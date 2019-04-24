President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

As they departed the White House for a Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta, GA, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver remarks to the White House press pool. UPDATE: Transcript Added
[Transcript] – 11:00 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: So the stock market and our country, from an economic standpoint, is doing the best probably it’s ever done. We’re hitting new highs again. We’ve hit new highs, I guess close to, or over 100 times since I’m President — from the time of the election.
Unemployment numbers are the best they’ve ever been by far. We have almost 160 million people working today in the United States. That’s more than we’ve ever had working in our country before.
We’re doing well on trade. We’re doing well with China. Things are going good.
I’m bringing the First Lady right now. She’s worked very hard on the opioid crisis. We’re down about 17 percent from last year, which is pretty amazing. We’re down 17 percent with the opioid problem. It’s a big problem. It’s a big addiction and we’re handling it. The doctors are working with us. The labs are working. The clinics are working. The pharmaceutical companies are working with us. And we’ve made a tremendous amount of progress.
John. Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, what do you plan to do about the subpoena for Don McGahn and other subpoenas that are expected from the Hill?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, the subpoena is ridiculous. We have been — I have been the most transparent President and administration in the history of our country by far. We just went through the Mueller witch hunt, where you had, really, 18 angry Democrats that hate President Trump. They hate him with a passion. They were contributors, in many cases, to Hillary Clinton. Hate him with a passion. How they picked this panel, I don’t know.
And they came up with no collusion and they actually also came up with no obstruction. But our Attorney General ruled, based on the information, there was no obstruction. So you have no collusion, no obstruction.
Now we’re finished with it. And I thought, after two years, we’d be finished with it. No. Now the House goes and starts subpoenaing. They want to know every deal I’ve ever done. Now, Mueller, I assume, for $35 million, checked my taxes, checked my financials — which are great, by the way. You know they’re great. All you have to do is go look at the records; they’re all over the place. But they checked my financials and they checked my taxes, I assume.
It was the most thorough investigation probably in the history of our country — I think I read — where they interviewed 500 people.
I say it’s enough. Get back to infrastructure. Get back to cutting taxes. Get back to lowering drug prices. That’s what — really, that’s what we should be doing.
Q Mr. President, will you fight the McGahn subpoena? Will you claim executive privilege?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re fighting all the subpoenas.
Look, these aren’t like impartial people. The Democrats are trying to win 2020. They’re not going to win with the people that I see. And they’re not going to win against me. The only way they can maybe luck out — and I don’t think that’s going to happen. It might make it even the opposite. That’s what a lot of people are saying. The only way they can luck out is by constantly going after me on nonsense.
But they should be really focused on legislation, not the things that have been — this has been litigated — just so you understand, this has been litigated for the last two years, almost since I got into office.
Now, if you want to litigate, go after the DNC, Crooked Hillary, the dirty cops — all of these things. That’s what should be litigated because that was a rigged system. And I’m breaking down — I am breaking down the swamp. If you look at what’s happening, they’re getting caught. They’re getting fired. Who knows what’s going to happen from now on, but I hope it’s — I hope it’s very strong.
But if you look at “drain the swamp,” I am draining the swamp.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
“I am breaking down The Swamp,” YES!! Make it happen, Number One!
LikeLiked by 13 people
“I hope it’s very strong.” PDJT
So do we all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi,
As you know I have been working out recently.
I may have jogged more miles than any President ever recorded.
I have a big beautiful treadmill.
John Roberts, have you seen my treadmill? Have you ever seen a treadmill like that?
I have dropped 10-15 pounds.
I may look better than I have ever looked in my entire history. Even the 1980s.
My financial statements are better than any financial statements ever filed.
They have been printed on big beautiful forms.
Media heads Explodey!!!
I love this man!!! I have a smile on my face every time he trolls these feckless nitwits. The next few days, few weeks, few months, and 6+ years WILL BE GLORIOUS!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Donald J. Trump. A REAL Boss!
God Bless you Mr. President and FLOTUS!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hope the fake news media jackals enjoy camping out in the White House parking lot. These impromptu gaggles should be a sufficient replacement for the Daily Press Briefings which used to be held inside the building. If journalists ever decide to start acting like decent human beings they can be allowed back in. Until then these WH correspondents can just stay outside in their little huts & doghouses.
TRUMP 2020
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agree – looks like they’ve stopped the ability for angry april, costas and all the others to state the DNC talking points disguised as questions. Giving these pressers is much better. PDJT doesn’t need Sarah in the middle. He is fearless.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love it when the choppers are firing up in the background. You can never hear their idiotic questions. Only what the President says! Do they even realize he is playing them like a fiddle with these pressers? He has them hanging out in the driveway for hours like homeless teenagers. Meanwhile he is inside having a piece of the most delicious chocolate cake ever made. And these dorks are drinking cold coffee (or is it coffeve??), have bad breath, and Acosta is farting behind a pine tree. While those idiots were chasing russia russia russia he was dismantling Obama’s legacy! Hahaha! Jokes on you fools. Russia gave him cover to rack up win after win. The Boss will be getting a few more wins at the SC on the census, obamacare, immigration, and more. Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pedro you make me laugh with your wittiness. The visionary’s is great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed Roger, even as elegant and graceful that Mrs. Sanders is, POTUS does just fine on his own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed Roger, even as elegant and graceful that Mrs. Sanders is, POTUS does just fine on his own.
LikeLike
Wow, he’s powerful!
Why isn’t there an “action man” like figure? That figure would be a multi-million dollar money spinner and real winner!
Get your Action Man “POTUS” on sale now, whoop😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is powerful and has become amazingly adept at handling the press–as well as become a succinct , polished and eloquent speaker. Truly this man has flourished as POTUS–incredible to watch!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
His comments can leave no doubt that he is bringing on the Big Ugly. Barr intimated as much in his testimony last week about spying and a proper predicate. Barr undoubtedly already knows what the IG FISA investigation, now in its 13th month, has found, and he said expect it public in May or early June. And PDJT retweeted an OANN’ report concerning UK MI6 involvement in the predicate (Halper, Mifsud, Steele). The pace has quickened and the tenor has sharpened.
LikeLiked by 10 people
ristvan:
As AG, does Barr have unrestricted access to IG findings?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Horowitz’s first report went to Rosenstein who “negotiated” edits to it
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OSP, see detailed response below. WP somehow glitched.
LikeLike
Let me ask you a question.
Potus and his legal team appear ready to challenge an impeachment hearing. the argument will be that a legal entity (AG, DAG, SC) must first determine that the President has committed treason, bribery, high crime, or misdemeanor. Since he was not indicted and the official DOJ position is that he did not commit a crime, an impeachment process would be illegal and invalid. They would have no formal predicate for starting the process. That seems to be Seculow’s position. In Clinton and Nixon there were SCs that made formal charges. Not so in andrew Jackson. Its an interesting legal question. The other side is that the House functions as a grand jury and creates the indictment and the trial occurs in the Senate. However, the issue has never been litigated. what do you think???
LikeLike
PM, I commented on this a fews days ago. Is a bit complicated.
A2§4 Treason and bribery are not in play. ‘High crimes and misdemeanors’ does NOT mean what PDJT tweeted. A common misperception. It is a legal ‘term of art’ extending back to 1386, explained by Alexander Hamilton in Federalist paper #85 and best though of as ‘obviously unfit for office’. As proof, the very first impeachment conviction in the early 1800s was a federal judge for drunkenness on the bench.
The basic Dem problem is that PDJT is NOT ‘obviously unfit’ for office, and after no collusion they do not even have a pretext for the Nixon/Clinton precedents. What PDJT cannot do is interfere with Nadler if he moves to House Judiciary articles of impeachment. What he Can and will do is fight every predicate investigatory House subpoena all the way to SCOTUS to stymie the process from even getting started.
There have only been three impeachments/potential impeachments of presidents, and no convictions. Johnson in 1867 over violation of the ‘take care’ clause for a firing in contradiction to the ‘official tenure act’ (itself probably unconstitutional) in what was actually a vicious political dispute about reconstruction. History has not looked kindly on it. Closest for PDJT would be immigration, except he has been going by the book and there are so far no ‘take care’ issues. Nixon resigned, but the charges would have been perjury and obstruction. Clinton was impeached but not convicted on perjury and obstruction.
So Dems are looking for crimes per precedent, when that is not actually the Constitutional standard, which they know they could not get away with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ristvan
Thanks!
1- So the basic strategy will be that potus will not voluntarily supply documents, testimony, witnesses, or any underlying reports to the House committee that is supoeaned. He will simply ignore and/or then challenge each subpoena in court, tie each one up for months, or years, and destroy any momentum for Nadler?
2- Nadler will then be stymied. He could say how dare he do this, we need to impeach! He could throw in the towel if the court supports POTUS position.
3- Nadler may want impeachment off his and Pelosi’s plate too. If it all gets tied up in the courts that may make the Dems happy to avoid this issue before 2020. Its an easy out for them. They can claim that Bad Orange Man is not cooperating so they can not proceed.
Is that about right?
LikeLike
Not ignore them. Challenge them in various ways. Lawsuits to quash ( there are several good grounds against the Dems: jurisdiction, legislative purpose,…Executive privilege). That process has already started with two Cummings and one Nadler subpoenas.
PDJT will use this as TDS political theater for 2020 to retake the House on his coattails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan, Thanks for the impeachment history lesson and the justification thereof. I’m sure I speak for many here who enjoy getting information in laymen’s terms. We all have our
specialties but Constitutional law certainly isn’t on my list. Upon reading your comment
below I’m all for alpha male style stuff. It’s the stuff that will Make America Great Again!
LikeLike
Interesting. So, the Dems will impeach on obstruction and then issue subpoenas to the executive branch under the rubric of their impeachment authority in order to investigate??? I think if they try this then they must have prior evidence of an actual crime. Otherwise I don’t think the Supremes will allow them to do it. This is why Barr wrote what he did.
LikeLike
Agreed! Now with Barr in charge rather than Rosenbergstein, justice might prevail. Rosenberg was the one who filed off all the rough edges of the previous IG reports. Not this time though. Let Justice be done.
LikeLike
Trump-Pence 2020 !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
VP Pence can’t win in 2024. Personally, I’d like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the ticket as VP for 2020. I think he’d be one who would carry on the MAGA agenda after President Trump’s second term
LikeLiked by 4 people
NR, agree in part and disagree in part. Not always the case that the VP gets the nod, although Biden withdrew. Agree that Pence not only cannot win in 2024, but is not presidential timber by our new standard. Agree that Pompeo can and is.
Where I disagree is PDJT likely knows this also and CEOs always succession plan. What I think will happen is he keeps Pence on the 2020 ticket to minimize distraction, after an ironglad guarantee that he won’t stand in 2024. Then groom Pompeo at state. NoKo, Iran, lord only knows what else will crop up in the next six years. Have a Pompeo SoS replacement ready in 2023, Pompeo resigns and announces he is running with PDJT support and that Pence has decided not to. Alpha male style stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is good. People are crazy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the START of The Big Ugly is here.
It will NOT be one, sudden Knock Out blow, ending the match.
It will be peppering the opponent with blows, face, body even occasional kidney shot, untill the opponent can’t hold their gloves up, and eventual till they can’t stand.
History will marvel “They did it to themselves”,…PDJT is NOT a “Teflon President”; he is an “I’m rubber, your glue; everything you throw at me bounces off of me, and sticks to you!”
Draining the Swamp is nasty, difficult and dangerous work. The water level is going down, day by day, with the water pooling in the lowest levels. The creatures will begin attacking each other, fighting for limited cover.
Soon,….
LikeLiked by 3 people
While a reakoning cannot happen soon enough for me it will happen in bits and pieces since that is the way the legal system works and the targets along with their supporters will try at least to drag it out past 2020 to minimize it’s impact. So it behooves our side to get it out there sooner rather than later. The press will minimize coverage so Trump needs to keep it alive daily while simultaneously pointing out the economy, jobs and the impact on take home benefits for all segments of the society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so perfect!
Hadn’t heard that phrase in ages, but it’s true! He is rubber, they are glue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beast Mode
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think there will be a holiday, April 24, to mark the day that American’s got their republic back.
LikeLike
The scrum of news hounds sound like the chattering monkeys at the Houston Zoo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The monkeys are far easier on the ears….and they don’t lie.
LikeLike
I don’t have to watch the nature programs about Africa anymore. As the President walks away I get to hear the Jackals and Hyenas, so much so, it is enough to last me a lifetime….
LikeLike
Melania Trump. She is one exceptional woman. Booyah!
LikeLike
Mr President! Mr. President! Can you hear me when I scream?! Mr. President?
Bwaahaaahaaa!
LikeLike
“The scrum of news hounds sound like the chattering monkeys at the Houston Zoo.”
They can’t help themselves. Their screeching after the president’s clear and concise communication makes them look very small and him very significant. He indeed does play them like a fiddle.
LikeLike
OSP, sorry if this got out of order. No. Undue influence concerns and IG independence.
BUT Barr reads and comments on the ‘final’ draft and any associated IG recommendations before it is ‘gelled’ with any Barr recommendation inputs. Then it is sent out to all interviewees for verification/correction of ‘their’ facts, after which process it becomes final (takes another week to ten days) and is issued publicly. The reason is that Barr is responsible for implementing any IG recommendations, so gets to tweak those before the verification step (which takes if I recall correctly 7-10 days). So Barr is almost certainly now aware of what is in the report, especially about the Page FISA predicate.
I commented on those procedures here when the IG’s Hillary bias/Strzok text messages report came out. You can look up the details if I recall correctly at IG.DoJ.gov. A little google-fu can also take you there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, rv
LikeLike
Ristvan
What is your opinion on any harm Don McGahn can do at this point? Do you think he can pull a John Dean and compose a narrative that gets the Dems and Media the obstruction bone they desire? I would assume that Potus, Barr, and Guiliani have transcripts of his SC interviews and there is nothing there. But you never know the pressure and enticements he could be offered. Plus he seems like a weasel
LikeLike
PM, great question. Dunno, but here is the old ‘on the one hand, on the other hand’.
Negative: Muller says McGahn says (hearsay) that PDJT wanted him to call Rosenstein and order Mueller fired for (obvious) conflicts. He told Mueller he did not. So Nadler wants to subpoena him directly.
Positive: This account, likely written by dirty cop Weissmann, omits context. Maybe PDJT was just venting, or brainstorming. That, after all, is Rosenstein’s 25A ‘wear a wire’ excuse—just joking. And that is why Nadler needs the subpoena for direct testimony.
Positive: McGahn as WH attorney is fully covered by executive privilege, which PDJT will assert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender….” the words of Winston Churchill definitely apply today to our fight against the traitorous scoundrels on the American Left.
If we have to, “We shall fight them with our hands, teeth, bare feet, baseball bats, rakes, pitchforks, shovels, hockey sticks, rolling pins, spatulas, branding irons, brass knuckles, chains, tire tools, bullwhips, steel rebar, rubber hoses, 2×4’s, bowling balls, T-posts, pipe wrenches, slingshots, fireplace tools, rotten vegetables, dead skunks, lawn darts, fishing poles and ear-piercing, amplified Fender guitars.”
We patriots are ready for them.
LikeLike
Subpoenas and indictments are pretty good weapons and probably should be used first! MAGA
LikeLike
Holla k4jjj, kd7dcr here….
I really, really, like the rotten vegetables, dead skunks, portion of your rant….but, BUT…
I SAY BUT….. this is America and we do still have a well-stated 2nd Amendment which demands that we use fire sticks, Barrett’s, Winchesters, M1A’s, M1’s, AR15’s, AR10’s, Glocks, 1911’s, Ruger’s, KelTec’s, Thompson Center, Montana Arms, and the best for last, our own 80% creations!….
Besides, many of us are “impaired” by way of age, infirmities, etc which demand that we use every dirty trick and “edge” in the book (some yet unwritten about) to help us over to the “other side” in one large, breathing, chunk of protoplasm…. (or, whatever the transporter spits on a good day, eh?)…
Suffice to say: We’ll be there with bells on and give a good accounting for all to see and remember! Check-6 and pray for E-clouds on 6m…
LikeLike
montanamel, Don’t forget a real man’s best friend! My Shepherd has less patience than I have….and way bigger canines and he’s in his prime. He isn’t going to sit this one out if the SHTF.
LikeLike
I love that dress Melania is wearing…would love to see the sleeves.
LikeLike