mostly buy M-16’s or the like. Both rifles look the same but are different only in internal mechanics. This is obviously gun-grabber propaganda by the Communist News Network. They want to conflate the semi-automatic (one trigger pull per shot) with a fully-automatic (machine) gun.
I don’t know..looks like the Venezuelan people are putting themselves on the front lines directly in the line of fire.
Are we sure they’re not rent-a-mob? That’s what the advance team did in Iraq before shock and awe.
That’s well documented. The destruction of Saddam Hussein’s statue was NOT some spontaneous act. It was well planned by the likes of Bolton.
There must be a rational thought in there somewhere….?
I agree, it was not rational to do that rent-a-mob thing, or the Iraq war in general, but them’s are the facts, like it or not.
That got a laugh out of me. Good riposte.
Army vehicle could easily be Cuban, Rushin, PLA driver who doesn’t give a flip about Venezuelan casualties either …
although I’m sujre Madura can rent souless local drivers with good meals, too….
Same for China. If they ship weapons, and due other economic war against our interest — forget a big tariff —– embargo all trade with the enemy.
They like many Americans voted for free sh!t. Socialists – communists always lure their victims with bait. Obama lured American blacks with free cell phones. The centerpiece of the democrats 2020 bid to ruin the country will be the massive payment of reparations to all black people for their ancestors slavery (watch every black in America come out to vote for that one}, free college tuition for the snowflakes and free medical care for all.
Hear Here!
Yes. But in the case of Venezuela, there are other countries conspiring and manipulating for their own profit from Venezuelan oil. Govt sells out the people for personal profit and the flow of information is controlled and manipulated. By the time the truth gets out to the people it is too late.
“Socialism only works until you run out of OTHER peoples money.”
AMEN! From the moment a country turns to socialism, what you see today in Venezuela is the inevitable outcome!
But that was false socialism! True socialism has not yet been attempted /sarc
And not so long ago it was a very rich, capitalist country.
Except when it is socialism for Wall St. Then trillions can be found. And all the spokesmodels on TeeVee speak seriously as they claim that the trillions were needed to SAVE the system from collapse.
Clive not only money but people too.
The French found that out pretty quickly. When USA pulled out of the Paris ‘Climate’ Accords, out came the yellow vests. Socialists won’t support even themselves, yet everyone else is expected to have *extra* money to go around!
Trouble is socialists have learn they can borrow — also other peoples money. And sucker othe contries (allies) to come to the aid. They never run out of other peoples money. Consider, how does Venezuela survive when inflation is 1,000,000 % !!!
Finally! I’ve even tossed out the idea of a blockade of Cuban ships to Venezuela. This is a less extreme step, but necessary. We need to block Cuba from their meddling in South and Central America.
Next dealing with Chinese and Russian Meddling
Looking at our hemisphere, We could be in for a larger War here instead of overseas.
Our Southern border is already in Chaos and dissolving in front of our disbelieving eyes.
China already controls the Panama Canal, and along with Russia have footholds in Central ,South America. Cuba is always sending troops and agents provocateurs throughout the region. Mexico is an enemy ally that cannot be trusted.
Domestically we are on the verge of Civil War ourselves, with Marxist democRats allied with our enemies, foreign and domestic. Our military is impotent to stop the illegal civilian invasion on the southern border. Current US immigration laws are Treasonous to a continued constitutional republic.
Irregular Warfare is here, do not delude ourselves, it Can turn into a real morass of uncivility all too quickly.
CYA, no one else will come to our rescue but ourselves individually, family by family, then and only then by tribal allegiances.
I haven’t even mentioned the Fraud of our worthless Feral Reserve funny money and unpayable Debts.
A Perfect Storm??????
“A Perfect Storm”?
Let’s give “preppers” their due. Any sane, honestly open-minded person can see multiple trend lines heading in the wrong direction. And accelerating.
In the meanwhile, dust off the Monroe Doctrine.
As the interests of Cuba, Russia and China gather against us close to home, it would be best to fight (if we must) while the chances of victory are better than if we procrastinate, idle, wringing hands and moaning about it.
I’ve prepped since just before Obamymammy ascended to his throne. While those were Treasonous, perilous years, We are in more dangerous waters today as Trump is fighting back against the Deep State – NWO. The Traitors were winning with Obama and their heir apparent Hilarity, But now must strike back hard or suffer losses that threaten their
Monopoly Rule.
Too many remain bllssfully ignorant in a normalcy bias and denial of the threats. Hope for the best, plan for something less and worse than the current scene. Call it safety insurance. Plan B: beans, bullets, and bullion. Just my opinion as a historian.
I can remember observing in Vietnam the everyday folks working dawn to dusk in their rice paddies with their water buffalo. That is all they wanted….and to be left alone.
That’s 95% of us..leave me the *k alone..
Good for Trump – Good for Venezuela – good for all who love freedom, liberty and the Trump way! Used to be called “The American Way” BUT a certain few in the past few years tried to destroy the hopes and ideals we stood for and rallied for. MAGA and beyond!
No.
Good for the neocons, the MIC, and the warmongering, pilfering profiteers.
I know; redundant, as the three I mentioned are one and the same.
Wrong, the fight against communism and socialism predates neoconservatism I’m against Preemptive war and neoconservatism too…but by your standards Reagan should have let the Soviets win. Sorry, the two situations are not comparable. You seem to be foolishly implying that if you fight against communism you’re a neocon. Sorry not the same thing at all! Should we not fight against communism and leftism at home either?
You know what’s ‘foolish’?
Einstein’s definition of insanity. THAT is ‘foolish’!!
Yes, we should fight them at home – politically, and we should once and for all fix and enforce our borders and immigration.
But abroad? Let them figure it out if It takes them imploding on their corruption and failed Marxism.
‘What we don’t learn from enlightened reason, we will learn from pain.’
~Anonymous (to me)
Let us learn- not from pain.
Let THEM learn.
To clarify: It’s not Einstein’s definition that’s foolish. No, that’s smart.
The foolishness is what he was defining.
Somehow, it didn’t come out right in my initial comment.
Venezuela banned private gun ownership in 2012
That’s why we should have several gun drops by air in secret locations in Venezuela.
Arm the coup!
That hasn’t gone so well the past several times we tried it………….Iran, Yemen, ISIS.
Basic Monroe Doctrine: and when the president writes “Cuba,” he means “Russia and China.”
No more bowing, no more kowtowing, no more apologies: MAObama ruined us daily for 8 years, it will take years to undo the damage.
Presumably Maduro had to bring Cubans, Russians and Chinese to suppress elements of his own military from throwing Maduro out. Maduro only has Cuban bodyguards – sez volumes right there.
There is obviously a global communist movement. Or perhaps it’s a coincidence that 4 communist countries are all working together here. Sure, Russia is no longer officially communist, but it has the same totalitarian power structure.
Now consider what the communists in this country have been up to lately and how they defend the fully communist countries, then ask yourself whose side they are on.
JK: Funny communists are banned in Russia but not in the US!
I posted this observation on the Venezuelan Crisis thread and now I see there’s an abbreviated video clip of the CNN interview with Mike Pompeo posted in the article above. It doesn’t have this glorious ending, however, which is just too sweet to miss out on.
________________________________________________________
I flipped onto CNN a short time ago and Wolf Blitzer was interviewing Mike Pompeo about Venezuela. At the end of the interview, Pompeo said Madura has his private plane fueled and ready to go at the airport. Pompeo said Maduro should immediately “Fire up the plane”. Wolf asked him if Maduro would have safe passage to Havana Cuba if he flew out of Venezuela. To which Pompeo answered “Mr. Maduro understands what will happen if he gets on that airplane”. Wolf asked the same question twice again and received the same answer “He knows our expectations”. LOL!
Wolf was negotiating for his fellow commie.
What? He’ll get a mimosa?
Perhaps a Sidewinder or a lovely little Sparrow up his exhaust.
🙂
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/aviation/a22355833/boeing-new-f-15x/
…oops! training accident…
His plane much more likely to fly to China or Russia not Cuba! Has range.
Well, not very eloquent, but beats sitting there with our collective thumbs up our…
Embargo & sanctions against Cuba sounds reasonable.
Yeah. They’re already used to rice, beans and 58 Chevys.
Hooray!
Reposted from 3 pm…
The keys are Oil and Cuba.
• Shut off BOTH until Cuba withdraws its troops.
• IMO, Sanctions are coming.
The Chinese involvement new to me. We have NO CHOICE. It’s not just about oil anymore.
Sue the Chinese are crawling all over the Caribbean with “good deals” for the locals to indenture their countries !
#OneTweet #BOOM
OK, technically 2…
If the Cubans were to withdraw to Cuba, would they take the Venezuelan Army, that’s supporting Manduro, with them?
If the Cubans were to withdraw to Cuba, would they take the Venezuelan Army, that’s supporting Manduro, with them?
Trump is going to demonstrate how to police your neighborhood.
No American boots on the ground !
Time for Brazilian President Bolsonaro to muster up.
Northern Brazil has a land border with south Venezuela. Transport is accessible on Brazilian federal highway BR 174. Brazil has a capable navy that can take advantage of northern Venezuela’s deep ports.
President Bolsonaro is a former military officer who appears to have a good relationship with President Trump…President Bolsonaro time to earn your rack !
I bet Bolton filmed this without PDT’s knowledge and consent. /s…
…is the dangerous dog or the owner the root of the problem?
But, but, the great Obummer was RELAXING sanctions on Cuber, we were going to be vaca’ing in Castros caribean nirvana, and getting a chance to see just how wonderful socialism could BE!
NOW, nasty old orange man is destroying obummers legacy, AGAIN!
DRAT you “Trump!”,…LOL
Any sanctions he puts on Cuba, would (I should think) supercede the deal Obummer put in place, so GOOD!
Bringing the I-net to Cuba, because it would “foster democracy”, just like it did in China/s.
That reminds me of my son’s Spanish class two years ago, their class trip was to Cuba! I was floored. I wonder how many went or if they did go, I didn’t find out.
Hello, that is Bernie’s dream for the US. Duh.
…what he meant was that Venezuela was living HIS American dream….and now they are fully immersed in his favored political, economic and social spectrum…
trade a tasty puppy for a roll of toilet paper?
LikeLike
Here’s the sober truth. For those in America who support socialist government, remember the rioting people in Venezuela voted for socialism and brought this nightmare upon themselves and now are shedding blood to get rid of it.
If we allow socialism to take hold in the USA, there will be enormous bloodshed to rid the nation of it once today’s ignorant supporters discover the brutal truth of the tyranny it brings.
This is winning! Cuba Venezuela Nicaragua have been festering for years…bring attention to the truth…we fight to protect other borders while our borders are WIDE OPEN!
Hey Russia, Keep Crimea Get out of Western Hemisphere…
Hey China, Sign Trade Deal…Get out of Western Hemisphere…
Not being familiar with politics a couple years ago, I can’t believe how snookered I was by all the pro-Putin propaganda then. That he was such a “nationalist”, etc. He’s in bed with all the bad actors! And even pro-China was posted here for a little bit while POTUS was schmoozing their President in the beginning. Still have mixed feelings about Assad because he runs a secular government and tries to keep Christians protected. But he’s aligned with Iran and Russia, too.
I think China is running the whole damn show from the EU to the US CoC, with their endless supply of cheap labor and cheap goods.
Cuba is not a national security threat to the U.S. Neither is Venezuela. Nor the mid east ( Trillions spent and thousands of American soldiers dead with absolutely nothing to show for it )
Mexico and it’s violent drug cartels is our biggest national security threat.
…leftists are the most immediate threat to America…being within the gates…
No more wars yes yes. We hear it all the time. But maybe a few warthogs to stop the armor and so airstrikes to convince the armed forces to stand down
If the socialists.communists take America here’s a little survival hint…
When an opossums fat is white it’s ok to eat it…it was healthy….but if the fat is yellow toss it away…
Be sure to wear disposable gloves while handling raw meat……
