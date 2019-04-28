Sunday Talks – Full Interview With Brad Parscale

Posted on April 28, 2019 by

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale joins CBS Margaret Brennan for an interview taped April 9, 2019, which was broadcast today.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Sunday Talks – Full Interview With Brad Parscale

  1. oversixtynowdith Wenzel says:
    April 28, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Can’t watch this in Canada. Says not available in our Country??

    Like

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      April 28, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      Correct. Canada regulates U.S. media and designates some material off-limits.

      In Canada “media” is considered a “cultural industry” and protected by rules and regulations prohibiting information without government approval.

      The “cultural industry” carve-out is even part trade treaties such as NAFTA and the new USMCA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      April 28, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      You can watch it through a free online proxy. Or YouTube “watch youtube videos not available in my country” and some different methods will come up.

      Like

      Reply
  2. littleanniefannie says:
    April 28, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Parscale is on a par with our VSGPDJT!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Mark L. says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Awesome!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Dman says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    How does she have a job? Talk about infantile. All her questions were anti conservative. ”Do you condemn your racist commercials?” Trying to get him to give her the inner secrets and directions on how to build a digital campaign and network. I can’t listen to these Main Stream idiots.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bigly says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I watch and I listen and think – the Democrats have to be pooping their panties.

    Weight.

    We are in good hands trumpets! Like trump promised – warriors.

    #warriorofdata

    Like

    Reply
  6. sejmon says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    It is pitty Mr.Parscale never return call when you want talk to him….-TMAGAC ..

    Like

    Reply
  7. Patriot says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    This is one of the more enlightening discussions in awhile regarding behind the scenes digital campaigning. Brad is a master in his own right.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Revenant says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    You can see how visibly discomfited she becomes as Parscale explains things in his cool, confident style.

    I love watching Parscale videos.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Diana Allocco says:
    April 28, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Fascinating interviewee. Love me some Brad.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s