Sunday Talks – Full Interview With Brad Parscale

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale joins CBS Margaret Brennan for an interview taped April 9, 2019, which was broadcast today.
Can’t watch this in Canada. Says not available in our Country??
Correct. Canada regulates U.S. media and designates some material off-limits.
In Canada “media” is considered a “cultural industry” and protected by rules and regulations prohibiting information without government approval.
The “cultural industry” carve-out is even part trade treaties such as NAFTA and the new USMCA.
You can watch it through a free online proxy. Or YouTube “watch youtube videos not available in my country” and some different methods will come up.
Parscale is on a par with our VSGPDJT!
Awesome!
How does she have a job? Talk about infantile. All her questions were anti conservative. ”Do you condemn your racist commercials?” Trying to get him to give her the inner secrets and directions on how to build a digital campaign and network. I can’t listen to these Main Stream idiots.
I watch and I listen and think – the Democrats have to be pooping their panties.
Weight.
We are in good hands trumpets! Like trump promised – warriors.
#warriorofdata
It is pitty Mr.Parscale never return call when you want talk to him….-TMAGAC ..
This is one of the more enlightening discussions in awhile regarding behind the scenes digital campaigning. Brad is a master in his own right.
You can see how visibly discomfited she becomes as Parscale explains things in his cool, confident style.
I love watching Parscale videos.
Fascinating interviewee. Love me some Brad.
