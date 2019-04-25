Federal Agents Raid Homes and Office of Corrupt Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh…

Political “space to destroy” leadership, particularly mayors in Baltimore Maryland, have an inherent disposition toward transparently corrupt behavior. Remember Sheila Dixon in ’08, or Stephanie Rawlings Blake in ’15… It’s a perpetual cycle. I digress…

Into the recent corrupt landscape comes current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who takes bribes and graft through a pay-to-play bribery scandal for books she “authored” called “Healthy Holly”. Want a city contract?…. buy some books, easy peasy.

(Baltimore) Hauling out boxes of “Healthy Holly” books and documents, dozens of federal law enforcement agents Thursday struck businesses, homes and government buildings across Baltimore as an investigation into Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings widened. FBI agents and IRS officials executed search warrants at her City Hall office, Pugh’s two houses, and offices of the mayor’s allies, as the growing scandal consumed the city’s attention, generated national headlines and provoked fresh calls for the embattled Democratic mayor’s resignation.

“This is too much for our city,” Democratic City Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “It puts all of us under a tremendous strain, and again it is not fair either to the people that live here, or the people that work here.” Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, confirmed agents from the Baltimore FBI office and the Washington IRS office searched at least six addresses. The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed the location of a seventh search. The actions were the first confirmation that federal authorities, as well as state officials, were investigating the mayor’s activities. (read more)

BREAKING: The FBI is raiding Baltimore City Hall and the home of Mayor Catherine Pugh https://t.co/ZniCAoGqFw — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 25, 2019

FBI leaves Mayor Pugh’s house with boxes and boxes of evidence- at least 10 agents in house. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/jUkEKmW1YG — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) April 25, 2019

Either Federal agents are helping Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh move or she's having an awful, really, really bad Thursday wake-up call pic.twitter.com/fq6m9B50MX — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) April 25, 2019

#BREAKING: RIGHT NOW at #Baltimore City Hall @FBIBaltimore and other Federal agencies executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/krRBks4aHf — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) April 25, 2019

