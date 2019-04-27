New York Times Publishes Brutally Antisemitic Cartoon….

The rather alarming aspect here is the multiple layers of editorial review and approval this had to pass through. This is not simply an example of bad judgement, this is a clear reflection of the ideology within the publication. Not a single person involved in the process saw a problem with it, until after it was published. Quite remarkable.
From the international edition of the New York Times: A blind kippah-wearing President Donald Trump being led around -or leading- a dog depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (enlarged below)
It really is quite stunning actually; regardless of whether you accept the reality of the publication inherently containing an antisemitic bias. Dozens of people involved in the process of constructing the editorial decision, and each of them had to be in alignment with the message. This is not an error of judgement. This is their view:
After the backlash the New York Times attempts a disingenuous retraction:
An “error of judgment”?
Just Wow
LikeLiked by 4 people
No freeking kidding!!!
Here is the perfect article about Jews and DemonCrats, “Dear Jewish-American Leftists”:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273133/dear-jewish-american-leftists-its-time-talk-valerie-sobel
LikeLike
Buying the New York Times is “ an error in judgement “.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even think about “LOOKING” at the NYT is an error in judgement!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What can anyone say Damn..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will we hear from liberal (not even “progressive,” just old time liberal) Jews? My guess. No way.
LikeLike
Very likely the American liberal Jews also hate Netanyahu and Trump.
LikeLike
and many hate Israel as well
LikeLike
Whether they realize it or not, who they really, really hate is themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, most American Jews will still vote for the dhimmilib party and patronize its operatives like the ny times.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, most American Jews will still vote for the dhimmilib party and patronize its operatives like the ny times.
LikeLike
I’m not shocked in the least that they published the cartoon. What shocks me is that it took them over two years to do it.
LikeLike
JustMe,would you mind telling us if you are in favor of this or against it,because if it is the later ,You are in the wrong place.
“I’m not shocked in the least that they published the cartoon. What shocks me is that it took them over two years to do it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds a little sketchy to me as well. Is he criticizing the NYT or President Trump?
If it’s the latter, we’ll probably hear crickets.
LikeLike
Chill out — pretty clear he’s saying the NYT have hated the Trump-Isreal relationship for 2 years and he is surprised we are just seeing a racist cartoon like this now.
LikeLike
Not clear at all. Still waiting for the original poster to clarify.
LikeLike
New York state will still vote blue in 2020 — perfect vision?
LikeLike
The NY Slimes has been anti-Semitic for decades. They continually push the vile envelope with every edition. I can’t wait till they go belly up. Scum!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The NY Slimes has been anti-Semitic for decades. They continually push the vile envelope with every edition. I can’t wait till they go belly up. Scum!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Show me a Middle Eastern country OTHER than Israel that is democratic and functional and I’ll tell you why I’d rather be allied with Israel than with its enemies. It’s not Israel love; it’s America love.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next:”How to lead boxcars for our Muzzie overlords for Kapos?”
Sorry for being overboard, but ,my late father in law did not help liberate Dachau for this tripe!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bookmark this. When they try to accuse anyone on the right of breaking one of their PC codes, pull it up and throw it back at them. NYT just lost all remaining crumbs of respectability.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody approved this “error.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We want the names of the people that approved this “error”. The Left loves to dox us….. just give me the names.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it wasn’t the NYT, I’d say double and triple check to make sure this isn’t the Onion or the Bee.
Since it’s the Times, I believe it.
Tomorrow’s headline, NYT: Readers say, “Since it’s the Times, I believe it”.
LikeLike
Time to change libel laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NYT is soooo 1938!
LikeLike
Wait – is that supposed to be a dachshund? Are they known for being guide dogs? And…aren’t they a German breed?
Is the cartoonist indicating something about his view of Bibi there? Is this guy saying …. I dunno…is he saying he views Bibi as a Nazi? Okay DUH moment for me. Of COURSE the cartoonist is saying Bibi is a Nazi – the cartoonist is speaking from the Palestinian viewpoint – which would be that Bibi is bad, so naturally, he’s portrayed as a German breed; ergo, a Nazi.
Did I get that right? And if I did…then….wow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dachshund
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dachshund
Symbol of Germany
Dachshunds have traditionally been viewed as a symbol of Germany. Political cartoonists commonly used the image of the dachshund to ridicule Germany.[63] During World War I the dachshunds’ popularity in the United States plummeted because of this association. As a result, they were often called “liberty hounds” by their owners similar to “liberty cabbage” becoming a term for sauerkraut mostly in North America.[64] The stigma of the association was revived to a lesser extent during World War II, though it was comparatively short-lived. Kaiser Wilhelm II and German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel were known for keeping dachshunds.
Due to the association of the breed with Germany, as well as its particular popularity among dog keepers in Munich back then, the dachshund was chosen to be the first official mascot for the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, with the name Waldi.[65]
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember my mom calling them “dash-hounds”—she grew up in the immediate post-WW2 years and that might’ve been a leftover.
Awesome lil dogs and yes, absolutely a symbol for Germany, and yes, the cartoonist here is a slimebag on multiple levels.
LikeLike
The “Paper of Record” – just sayin’
LikeLike
Yea the one my grandfather called a communist rag in the sixties, some things never change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea the one my grandfather called a communist rag in the sixties, some things never change.
LikeLike
A female dog at that. Implying that the PM is PDJT’s b*tch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A German dog at that…dachshund.
LikeLike
“Not a single person involved in the process saw a problem with it, until after it was published. Quite remarkable.”
Unabashed hatred of the FAILING NYTIMES
toward President Trump knows no bounds/
and remember they are COMPLICIT IN THE COUP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“President Donald Trump on Friday called for the New York Times and the Washington Post to have their Pulitzer prizes rescinded for their coverage of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.
“So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post got a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage (100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!) of Collusion with Russia – And there was No Collusion! So, they were either duped or corrupt? In any event, their prizes should be taken away by the Committee!” Trump tweeted.”
CORRUPT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet the Bullitzer crowd wishes they could give an award to it.
LikeLike
Sump’n ain’t right here. Netanyahu is no friend of PDJT. It was a ‘political officer’ from the Israeli embassy that help set up young Papadopoulos with the scam meeting in a London wine bar. And it was a Israeli national with strong ties to Netanyahu that gave Papadope the $10,000 in marked bills, then informed the FIB to look for it upon his return to Dulles.
So either Netanyahu has a rogue intel agency – not unheard of – see Trump, Donald J -Russian Collusion.
OR
He’s not friend of PDJT.
Then let’s look at Papadope’s book “Deep State Target”, where on page 59, we see “Israel is terrified Trump will be elected”.
Time will tell.
LikeLike
Well, I think this video pretty much refutes your silly allegation that Netanyahu is no friend of President Trump.
Are you trying to get a job with CNN spreading Fake News?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Words, mere words. Can you explain the actions of Christian Cantor or David Ta’wil?
But like I said, somebody could be running an op against Bibi too. Particularly as Trump is not noted for ‘forgiving’.
LikeLike
What goes around , comes around. Rarely is justice on this side of heaven.
LikeLike
…This is what will happen to each everyone of them that participated in the creation and publication of this vile and disgusting cartoon. And they deserve it…
And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done. And the sea gave up the dead who were in it, Death and Hades gave up the dead who were in them, and they were judged, each one of them, according to what they had done. Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire. And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.
Rev: 20
LikeLike
NYT’s is no friend to liberty minded believers however, that pic in and of itself is not a depiction of Anti-Jewry. It represents Anti-Political Zionism, the communist, statist enemy of all Apolitical Christians, Jews and Muslims.
LikeLike
It invokes two tropes: “Jewish Dogs” and “Jewish Puppet Masters.” If you replace the leash with puppet strings you have iconography that directly mirrors what the Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda published 75 years ago.
Therefore while I agree that criticism of the State of Israel is not automatically anti-Semitism in and of itself (and that is said as a supporter of the Israeli State), I don’t believe that to be the case here.
Think about it this way: if the Daily Caller, InfoWars, or Breitbart published a cartoon of George Soros puppeteering Hilary Clinton (and these images do exist on the internet) *without* any references to Judaism itself, the New York Times and every other liberal paper in America would be hollering about how it draws on anti-Semitic tropes. Indeed, this is already an often deployed line whenever Soros is criticized.
What the Times did here went way over that line.
LikeLike
“Some people did something.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It confused almost everyone, considering who published it. The New York Times needs to adopt Der Stürmer typeface if they are intent on this path.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voting democrat can get you killed.
LikeLike
I had no idea Ilhan Omar had a side gig as cartoon illustrator at the N.Y.T. …… /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will it take for a plurality of Jewish Americans to finally stop voting for the hate-filled and dishonest Dems?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can a news organization which believes the “alt-right” is the biggest threat to American society publish a talking point of the actual alt-right?
LikeLike
This is same Piece Of Sheit newspaper that spilled oceans full of ink to cover the ‘college admissions’ scandal, oh gosh, that just happened to break almost right after ILL-han Omar spewed her then most-recent anti-Semtic diatribe for which the turgid and worthless congress FAILED to hold her accountable.
And here, my dad and many in my family, all liberal democrat NY/NJ Jews, hold this fishwrap in the highest esteem and regard. SPIT!!
LikeLike
Hardly surprising… especially since they adored Hitler, lionized him and even published a glowing obituary for him. Seems they still adore his policies… cartoons like this INCITE hate and violence against Jews, and they ought to know this from history, so I think it is clear what their world-view is. If it wasn’t already.
Why the NYTimes is THE “paper of record”, is beyond me.
Disgraceful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are hounded for wearing MAGA hats which trigger passersby and send them racing to cower in safe places. But the New York Times is so pure that it merely errs in judgement by printing an antisemitic slur which was so innocuous that it didn’t set off any triggers in their sanctimonious editorial climes.
That is how the Progressive world rolls. As the late Nat Hentoff put it: “Free speech for me, but not for thee.” Progressives are incapable of uttering “hate speech” in any form or context, but they can smell it a thousand miles away when a non-Progressive is the perp.
Progressivism is the high art of sanctimonious hypocrisy writ large. Ambrose Bierce, the author of The Devil’s Dictionary said it best – Hypocrite: One who, professing virtues that he does not respect, secures the advantage of seeming to be what he despises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julius Streicher would approve, I’m sure.
LikeLike
So Israel is blown up, President Trump goes down in flames for some bogus bogus, Pence is our President, Sanders and Schumer bow to Muslim who will never allow any other religion, middle class is destroyed and nothing left except an open border and there is millions of Catholic/Christians brown people here .. Now what ? Myself my family who own property in San Diego are what ? Killed ? who takes over ? Muslims what ?
LikeLike
Upon seeing that cartoon, Hitler got so exited, he will now have to marry his coffin.
LikeLike
When will the NYT publish a demeaning, belittling cartoon characterization of the Muslim faith? They have just attacked America’s basic Judeo- Christian values(and the leaders of the USA/Israel)…let’s see them be all inclusive with one for Islam and Hindu.
LikeLike
And now this:
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/public-safety/story/2019-04-27/reports-of-several-people-shot-at-poway-synagogue
“POWAY —
As many as four people have reportedly been shot at the Chabad of Poway on Saturday.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Sheriff’s deputies first warned about a man with a gun in the area of the Jewish synagogue on Chabad Way about noon.”
LikeLike
“a dog depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”
Looks like a very snake like dog – which is even more rabidly anti-semiotic and they are beyond brazen in it.
LikeLike
More to come I’m sure. All hell has broken loose.
I understand now the need for third worlders. It occurred to me the generations of molestations, child trafficking, incest for moms and dads is accepted in many of these countries. If everybody has a goat in the bed who could be wrong, right?
Finally we broke the chains of God. We have become limitless. Sarc.
LikeLike
NYT goes full on Stormfront!
Proof that shltlibs claims of racism, sexism or whateverism is pure projection.
LikeLike
Shocking?
Only if you see the NYT’s as an actual journalistic endeavor and an actual newspaper
If you see the NYT’s for what it actually is, a group of political operatives who put forth propaganda and lies to further a political agenda, it’s not shocking in the least and makes perfect sense
No need for journalistic integrity when your job has nothing to do with journalism
LikeLike