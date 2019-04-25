Federal Agents Raid Homes and Office of Corrupt Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh…

Political “space to destroy” leadership, particularly mayors in Baltimore Maryland, have an inherent disposition toward transparently corrupt behavior. Remember Sheila Dixon in ’08, or Stephanie Rawlings Blake in ’15… It’s a perpetual cycle. I digress…
Into the recent corrupt landscape comes current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who takes bribes and graft through a pay-to-play bribery scandal for books she “authored” called “Healthy Holly”. Want a city contract?…. buy some books, easy peasy.
(Baltimore) Hauling out boxes of “Healthy Holly” books and documents, dozens of federal law enforcement agents Thursday struck businesses, homes and government buildings across Baltimore as an investigation into Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings widened.
FBI agents and IRS officials executed search warrants at her City Hall office, Pugh’s two houses, and offices of the mayor’s allies, as the growing scandal consumed the city’s attention, generated national headlines and provoked fresh calls for the embattled Democratic mayor’s resignation.
“This is too much for our city,” Democratic City Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “It puts all of us under a tremendous strain, and again it is not fair either to the people that live here, or the people that work here.”
Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, confirmed agents from the Baltimore FBI office and the Washington IRS office searched at least six addresses. The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed the location of a seventh search. The actions were the first confirmation that federal authorities, as well as state officials, were investigating the mayor’s activities. (read more)
…is this where Baltimore gets their leaders…it’s only a minute and a half…and it’s hilarious…and sorta scary…..
Yep. That’s about how smart most of Section 8 is.
Please, I object to that comment.. Though Honestly, it IS the truth, (though NOT in My case).. 😉 NOT ALL of us have IQ’s below 70.. 😉
Just wanna know if she votes.
Were they in full combat gear, did CNN and MSNBC scoop all others to copy desk?
Now if President Trump’s lawyer said was not lucid, he would be removed from office in lightning speed.
Why is she still Mayor if she is not lucid?
It will take a monumental effort for A/G Barr to dismantle the 2-tiered or multi-tiered Justice system. Roger Stone allegedly lied to the House Intelligence Committee during 2017 and he gets a Swat team army at his house and a dog muzzle by the Judge.
Roger Stone was barely more dangerous than Mayor Pugh but the mayor only has the FBI’s Van Line Moving and Storage Detail to her houses and offices while neither were rationally suspected of being violent threats. Noticeably, one raid was conducted by Mueller/Wray and the other under A/G Barr/Wray’s watch. This is an indication that he will be tough but rational in his campaign to rebuild a fair and equitable Justice system. Roger got a full blown guns drawn raid while the Mayor received “polite courteous” visits (from what I’ve seen.)
Looks like Healthy Holly was really Hold Em Up Holly. LOL..This whole book thing has been a money laundering operation for a very long time…that’s why every body and their brother writes one.
I read a few Articles via a Social Media platform..
It seems for a Woman Her age is OUT Of OFFICE with Pneumonia, for a MONTH, While it seems to be MIA, as in out of State & cannot be Located..
Folks are calling for Her to Resign..
Meanwhile..
Attorney for Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she’s not ‘lucid’ enough to make a decision about resigning
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-ci-pugh-decision-20190425-story.html
Well she Poked the bear , Never poke the bear .
Between this and a few other recent indictments in the news, the question must be asked: other than persecuting and prosecuting political conservatives, exactly WHAT has the DOJ/FBI been doing for the past 10-12 years? If Barr actually is cleaning house, then he must be looking at stagnating investigations and demanding action. I hope. We need these agencies to actually do their jobs, and not be dirty tricks operatives.
ORANGES == UKRAINE == 79 ?
Investigate the ‘oranges’ of the investigation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Revolution
I really do hope they throw the Book at her!!!! and not one of hers
(loudly) Excuse me.
Just when exactly did they become the “Democratic” party?
“This is too much for my blood pressure,” Democrat City Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “It puts all of us under tremendous strain that we’ll be next, and again it is not fair that the little people are rising up and revolting against us – burning the city is fine, as long as we don’t get blamed – or that our corruption is coming to an end. Boo hoo hoo.”
There. Fixed it. ^_^
If Brenda Snipes of Florida hurries and would be willing to move to Baltimore, she could run for mayor and win easily joining the distinguished Democrat sisterhood.
