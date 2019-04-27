New York Times Publishes Brutally Antisemitic Cartoon….

The rather alarming aspect here is the multiple layers of editorial review and approval this had to pass through. This is not simply an example of bad judgement, this is a clear reflection of the ideology within the publication. Not a single person involved in the process saw a problem with it, until after it was published. Quite remarkable.

From the international edition of the New York Times: A blind kippah-wearing President Donald Trump being led around -or leading- a dog depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (enlarged below)

It really is quite stunning actually; regardless of whether you accept the reality of the publication inherently containing an antisemitic bias. Dozens of people involved in the process of constructing the editorial decision, and each of them had to be in alignment with the message. This is not an error of judgement. This is their view:

After the backlash the New York Times attempts a disingenuous retraction:

(Link to the Editors Note)

An “error of judgment”?

Advertisements