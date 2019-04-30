President Trump Threatens “full and complete embargo” of Cuba Over their Support for Maduro Regime…

China, Russia and Cuba are financing and supporting the socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Russian and Chinese military equipment was previously shipped into the country and military members from Cuba are fighting on the ground.

In response to the violence and presence of the Cuban military, President Trump is now threatening a full and complete embargo of Cuba by the U.S.

"We will hold accountable those who turn to violence or inflict violence upon the Venezuelan people. There will be a day for accountability for all those who engage in this," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says of the uprising in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/1xFtltB00b — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 30, 2019

