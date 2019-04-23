Jobs, Jobs, Jobs – Auto Supplier Expands in Michigan Adding 440 Jobs…

Posted on April 23, 2019 by

The U.S. manufacturing economy continues to expand and thrive amid President Trump policies targeted to benefit middle-class workers.  As an outcome of continued growth another report today shows historic growth in income and home ownership for American workers of Hispanic descent.  Additionally, with targeted trade and tariff policy focused on strengthening the U.S. auto sector the ancillary benefits are surfacing.

A strong and vibrant middle-class is the key to a balanced economy, and thanks to America-First policies the U.S. economy continues to expand.  An example of mid-sized expansion is in this latest article from Michigan where 400+ auto-sector jobs are gained.

MICHIGAN – A German auto supplier is expanding its operations in Michigan with a new manufacturing facility in Plymouth Township.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s governing body approved Tuesday a $2.7 million performance-based grant to Webasto Roof Systems Inc., a subsidiary of the Webasto Group, a sunroof, convertible top and heating systems manufacturer.

The company plans to invest nearly $48 million into the new building near Schoolcraft and Haggerty Road to create 441 new jobs after obtaining several contracts from Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (read more)

5 Responses to Jobs, Jobs, Jobs – Auto Supplier Expands in Michigan Adding 440 Jobs…

  1. CarolynH says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Yet word today is Romney and Larry Hogan are both going to join the former governor of MA in running against Trump. Romney the father of Obamacare and outsourcing to China…….

    Like

    Reply
    • Kathleen Schilling says:
      April 23, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      Well now that would be an interesting conundrum with the niece of Romney head of the RNC. Who goes under the bus?

      Like

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. ystathosgmailcom says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    I would LOVE to see Romney try. What linguistic kill shot name will PDJT come up with?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Angel Martin says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    I wish the auto industry expansion was also happening in Canada. It could be if we had Trump-style leadership.

    Instead, we get the opposite.

    https://globalnews.ca/news/4698395/gm-oshawa-plant-closing-job-losses/

    Like

    Reply

