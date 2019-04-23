Jobs, Jobs, Jobs – Auto Supplier Expands in Michigan Adding 440 Jobs…

The U.S. manufacturing economy continues to expand and thrive amid President Trump policies targeted to benefit middle-class workers. As an outcome of continued growth another report today shows historic growth in income and home ownership for American workers of Hispanic descent. Additionally, with targeted trade and tariff policy focused on strengthening the U.S. auto sector the ancillary benefits are surfacing.

A strong and vibrant middle-class is the key to a balanced economy, and thanks to America-First policies the U.S. economy continues to expand. An example of mid-sized expansion is in this latest article from Michigan where 400+ auto-sector jobs are gained.

MICHIGAN – A German auto supplier is expanding its operations in Michigan with a new manufacturing facility in Plymouth Township. The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s governing body approved Tuesday a $2.7 million performance-based grant to Webasto Roof Systems Inc., a subsidiary of the Webasto Group, a sunroof, convertible top and heating systems manufacturer.

The company plans to invest nearly $48 million into the new building near Schoolcraft and Haggerty Road to create 441 new jobs after obtaining several contracts from Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (read more)

